Paraphysique du profit de l'horreur

C'est évident

Aussi bien

Rien d'étonnant

Dans les milieux réactionnaires

Surtout le fascisme

Surtout le populisme

Surtout le stalinisme

Surtout le nazisme

Surtout le libéralisme

Et autres variantes en isme

De tout le capitalisme

Tout ce monde veut dominer

Dans une bureaucratie, s'élever

C'est évident

Aussi bien

Dans les milieux faussement révolutionnaires

Surtout le gauchisme

Surtout le castrisme

Surtout le guévarisme

Et autres variantes en isme

De tout le capitalisme

Tout ce monde veut dominer

Dans une bureaucratie, s'élever

Et là où c'est le moins

Par ce mal apprentissage, atteint

C'est encore l'anarchisme, j'en suis plus que copain

Mais

Moins, ne veut pas dire, rien

Car le vrai révolutionnaire

Conteste tout Etat

Car l'organisation de tout Etat est foncièrement policière !

Du terrorisme de l'Etat

L'état du terrorisme

Des mercenaires du capital

Jadis, Carlos, du terrorisme international

Nations l'utilisant, FPLP, l'instrumentalisant

Nations s'en servant

Puis, toutes, l'abandonnant

Personne ne le voulant

Pas même la Syrie

Ce pays repère d'anciens nazis

Ni même le Liban

Et à bien considérer, finalement

De beaucoup de pays, il fut l'agent

Le Mossad le surveillait

Sans jamais vouloir l'éliminer comme un fait exprès

Car sur l'échiquier du capital

Les banques en première ligne, c'est normal

Elles font et défont la marche du monde

Influençant toutes les élections politiques

Finançant et organisant toutes les élections politiques

Je suis bien joyeux de n'avoir jamais voté

Pour toute une escroquerie savamment orchestrée

Il faudrait incendier toutes les banques

Au lance-flammes, au tank

Tout est devenu putain de ce monde

Tout est devenu souteneur de ce monde

C'est comme pour les boîtes de nuit

Pour les femmes, c'est gratuit

Idem pour le monde des annonces

La femme, l'appât qui défonce !

Là, les féministes ne disent rien

Aucune parité, la femme, le loto, le gain

Cela génère du trafic

Sans la femelle, pas de fric

Comme aussi le trafic des médicaments périmés

Inde, Pakistan, là où règne la pauvreté

Et à propos des faux médicaments

700.000 décès par an

Et en ligne, c'est la mafia, à 95 pour cent

Le profit de l'horreur

N'est pas l'horreur du profit

Autre registre, les abattoirs, souffrance infinie

Ouvriers exploités

Animaux massacrés

De la viande, de la fourrure, du cuir

Fermes d'élevage pour les préparer

La mort assurée, sans pouvoir fuir

Avec le luxe et son industrie

LVMH, KERING, et autres marques

Et ce qui va avec, les tanneries

Ce qui à l'élevage est une saloperie

Comme une exacte tautologie

Animaux écorchés

Encore vivants, dépecés

Pas de code de conduite

Mais la conduite du code

Toute une internationale de la pollution

De l'animal non humain, toute une extermination

De certaines personnes qui se veulent à la mode !

Tout un secteur

Comme bien d'autres secteurs

De l'évasion fiscale

De la Suisse, banque du capital

Mais

Tout ce que nous produisons

Mais

Tout ce que nous consommons

Génère de l'exploitation

Génère de la pollution

Génère de l'aliénation

Une seule issue de secours

Dix siècles ou quelques jours

De l'économie, ABOLITION

Un autre jeu, il faut

Et jeu signifie innovation, pas qu'un mot

Comme un tableau

Brûlé, de feu ( 1893 - 1983 ) Joan Miro

Flamme, cendre, fumée

Et du tout recontextualisé

Mais, là, aux lois du marché

Tout est le prisonnier

Augmentant, du tableau, la cherté

Tout y est prévisible

Tout y est reconductible

Tout y est reproductible

Cambridge Analytica

En politique, analyse des données, pas que cela

Et tel président, tu éliras !

