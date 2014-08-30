Profit de guerre, guerre de profit

Comme un éternel retour

Façons multiples, tour à tour

Il y a 20.000 ans

Il faisait si froid, l'humain, comme inexistant

En degrés centigrades, il pouvait faire moins vingt

La forêt, déjà, avait diminuée grandement

Comme un désert de glace

France, Aquitaine, Nord de l'Espagne, un peu de place

Encore quelques humains

De l'époque congélateur, au tout vain

La grotte ornée

C'était surtout dans le passé

Grotte Chauvet, environ 36 000 ans

Grotte Lascaux, environ 15 000 à 18 000 ans

De la grotte rarement habitée

Surtout du chamanisme, de la création ritualisée

Aucune certitude, l'on ne peut que conjecturer

Avenir via le passé

Comme pour le fascisme populismé et militarisé

Du coup d'Etat démocratique, au Brésil

Ils ont voté, et puis après, tout tient sur un fil

Si la culture est bourgeoise

La dictature électorale nous toise

Et la bourgeoisie fut révolutionnaire

La culture est parfois aussi révolutionnaire

La culture était même et surtout aristocratique

Toujours prête à la fine critique

Avec des théoriciens de l'anarchie, aristocrates

Bakounine, Kropotkine, les plus fameux, contre tout autocrate

Ainsi que, contre tous les faux et fausses démocrates

Des aristocrates, ou des hommes d'écriture

Des savants, pédagogues, géographes, médecins, écrivains, de la vraie culture

L'anarchie de la culture de soi-même

Qu'aucun pouvoir ne s'amène

Hélas, des pauvres comme un seau vide

Que remplit la propagande du populisme fascisant

Rendant toute raison, livide

Du pauvre, pour le fascisme, pour les droites, votant

Alors, que tout tyran

Envers lui, est royalement méprisant

Car, le pauvre dépourvu de culture

Place à toutes les forfaitures

Place à toutes les doublures et impostures

Et aujourd'hui, puisque tout est guerre

Guerre du profit, profit de la guerre

Le prisonnier de guerre

Et bien moins traité, le constat n'est plus à faire

Mai, juin, 1916, Verdun

Pour le soldat, vie, en durée

15 jours, il pouvait espérer

Et une fois fait prisonnier

L'allemand, le français, le prisonnier était bien traité

60.000 prisonniers chez les allemands, environ

70.000 prisonniers chez les français, environ

De l'enfer des tranchées, enfin, pouvoir s'échapper !

Et à propos des tranchées

De 14/18, il faut le signaler

Déjà, parmi d'autres, du gaz lacrymogène

Pour immobiliser, toute armée, est sans-gêne

Comme dans les manifestations de nos jours

La tyrannie, toujours, fait les mêmes tours

Donc, Verdun, mai/juin, 1916

Comme d'habitude, les généraux toujours planqués

Soldats mutilés, aveuglés, choqués, traumatisés, amputés, tués

Pour la France

378 000 morts ou disparus, environ

Pour l'Allemagne

330 000 morts ou disparus, environ

Avec au moins 300 000 corps disparus

De la bouillie humaine en terre, l'on fit des choses, dessus

En France

Un million d'orphelins

700 000 veuves, un éternel chagrin

Neuf millions de mobilisés

Sur trois ans, en durée

De 23 ans à 48 ans

Et d'autres pays, omettant

Rien que cela est nonobstant, édifiant

4/8/1914

Ce fut l'hypocrite Union sacrée

Pour le droit de tout militariser

Pour le droit de tout exterminer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Like an eternal return

Multiple ways, in turn

20,000 years ago

It was so cold, human, as non-existent

In degrees centigrade it could be minus twenty

The forest had already greatly diminished

Like a desert of ice

France, Aquitaine, North of Spain, a little place

A few more humans

From the freezer era, to all vain

The decorated cave

It was mostly in the past

Chauvet cave, around 36,000 years old

Lascaux cave, around 15,000 to 18,000 years old

From the rarely inhabited cave

Mainly shamanism, ritualized creation

No certainty, we can only guess

Future through the past

As for populism and militarized fascism

Of the democratic coup, in Brazil

They voted, and then everything hangs on a thread

If the culture is bourgeois

The electoral dictatorship is measuring us

And the bourgeoisie was revolutionary

Culture is sometimes also revolutionary

The culture was even and above all aristocratic

Always ready for fine criticism

With theorists of anarchy, aristocrats

Bakunin, Kropotkin, the most famous, against all autocrats

As well as, against all false and false democrats

Aristocrats, or men of writing

Scientists, educators, geographers, doctors, writers, real culture

The anarchy of self-cultivation

Let no power come

Alas, poor people like an empty bucket

What fills the propaganda of fascist populism

Making all reason livid

From the poor, for fascism, for the rights, voting

So that any tyrant

Towards him, is royally contemptuous

Because, the poor devoid of culture

Make way for all packages

Make way for all the lineups and impostures

And today, since everything is war

Profit war, war profit

The prisoner of war

And much less treated, the observation is no longer to be made

May, June, 1916, Verdun

For the soldier, life, in duration

15 days he could hope

And once taken prisoner

German, French, the prisoner was well treated

60,000 prisoners among the Germans, approximately

70,000 prisoners among the French, approximately

From the hell of the trenches, finally, to be able to escape!

And about the trenches

From 14/18, it should be pointed out

Already, among others, tear gas

To immobilize, any army, is without embarrassment

As in the demonstrations nowadays

Tyranny always does the same tricks

So Verdun, May / June, 1916

As usual, the generals still hidden

Soldiers mutilated, blinded, shocked, traumatized, amputated, killed

For France

378,000 dead or missing, approximately

For Germany

330,000 dead or missing, approximately

With at least 300,000 bodies missing

Human porridge in the earth, we made things on it

In France

A million orphans

700,000 widows, an eternal sorrow

Nine million mobilized

Over three years, in duration

From 23 years old to 48 years old

And other countries, omitting

This alone is notwithstanding, uplifting

4/8/1914

It was the hypocrite Sacred Union

For the right to militarize everything

For the right to exterminate everything!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"