SCOP-TI, Fralib

Des salariés hommes

Des salariées femmes

Devenant les propriétaires de leur usine

Sous le règne de la marchandise

Pas vraiment une évidence

Relevant plus de la croyance

Sorte d'autogestion en exploitation

De l'exploitation en autogestion

Car, il faut suivre l'offre et la demande

Et se loger, manger, vendre, avec l'espoir, vite, qui débande

Un peu, comme avec l'argent

Virtuel ou plus réel

Qu'ainsi, l'aventure déchue soit moins belle

Pour l'autogestion

Pour la gestion directe

Certes, avec d'autres imaginations

D'autres méthodes sans aucune subordination

Mais, de fait, de l'argent, il faut l'abolition

Et pour une autre société

Toutes les mentalités doivent muter

Moi, toi, lui, elle, eux, il nous faut complètement changer

Comme cette écologie qui sous le capital

N'est que le capital de l'écologie

Il faut d'urgence changer de moteur

Pour l'heure biologique

Pour l'heure climatique

Et non de l'horloge économique

S'emparant de toutes nos peurs

Corps et esprits façonnés par la dictature économique !

La technologie et l'industrie

Peuvent d'ailleurs s'arranger de l'écologie

Comme avec la foudre maîtrisée comme propulseur

Avec aussi du plasma propulseur

La foudre, 40.000 degrés, la foudre, indéfectible énergie

Et à quoi bon, aller sur Mars, même en 39 jours

C'est à la planète Terre qu'il faut faire la cour

Et tant pis, si ma pensée

Farandole dans un laconisme de fausse caducité

Comme un textuel sans cesse rabâché

Mais, et, la religion du scientisme

N'est, en ce cas, que le fanatisme de toute religion

Cela est déjà, marionnettistes sans aucun frein

Les algorithmes nous articulant, c'est certain

La fin du temps humain

Nous pensons déjà aux voyages spatiaux lointains

De Proxima B, exoplanète , pour l'instant, la plus proche

Et pourquoi y faire si tout y est moche

Avant de se propager ailleurs

Car c'est ici que l'on vit et meurt

C'est sur notre Terre, des gens, qu'il faut faire le bonheur

Ici, maintenant, localement, là où l'on est

Et donc, surtout, là, où l'on est pas

Tout fédéraliser, de ville en ville, de proche en proche

Même si et surtout

Univers, Multivers, donc partout

Tout arrive, tout est arrivé, tout arrivera !

L'humanité est en hibernation

Voilà qui n'est pas trop naturel

De cette hibernation artificielle

Et au début, anesthésie chirurgicale

Feu Henri Laborit en principal canal

Mais à un autre niveau d'organisation

Au barreau de l'échelle de la réaction

Endormant, justement, toute vraie entraide générale

Dans nos prisons intérieures sans aucun régal

La fonction même de ce monde

De ce présent monde et de son fonctionnement

Soumission, abrutissement

Engrammation, conditionnement

Fabrique du consentement

Du faux refus en aboutissant

Capitalisme étatisé

Capitalisme privé

Transformation et adaptation du système techno-industriel

Techno-industrialisation du système en transformation

De toute part, aussi, l'écologie en récupération

Toute condition, devenant, ainsi, léonine

Toute condition, devenant, ainsi, maligne

Comme une obligation, comme une consigne

Et qui croit y gagner, y perd

C'est comme le monde des affaires

Des concessions, des compromissions

Comme tout couple en formation ou en perdition

Qu'ainsi, la société tourne en rond

Quand de tout ménager, l'on se fait fort

Mais chaînon après chaînon

Car notre système est en interaction

L'interaction de la continuation

La continuation de l'interaction

Surtout en période de totale extrême-droitisation

Hélas, virus de mondialisation

Avec toute une incontrôlable perpétuation

De tous les modèles de comportements tarés en reproduction

Des virus psychologiques

Des virus biologiques

Du virus de la rumeur

Une saloperie qui répand la bêtise, la violence, la terreur !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

SCOP-TI, Fralib

Male employees

Female employees

Becoming the owners of their factory

Under the reign of the commodity

Not really obvious

Relevant more to belief

Kind of self-management in operation

From self-management

Because, we must follow supply and demand

And find accommodation, eat, sell, with hope, quickly, which disband

A bit like with money

Virtual or more real

May the fallen adventure be less beautiful

For self-management

For direct management

Certainly, with other imaginations

Other methods without any subordination

But, in fact, money must be abolished

And for another company

All mentalities must change

Me, you, him, her, them, we have to completely change

Like this ecology that under the capital

Is only the capital of ecology

It is urgent to change the engine

For biological time

For climatic time

And not the economic clock

Taking hold of all our fears

Bodies and minds shaped by the economic dictatorship!

Technology and industry

Can also arrange ecology

As with subdued lightning as a propellant

Also with propellant plasma

Lightning, 40,000 degrees, lightning, unwavering energy

And what good is it going to Mars even in 39 days

Planet Earth is the place to be

And too bad, if my thought

Farandole in a laconism of false lapse

Like an endlessly repeated text

But, and, the religion of scientism

Is, in this case, only the fanaticism of all religion

This is already, puppeteers without any restraint

The algorithms that articulate us, that's for sure

The end of human time

We are already thinking about distant space travel

From Proxima B, exoplanet, for the moment, the closest

And why do it if everything is ugly

Before spreading elsewhere

Because this is where we live and die

It is on our Earth, people, that we must make happiness

Here, now, locally, where we are

And so, above all, there, where we are not

Federate everything, from city to city, step by step

Even if and above all

Universe, Multiverse, therefore everywhere

Everything is happening, everything has happened, everything will happen!

Humanity is in hibernation

This is not too natural

From this artificial hibernation

And at first, surgical anesthesia

The late Henri Laborit as the main canal

But at another level of organization

At the rung of the reaction ladder

Falling asleep, precisely, all true general mutual aid

In our indoor prisons without any feast

The very function of this world

Of this present world and how it works

Submission, stupefaction

Engrammation, conditioning

Consent factory

Of false refusal in the end

State capitalism

Private capitalism

Transformation and adaptation of the techno-industrial system

Techno-industrialization of the transforming system

Everywhere, too, ecology in recovery

Any condition, becoming, thus, leonine

Any condition, thus becoming malignant

Like an obligation, like a deposit

And who thinks he wins, loses

It's like the business world

Concessions, compromises

Like any couple in formation or in perdition

That in this way, society turns in circles

When to take care of everything, we make ourselves strong

But link after link

Because our system is in interaction

The interaction of continuation

Continuation of the interaction

Especially in times of total extreme right-wing

Alas, virus of globalization

With all an uncontrollable perpetuation

Of all the models of behavior in reproduction

Psychological viruses

Biological viruses

From the rumor virus

A filth that spreads stupidity, violence, terror!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"