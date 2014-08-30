Une machine c'est crétin
La guerre de trente ans
Comme une référence, évidemment
1618 - 1648
Puis
Traité des territoires
Paix de Westphalie
Chaque temps historique avec ses vilenies
Des millions de morts et de mortes
De la fornication contrainte
C'est la guerre, pas le droit de plainte
Quand tout est viol
Quand tout est fol
Quand tout est mutilé
Quand tout est massacré
Aujourd'hui comme hier
C'est toujours des mercenaires
Des soldats pour tout faire
Le jeu des alliances
Le jeu des démences
Et pour l'exportation des armes de guerre
USA, Russie, France, trio de tête, et nous laissons faire
Pays réactionnaires
Pays militaires
Armant des pays
Où règne la tyrannie
Où règne l'infamie
Le fascisme en Egypte
Le fascisme en Arabie saoudite
Mais l'argent, jamais, ne médite
Logiciels de surveillance
Opposants politiques, une complicité de maltraitance !
En France
Les armes, non de honte, mais de providence
Quatre mille petites et moyennes entreprises
De l'armement sans aucune méprise
Et de nouvelles anciennes stratégies systématisées
Comme les femmes systématiquement violées
Comme les hommes systématiquement violés
En Libye, c'est comme une spécialité
Stratégie du viol
Mais pas viol de la stratégie
Car cela était déjà la chose du passé
Toute guerre pouvant utiliser ce procédé
Comme le pillage, façon de se payer
Donc, du viol comme arme de guerre
Puis, des humiliations qui font taire
Rendre la soumission indélébile
Le violé voulant se venger, devenant violeur, toute vengeance est stérile
Car, c'est ainsi, toujours face, toujours pile
Il s'agit d'anéantir, tant le corps, tant l'esprit
Vendant des armes à des bourreaux
La France en fait ainsi partie
Secret Défense
Défense du secret
Que tout le monde sait
C'est vraiment idiot
Et bientôt, déjà, bientôt
Réfugiés politiques
Réfugiés économiques
Réfugiés climatiques
Et déjà, bientôt, déjà !
Le plus terrifiant
Il n'y a plus que des droites
Le plus désolant
Les pauvres de plus en plus, à droite
Forcément
La misère, personne, cela ne grandit
La misère, et oui, cela abrutit
Il n'est pas difficile
Ainsi
De prévoir des zones de criminalité
En fonction des zones de pauvreté
De notre temps
Où règne un présent spectaculaire permanent
Tant à l'école
Tant au bureau
Tant à l'usine
Tant au stade
Tant au laboratoire
Mais qui pour le croire !
Tout y est noté
Tout y est classé
Il s'agit de tout contrôler
Chaque individu dans une case, rangé
1956
Naissance de la mémoire artificielle
Faussement appelée intelligence artificielle
Aucune machine
Ne sait ce qu'elle fait
Aucune machine
Et pourquoi elle le fait
Aucune machine
Ne sait qu'elle sait
Pas de sens commun
Une machine, c'est crétin
L'être humain en prend le chemin
L'ère de l'échelle numérique
Apprentissage non supervisé, présent spectaculaire informatique !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
The Thirty Years War
As a reference, obviously
1618 - 1648
Then
Treaty of territories
Peace of Westphalia
Each historical time with its villainies
Millions of deaths and deaths
Of forced fornication
It's war, not the right to complain
When everything is rape
When everything is crazy
When everything is mutilated
When everything is slaughtered
Today like yesterday
They are still mercenaries
Soldiers to do it all
The game of alliances
The dementia game
And for the export of weapons of war
USA, Russia, France, top three, and we let it go
Reactionary countries
Military countries
Arming countries
Where tyranny reigns
Where infamy reigns
Fascism in Egypt
Fascism in Saudi Arabia
But money never meditates
Monitoring software
Political opponents, a complicity in mistreatment!
In France
The weapons, not of shame, but of providence
Four thousand small and medium enterprises
Armament without any mistake
And new old systematized strategies
Like women systematically raped
Like men systematically raped
In Libya, it's like a specialty
Rape strategy
But not violating the strategy
Because it was already a thing of the past
Any war that can use this process
Like looting, a way to pay
So rape as a weapon of war
Then, humiliations that silence
Make the submission indelible
The raped wanting revenge, becoming a rapist, all revenge is sterile
Because it's like that, always heads, always heads
It is a question of destroying, both the body, so much the spirit
Selling guns to executioners
France is part of it
Top secret
Defense of secrecy
That everyone knows
It's really silly
And soon, already, soon
Political refugees
Economic refugees
Climate refugees
And already, soon, already!
The most terrifying
There are only straight lines
The most distressing
Poor more and more, right
Necessarily
Misery, nobody, it grows
Misery, and yes, it stupefies
It is not difficult
So
To foresee crime zones
According to poverty zones
In our time
Where reigns a permanent spectacular present
Both at school
Both in the office
Both at the factory
Both at the stadium
Both in the laboratory
But who to believe it!
Everything is noted there
Everything is classified there
It's about controlling everything
Each individual in a box, arranged
1956
Birth of artificial memory
Falsely called artificial intelligence
No machine
Don't know what she's doing
No machine
And why she does it
No machine
Doesn't know she knows
No common sense
A machine is stupid
The human being takes the path
The era of the digital scale
Unsupervised learning, computer spectacular present!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
