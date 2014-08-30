GHB, détournement du capital

Que le GHB

Drogue, la seule, sans aucune toxicité

Soit interdite d'être consommée

En dit long sur notre société

C'est feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit

Qui avait, avec son équipe, dans son laboratoire, sut la trouver

Ce qui, déjà, suffit à l'expliquer

Car un savant anarchiste

Dérange la société capitaliste

Et tous les prétextes sont faciles à trouver

Pour qu'une substance ludique soit réprouvée

Je pus en prendre pendant une vingtaine d'années

Cela rend euphorique, cela fait bander

Le système préfère le gros rouge qui tâche

Qui pourrait aussi faire viol, que je sache

Vraiment, des fadaises

Pour des histoires de baise

Car n'importe quelle chimie

Ce à haute dose, peut donner des envies

Un prétexte de haute plaisanterie

Le GHB était à prendre en jus de fruit

Et si on le souhaite, par la connerie, cela n'a pas été compris !

Tous les loufiats du système

Se vautrent dans la soumission et l'aiment

Cela a de la vaisselle de fouilles

Il n'empêche, c'est des nouilles

Même sans être Jeff Bezos

Je préfère quand même Guy Bedos

Bezos, serait l'homme le plus riche du monde

Qui d'ailleurs, aucunement, ne me faconde

Il faut préférer l'esprit fécond

Même si, il est sans un rond

Dormant dans le galetas

Mais pour toute chose sensée, criant hourra

Ceci dit

Plus l'on est pauvre, et c'est sans hypocrisie

Plus l'on est dépendant du système

Ceci dit

Plus l'on est riche, et c'est sans hypocrisie

Plus l'on est indépendant du système

C'est un paradoxe peu fréquentable

Il n'est rangé dans aucun cartable

Le système est figé

Comme dans la banquise arctique

12000 particules de plastique par litre, figées

Il est plus qu'atteint le point critique

Le système, notre système, est organisé comme un bordel

Avec donc un fonctionnement prostitutionnel, bien réel !

Très jadis

L'occupation prostitutionnelle

Pour Paris, 55 heures dans les bordels

Pour la province, 37 heures dans les bordels

Il est insatisfait l'instinct sexuel

Encore que cela soit aussi culturel

Il faudrait de nos esprits, un nouvel éclairage

Et à propos d'éclairage

Très jadis

C'était un luxe, cire, suif, pour les bougies

Les ténèbres pour les gueux, la lumière pour l'aristocratie

Feu Louis le quatorzième

La police et l'éclairage public, introduisit

Netteté, clarté, sûreté

Fin 17ème siècle, la lanterne royale

Fut adoptée par l'Europe des capitales

1765, le réverbère naît

Lanterne à huile, allumeur professionnel

Puis, l'éclairage à gaz, autre ritournelle

1844, la lampe à arc électrique

Le tout un petit peu mélangé

Et à tout, l'on se fait

Mais elle finira par l'emporter la fée électricité

De nos jours

Où à l'aberration, l'on fait la cour

L'éclairage public

C'est 40 pour cent de la facture électrique

De toute ville, le LED, tout s'emmêle

Il y a aussi

La technologie de la mode

La mode de la technologie

Et le pétrole et la mode

Sont les deux plus polluants, industriels

80 milliards de vêtements, par la mode

Sont produits chaque année

De quoi halluciner

Les marques

Les grandes marques

Ne sachant plus ce qu'elles produisent

Tout leur échappant, qu'on se le dise

Et bientôt

Des vêtements digitaux

Avec la 3D, copiant des originaux

La mode de l'anti-mode

C'est encore une mode

Vêtements paupérisés

Vêtements détournés

Vêtements récupérés

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Veut et peut tout coder

Veut et peut nous coder

Nous en sommes les produits bien formatés !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

