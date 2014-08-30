Paraphysique des data centers

Stop

28 juin 1914

Attentat de Sarajevo

Voyager dans le temps, pas toujours rigolo

Stop

Princip Gavrilo

Nationaliste serbe, bon tireur

19 ans, fluet, petit, enfin, son heure

Stop

Fut refusé pour la guerre de 1912, les Balkans

Stop

L'archiduc François-Ferdinand d'Autriche

La guerre de 14/18, ne se fiche

Sa femme Sophie, de la même niche

Stop

Gavrilo Princip, l'impérial, l'assassina

Non marié, sauf à la Serbie, voilà

Deux cibles, qu'aucune, il ne rata

Stop

Il y eut six conspirateurs

Cabrinovic

Mehmedbasic

Popovic

Cubrilovic

Grabez

Princip

Grenades, pistolets, cyanure

Stop

Et déjà la Yougoslavie

Princip, héros national en Yougoslavie

Des souvenirs à sa gloire en Serbie

Stop

Le commanditaire était ici !

Stop

Comme jadis, le télégramme

Quand la poste, non banque postale, avait encore de l'âme

Stop, début, stop, fin

Et fin du début, début de la fin, en engramme

Maintenant

Ne pourrait plus être assassiné

Aucun tyran

Trop bien protégé

Tout tyran étant monstrueux de lâcheté

Il suffit de voir tout gouvernement

Ou alors, il faudrait, sa vie, la sacrifier

Et de toute genèse

Des faits divers aux faits historiques

De même du tout numérique

Grand foutoir, prenant ses aises

Comme un capitalisme de la surveillance

De la surveillance du capitalisme

Tout en un

De quoi, hein ?

Tout surveillant tout

53 pour cent de la population du monde

En connexion à Internet, de l'antienne, comme interminable faconde

Facebook

Environ, 2,6 milliards de personnes, l'utilisant

Et toute relation vraie, la stérilisant

Mais la plupart des gens, aussi, vont en s'utilisant

Mais, ouf, beaucoup aussi, s'entraidant

Et environ 195 data centers en France

Pour canaliser toute errance

Toute donnée, stockée, archivée, utilisée, numérisée

Et l'Internet ne peut rien oublier !

Stop

Neuf personnes sur dix, en France

Se servent d'Internet, comme une évidence

Stop

1998

Google

Puis, avant, après, à une allure folle

Mais dans le monde, discobole

Stop

En 2017

Un milliard d'attaques d'informatique

Il y a comme du Pierre Dac, son schmilblick

Comme un paradis du fric

Stop

Donc, contre les individus ou les entreprises, les Etats

Trois millions de nouveaux virus chaque jour

De chaque internaute, le virus fait sa cour

Amazone, contrôlant les centers data

Pour 44 pour cent dans le monde

Puissance calculatrice, 50.000 GO par seconde, holà

Toujours, tout en s'améliorant, voilà

Le monde GAFA

Et valeur boursière GAFA

2000 milliards de dollars

Stop

Monde circulant des marchandises, aucun hasard

Et soit, le PIB annuel de la France

Avec toute une fausse transparence

Stop

En 2017

L'on en fait peu la confidence

De France, le ministère des Finances

A dû changer ses ordinateurs, ce à 80 pour cent

Face à une cyberattaque chinoise, sans aucune doléance !

