Politoscope plurivalent

Le lait maternel

Dans le gosier, plus que miel

Pour l'autre

Le sperme

Pour l'autre

L'urine

Mais là, pour soi

Des vitamines

Je sais, mes élucubrations vous enquiquinent

Boire le lait de femme si anticancéreux

De l'érotisme fructueux

Et à même le nichon

Politiquement incorrect, ô con

Ce lait si médicament

La femme n'est pas une vache laitière

Que l'on pourrait, selon l'envie, traire

Allez

Les féministes, un peu d'humour

Prenez cela comme un calembour

Lait de femme, lait de vache

Je vais me faire trancher à la hache

Mais après tout

1909, premier lactarium, pour le coup

Mieux qu'un verre de vin

Qui à haute dose, la réflexion, éteint

Un verre de lait de femme, nouvelle phase

Ou au sein, veinard de nourrisson, l'extase !

Politoscope des pensées et actions

Polarisation des opinions

Des opinions de la polarisation

Ce qui se fait

Ce qui ne se fait pas

Ce qui se fera

Ce qui ne se fera pas

Prévision de la répétition

Prévision de l'imitation

Selon d'un moment, l'engrammation

Réseaux en construction

Communautés en structuration

Mais

Tout ce qui, présentement, est vrai

Ou, surtout, est considéré comme vrai

Sera, demain, faux

Ou, surtout, considéré comme faux

En science, en philosophie

En sexualité, en économie

En poésie, en technologie

En esprit critique, en politique

Même l'humour

Même le calembour

Sauf l'horreur, aux nombreux tours

Comme feu les sinistres zoos humains

Pour des êtres humains traités comme des moins

Salut à vous, peuples humiliés, le souvenir pas vain

Culture d'une époque, c'est certain !

35000 personnes exhibées, ô terreur

Entre le 19ème et le 20ème siècle

1,5 milliard de visiteuses et de visiteurs

" Mais il faut aussi faire connaître vos opinions de cette puissance impériale, les zoos humains sont donc une fabuleuse opportunité, car d'un seul coup, l'on va pouvoir faire vivre ces conquêtes impériales à ceux qui ne voyagent pas "

Pascal Blanchard ( historien )

Tout être humain, cependant

Devrait vouloir être sybarite

Et bouffer la vie à pleines dents

D'un irréductible rite

Avoir aussi, donc, accès à toutes les vitamines

1911, naît la notion de vitamine

Dans le monde, un marché de cent milliards

Certes, il en faudrait pour tout chiard

Par jour, 15000 litres d'air, de la respiration

De l'intéroception et de l'extéroception

Fin 15ème siècle jusqu'au début du 17ème siècle

Scorbut, deux millions de marins, sont morts

Sans vitamine C, le mauvais sort

13 vitamines

A/B1/B2/B3/B5/B6/B12/B9/B7/C/D/E/K

Carence des sociétés

Sociétés de carence

Le capital en étant l'évidence

Tout s'y fidélisant en dyspnée

La barbarie, elle, rarement essoufflée

Et voir, simplement, un escalier

Peut déjà, inconsciemment, essouffler

Et tout étant pareillement conditionné

De tout ceci, est né

Une psychosomatique de la manipulation

Tout gouvernement en a l'utilisation

Car, hélas, le plus souvent

Des révolutionnaires sans aucune révolution

Car, hélas, le plus souvent

Des révolutions sans révolutionnaires !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Breast milk

In the throat, more than honey

For the other

Semen

For the other

Urine

But there, for yourself

Vitamins

I know my rantings are bothering you

Drink woman's milk so anticancer

Fruitful eroticism

And even on the breast

Politically incorrect, oh con

This milk so medicinal

The woman is not a dairy cow

That we could, according to our desire, milk

Come on

Feminists, a little humor

Take it as a pun

Woman's milk, cow's milk

I'm going to get sliced ​​with an ax

But after all

1909, first lactarium, for once

Better than a glass of wine

Who in high dose, reflection, extinguished

A glass of woman's milk, a new phase

Or at the breast, lucky infant, ecstasy!

Politoscope of thoughts and actions

Polarization of opinions

Opinions of polarization

What is done

What is not done

What will be done

What will not happen

Prediction of repetition

Prediction of imitation

According to a moment, the engrammation

Networks under construction

Structuring communities

But

All that is currently true

Or, above all, is considered true

Will be, tomorrow, false

Or, above all, considered false

In science, in philosophy

In sexuality, in economics

In poetry, in technology

Critically, in politics

Even humor

Even the pun

Except the horror, with many tricks

Like the dead sinister human zoos

For human beings treated like less

Hello to you, humiliated peoples, the memory is not in vain

Culture of an era, that's for sure!

35,000 people exhibited, oh terror

Between the 19th and the 20th century

1.5 billion visitors

"But you also have to make your opinions of this imperial power known, human zoos are therefore a fabulous opportunity, because all of a sudden, we will be able to bring these imperial conquests to life for those who do not travel"

Pascal Blanchard (historian)

Every human being, however

Should want to be sybarite

And eat life to the fullest

Of an irreducible rite

Also, therefore, access to all vitamins

1911, the concept of vitamin was born

In the world, a market of one hundred billion

Certainly, it would be necessary for any chick

Per day 15,000 liters of air, breathing

Of interoception and exteriorception

End of the 15th century until the beginning of the 17th century

Scurvy, two million sailors, died

Without vitamin C, bad luck

13 vitamins

A / B1 / B2 / B3 / B5 / B6 / B12 / B9 / B7 / C / D / E / K

Company deficiency

Deficiency societies

Capital being the obvious

Everything becoming loyal to dyspnea

Barbarism, it, rarely out of breath

And just see a staircase

Can already unconsciously get out of breath

And everything being equally conditioned

From all this was born

A psychosomatics of manipulation

Any government uses it

Because, alas, most often

Revolutionaries without any revolution

Because, alas, most often

Revolutions without revolutionaries!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"