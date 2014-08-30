Plus d'hôpitaux, à bas les aéros
Toutes les bourgeoisies
Récupèrent, tout ce qui est récupérable
De toute erreur, elles se mettent à table
Avec toujours ce faux air affable
Les valeurs de la bourgeoisie éclatée
Donc, des bourgeoisies, partout, sont acclamées
Ainsi
En France
Sur les 35 millions d'habitations
Des millions sont des pavillons
Plus d'un français sur deux, propriétaire de son logement
Ce qui va aussi avec l'endettement ou le surendettement
En Europe, sept personnes sur dix, au moins
Sont propriétaires de leur logement, parfois, d'autres biens
Cela va avec du conservatisme et de la réaction
Après cela, allez faire une révolution
Mais
Des propriétaires de leur toit, c'est plus rare
Peuvent être des révolutionnaires
Mais des locataires de leur toit, c'est pas rare
Peuvent être des réactionnaires
Mais le principal serait d'avoir
Un toit sur la tête
Amenez vos nichons que je les tète
Tout être humain devrait y avoir droit
Cela devrait être effectif, comme ce qui va de soi
Ni locataire
Ni propriétaire
Tout devrait appartenir à tout le monde
Main dans la main, comme une ronde
Nouvel esprit, nouvelle fronde
Tout individu étant unique, irremplaçable
Plus qu'un roi, il devrait être fêté
Toi, moi, eux, ils, elles, une vraie créativité
Ne voulant accoucher aucune célébrité
Ne voulant accoucher aucune notoriété
Quant tout se transforme en humanité
Quand tout se transforme en affectivité !
Aussi
Il faudrait pouvoir se déplacer
Partout, sans aucun papier, sans rien à prouver
Sans jamais devoir se justifier
Tout devant se faire selon les besoins
Car il y a peu de besoins réels
Beaucoup de besoins artificiels
L'automobile collectivisée
Il y aurait toujours plusieurs passagers
Selon les trajets, les lieux, les endroits
Il suffirait d'avoir sa pancarte, ma foi
Toute voiture devenant taxi
Et tout ainsi, en anarchie
Tout devenant d'utilité publique
Sans plus aucun souci de fric
Dans les années 20, aux USA
Cela était parfois de l'artisanat
Plus de 80 pour cent du parc automobile, aux USA
Au niveau mondial, l'industrialisation rend tout débile
Et à propos de partage, de la gratification
Tout budget militaire est une abomination
Aux USA, le B21
Un bombardier américain
Pour pouvoir lancer des missiles nucléaires
Tout le monde laissant faire
550 millions de dollars la pièce
La guerre émarge toujours à la même caisse !
Il faudrait une photo à la feu ( 1939 - 1970 ) Gilles Caron
De 1968, photographiant au meilleur larron
Tout se tenant
Du capital, tous les liants
Et pas étonnant
Si tout gouvernement rémunère la formation des syndicalistes
Tous les syndicats légaux défendant le trésor capitaliste
Et surtout pour l'armement militaire
De honteuses dépenses somptuaires
Et pas de grisbi pour les hôpitaux publics
C'est d'une inconscience psychotique
" L'on perd en qualité, je ne sais pas si cela veut dire quelque chose l'hôpital public, l'on essaye de bien faire, vite, et forcément l'on fait mal, l'on est mal traitante ou mal traitant, en ne répondant pas à la sonnette d'un malade, l'on est mal traitante ou mal traitant, en allant pas mettre un bassin, parce qu'après on le fait involontairement, déjà occupée ou occupé, et que l'on a que deux jambes et deux bras. "
Valérie Pittet ( aide-soignante en région parisienne )
Au lieu de fabriquer des aéros
Il vaudrait mieux construire des hôpitaux
Et l'on pourrait dire la même chose
Pour tant et tant d'autres choses
Rien qu'en France, avec les millions de périurbains
Sans compter les urbains et les sans rien
Tout cela sans les habituels entrechats
Tellement simple à comprendre, holà
Que cela en devient difficultueux et compliqué, voilà !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
All the bourgeoisies
Recover, all that is recoverable
From any error, they sit down to the table
Always with that false affable air
The values of the shattered bourgeoisie
So bourgeoisies everywhere are acclaimed
So
In France
Of the 35 million dwellings
Millions are pavilions
More than one in two French people own their home
What also goes with indebtedness or over-indebtedness
In Europe, at least seven in ten
Own their home, sometimes other property
It goes with conservatism and reaction
After that go make a revolution
But
Owners of their roofs are rarer
Can be revolutionaries
But tenants of their roof, it's not uncommon
Can be reactionaries
But the main thing would be to have
A roof over your head
Bring your titties that I suck them
Every human being should have the right
It should be effective, as it goes without saying
Neither tenant
Neither owner
Everything should belong to everyone
Hand in hand, like a round
New spirit, new sling
Every individual being unique, irreplaceable
More than a king, he should be celebrated
You, me, them, they, they, real creativity
Not wanting to give birth to any celebrity
Not wanting to give birth to any notoriety
When everything turns into humanity
When everything turns into affectivity!
As well
We should be able to move
Everywhere, without any papers, without anything to prove
Without ever having to justify
Everything to be done as needed
Because there are few real needs
Lots of artificial needs
The collectivized automobile
There would always be several passengers
According to the routes, the places, the places
It would be enough to have his sign, my faith
Any car becoming a taxi
And all so, in anarchy
Everything becoming of public utility
Without any more money worries
In the 1920s, in the USA
It was sometimes a craft
More than 80 percent of the vehicle fleet in the USA
Globally, industrialization is making everything stupid
And about sharing, gratification
Any military budget is an abomination
In the USA, the B21
An american bomber
To be able to launch nuclear missiles
Everyone letting it be
$ 550 million each
The war always starts at the same fund!
We need a photo in the fire (1939 - 1970) Gilles Caron
From 1968, photographing the best thief
All holding together
Capital, all the binders
And no wonder
If any government pays for the training of trade unionists
All legal unions defending the capitalist treasury
And especially for military weapons
Shameful lavish spending
And no grisbi for public hospitals
It's psychotic unconsciousness
"We lose quality, I don't know if that means something to the public hospital, we try to do well, quickly, and inevitably we hurt, we are badly treating or badly treating , by not answering the bell of a patient, one is badly treating or badly treating, by not going to put a basin, because afterwards one does it involuntarily, already occupied or occupied, and that one has than two legs and two arms. "
Valérie Pittet (nursing assistant in the Paris region)
Instead of making aeros
It would be better to build hospitals
And you could say the same
For so many other things
In France alone, with the millions of peri-urban
Without counting the urban and the without anything
All this without the usual entrechats
So easy to understand, hey
That it becomes difficult and complicated, voila!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment