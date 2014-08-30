Plus d'hôpitaux, à bas les aéros

Toutes les bourgeoisies

Récupèrent, tout ce qui est récupérable

De toute erreur, elles se mettent à table

Avec toujours ce faux air affable

Les valeurs de la bourgeoisie éclatée

Donc, des bourgeoisies, partout, sont acclamées

Ainsi

En France

Sur les 35 millions d'habitations

Des millions sont des pavillons

Plus d'un français sur deux, propriétaire de son logement

Ce qui va aussi avec l'endettement ou le surendettement

En Europe, sept personnes sur dix, au moins

Sont propriétaires de leur logement, parfois, d'autres biens

Cela va avec du conservatisme et de la réaction

Après cela, allez faire une révolution

Mais

Des propriétaires de leur toit, c'est plus rare

Peuvent être des révolutionnaires

Mais des locataires de leur toit, c'est pas rare

Peuvent être des réactionnaires

Mais le principal serait d'avoir

Un toit sur la tête

Amenez vos nichons que je les tète

Tout être humain devrait y avoir droit

Cela devrait être effectif, comme ce qui va de soi

Ni locataire

Ni propriétaire

Tout devrait appartenir à tout le monde

Main dans la main, comme une ronde

Nouvel esprit, nouvelle fronde

Tout individu étant unique, irremplaçable

Plus qu'un roi, il devrait être fêté

Toi, moi, eux, ils, elles, une vraie créativité

Ne voulant accoucher aucune célébrité

Ne voulant accoucher aucune notoriété

Quant tout se transforme en humanité

Quand tout se transforme en affectivité !

Aussi

Il faudrait pouvoir se déplacer

Partout, sans aucun papier, sans rien à prouver

Sans jamais devoir se justifier

Tout devant se faire selon les besoins

Car il y a peu de besoins réels

Beaucoup de besoins artificiels

L'automobile collectivisée

Il y aurait toujours plusieurs passagers

Selon les trajets, les lieux, les endroits

Il suffirait d'avoir sa pancarte, ma foi

Toute voiture devenant taxi

Et tout ainsi, en anarchie

Tout devenant d'utilité publique

Sans plus aucun souci de fric

Dans les années 20, aux USA

Cela était parfois de l'artisanat

Plus de 80 pour cent du parc automobile, aux USA

Au niveau mondial, l'industrialisation rend tout débile

Et à propos de partage, de la gratification

Tout budget militaire est une abomination

Aux USA, le B21

Un bombardier américain

Pour pouvoir lancer des missiles nucléaires

Tout le monde laissant faire

550 millions de dollars la pièce

La guerre émarge toujours à la même caisse !

Il faudrait une photo à la feu ( 1939 - 1970 ) Gilles Caron

De 1968, photographiant au meilleur larron

Tout se tenant

Du capital, tous les liants

Et pas étonnant

Si tout gouvernement rémunère la formation des syndicalistes

Tous les syndicats légaux défendant le trésor capitaliste

Et surtout pour l'armement militaire

De honteuses dépenses somptuaires

Et pas de grisbi pour les hôpitaux publics

C'est d'une inconscience psychotique

" L'on perd en qualité, je ne sais pas si cela veut dire quelque chose l'hôpital public, l'on essaye de bien faire, vite, et forcément l'on fait mal, l'on est mal traitante ou mal traitant, en ne répondant pas à la sonnette d'un malade, l'on est mal traitante ou mal traitant, en allant pas mettre un bassin, parce qu'après on le fait involontairement, déjà occupée ou occupé, et que l'on a que deux jambes et deux bras. "

Valérie Pittet ( aide-soignante en région parisienne )

Au lieu de fabriquer des aéros

Il vaudrait mieux construire des hôpitaux

Et l'on pourrait dire la même chose

Pour tant et tant d'autres choses

Rien qu'en France, avec les millions de périurbains

Sans compter les urbains et les sans rien

Tout cela sans les habituels entrechats

Tellement simple à comprendre, holà

Que cela en devient difficultueux et compliqué, voilà !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

All the bourgeoisies

Recover, all that is recoverable

From any error, they sit down to the table

Always with that false affable air

The values ​​of the shattered bourgeoisie

So bourgeoisies everywhere are acclaimed

So

In France

Of the 35 million dwellings

Millions are pavilions

More than one in two French people own their home

What also goes with indebtedness or over-indebtedness

In Europe, at least seven in ten

Own their home, sometimes other property

It goes with conservatism and reaction

After that go make a revolution

But

Owners of their roofs are rarer

Can be revolutionaries

But tenants of their roof, it's not uncommon

Can be reactionaries

But the main thing would be to have

A roof over your head

Bring your titties that I suck them

Every human being should have the right

It should be effective, as it goes without saying

Neither tenant

Neither owner

Everything should belong to everyone

Hand in hand, like a round

New spirit, new sling

Every individual being unique, irreplaceable

More than a king, he should be celebrated

You, me, them, they, they, real creativity

Not wanting to give birth to any celebrity

Not wanting to give birth to any notoriety

When everything turns into humanity

When everything turns into affectivity!

As well

We should be able to move

Everywhere, without any papers, without anything to prove

Without ever having to justify

Everything to be done as needed

Because there are few real needs

Lots of artificial needs

The collectivized automobile

There would always be several passengers

According to the routes, the places, the places

It would be enough to have his sign, my faith

Any car becoming a taxi

And all so, in anarchy

Everything becoming of public utility

Without any more money worries

In the 1920s, in the USA

It was sometimes a craft

More than 80 percent of the vehicle fleet in the USA

Globally, industrialization is making everything stupid

And about sharing, gratification

Any military budget is an abomination

In the USA, the B21

An american bomber

To be able to launch nuclear missiles

Everyone letting it be

$ 550 million each

The war always starts at the same fund!

We need a photo in the fire (1939 - 1970) Gilles Caron

From 1968, photographing the best thief

All holding together

Capital, all the binders

And no wonder

If any government pays for the training of trade unionists

All legal unions defending the capitalist treasury

And especially for military weapons

Shameful lavish spending

And no grisbi for public hospitals

It's psychotic unconsciousness

"We lose quality, I don't know if that means something to the public hospital, we try to do well, quickly, and inevitably we hurt, we are badly treating or badly treating , by not answering the bell of a patient, one is badly treating or badly treating, by not going to put a basin, because afterwards one does it involuntarily, already occupied or occupied, and that one has than two legs and two arms. "

Valérie Pittet (nursing assistant in the Paris region)

Instead of making aeros

It would be better to build hospitals

And you could say the same

For so many other things

In France alone, with the millions of peri-urban

Without counting the urban and the without anything

All this without the usual entrechats

So easy to understand, hey

That it becomes difficult and complicated, voila!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"