Toute élection est contre la démocratie

Tout étant joué à l'avance

Sondages, données statistiques, pour la tyrannie

De la propagande, ni chance, ni malchance

Trump le milliardaire, fut élu, ainsi

Nouveaux outils d'exploitation

Du capital, ses cadres, ses pions

Vraiment, en finir, avec toute votation

Qui même à la démocratie indirecte est une vexation

Des puissances d'argent

Publications stratégiques

Sondages, données secrètes, la banque, tout, organisant

Des banques, l'argent de tous les trafics

De la drogue, des médicaments, des jeux, de la prostitution, autres répliques

Et puis

Des manifestations sans le message

Le message sans la manifestation

C'est maintenant, la mort, ou la révolution

Et à long terme, pour l'humanité, la seule solution

La fabrique des délits

Les délits de la fabrique

BNP PARIBAS, 192 000 personnes salariées

78 pays, des agences par milliers

Il faut blanchir l'argent

Or, tout argent est sale, c'est évident

Il fait la femme putain, il fait l'homme maquereau

Mais en faire une généralité serait faux !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

It's obvious

As well

Nothing suprising

In reactionary circles

Especially fascism

Especially populism

Especially Stalinism

Especially nazism

Especially liberalism

And other variants in ism

Of all capitalism

Everyone wants to dominate

In a bureaucracy, to rise

It's obvious

As well

In falsely revolutionary circles

Especially leftism

Especially Castroism

Especially Guevarianism

And other variants in ism

Of all capitalism

Everyone wants to dominate

In a bureaucracy, to rise

And where it is least

By this bad learning, reached

It's still anarchism, I'm more than a friend

But

Less, doesn't mean, nothing

Because the true revolutionary

Contests any state

Because the organization of any state is fundamentally police!

State terrorism

The state of terrorism

Mercenaries of capital

Once, Carlos, of international terrorism

Nations using it, PFLP, instrumentalizing it

Nations using it

Then, all, abandoning it

Nobody wanting it

Not even Syria

This country spots former Nazis

Not even Lebanon

And to consider, finally

Of many countries he was the agent

The Mossad was watching him

Without ever wanting to eliminate it on purpose

Because on the chessboard of capital

Banks on the front line, that's normal

They make and undo the way the world goes

Influencing all political elections

Financing and organizing all political elections

I am very happy that I never voted

For a whole cleverly orchestrated scam

All the banks should be burnt down

To the flamethrower, to the tank

Everything has become fucking this world

Everything has become a pimp of this world

It's like nightclubs

For women, it's free

Ditto for the world of announcements

The woman, the bait that smashes!

There, feminists say nothing

No parity, the woman, the lotto, the win

It generates traffic

Without the female, no money

As also the traffic of expired drugs

India, Pakistan, where poverty reigns

And about the fake drugs

700,000 deaths per year

And online it's the mafia, 95 percent

The profit of horror

Is not the horror of profit

Another register, slaughterhouses, infinite suffering

Exploited workers

Slaughtered animals

Meat, fur, leather

Breeding farms to prepare them

Death assured, without being able to flee

With luxury and its industry

LVMH, KERING, and other brands

And what goes with it, the tanneries

What in breeding is a crap

Like an exact tautology

Skinned animals

Still alive, butchered

No code of conduct

But the conduct of the code

A whole international pollution

Of the non-human animal, a whole extermination

From some people who want to be fashionable!

A whole sector

Like many other sectors

Tax evasion

From Switzerland, capital bank

But

Everything we produce

But

All we consume

Generates exploitation

Generates pollution

Generates alienation

One emergency exit

Ten centuries or a few days

From the economy, ABOLITION

Another game it takes

And play means innovation, not just a word

Like a painting

Burned, of fire (1893 - 1983) Joan Miro

Flame, ash, smoke

And at all recontextualized

But, there, to the laws of the market

Everything is the prisoner

Increasing, of the table, the dearness

Everything is predictable

Everything is renewable

Everything is reproducible

Cambridge Analytica

In politics, data analysis, not just that

And such president, you will elect!

Every election is against democracy

Everything being played in advance

Polls, statistical data, for tyranny

Propaganda, no luck, no bad luck

Trump the billionaire was elected, so

New operating tools

Capital, its executives, its pawns

Really, put an end to all voting

Who even to indirect democracy is an offense

Powers of money

Strategic publications

Polls, secret data, the bank, everything, organizing

Banks, the money of all traffic

Drugs, drugs, games, prostitution, other aftershocks

And then

Protests without the message

The message without the manifestation

It is now, death, or revolution

And in the long term, for humanity, the only solution

The making of crimes

The offenses of the factory

BNP PARIBAS, 192,000 employees

78 countries, branches by the thousands

We must launder the money

Now all money is dirty, it's obvious

He makes the fucking woman, he makes the pimp man

But to generalize it would be wrong!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"