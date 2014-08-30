Politoscope plurivalent
Le lait maternel
Dans le gosier, plus que miel
Pour l'autre
Le sperme
Pour l'autre
L'urine
Mais là, pour soi
Des vitamines
Je sais, mes élucubrations vous enquiquinent
Boire le lait de femme si anticancéreux
De l'érotisme fructueux
Et à même le nichon
Politiquement incorrect, ô con
Ce lait si médicament
La femme n'est pas une vache laitière
Que l'on pourrait, selon l'envie, traire
Allez
Les féministes, un peu d'humour
Prenez cela comme un calembour
Lait de femme, lait de vache
Je vais me faire trancher à la hache
Mais après tout
1909, premier lactarium, pour le coup
Mieux qu'un verre de vin
Qui à haute dose, la réflexion, éteint
Un verre de lait de femme, nouvelle phase
Ou au sein, veinard de nourrisson, l'extase !
Politoscope des pensées et actions
Polarisation des opinions
Des opinions de la polarisation
Ce qui se fait
Ce qui ne se fait pas
Ce qui se fera
Ce qui ne se fera pas
Prévision de la répétition
Prévision de l'imitation
Selon d'un moment, l'engrammation
Réseaux en construction
Communautés en structuration
Mais
Tout ce qui, présentement, est vrai
Ou, surtout, est considéré comme vrai
Sera, demain, faux
Ou, surtout, considéré comme faux
En science, en philosophie
En sexualité, en économie
En poésie, en technologie
En esprit critique, en politique
Même l'humour
Même le calembour
Sauf l'horreur, aux nombreux tours
Comme feu les sinistres zoos humains
Pour des êtres humains traités comme des moins
Salut à vous, peuples humiliés, le souvenir pas vain
Culture d'une époque, c'est certain !
35000 personnes exhibées, ô terreur
Entre le 19ème et le 20ème siècle
1,5 milliard de visiteuses et de visiteurs
" Mais il faut aussi faire connaître vos opinions de cette puissance impériale, les zoos humains sont donc une fabuleuse opportunité, car d'un seul coup, l'on va pouvoir faire vivre ces conquêtes impériales à ceux qui ne voyagent pas "
Pascal Blanchard ( historien )
Tout être humain, cependant
Devrait vouloir être sybarite
Et bouffer la vie à pleines dents
D'un irréductible rite
Avoir aussi, donc, accès à toutes les vitamines
1911, naît la notion de vitamine
Dans le monde, un marché de cent milliards
Certes, il en faudrait pour tout chiard
Par jour, 15000 litres d'air, de la respiration
De l'intéroception et de l'extéroception
Fin 15ème siècle jusqu'au début du 17ème siècle
Scorbut, deux millions de marins, sont morts
Sans vitamine C, le mauvais sort
13 vitamines
A/B1/B2/B3/B5/B6/B12/B9/B7/C/D/E/K
Carence des sociétés
Sociétés de carence
Le capital en étant l'évidence
Tout s'y fidélisant en dyspnée
La barbarie, elle, rarement essoufflée
Et voir, simplement, un escalier
Peut déjà, inconsciemment, essouffler
Et tout étant pareillement conditionné
De tout ceci, est né
Une psychosomatique de la manipulation
Tout gouvernement en a l'utilisation
Car, hélas, le plus souvent
Des révolutionnaires sans aucune révolution
Car, hélas, le plus souvent
Des révolutions sans révolutionnaires !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Breast milk
In the throat, more than honey
For the other
Semen
For the other
Urine
But there, for yourself
Vitamins
I know my rantings are bothering you
Drink woman's milk so anticancer
Fruitful eroticism
And even on the breast
Politically incorrect, oh con
This milk so medicinal
The woman is not a dairy cow
That we could, according to our desire, milk
Come on
Feminists, a little humor
Take it as a pun
Woman's milk, cow's milk
I'm going to get sliced with an ax
But after all
1909, first lactarium, for once
Better than a glass of wine
Who in high dose, reflection, extinguished
A glass of woman's milk, a new phase
Or at the breast, lucky infant, ecstasy!
Politoscope of thoughts and actions
Polarization of opinions
Opinions of polarization
What is done
What is not done
What will be done
What will not happen
Prediction of repetition
Prediction of imitation
According to a moment, the engrammation
Networks under construction
Structuring communities
But
All that is currently true
Or, above all, is considered true
Will be, tomorrow, false
Or, above all, considered false
In science, in philosophy
In sexuality, in economics
In poetry, in technology
Critically, in politics
Even humor
Even the pun
Except the horror, with many tricks
Like the dead sinister human zoos
For human beings treated like less
Hello to you, humiliated peoples, the memory is not in vain
Culture of an era, that's for sure!
35,000 people exhibited, oh terror
Between the 19th and the 20th century
1.5 billion visitors
"But you also have to make your opinions of this imperial power known, human zoos are therefore a fabulous opportunity, because all of a sudden, we will be able to bring these imperial conquests to life for those who do not travel"
Pascal Blanchard (historian)
Every human being, however
Should want to be sybarite
And eat life to the fullest
Of an irreducible rite
Also, therefore, access to all vitamins
1911, the concept of vitamin was born
In the world, a market of one hundred billion
Certainly, it would be necessary for any chick
Per day 15,000 liters of air, breathing
Of interoception and exteriorception
End of the 15th century until the beginning of the 17th century
Scurvy, two million sailors, died
Without vitamin C, bad luck
13 vitamins
A / B1 / B2 / B3 / B5 / B6 / B12 / B9 / B7 / C / D / E / K
Company deficiency
Deficiency societies
Capital being the obvious
Everything becoming loyal to dyspnea
Barbarism, it, rarely out of breath
And just see a staircase
Can already unconsciously get out of breath
And everything being equally conditioned
From all this was born
A psychosomatics of manipulation
Any government uses it
Because, alas, most often
Revolutionaries without any revolution
Because, alas, most often
Revolutions without revolutionaries!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment