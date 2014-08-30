Paraphysique du profit de l'horreur
C'est évident
Aussi bien
Rien d'étonnant
Dans les milieux réactionnaires
Surtout le fascisme
Surtout le populisme
Surtout le stalinisme
Surtout le nazisme
Surtout le libéralisme
Et autres variantes en isme
De tout le capitalisme
Tout ce monde veut dominer
Dans une bureaucratie, s'élever
C'est évident
Aussi bien
Dans les milieux faussement révolutionnaires
Surtout le gauchisme
Surtout le castrisme
Surtout le guévarisme
Et autres variantes en isme
De tout le capitalisme
Tout ce monde veut dominer
Dans une bureaucratie, s'élever
Et là où c'est le moins
Par ce mal apprentissage, atteint
C'est encore l'anarchisme, j'en suis plus que copain
Mais
Moins, ne veut pas dire, rien
Car le vrai révolutionnaire
Conteste tout Etat
Car l'organisation de tout Etat est foncièrement policière !
Du terrorisme de l'Etat
L'état du terrorisme
Des mercenaires du capital
Jadis, Carlos, du terrorisme international
Nations l'utilisant, FPLP, l'instrumentalisant
Nations s'en servant
Puis, toutes, l'abandonnant
Personne ne le voulant
Pas même la Syrie
Ce pays repère d'anciens nazis
Ni même le Liban
Et à bien considérer, finalement
De beaucoup de pays, il fut l'agent
Le Mossad le surveillait
Sans jamais vouloir l'éliminer comme un fait exprès
Car sur l'échiquier du capital
Les banques en première ligne, c'est normal
Elles font et défont la marche du monde
Influençant toutes les élections politiques
Finançant et organisant toutes les élections politiques
Je suis bien joyeux de n'avoir jamais voté
Pour toute une escroquerie savamment orchestrée
Il faudrait incendier toutes les banques
Au lance-flammes, au tank
Tout est devenu putain de ce monde
Tout est devenu souteneur de ce monde
C'est comme pour les boîtes de nuit
Pour les femmes, c'est gratuit
Idem pour le monde des annonces
La femme, l'appât qui défonce !
Là, les féministes ne disent rien
Aucune parité, la femme, le loto, le gain
Cela génère du trafic
Sans la femelle, pas de fric
Comme aussi le trafic des médicaments périmés
Inde, Pakistan, là où règne la pauvreté
Et à propos des faux médicaments
700.000 décès par an
Et en ligne, c'est la mafia, à 95 pour cent
Le profit de l'horreur
N'est pas l'horreur du profit
Autre registre, les abattoirs, souffrance infinie
Ouvriers exploités
Animaux massacrés
De la viande, de la fourrure, du cuir
Fermes d'élevage pour les préparer
La mort assurée, sans pouvoir fuir
Avec le luxe et son industrie
LVMH, KERING, et autres marques
Et ce qui va avec, les tanneries
Ce qui à l'élevage est une saloperie
Comme une exacte tautologie
Animaux écorchés
Encore vivants, dépecés
Pas de code de conduite
Mais la conduite du code
Toute une internationale de la pollution
De l'animal non humain, toute une extermination
De certaines personnes qui se veulent à la mode !
Tout un secteur
Comme bien d'autres secteurs
De l'évasion fiscale
De la Suisse, banque du capital
Mais
Tout ce que nous produisons
Mais
Tout ce que nous consommons
Génère de l'exploitation
Génère de la pollution
Génère de l'aliénation
Une seule issue de secours
Dix siècles ou quelques jours
De l'économie, ABOLITION
Un autre jeu, il faut
Et jeu signifie innovation, pas qu'un mot
Comme un tableau
Brûlé, de feu ( 1893 - 1983 ) Joan Miro
Flamme, cendre, fumée
Et du tout recontextualisé
Mais, là, aux lois du marché
Tout est le prisonnier
Augmentant, du tableau, la cherté
Tout y est prévisible
Tout y est reconductible
Tout y est reproductible
Cambridge Analytica
En politique, analyse des données, pas que cela
Et tel président, tu éliras !
Toute élection est contre la démocratie
Tout étant joué à l'avance
Sondages, données statistiques, pour la tyrannie
De la propagande, ni chance, ni malchance
Trump le milliardaire, fut élu, ainsi
Nouveaux outils d'exploitation
Du capital, ses cadres, ses pions
Vraiment, en finir, avec toute votation
Qui même à la démocratie indirecte est une vexation
Des puissances d'argent
Publications stratégiques
Sondages, données secrètes, la banque, tout, organisant
Des banques, l'argent de tous les trafics
De la drogue, des médicaments, des jeux, de la prostitution, autres répliques
Et puis
Des manifestations sans le message
Le message sans la manifestation
C'est maintenant, la mort, ou la révolution
Et à long terme, pour l'humanité, la seule solution
La fabrique des délits
Les délits de la fabrique
BNP PARIBAS, 192 000 personnes salariées
78 pays, des agences par milliers
Il faut blanchir l'argent
Or, tout argent est sale, c'est évident
Il fait la femme putain, il fait l'homme maquereau
Mais en faire une généralité serait faux !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
It's obvious
As well
Nothing suprising
In reactionary circles
Especially fascism
Especially populism
Especially Stalinism
Especially nazism
Especially liberalism
And other variants in ism
Of all capitalism
Everyone wants to dominate
In a bureaucracy, to rise
It's obvious
As well
In falsely revolutionary circles
Especially leftism
Especially Castroism
Especially Guevarianism
And other variants in ism
Of all capitalism
Everyone wants to dominate
In a bureaucracy, to rise
And where it is least
By this bad learning, reached
It's still anarchism, I'm more than a friend
But
Less, doesn't mean, nothing
Because the true revolutionary
Contests any state
Because the organization of any state is fundamentally police!
State terrorism
The state of terrorism
Mercenaries of capital
Once, Carlos, of international terrorism
Nations using it, PFLP, instrumentalizing it
Nations using it
Then, all, abandoning it
Nobody wanting it
Not even Syria
This country spots former Nazis
Not even Lebanon
And to consider, finally
Of many countries he was the agent
The Mossad was watching him
Without ever wanting to eliminate it on purpose
Because on the chessboard of capital
Banks on the front line, that's normal
They make and undo the way the world goes
Influencing all political elections
Financing and organizing all political elections
I am very happy that I never voted
For a whole cleverly orchestrated scam
All the banks should be burnt down
To the flamethrower, to the tank
Everything has become fucking this world
Everything has become a pimp of this world
It's like nightclubs
For women, it's free
Ditto for the world of announcements
The woman, the bait that smashes!
There, feminists say nothing
No parity, the woman, the lotto, the win
It generates traffic
Without the female, no money
As also the traffic of expired drugs
India, Pakistan, where poverty reigns
And about the fake drugs
700,000 deaths per year
And online it's the mafia, 95 percent
The profit of horror
Is not the horror of profit
Another register, slaughterhouses, infinite suffering
Exploited workers
Slaughtered animals
Meat, fur, leather
Breeding farms to prepare them
Death assured, without being able to flee
With luxury and its industry
LVMH, KERING, and other brands
And what goes with it, the tanneries
What in breeding is a crap
Like an exact tautology
Skinned animals
Still alive, butchered
No code of conduct
But the conduct of the code
A whole international pollution
Of the non-human animal, a whole extermination
From some people who want to be fashionable!
A whole sector
Like many other sectors
Tax evasion
From Switzerland, capital bank
But
Everything we produce
But
All we consume
Generates exploitation
Generates pollution
Generates alienation
One emergency exit
Ten centuries or a few days
From the economy, ABOLITION
Another game it takes
And play means innovation, not just a word
Like a painting
Burned, of fire (1893 - 1983) Joan Miro
Flame, ash, smoke
And at all recontextualized
But, there, to the laws of the market
Everything is the prisoner
Increasing, of the table, the dearness
Everything is predictable
Everything is renewable
Everything is reproducible
Cambridge Analytica
In politics, data analysis, not just that
And such president, you will elect!
Every election is against democracy
Everything being played in advance
Polls, statistical data, for tyranny
Propaganda, no luck, no bad luck
Trump the billionaire was elected, so
New operating tools
Capital, its executives, its pawns
Really, put an end to all voting
Who even to indirect democracy is an offense
Powers of money
Strategic publications
Polls, secret data, the bank, everything, organizing
Banks, the money of all traffic
Drugs, drugs, games, prostitution, other aftershocks
And then
Protests without the message
The message without the manifestation
It is now, death, or revolution
And in the long term, for humanity, the only solution
The making of crimes
The offenses of the factory
BNP PARIBAS, 192,000 employees
78 countries, branches by the thousands
We must launder the money
Now all money is dirty, it's obvious
He makes the fucking woman, he makes the pimp man
But to generalize it would be wrong!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment