La production de l'aliénation
De l'antienne et de la marotte
Mais de l'humeur grincheuse et pas sotte
Car
Si nous savions vraiment
Car
Si nous comprenions vraiment
Qu'avant
Même de dire quoi que ce soit
Qu'avant
Même de penser quoi que ce soit
Qu'avant
Même de faire quoi que ce soit
Qu'avant
Même d'écrire quoi que ce soit
Cela a déjà été dit
Cela a déjà été pensé
Cela a déjà été fait
Cela a déjà été écrit
Au cours des âges et des temps
Des pays et des régions, en langage différent
Car
Nous nous disons
Car
Nous nous pensons
Car
Nous nous faisons
Car
Nous nous écrivons
Tout s'imitant en s'améliorant
Du plagiat innovant
Surtout en profession
Comme les vedettes et notoriétés spectacularisées
Comme les hommes et les femmes politiques, un système appareillé
Ne faisant que répéter, imiter, copier, s'approprier !
Ces gens sont de plus, des voix autorisées
Dans le spectacle, eux seuls, ont le droit de s'exprimer
Pillant un peu partout
De gens inconnus, surtout
Avec, néanmoins, une fausse originalité, c'est fou
Puisque chacun et chacune est un produit
Forcément, quand tout savoir, fuit
Comme la guerre dans le monde, bien répartie
L'armement de l'industrie
L'industrie de l'armement
Toute une impunité
Toute une inviolabilité
Ainsi, de la France, avec Exxelia
Des armes de ce pays, tuant, voilà
Tout un climat de guerre
Nous tétanisant sous son talon de fer
Devenant aussi déterminant
Tant au fil des siècles qu'au fil des ans
Et le climat météorologique étant le déterminant
De tous les autres déterminants
Par le climat, des civilisations
Se faisant, et se défaisant
Engendrant souvent des guerres
Longues bien plus qu'éphémères
Comme les guerres
14/18 : 39/45
Avec tous ses sujets coloniaux !
Des milliers et des milliers de noirs
De l'armée française, ils furent l'espoir
Fameux tirailleurs
Comme venus d'ailleurs
Sujets et soldats coloniaux
Commis blancs ou noirs, coloniaux
Tout nationalisme ou tout colonialisme, c'est criminel et idiot !
L'économie de la guerre
La guerre de l'économie
Avec des commis de l'Etat
Blancs, jaunes ou noirs, c'est cela
Soldats de l'économie, de la chair à profit
Soldats de la guerre, de la chair à canon
Mais
Aucune armée ne fait le poids
Face au climat qui est le seul roi
Avec ses amis volcans qui font la loi
Histoire du climat
Climat de l'Histoire
Et de toutes les histoires
De la pollution naturel
De la pollution artificiel
Pollution numérique
Quatre pour cent de l'effet de serre
4 G, 5 G, l'aliénation ira plus vite
Toute une amélioration de ce qui s'imite
Le production de l'aliénation
L'aliénation de la production
De tout ce que nous produisons et consommons !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Of the antiphon and the fad
But in a cranky and not silly mood
Because
If we really knew
Because
If we really understood
Than before
Even to say anything
Than before
Even to think about anything
Than before
Even to do anything
Than before
Even to write anything
It has already been said
It has already been thought
This has already been done
This has already been written
Over the ages and times
Countries and regions, in different language
Because
We say to ourselves
Because
We think
Because
We make ourselves
Because
We write to each other
All imitating while improving
Innovative plagiarism
Especially in profession
Like the stars and spectacularized notoriety
Like politicians, a paired system
Doing nothing but repeat, imitate, copy, appropriate!
These people are more, authorized voices
In the show, only they have the right to express themselves
Looting everywhere
Of unknown people, especially
With, however, a false originality, it's crazy
Since everyone is a product
Obviously, when knowing everything, flees
Like war in the world, well distributed
The armament of industry
The armaments industry
A whole impunity
A whole inviolability
Thus, from France, with Exxelia
Weapons of this country, killing, that's it
A whole climate of war
Paralyzing us under his iron heel
Also becoming decisive
Both over the centuries and over the years
And the meteorological climate being the determining factor
Of all the other determinants
By climate, civilizations
Making itself, and undoing itself
Often sparking wars
Long more than ephemeral
Like wars
14/18: 39/45
With all its colonial subjects!
Thousands and thousands of blacks
Of the French army, they were the hope
Famous skirmishers
As from elsewhere
Colonial subjects and soldiers
White or black clerks, colonial
Any nationalism or any colonialism is criminal and stupid!
The economics of war
The war of the economy
With state clerks
White, yellow or black, that's it
Soldiers of the economy, of the flesh to profit
Soldiers of war, cannon fodder
But
No army can match
Faced with the climate which is the only king
With his volcanic friends who make the law
Climate history
Climate of History
And all the stories
Natural pollution
Artificial pollution
Digital pollution
Four percent of the greenhouse effect
4G, 5G, alienation will go faster
A whole improvement of what imitates
The production of alienation
The alienation of production
Of everything we produce and consume!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
