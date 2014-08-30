Profit de guerre, guerre de profit
Comme un éternel retour
Façons multiples, tour à tour
Il y a 20.000 ans
Il faisait si froid, l'humain, comme inexistant
En degrés centigrades, il pouvait faire moins vingt
La forêt, déjà, avait diminuée grandement
Comme un désert de glace
France, Aquitaine, Nord de l'Espagne, un peu de place
Encore quelques humains
De l'époque congélateur, au tout vain
La grotte ornée
C'était surtout dans le passé
Grotte Chauvet, environ 36 000 ans
Grotte Lascaux, environ 15 000 à 18 000 ans
De la grotte rarement habitée
Surtout du chamanisme, de la création ritualisée
Aucune certitude, l'on ne peut que conjecturer
Avenir via le passé
Comme pour le fascisme populismé et militarisé
Du coup d'Etat démocratique, au Brésil
Ils ont voté, et puis après, tout tient sur un fil
Si la culture est bourgeoise
La dictature électorale nous toise
Et la bourgeoisie fut révolutionnaire
La culture est parfois aussi révolutionnaire
La culture était même et surtout aristocratique
Toujours prête à la fine critique
Avec des théoriciens de l'anarchie, aristocrates
Bakounine, Kropotkine, les plus fameux, contre tout autocrate
Ainsi que, contre tous les faux et fausses démocrates
Des aristocrates, ou des hommes d'écriture
Des savants, pédagogues, géographes, médecins, écrivains, de la vraie culture
L'anarchie de la culture de soi-même
Qu'aucun pouvoir ne s'amène
Hélas, des pauvres comme un seau vide
Que remplit la propagande du populisme fascisant
Rendant toute raison, livide
Du pauvre, pour le fascisme, pour les droites, votant
Alors, que tout tyran
Envers lui, est royalement méprisant
Car, le pauvre dépourvu de culture
Place à toutes les forfaitures
Place à toutes les doublures et impostures
Et aujourd'hui, puisque tout est guerre
Guerre du profit, profit de la guerre
Le prisonnier de guerre
Et bien moins traité, le constat n'est plus à faire
Mai, juin, 1916, Verdun
Pour le soldat, vie, en durée
15 jours, il pouvait espérer
Et une fois fait prisonnier
L'allemand, le français, le prisonnier était bien traité
60.000 prisonniers chez les allemands, environ
70.000 prisonniers chez les français, environ
De l'enfer des tranchées, enfin, pouvoir s'échapper !
Et à propos des tranchées
De 14/18, il faut le signaler
Déjà, parmi d'autres, du gaz lacrymogène
Pour immobiliser, toute armée, est sans-gêne
Comme dans les manifestations de nos jours
La tyrannie, toujours, fait les mêmes tours
Donc, Verdun, mai/juin, 1916
Comme d'habitude, les généraux toujours planqués
Soldats mutilés, aveuglés, choqués, traumatisés, amputés, tués
Pour la France
378 000 morts ou disparus, environ
Pour l'Allemagne
330 000 morts ou disparus, environ
Avec au moins 300 000 corps disparus
De la bouillie humaine en terre, l'on fit des choses, dessus
En France
Un million d'orphelins
700 000 veuves, un éternel chagrin
Neuf millions de mobilisés
Sur trois ans, en durée
De 23 ans à 48 ans
Et d'autres pays, omettant
Rien que cela est nonobstant, édifiant
4/8/1914
Ce fut l'hypocrite Union sacrée
Pour le droit de tout militariser
Pour le droit de tout exterminer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Like an eternal return
Multiple ways, in turn
20,000 years ago
It was so cold, human, as non-existent
In degrees centigrade it could be minus twenty
The forest had already greatly diminished
Like a desert of ice
France, Aquitaine, North of Spain, a little place
A few more humans
From the freezer era, to all vain
The decorated cave
It was mostly in the past
Chauvet cave, around 36,000 years old
Lascaux cave, around 15,000 to 18,000 years old
From the rarely inhabited cave
Mainly shamanism, ritualized creation
No certainty, we can only guess
Future through the past
As for populism and militarized fascism
Of the democratic coup, in Brazil
They voted, and then everything hangs on a thread
If the culture is bourgeois
The electoral dictatorship is measuring us
And the bourgeoisie was revolutionary
Culture is sometimes also revolutionary
The culture was even and above all aristocratic
Always ready for fine criticism
With theorists of anarchy, aristocrats
Bakunin, Kropotkin, the most famous, against all autocrats
As well as, against all false and false democrats
Aristocrats, or men of writing
Scientists, educators, geographers, doctors, writers, real culture
The anarchy of self-cultivation
Let no power come
Alas, poor people like an empty bucket
What fills the propaganda of fascist populism
Making all reason livid
From the poor, for fascism, for the rights, voting
So that any tyrant
Towards him, is royally contemptuous
Because, the poor devoid of culture
Make way for all packages
Make way for all the lineups and impostures
And today, since everything is war
Profit war, war profit
The prisoner of war
And much less treated, the observation is no longer to be made
May, June, 1916, Verdun
For the soldier, life, in duration
15 days he could hope
And once taken prisoner
German, French, the prisoner was well treated
60,000 prisoners among the Germans, approximately
70,000 prisoners among the French, approximately
From the hell of the trenches, finally, to be able to escape!
And about the trenches
From 14/18, it should be pointed out
Already, among others, tear gas
To immobilize, any army, is without embarrassment
As in the demonstrations nowadays
Tyranny always does the same tricks
So Verdun, May / June, 1916
As usual, the generals still hidden
Soldiers mutilated, blinded, shocked, traumatized, amputated, killed
For France
378,000 dead or missing, approximately
For Germany
330,000 dead or missing, approximately
With at least 300,000 bodies missing
Human porridge in the earth, we made things on it
In France
A million orphans
700,000 widows, an eternal sorrow
Nine million mobilized
Over three years, in duration
From 23 years old to 48 years old
And other countries, omitting
This alone is notwithstanding, uplifting
4/8/1914
It was the hypocrite Sacred Union
For the right to militarize everything
For the right to exterminate everything!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment