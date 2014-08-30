Paraphysique des data centers
Stop
28 juin 1914
Attentat de Sarajevo
Voyager dans le temps, pas toujours rigolo
Stop
Princip Gavrilo
Nationaliste serbe, bon tireur
19 ans, fluet, petit, enfin, son heure
Stop
Fut refusé pour la guerre de 1912, les Balkans
Stop
L'archiduc François-Ferdinand d'Autriche
La guerre de 14/18, ne se fiche
Sa femme Sophie, de la même niche
Stop
Gavrilo Princip, l'impérial, l'assassina
Non marié, sauf à la Serbie, voilà
Deux cibles, qu'aucune, il ne rata
Stop
Il y eut six conspirateurs
Cabrinovic
Mehmedbasic
Popovic
Cubrilovic
Grabez
Princip
Grenades, pistolets, cyanure
Stop
Et déjà la Yougoslavie
Princip, héros national en Yougoslavie
Des souvenirs à sa gloire en Serbie
Stop
Le commanditaire était ici !
Stop
Comme jadis, le télégramme
Quand la poste, non banque postale, avait encore de l'âme
Stop, début, stop, fin
Et fin du début, début de la fin, en engramme
Maintenant
Ne pourrait plus être assassiné
Aucun tyran
Trop bien protégé
Tout tyran étant monstrueux de lâcheté
Il suffit de voir tout gouvernement
Ou alors, il faudrait, sa vie, la sacrifier
Et de toute genèse
Des faits divers aux faits historiques
De même du tout numérique
Grand foutoir, prenant ses aises
Comme un capitalisme de la surveillance
De la surveillance du capitalisme
Tout en un
De quoi, hein ?
Tout surveillant tout
53 pour cent de la population du monde
En connexion à Internet, de l'antienne, comme interminable faconde
Facebook
Environ, 2,6 milliards de personnes, l'utilisant
Et toute relation vraie, la stérilisant
Mais la plupart des gens, aussi, vont en s'utilisant
Mais, ouf, beaucoup aussi, s'entraidant
Et environ 195 data centers en France
Pour canaliser toute errance
Toute donnée, stockée, archivée, utilisée, numérisée
Et l'Internet ne peut rien oublier !
Stop
Neuf personnes sur dix, en France
Se servent d'Internet, comme une évidence
Stop
1998
Google
Puis, avant, après, à une allure folle
Mais dans le monde, discobole
Stop
En 2017
Un milliard d'attaques d'informatique
Il y a comme du Pierre Dac, son schmilblick
Comme un paradis du fric
Stop
Donc, contre les individus ou les entreprises, les Etats
Trois millions de nouveaux virus chaque jour
De chaque internaute, le virus fait sa cour
Amazone, contrôlant les centers data
Pour 44 pour cent dans le monde
Puissance calculatrice, 50.000 GO par seconde, holà
Toujours, tout en s'améliorant, voilà
Le monde GAFA
Et valeur boursière GAFA
2000 milliards de dollars
Stop
Monde circulant des marchandises, aucun hasard
Et soit, le PIB annuel de la France
Avec toute une fausse transparence
Stop
En 2017
L'on en fait peu la confidence
De France, le ministère des Finances
A dû changer ses ordinateurs, ce à 80 pour cent
Face à une cyberattaque chinoise, sans aucune doléance !
Stop
Carte informatique
Environnement
Carte cognitive
Environnement
Stop
Nous croyons
Que nos faux souvenirs sont vrais
Et aussi
Que nos vrais souvenirs sont faux
Mémoire arrangée, mémoire falsifiée, des effets
Nous rappelant des choses
N'ayant aucune crédibilité, mais l'on en cause
Stop
Croire entendre
Croire sentir
Croire voir
Surtout, en particulier, via l'hippocampe
Qui sauvagement, nous campe
Stop
Et je dis tout ce que l'on m'a dit
Et tu dis tout ce que l'on t'a dit
Jusqu'à trois ans, l'amnésie infantile
Stop
Mais l'activité essentielle du système nerveux central
De la mémoire associative comme orchestre global
Du souvenir naturel, l'être humain
Du souvenir artificiel, la machine
Ce qui a été vécu
Ce qui n'a pas été vécu
Stop
Plus encore l'individu que l'Histoire
Manipulation de la mémoire
Sans mémoire de la manipulation
Stop
De l'esprit critique, ne pas tout avaler, ne pas tout croire
Car tant de faux souvenirs, car tant de fausses histoires
Stop
Ce qui est vraiment, ce qui a eu lieu
Ce qui n'est pas vraiment, ce qui n'a pas eu lieu
Sur tout ce qui nous arrange, faire feu
Stop
Avoir l'esprit ouvert
Mais pas à toutes les bêtises, au contraire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Stop
June 28, 1914
Sarajevo bombing
Traveling through time, not always fun
Stop
Princip Gavrilo
Serbian nationalist, good marksman
19 years old, slender, small, finally, his time
Stop
Was refused for the war of 1912, the Balkans
Stop
Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria
The war of 14/18, don't care
His wife Sophie, from the same niche
Stop
Gavrilo Princip, the imperial, assassinated him
Unmarried, except in Serbia, that's it
Two targets, none of which he missed
Stop
There were six conspirators
Cabrinovic
Mehmedbasic
Popovic
Cubrilovic
Grab
Princip
Grenades, pistols, cyanide
Stop
And already Yugoslavia
Princip, national hero in Yugoslavia
Memories to his glory in Serbia
Stop
The sponsor was here!
Stop
As before, the telegram
When the post office, not the post office bank, still had soul
Stop, start, stop, end
And end of the beginning, beginning of the end, in engram
Now
Could no longer be assassinated
No tyrant
Too well protected
Every tyrant being monstrous with cowardice
Just see any government
Or else, his life would have to be sacrificed
And of all genesis
From various facts to historical facts
Likewise at all digital
Big mess, getting comfortable
Like surveillance capitalism
Surveillance of capitalism
All in one
What, eh?
Everything watching everything
53 percent of the world's population
In connection to the Internet, the antiphon, like endless bliss
Facebook
Approximately 2.6 billion people using it
And any true relationship, sterilizing her
But most people, too, go by using themselves
But, phew, a lot too, helping each other
And around 195 data centers in France
To channel all wandering
Any data, stored, archived, used, digitized
And the Internet cannot forget anything!
Stop
Nine out of ten people in France
Use the Internet as a matter of course
Stop
1998
Google
Then, before, after, at a crazy pace
But in the world, discobolus
Stop
In 2017
One billion computer attacks
There is like Pierre Dac, his schmilblick
Like a money paradise
Stop
So, against individuals or companies, states
Three million new viruses every day
The virus takes its heart from each internet user
Amazon, controlling the data centers
For 44 percent worldwide
Calculating power, 50,000 GB per second, hey
Always, while improving, that's it
The GAFA world
And GAFA stock market value
2000 billion dollars
Stop
World moving goods, no coincidence
And so, the annual GDP of France
With all false transparency
Stop
In 2017
Little is confided in
From France, the Ministry of Finance
Had to change his computers, 80 percent
Faced with a Chinese cyberattack, without any complaints!
Stop
Computer card
Environment
Cognitive map
Environment
Stop
We believe
That our false memories are true
And also
That our true memories are false
Arranged memory, falsified memory, effects
Reminding us of things
Having no credibility, but we do
Stop
Believe hear
Believe feel
Believe see
Mainly, in particular, via the hippocampus
Who savagely encamps us
Stop
And I say everything I was told
And you say everything that we told you
Up to three years, infantile amnesia
Stop
But the essential activity of the central nervous system
Associative memory as a global orchestra
Of natural memory, the human being
From artificial memory, the machine
What has been experienced
What has not been experienced
Stop
Even more the individual than history
Memory manipulation
Without memory of the manipulation
Stop
Critical thinking, don't swallow everything, don't believe everything
Because so many false memories, because so many false stories
Stop
What really is, what took place
What is not really, what has not happened
On whatever suits us, fire
Stop
Have an open mind
But not all the nonsense, on the contrary!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment