Copie d'original, original de copie
Tant et tant
Et depuis combien de temps ?
De jeunes sportifs
Violés, abusés, sexuellement
Manipulés psychologiquement
De jeunes sportives
Violées, abusées, sexuellement
Manipulées psychologiquement
Par leurs entraîneurs, de façon active
Milieu professionnel ou milieu amateur
Elle est bien cachée la terreur
Et des vies plus jamais belles
Souvenirs enfouis dans des poubelles
Tous les sports étant touchés
Football, natation, gymnastique, les premiers
Tant de champions
Tant de championnes
La douleur des exercices
La douleur des vices
Mais pour obtenir des titres et des médailles
L'on se cramponne vaille que vaille
Avec toute une protection
Des fédérations sportives, fonctionnant comme des corporations
Dans la société
Du tout prostitué, du tout vendu, loué ou acheté
Au tout violé
Au tout manipulé
L'argent du viol
Le viol de l'argent
La promesse de gloire ou d'argent
Mentalité du tout prostituant
Mentalité du tout violant et violent !
Le monde entier est putain
Physiquement ou psychologiquement
Et pas seulement des hommes ou des femmes de rue
Et pas seulement qui y est vu
Et pas seulement ce qui fut
Le monde entier tueur
Comme beaucoup de pêcheurs
Dans leurs filets ravageurs
Ainsi, de la France
Des dauphins, le premier pays massacreur
Car des poissons, il y a des mangeurs
Et des mammifères marins
En font les frais, c'est pas malin
Comme en mer Méditerranée
Avec neuf fois sur dix
Des bateaux de moins de quelques mètres
Et qui vont vider
Petit à petit, cette mer fermée
Et comme de cette société aberrée
Tout est interconnecté
Il ne faut point s'en étonner
Si en France, encore, des résidus de pesticides
Se retrouvent dans 44 pour cent des fruits et légumes
Comme une signature acide !
Tout s'associant contre le vivant
En divers écocides, et donc homicides, s'ajustant
Ainsi, petit exemple frappant
France
6,5 pour cent des fruits et légumes en bio
Sont imprégnés de traces chimiques
Un même son sur l'enclume
Irradiant toute une sonorité toxique
8,5 pour cent des surfaces cultivées en bio
Le bio, ce soi-disant non traité
Avec donc, trente pour cent du bio importé
Là, pour la France
Ailleurs aussi, c'est l'évidence
Et ici, l'imprimante 3D
Pas de sept sur le dé
Utilité et inutilité
Mais l'on pourrait s'en passer
Certes
Implants osseux, prothèses diverses
Pièces pour avions, jouets, chaussures
Poudre de titane, plastique fondu
Poudre de nylon, poudre de métal, tout y mue
Mais la copie de l'original
N'est que l'original de la copie
Mais l'origine de l'art
N'est que l'art de l'origine
Et tout se perpétuant dans l'imagine !
Comme hélas aussi, la police américaine
Tuant des noirs, dans le dos, de préférence, et ce, chaque semaine
Tout une formation
Toute une automatisation
Apprendre à immobiliser
Apprendre à étrangler
Apprendre à tirer
Apprendre à terroriser
Bref, à intimider et à tuer
Et ce avec l'aval des autorités
Avec une impunité assurée !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
So many
And for how long?
Young athletes
Raped, abused, sexually
Psychologically manipulated
Young athletes
Raped, abused, sexually
Psychologically manipulated
By their coaches, actively
Professional environment or amateur environment
It is well hidden the terror
And never more beautiful lives
Memories buried in garbage cans
All sports being affected
Football, swimming, gymnastics, the first
So many champions
So many champions
Pain from exercises
The pain of vices
But to get titles and medals
We hold on for whatever reason
With all protection
Sports federations, functioning like corporations
In the society
At all prostitute, at all sold, rented or bought
At all violated
At all manipulated
Rape money
Rape of money
The promise of fame or money
Prostituting mentality
Mentality at all violent and violent!
The whole world is fucking
Physically or psychologically
And not just street men or women
And not just who is seen there
And not just what was
The whole world killer
Like many fishermen
In their devastating nets
Thus, from France
Dolphins, the first country to kill
Because fish, there are eaters
And marine mammals
Pay the price, it's not smart
Like in the Mediterranean Sea
With nine times out of ten
Boats less than a few meters
And who will empty
Little by little, this closed sea
And as of this aberrated society
Everything is interconnected
We should not be surprised
If in France, again, pesticide residues
Found in 44 percent of fruits and vegetables
Like an acid signature!
All associating against the living
In various ecocides, and therefore homicides, adjusting
So, a small striking example
France
6.5 percent of organic fruits and vegetables
Are impregnated with chemical traces
The same sound on the anvil
Radiating a whole toxic sound
8.5 percent of the area cultivated organically
Organic, this so-called unprocessed
With therefore, thirty percent of organic imported
There, for France
Elsewhere too, it is obvious
And here, the 3D printer
No seven on the dice
Utility and uselessness
But we could do without
Certainly
Bone implants, various prostheses
Parts for planes, toys, shoes
Titanium powder, molten plastic
Nylon powder, metal powder, everything molts there
But the copy of the original
Is only the original of the copy
But the origin of art
Is only the art of the origin
And everything is perpetuated in the imagination!
As alas also, the American police
Killing black people, preferably in the back, every week
A whole training
A whole automation
Learn to immobilize
Learning to strangle
Learn to shoot
Learn to terrorize
In short, to intimidate and kill
And this with the approval of the authorities
With guaranteed impunity!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
