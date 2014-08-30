GHB, détournement du capital
Que le GHB
Drogue, la seule, sans aucune toxicité
Soit interdite d'être consommée
En dit long sur notre société
C'est feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit
Qui avait, avec son équipe, dans son laboratoire, sut la trouver
Ce qui, déjà, suffit à l'expliquer
Car un savant anarchiste
Dérange la société capitaliste
Et tous les prétextes sont faciles à trouver
Pour qu'une substance ludique soit réprouvée
Je pus en prendre pendant une vingtaine d'années
Cela rend euphorique, cela fait bander
Le système préfère le gros rouge qui tâche
Qui pourrait aussi faire viol, que je sache
Vraiment, des fadaises
Pour des histoires de baise
Car n'importe quelle chimie
Ce à haute dose, peut donner des envies
Un prétexte de haute plaisanterie
Le GHB était à prendre en jus de fruit
Et si on le souhaite, par la connerie, cela n'a pas été compris !
Tous les loufiats du système
Se vautrent dans la soumission et l'aiment
Cela a de la vaisselle de fouilles
Il n'empêche, c'est des nouilles
Même sans être Jeff Bezos
Je préfère quand même Guy Bedos
Bezos, serait l'homme le plus riche du monde
Qui d'ailleurs, aucunement, ne me faconde
Il faut préférer l'esprit fécond
Même si, il est sans un rond
Dormant dans le galetas
Mais pour toute chose sensée, criant hourra
Ceci dit
Plus l'on est pauvre, et c'est sans hypocrisie
Plus l'on est dépendant du système
Ceci dit
Plus l'on est riche, et c'est sans hypocrisie
Plus l'on est indépendant du système
C'est un paradoxe peu fréquentable
Il n'est rangé dans aucun cartable
Le système est figé
Comme dans la banquise arctique
12000 particules de plastique par litre, figées
Il est plus qu'atteint le point critique
Le système, notre système, est organisé comme un bordel
Avec donc un fonctionnement prostitutionnel, bien réel !
Très jadis
L'occupation prostitutionnelle
Pour Paris, 55 heures dans les bordels
Pour la province, 37 heures dans les bordels
Il est insatisfait l'instinct sexuel
Encore que cela soit aussi culturel
Il faudrait de nos esprits, un nouvel éclairage
Et à propos d'éclairage
Très jadis
C'était un luxe, cire, suif, pour les bougies
Les ténèbres pour les gueux, la lumière pour l'aristocratie
Feu Louis le quatorzième
La police et l'éclairage public, introduisit
Netteté, clarté, sûreté
Fin 17ème siècle, la lanterne royale
Fut adoptée par l'Europe des capitales
1765, le réverbère naît
Lanterne à huile, allumeur professionnel
Puis, l'éclairage à gaz, autre ritournelle
1844, la lampe à arc électrique
Le tout un petit peu mélangé
Et à tout, l'on se fait
Mais elle finira par l'emporter la fée électricité
De nos jours
Où à l'aberration, l'on fait la cour
L'éclairage public
C'est 40 pour cent de la facture électrique
De toute ville, le LED, tout s'emmêle
Il y a aussi
La technologie de la mode
La mode de la technologie
Et le pétrole et la mode
Sont les deux plus polluants, industriels
80 milliards de vêtements, par la mode
Sont produits chaque année
De quoi halluciner
Les marques
Les grandes marques
Ne sachant plus ce qu'elles produisent
Tout leur échappant, qu'on se le dise
Et bientôt
Des vêtements digitaux
Avec la 3D, copiant des originaux
La mode de l'anti-mode
C'est encore une mode
Vêtements paupérisés
Vêtements détournés
Vêtements récupérés
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Veut et peut tout coder
Veut et peut nous coder
Nous en sommes les produits bien formatés !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Than GHB
Drug, the only one, without any toxicity
Either forbidden to be consumed
Says a lot about our company
It's fire (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit
Who, with his team, in his laboratory, knew how to find her
Which, already, is enough to explain it
Because a learned anarchist
Disturbs capitalist society
And all the pretexts are easy to find
For a playful substance to be condemned
I was able to take it for twenty years
It makes you euphoric, it makes you hard
The system prefers the big red that stains
Who could also rape, that I know
Really, nonsense
For fuck stories
Because any chemistry
This in high doses, can give you cravings
A pretext for a high joke
GHB was to be taken in fruit juice
And if you wish, by bullshit, it was not understood!
All the gossip of the system
Wallow in submission and love it
This has excavation dishes
Still, it's noodles
Even without being Jeff Bezos
I still prefer Guy Bedos
Bezos, would be the richest man in the world
Who besides, in no way, does not get me down
We must prefer the fertile spirit
Even though, he's without a circle
Sleeping in the garret
But for anything sane, screaming hurray
That said
The poorer one is, and it is without hypocrisy
The more dependent you are on the system
That said
The richer one is, and it is without hypocrisy
The more independent one is from the system
It's an infrequent paradox
It is not stored in any binder
The system is frozen
Like in the arctic sea ice
12,000 plastic particles per liter, frozen
He's more than reached the critical point
The system, our system, is organized like a mess
So with a prostitutional operation, very real!
Very long ago
The prostitution occupation
For Paris, 55 hours in brothels
For the province, 37 hours in brothels
He is dissatisfied with the sexual instinct
Although it is also cultural
It would take from our minds a new light
And about lighting
Very long ago
It was a luxury, wax, tallow, for the candles
Darkness for the beggars, light for the aristocracy
Late Louis the Fourteenth
Police and street lighting, introduced
Sharpness, clarity, safety
End of the 17th century, the royal lantern
Was adopted by the Europe of capitals
1765, the streetlamp is born
Oil lantern, professional lighter
Then, gas lighting, another ritornello
1844, the electric arc lamp
All a little mixed up
And everything we do
But in the end she will win the electricity fairy
Nowadays
Where to aberration, we court
Public lighting
It's 40 percent of the electric bill
In any city, the LED, everything gets tangled
There is also
Fashion technology
Technology fashion
And oil and fashion
Are the two most polluting, industrial
80 billion pieces of clothing, by fashion
Are produced every year
What to hallucinate
Marks
Big brands
No longer knowing what they produce
Everything escaping them, let's face it
And soon
Digital clothing
With 3D, copying originals
Anti-fashion fashion
It's still a fashion
Pauperized clothing
Hijacked clothes
Salvaged clothes
The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
Wants and can code everything
Wants and can code us
We are the well-formatted products!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment