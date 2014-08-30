Copie d'original, original de copie

Tant et tant

Et depuis combien de temps ?

De jeunes sportifs

Violés, abusés, sexuellement

Manipulés psychologiquement

De jeunes sportives

Violées, abusées, sexuellement

Manipulées psychologiquement

Par leurs entraîneurs, de façon active

Milieu professionnel ou milieu amateur

Elle est bien cachée la terreur

Et des vies plus jamais belles

Souvenirs enfouis dans des poubelles

Tous les sports étant touchés

Football, natation, gymnastique, les premiers

Tant de champions

Tant de championnes

La douleur des exercices

La douleur des vices

Mais pour obtenir des titres et des médailles

L'on se cramponne vaille que vaille

Avec toute une protection

Des fédérations sportives, fonctionnant comme des corporations

Dans la société

Du tout prostitué, du tout vendu, loué ou acheté

Au tout violé

Au tout manipulé

L'argent du viol

Le viol de l'argent

La promesse de gloire ou d'argent

Mentalité du tout prostituant

Mentalité du tout violant et violent !

Le monde entier est putain

Physiquement ou psychologiquement

Et pas seulement des hommes ou des femmes de rue

Et pas seulement qui y est vu

Et pas seulement ce qui fut

Le monde entier tueur

Comme beaucoup de pêcheurs

Dans leurs filets ravageurs

Ainsi, de la France

Des dauphins, le premier pays massacreur

Car des poissons, il y a des mangeurs

Et des mammifères marins

En font les frais, c'est pas malin

Comme en mer Méditerranée

Avec neuf fois sur dix

Des bateaux de moins de quelques mètres

Et qui vont vider

Petit à petit, cette mer fermée

Et comme de cette société aberrée

Tout est interconnecté

Il ne faut point s'en étonner

Si en France, encore, des résidus de pesticides

Se retrouvent dans 44 pour cent des fruits et légumes

Comme une signature acide !

Tout s'associant contre le vivant

En divers écocides, et donc homicides, s'ajustant

Ainsi, petit exemple frappant

France

6,5 pour cent des fruits et légumes en bio

Sont imprégnés de traces chimiques

Un même son sur l'enclume

Irradiant toute une sonorité toxique

8,5 pour cent des surfaces cultivées en bio

Le bio, ce soi-disant non traité

Avec donc, trente pour cent du bio importé

Là, pour la France

Ailleurs aussi, c'est l'évidence

Et ici, l'imprimante 3D

Pas de sept sur le dé

Utilité et inutilité

Mais l'on pourrait s'en passer

Certes

Implants osseux, prothèses diverses

Pièces pour avions, jouets, chaussures

Poudre de titane, plastique fondu

Poudre de nylon, poudre de métal, tout y mue

Mais la copie de l'original

N'est que l'original de la copie

Mais l'origine de l'art

N'est que l'art de l'origine

Et tout se perpétuant dans l'imagine !

Comme hélas aussi, la police américaine

Tuant des noirs, dans le dos, de préférence, et ce, chaque semaine

Tout une formation

Toute une automatisation

Apprendre à immobiliser

Apprendre à étrangler

Apprendre à tirer

Apprendre à terroriser

Bref, à intimider et à tuer

Et ce avec l'aval des autorités

Avec une impunité assurée !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

So many

And for how long?

Young athletes

Raped, abused, sexually

Psychologically manipulated

Young athletes

Raped, abused, sexually

Psychologically manipulated

By their coaches, actively

Professional environment or amateur environment

It is well hidden the terror

And never more beautiful lives

Memories buried in garbage cans

All sports being affected

Football, swimming, gymnastics, the first

So many champions

So many champions

Pain from exercises

The pain of vices

But to get titles and medals

We hold on for whatever reason

With all protection

Sports federations, functioning like corporations

In the society

At all prostitute, at all sold, rented or bought

At all violated

At all manipulated

Rape money

Rape of money

The promise of fame or money

Prostituting mentality

Mentality at all violent and violent!

The whole world is fucking

Physically or psychologically

And not just street men or women

And not just who is seen there

And not just what was

The whole world killer

Like many fishermen

In their devastating nets

Thus, from France

Dolphins, the first country to kill

Because fish, there are eaters

And marine mammals

Pay the price, it's not smart

Like in the Mediterranean Sea

With nine times out of ten

Boats less than a few meters

And who will empty

Little by little, this closed sea

And as of this aberrated society

Everything is interconnected

We should not be surprised

If in France, again, pesticide residues

Found in 44 percent of fruits and vegetables

Like an acid signature!

All associating against the living

In various ecocides, and therefore homicides, adjusting

So, a small striking example

France

6.5 percent of organic fruits and vegetables

Are impregnated with chemical traces

The same sound on the anvil

Radiating a whole toxic sound

8.5 percent of the area cultivated organically

Organic, this so-called unprocessed

With therefore, thirty percent of organic imported

There, for France

Elsewhere too, it is obvious

And here, the 3D printer

No seven on the dice

Utility and uselessness

But we could do without

Certainly

Bone implants, various prostheses

Parts for planes, toys, shoes

Titanium powder, molten plastic

Nylon powder, metal powder, everything molts there

But the copy of the original

Is only the original of the copy

But the origin of art

Is only the art of the origin

And everything is perpetuated in the imagination!

As alas also, the American police

Killing black people, preferably in the back, every week

A whole training

A whole automation

Learn to immobilize

Learning to strangle

Learn to shoot

Learn to terrorize

In short, to intimidate and kill

And this with the approval of the authorities

With guaranteed impunity!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"