Une machine, c'est crétin

La guerre de trente ans

Comme une référence, évidemment

1618 - 1648

Puis

Traité des territoires

Paix de Westphalie

Chaque temps historique avec ses vilenies

Des millions de morts et de mortes

De la fornication contrainte

C'est la guerre, pas le droit de plainte

Quand tout est viol

Quand tout est fol

Quand tout est mutilé

Quand tout est massacré

Aujourd'hui comme hier

C'est toujours des mercenaires

Des soldats pour tout faire

Le jeu des alliances

Le jeu des démences

Et pour l'exportation des armes de guerre

USA, Russie, France, trio de tête, et nous laissons faire

Pays réactionnaires

Pays militaires

Armant des pays

Où règne la tyrannie

Où règne l'infamie

Le fascisme en Egypte

Le fascisme en Arabie saoudite

Mais l'argent, jamais, ne médite

Logiciels de surveillance

Opposants politiques, une complicité de maltraitance !

En France

Les armes, non de honte, mais de providence

Quatre mille petites et moyennes entreprises

De l'armement sans aucune méprise

Et de nouvelles anciennes stratégies systématisées

Comme les femmes systématiquement violées

Comme les hommes systématiquement violés

En Libye, c'est comme une spécialité

Stratégie du viol

Mais pas viol de la stratégie

Car cela était déjà la chose du passé

Toute guerre pouvant utiliser ce procédé

Comme le pillage, façon de se payer

Donc, du viol comme arme de guerre

Puis, des humiliations qui font taire

Rendre la soumission indélébile

Le violé voulant se venger, devenant violeur, toute vengeance est stérile

Car, c'est ainsi, toujours face, toujours pile

Il s'agit d'anéantir, tant le corps, tant l'esprit

Vendant des armes à des bourreaux

La France en fait ainsi partie

Secret Défense

Défense du secret

Que tout le monde sait

C'est vraiment idiot

Et bientôt, déjà, bientôt

Réfugiés politiques

Réfugiés économiques

Réfugiés climatiques

Et déjà, bientôt, déjà !

Le plus terrifiant

Il n'y a plus que des droites

Le plus désolant

Les pauvres de plus en plus, à droite

Forcément

La misère, personne, cela ne grandit

La misère, et oui, cela abrutit

Il n'est pas difficile

Ainsi

De prévoir des zones de criminalité

En fonction des zones de pauvreté

De notre temps

Où règne un présent spectaculaire permanent

Tant à l'école

Tant au bureau

Tant à l'usine

Tant au stade

Tant au laboratoire

Mais qui pour le croire !

Tout y est noté

Tout y est classé

Il s'agit de tout contrôler

Chaque individu dans une case, rangé

1956

Naissance de la mémoire artificielle

Faussement appelée intelligence artificielle

Aucune machine

Ne sait ce qu'elle fait

Aucune machine

Et pourquoi elle le fait

Aucune machine

Ne sait qu'elle sait

Pas de sens commun

Une machine, c'est crétin

L'être humain en prend le chemin

L'ère de l'échelle numérique

Apprentissage non supervisé, présent spectaculaire informatique !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The Thirty Years War

As a reference, obviously

1618 - 1648

Then

Treaty of territories

Peace of Westphalia

Each historical time with its villainies

Millions of deaths and deaths

Of forced fornication

It's war, not the right to complain

When everything is rape

When everything is crazy

When everything is mutilated

When everything is slaughtered

Today like yesterday

They are still mercenaries

Soldiers to do it all

The game of alliances

The dementia game

And for the export of weapons of war

USA, Russia, France, top three, and we let it go

Reactionary countries

Military countries

Arming countries

Where tyranny reigns

Where infamy reigns

Fascism in Egypt

Fascism in Saudi Arabia

But money never meditates

Monitoring software

Political opponents, a complicity in mistreatment!

In France

The weapons, not of shame, but of providence

Four thousand small and medium enterprises

Armament without any mistake

And new old systematized strategies

Like women systematically raped

Like men systematically raped

In Libya, it's like a specialty

Rape strategy

But not violating the strategy

Because it was already a thing of the past

Any war that can use this process

Like looting, a way to pay

So rape as a weapon of war

Then, humiliations that silence

Make the submission indelible

The raped wanting revenge, becoming a rapist, all revenge is sterile

Because it's like that, always heads, always heads

It is a question of destroying, both the body, so much the spirit

Selling guns to executioners

France is part of it

Top secret

Defense of secrecy

That everyone knows

It's really silly

And soon, already, soon

Political refugees

Economic refugees

Climate refugees

And already, soon, already!

The most terrifying

There are only straight lines

The most distressing

Poor more and more, right

Necessarily

Misery, nobody, it grows

Misery, and yes, it stupefies

It is not difficult

So

To foresee crime zones

According to poverty zones

In our time

Where reigns a permanent spectacular present

Both at school

Both in the office

Both at the factory

Both at the stadium

Both in the laboratory

But who to believe it!

Everything is noted there

Everything is classified there

It's about controlling everything

Each individual in a box, arranged

1956

Birth of artificial memory

Falsely called artificial intelligence

No machine

Don't know what she's doing

No machine

And why she does it

No machine

Doesn't know she knows

No common sense

A machine is stupid

The human being takes the path

The era of the digital scale

Unsupervised learning, computer spectacular present!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"