Stop

Carte informatique

Environnement

Carte cognitive

Environnement

Stop

Nous croyons

Que nos faux souvenirs sont vrais

Et aussi

Que nos vrais souvenirs sont faux

Mémoire arrangée, mémoire falsifiée, des effets

Nous rappelant des choses

N'ayant aucune crédibilité, mais l'on en cause

Stop

Croire entendre

Croire sentir

Croire voir

Surtout, en particulier, via l'hippocampe

Qui sauvagement, nous campe

Stop

Et je dis tout ce que l'on m'a dit

Et tu dis tout ce que l'on t'a dit

Jusqu'à trois ans, l'amnésie infantile

Stop

Mais l'activité essentielle du système nerveux central

De la mémoire associative comme orchestre global

Du souvenir naturel, l'être humain

Du souvenir artificiel, la machine

Ce qui a été vécu

Ce qui n'a pas été vécu

Stop

Plus encore l'individu que l'Histoire

Manipulation de la mémoire

Sans mémoire de la manipulation

Stop

De l'esprit critique, ne pas tout avaler, ne pas tout croire

Car tant de faux souvenirs, car tant de fausses histoires

Stop

Ce qui est vraiment, ce qui a eu lieu

Ce qui n'est pas vraiment, ce qui n'a pas eu lieu

Sur tout ce qui nous arrange, faire feu

Stop

Avoir l'esprit ouvert

Mais pas à toutes les bêtises, au contraire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Stop

June 28, 1914

Sarajevo bombing

Traveling through time, not always fun

Stop

Princip Gavrilo

Serbian nationalist, good marksman

19 years old, slender, small, finally, his time

Stop

Was refused for the war of 1912, the Balkans

Stop

Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria

The war of 14/18, don't care

His wife Sophie, from the same niche

Stop

Gavrilo Princip, the imperial, assassinated him

Unmarried, except in Serbia, that's it

Two targets, none of which he missed

Stop

There were six conspirators

Cabrinovic

Mehmedbasic

Popovic

Cubrilovic

Grab

Princip

Grenades, pistols, cyanide

Stop

And already Yugoslavia

Princip, national hero in Yugoslavia

Memories to his glory in Serbia

Stop

The sponsor was here!

Stop

As before, the telegram

When the post office, not the post office bank, still had soul

Stop, start, stop, end

And end of the beginning, beginning of the end, in engram

Now

Could no longer be assassinated

No tyrant

Too well protected

Every tyrant being monstrous with cowardice

Just see any government

Or else, his life would have to be sacrificed

And of all genesis

From various facts to historical facts

Likewise at all digital

Big mess, getting comfortable

Like surveillance capitalism

Surveillance of capitalism

All in one

What, eh?

Everything watching everything

53 percent of the world's population

In connection to the Internet, the antiphon, like endless bliss

Facebook

Approximately 2.6 billion people using it

And any true relationship, sterilizing her

But most people, too, go by using themselves

But, phew, a lot too, helping each other

And around 195 data centers in France

To channel all wandering

Any data, stored, archived, used, digitized

And the Internet cannot forget anything!

Stop

Nine out of ten people in France

Use the Internet as a matter of course

Stop

1998

Google

Then, before, after, at a crazy pace

But in the world, discobolus

Stop

In 2017

One billion computer attacks

There is like Pierre Dac, his schmilblick

Like a money paradise

Stop

So, against individuals or companies, states

Three million new viruses every day

The virus takes its heart from each internet user

Amazon, controlling the data centers

For 44 percent worldwide

Calculating power, 50,000 GB per second, hey

Always, while improving, that's it

The GAFA world

And GAFA stock market value

2000 billion dollars

Stop

World moving goods, no coincidence

And so, the annual GDP of France

With all false transparency

Stop

In 2017

Little is confided in

From France, the Ministry of Finance

Had to change his computers, 80 percent

Faced with a Chinese cyberattack, without any complaints!

Stop

Computer card

Environment

Cognitive map

Environment

Stop

We believe

That our false memories are true

And also

That our true memories are false

Arranged memory, falsified memory, effects

Reminding us of things

Having no credibility, but we do

Stop

Believe hear

Believe feel

Believe see

Mainly, in particular, via the hippocampus

Who savagely encamps us

Stop

And I say everything I was told

And you say everything that we told you

Up to three years, infantile amnesia

Stop

But the essential activity of the central nervous system

Associative memory as a global orchestra

Of natural memory, the human being

From artificial memory, the machine

What has been experienced

What has not been experienced

Stop

Even more the individual than history

Memory manipulation

Without memory of the manipulation

Stop

Critical thinking, don't swallow everything, don't believe everything

Because so many false memories, because so many false stories

Stop

What really is, what took place

What is not really, what has not happened

On whatever suits us, fire

Stop

Have an open mind

But not all the nonsense, on the contrary!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"