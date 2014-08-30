La production de l'aliénation

De l'antienne et de la marotte

Mais de l'humeur grincheuse et pas sotte

Car

Si nous savions vraiment

Car

Si nous comprenions vraiment

Qu'avant

Même de dire quoi que ce soit

Qu'avant

Même de penser quoi que ce soit

Qu'avant

Même de faire quoi que ce soit

Qu'avant

Même d'écrire quoi que ce soit

Cela a déjà été dit

Cela a déjà été pensé

Cela a déjà été fait

Cela a déjà été écrit

Au cours des âges et des temps

Des pays et des régions, en langage différent

Car

Nous nous disons

Car

Nous nous pensons

Car

Nous nous faisons

Car

Nous nous écrivons

Tout s'imitant en s'améliorant

Du plagiat innovant

Surtout en profession

Comme les vedettes et notoriétés spectacularisées

Comme les hommes et les femmes politiques, un système appareillé

Ne faisant que répéter, imiter, copier, s'approprier !

Ces gens sont de plus, des voix autorisées

Dans le spectacle, eux seuls, ont le droit de s'exprimer

Pillant un peu partout

De gens inconnus, surtout

Avec, néanmoins, une fausse originalité, c'est fou

Puisque chacun et chacune est un produit

Forcément, quand tout savoir, fuit

Comme la guerre dans le monde, bien répartie

L'armement de l'industrie

L'industrie de l'armement

Toute une impunité

Toute une inviolabilité

Ainsi, de la France, avec Exxelia

Des armes de ce pays, tuant, voilà

Tout un climat de guerre

Nous tétanisant sous son talon de fer

Devenant aussi déterminant

Tant au fil des siècles qu'au fil des ans

Et le climat météorologique étant le déterminant

De tous les autres déterminants

Par le climat, des civilisations

Se faisant, et se défaisant

Engendrant souvent des guerres

Longues bien plus qu'éphémères

Comme les guerres

14/18 : 39/45

Avec tous ses sujets coloniaux !

Des milliers et des milliers de noirs

De l'armée française, ils furent l'espoir

Fameux tirailleurs

Comme venus d'ailleurs

Sujets et soldats coloniaux

Commis blancs ou noirs, coloniaux

Tout nationalisme ou tout colonialisme, c'est criminel et idiot !

L'économie de la guerre

La guerre de l'économie

Avec des commis de l'Etat

Blancs, jaunes ou noirs, c'est cela

Soldats de l'économie, de la chair à profit

Soldats de la guerre, de la chair à canon

Mais

Aucune armée ne fait le poids

Face au climat qui est le seul roi

Avec ses amis volcans qui font la loi

Histoire du climat

Climat de l'Histoire

Et de toutes les histoires

De la pollution naturel

De la pollution artificiel

Pollution numérique

Quatre pour cent de l'effet de serre

4 G, 5 G, l'aliénation ira plus vite

Toute une amélioration de ce qui s'imite

Le production de l'aliénation

L'aliénation de la production

De tout ce que nous produisons et consommons !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Of the antiphon and the fad

But in a cranky and not silly mood

Because

If we really knew

Because

If we really understood

Than before

Even to say anything

Than before

Even to think about anything

Than before

Even to do anything

Than before

Even to write anything

It has already been said

It has already been thought

This has already been done

This has already been written

Over the ages and times

Countries and regions, in different language

Because

We say to ourselves

Because

We think

Because

We make ourselves

Because

We write to each other

All imitating while improving

Innovative plagiarism

Especially in profession

Like the stars and spectacularized notoriety

Like politicians, a paired system

Doing nothing but repeat, imitate, copy, appropriate!

These people are more, authorized voices

In the show, only they have the right to express themselves

Looting everywhere

Of unknown people, especially

With, however, a false originality, it's crazy

Since everyone is a product

Obviously, when knowing everything, flees

Like war in the world, well distributed

The armament of industry

The armaments industry

A whole impunity

A whole inviolability

Thus, from France, with Exxelia

Weapons of this country, killing, that's it

A whole climate of war

Paralyzing us under his iron heel

Also becoming decisive

Both over the centuries and over the years

And the meteorological climate being the determining factor

Of all the other determinants

By climate, civilizations

Making itself, and undoing itself

Often sparking wars

Long more than ephemeral

Like wars

14/18: 39/45

With all its colonial subjects!

Thousands and thousands of blacks

Of the French army, they were the hope

Famous skirmishers

As from elsewhere

Colonial subjects and soldiers

White or black clerks, colonial

Any nationalism or any colonialism is criminal and stupid!

The economics of war

The war of the economy

With state clerks

White, yellow or black, that's it

Soldiers of the economy, of the flesh to profit

Soldiers of war, cannon fodder

But

No army can match

Faced with the climate which is the only king

With his volcanic friends who make the law

Climate history

Climate of History

And all the stories

Natural pollution

Artificial pollution

Digital pollution

Four percent of the greenhouse effect

4G, 5G, alienation will go faster

A whole improvement of what imitates

The production of alienation

The alienation of production

Of everything we produce and consume!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"