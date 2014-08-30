La fin du temps humain
SCOP-TI, Fralib
Des salariés hommes
Des salariées femmes
Devenant les propriétaires de leur usine
Sous le règne de la marchandise
Pas vraiment une évidence
Relevant plus de la croyance
Sorte d'autogestion en exploitation
De l'exploitation en autogestion
Car, il faut suivre l'offre et la demande
Et se loger, manger, vendre, avec l'espoir, vite, qui débande
Un peu, comme avec l'argent
Virtuel ou plus réel
Qu'ainsi, l'aventure déchue soit moins belle
Pour l'autogestion
Pour la gestion directe
Certes, avec d'autres imaginations
D'autres méthodes sans aucune subordination
Mais, de fait, de l'argent, il faut l'abolition
Et pour une autre société
Toutes les mentalités doivent muter
Moi, toi, lui, elle, eux, il nous faut complètement changer
Comme cette écologie qui sous le capital
N'est que le capital de l'écologie
Il faut d'urgence changer de moteur
Pour l'heure biologique
Pour l'heure climatique
Et non de l'horloge économique
S'emparant de toutes nos peurs
Corps et esprits façonnés par la dictature économique !
La technologie et l'industrie
Peuvent d'ailleurs s'arranger de l'écologie
Comme avec la foudre maîtrisée comme propulseur
Avec aussi du plasma propulseur
La foudre, 40.000 degrés, la foudre, indéfectible énergie
Et à quoi bon, aller sur Mars, même en 39 jours
C'est à la planète Terre qu'il faut faire la cour
Et tant pis, si ma pensée
Farandole dans un laconisme de fausse caducité
Comme un textuel sans cesse rabâché
Mais, et, la religion du scientisme
N'est, en ce cas, que le fanatisme de toute religion
Cela est déjà, marionnettistes sans aucun frein
Les algorithmes nous articulant, c'est certain
La fin du temps humain
Nous pensons déjà aux voyages spatiaux lointains
De Proxima B, exoplanète , pour l'instant, la plus proche
Et pourquoi y faire si tout y est moche
Avant de se propager ailleurs
Car c'est ici que l'on vit et meurt
C'est sur notre Terre, des gens, qu'il faut faire le bonheur
Ici, maintenant, localement, là où l'on est
Et donc, surtout, là, où l'on est pas
Tout fédéraliser, de ville en ville, de proche en proche
Même si et surtout
Univers, Multivers, donc partout
Tout arrive, tout est arrivé, tout arrivera !
L'humanité est en hibernation
Voilà qui n'est pas trop naturel
De cette hibernation artificielle
Et au début, anesthésie chirurgicale
Feu Henri Laborit en principal canal
Mais à un autre niveau d'organisation
Au barreau de l'échelle de la réaction
Endormant, justement, toute vraie entraide générale
Dans nos prisons intérieures sans aucun régal
La fonction même de ce monde
De ce présent monde et de son fonctionnement
Soumission, abrutissement
Engrammation, conditionnement
Fabrique du consentement
Du faux refus en aboutissant
Capitalisme étatisé
Capitalisme privé
Transformation et adaptation du système techno-industriel
Techno-industrialisation du système en transformation
De toute part, aussi, l'écologie en récupération
Toute condition, devenant, ainsi, léonine
Toute condition, devenant, ainsi, maligne
Comme une obligation, comme une consigne
Et qui croit y gagner, y perd
C'est comme le monde des affaires
Des concessions, des compromissions
Comme tout couple en formation ou en perdition
Qu'ainsi, la société tourne en rond
Quand de tout ménager, l'on se fait fort
Mais chaînon après chaînon
Car notre système est en interaction
L'interaction de la continuation
La continuation de l'interaction
Surtout en période de totale extrême-droitisation
Hélas, virus de mondialisation
Avec toute une incontrôlable perpétuation
De tous les modèles de comportements tarés en reproduction
Des virus psychologiques
Des virus biologiques
Du virus de la rumeur
Une saloperie qui répand la bêtise, la violence, la terreur !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
SCOP-TI, Fralib
Male employees
Female employees
Becoming the owners of their factory
Under the reign of the commodity
Not really obvious
Relevant more to belief
Kind of self-management in operation
From self-management
Because, we must follow supply and demand
And find accommodation, eat, sell, with hope, quickly, which disband
A bit like with money
Virtual or more real
May the fallen adventure be less beautiful
For self-management
For direct management
Certainly, with other imaginations
Other methods without any subordination
But, in fact, money must be abolished
And for another company
All mentalities must change
Me, you, him, her, them, we have to completely change
Like this ecology that under the capital
Is only the capital of ecology
It is urgent to change the engine
For biological time
For climatic time
And not the economic clock
Taking hold of all our fears
Bodies and minds shaped by the economic dictatorship!
Technology and industry
Can also arrange ecology
As with subdued lightning as a propellant
Also with propellant plasma
Lightning, 40,000 degrees, lightning, unwavering energy
And what good is it going to Mars even in 39 days
Planet Earth is the place to be
And too bad, if my thought
Farandole in a laconism of false lapse
Like an endlessly repeated text
But, and, the religion of scientism
Is, in this case, only the fanaticism of all religion
This is already, puppeteers without any restraint
The algorithms that articulate us, that's for sure
The end of human time
We are already thinking about distant space travel
From Proxima B, exoplanet, for the moment, the closest
And why do it if everything is ugly
Before spreading elsewhere
Because this is where we live and die
It is on our Earth, people, that we must make happiness
Here, now, locally, where we are
And so, above all, there, where we are not
Federate everything, from city to city, step by step
Even if and above all
Universe, Multiverse, therefore everywhere
Everything is happening, everything has happened, everything will happen!
Humanity is in hibernation
This is not too natural
From this artificial hibernation
And at first, surgical anesthesia
The late Henri Laborit as the main canal
But at another level of organization
At the rung of the reaction ladder
Falling asleep, precisely, all true general mutual aid
In our indoor prisons without any feast
The very function of this world
Of this present world and how it works
Submission, stupefaction
Engrammation, conditioning
Consent factory
Of false refusal in the end
State capitalism
Private capitalism
Transformation and adaptation of the techno-industrial system
Techno-industrialization of the transforming system
Everywhere, too, ecology in recovery
Any condition, becoming, thus, leonine
Any condition, thus becoming malignant
Like an obligation, like a deposit
And who thinks he wins, loses
It's like the business world
Concessions, compromises
Like any couple in formation or in perdition
That in this way, society turns in circles
When to take care of everything, we make ourselves strong
But link after link
Because our system is in interaction
The interaction of continuation
Continuation of the interaction
Especially in times of total extreme right-wing
Alas, virus of globalization
With all an uncontrollable perpetuation
Of all the models of behavior in reproduction
Psychological viruses
Biological viruses
From the rumor virus
A filth that spreads stupidity, violence, terror!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment