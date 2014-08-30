A Tiny Fraction Of The World's Most Heinous Experiments On Animals

Billions of animals have been burned, injected with poisons, decapitated, drowned, dismembered, drugged, starved, nailed to research tables, debarked (laryngectomies), exhausted in forced swimming and other experiments, frozen, electrically shocked, confined in restraining chairs or stereotaxic devices, have had their spines, arms or legs broken, their eyes blinded, needled, stitched shut, or constantly kept open for poisonous sprays They have been invaded by piercing noise, exposed to bright light 24 hours a day, lobotomized, deprived of sleep until death. They have died of thirst, of suffocation, of excess heat. They have been isolated, exploited in maternal deprivation studies, used as explosives carriers, shot into space to rotate in the void until their deaths, had plumbing chemicals poured down their throats. Pets have been stolen from people's yards for the endless greed and ignorance of the research industrial complex. Dolphins have committed suicide to escape military research. Thousands of human beings are dead or were born deformed because the thalidomide which mutilated them did nothing to dogs. Don Barnes quit research at Brooks AFB because

he refused to irradiate primates. John C Lilly resigned from the NIMH and from dolphin research rather than continue to torture dolphins. He wrote that dolphins had killed themselves deliberately by smashing into the sides of tanks.

Note:

If one discounts wars, accidents, famine, natural disasters, cigarettes, alcohol, iatrogenic errors including drug reactions, the majority of the diseases in the world are caused by animal and fish flesh, animal products, insecticides, water, soil and air pollution.

Tax money is stolen from the citizenry for the barbaric industry of animal research which continues despite the number of humane alternatives from gas chromatographs and the Ames test to computer models.

The prime cause of many diseases is the consumption of animal flesh cadavers but the 'research' establishment is seldom interested in educating the public about the lethal effects of meat, fish and dairy products. Over a trillion dollars of tax money has been spent in

funding barbaric torture of animals. Then the government says Ralph Nader gives the patents to

this or that multinational drug company.

*********************************************

Rene Descartes, author of "I think Therefore I am" nailed dogs' paws to research tables

o keep them from trying to escape.

William Shakespeare, Leonardo Da Vinci, Nobel laureate Isaac Singer, Dr Charles Mayo of the Mayo Clinic, Mark Twain, Voltaire, Robert Browning, Mahatma Gandhi, George Bernard Shaw, C S Lewis, Carl Jung, Woody Harrelson, Paul and Linda McCartney, Brigid Brophy, Nobel laureate Isaac Singer, Christian Barnard, MD, Henry David Thoreau, Jane Goodall, Clare Booth Luce (playwright wife of Time Mag. founder) Dr Sabin, many other scientists and physicians are some of the hundreds of millions who have opposed research on animals. Their quotes are recorded at http://animalrightsquotes.weebly.com/anti-vivisection---animal-testing.html

1 Bethesda Naval Hospital: Primates were chained in restraining chairs for months at a time... legs cramped ... sleeping, urinating, defecating in these chairs

2 Case Western University Dr Robert White made many 2 headed primates, dogs, and cats, none of whom lived more than 2 days

3 Children's Hospital Akron Ohio pigs burned in burn research*1,

4 Marie de Manacéine, a researcher in czarist Russia, totally deprived puppies of sleep and reported that after several days they died. The most severe lesions she wrote occurred in the brain.

5 Descartes of "I think Therefore I am" nailed dogs' paws to tables so that they could not fight his knife.

6 Emory University, linked to the Centers For Disease Control: cats put in stereotaxic devices.... see picture Frequently sites exposing Emory's torture of animals are hacked.

7 Harvard which for many years received more vivisection dollars than any other university paid poor children a quarter a piece for pets they obtained and asked no questions. Harvard lost Stanley Prusiner and Mervyn Hardinge, discoverer of prions and isocaloric researcher respectively, the former because of Harvard's investment in the meat industry.

8 Hardin Medical University China Xiaoping Ren working on monkey head transplants

9 Johns Hopkins University A. Blalock developed a Blalock Press to test how many pounds of pressure a dog's bones could take before breaking

10 NASA Glenn in Cleveland did not inform the public that rather than put a docking collar on the shuttle, hundreds of research animals were placed in the hold, Lke the astronauts, their bodies dropped to their deaths over 5 states. Source: Canadian Broadcasti

11 Ohio State University a course for premed students in breaking mice spines

12 Summa Hospital Human patients were troubled by the cries of dogs coming up through the ventilator shafts of the hospital. Therefore the dogs are now housed in a separate building and given laryngectomies, debarked so that they cannot protest. Dogs in the past jumped to their deaths from the roof to end their suffering.

13 Tufts broke dogs' legs

14 University of California at Davis For years the San Diego Zoo supplied primates for research to UC Davis until

IPPL exposed it.

15 University of Oklahoma: electrocution of dogs

16 University of Pennsylvania rats were forced to swim and then decapitated

17 University of Texas 50,000 research animals, dogs, mice and others... drowned trapped in underground lab cages during a flood .... the captains of this Bastille ship... the researchers... all got out From PETA comes this paragraph about University of Tulane and Louisiana State:

"Thousands of animals were trapped in basement laboratories below sea level during Hurricane Katrina. Tousands of rodents, dogs, rabbits, pigs and primates were euthanized or abandoned at its medical center and main campus. The staff saved only 175 cages containing expensive transgenic mice.Louisiana State University (LSU) also left thousands of lab animals trapped in their cages during Hurricane Katrina. All 8,000 animals, including mice, rats, dogs and monkeys, died.Thousands of terrified animals were abandoned in their cages as the waters rose and electricity failed

18 University of Wisconsin tasering pigs in a contract with the US Justice Dept.

19 US Air Force: John Lilly, whose work with the USAF in training dolphins caused some of the marine mammals to kill themselves by smashing their heads against tank walls, wrote about his decision to leave such research. The movie Day of the Dolphin was one result of his book.

20 USDA Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center Nebraska: A cow was confined with 6 bulls for 24 hours. She died of her injuries.

21 Voiceless powerless animals have been subjected to sleep deprivation, boiling, suffocation, freezing, electrocution by Frankensteins in 'research' institutions.

'

22 Philip Morris stuffed thousands of rats into tiny canisters and pumped tobacco smoke directly into their noses six hours a day for 90 consecutive days. The rats were then killed and dissected in order to examine the harm caused to their bodies' PETA

23 From Makechange:

PETA found that mice and rats are being tortured and killed in sexual experiments at Johns Hopkins University. These unfortunate rodents have their sex organs mutilated and electronically stimulated before they are killed. The skin is cut off their penises, which are then subjected to electrical stimulation with electrodes for up to five minutes. These animals then have their penises injected with various chemicals to determine if they can maintain an erection. With the experiments complete, the animals are killed and discarded.

24 Helen and Ruth Jones of the National Catholic Society For Animal Welfare (name changed to Society For Animal Rights) revealed that Detroit auto makers were using captive primates in crash cars.

25 Just as the CIA has hidden its torture files so the labs developing torture techniques on animals are hidden. In normal research in which animals are literally sickened to death,the results of biochemistr developed in agony are skewed... in the same way that the milk of an angry mother, says Yogananda, is not good for her child.

26. Wayne State in Michigan used to confine primates in cars and send them crashing into walls for Detroit car makers. Now they are killing dogs in obsolete heart research.

Others:

1

Fort Meade Maryland supplied 4000 monkeys to Battelle of Tennessee. They were sacrificed in weaponized anthrax experiments. The CIA gave Battelle 1 billion dollars for this project. Leonard Horowitz was one of those who exposed the 'research'.

2

Brooks Air Force Base was subjecting primates to radiation. Dr. Don Barnes refused to cooperate with the project. This event became the movie Project X with Matthew Broderick.

3

Oxford University used 190,000 animals in research in 2013. The University of Edinburgh, 241,865 animals in experiments.

4

Former senator Bill Frist of Tennessee while at Harvard Medical School went to a Boston animal shelter and said he wanted to adopt a cat. What he didn't say was that he took him to Harvard Medical School and cut him open.

5

Thomas Edison publicly electrocuted a prisoner whose bones caught on fire, as well as an elephant and dog to demonstrate his invention of the electricity as a form of execution.

6

From humanesociety dot org "In the course of manufacturing Dysport®, an anti-wrinkle treatment, the Ipsen Corporation routinely performs a test known as Lethal Dose 50 Percent. The test involves injecting scores of mice with a powerful toxin in order to determine the dose that will kill 50 percent of the animals. The animals experience nausea and a wave of muscle paralysis, leading to severe distress as they slowly suffocate to death over the course of the three to four day procedure."

7

Ayub Ommaya smashing rhesus monkey skulls ... animal research funded by NIH

"Much of the science of shaken-baby syndrome dates from the late 1960s, when a neurosurgeon named Ayub Ommaya conducted a brutal animal experiment to figure out how much acceleration it took to cause a head injury. Ommaya took more than 50 rhesus monkeys and strapped each one into a chair mounted on wheels, leaving their heads unsupported. He placed the chair on a 20-foot-long track, and an air-powered piston sent the monkeys zooming into a wall. Fifteen emerged with some kind of cerebral hemorrhage. Eight of those also had injuries to the brain stem or cervical cord."

http://www.nytimes.com/2011/02/06/magazine/06baby-t.html?_r=0

8

Univ of Pennsylvania cutting out puppy eyes

"Gerardo L. Paez, a former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) School of Veterinary Medicine, spent years using taxpayer money to breed puppies to have a gene that causes progressive retinal atrophy, a degenerative eye disease that culminates in blindness. During one study, 3-week-old beagle puppies were killed after they had their eyes cut out and dissected. "

http://www.peta.org/blog/experimenter-cut-puppies-eyes-lied-results/

9

NFL harming animals

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/09/13/peta-nfl-animal-testing_n_3915626.html

Quotes: William Shakespeare in the play Cymbelin

Queen:

I will try the forces

Of these thy compounds on such creatures as

We count not worth the hanging, but none human,

To try the vigour of them and apply

Allayments to their act, and by them gather

Their several virtues and effects.

Cornelius:

Your highness

Shall from this practise but make hard your heart:

Besides, the seeing these effects will be

Both noisome and infectious.

Leonardo Da Vinci: One day the world will look upon research on aniamls as it now looks upon research on humans.

Sathya Sai Baba told a follower to stop researching on animals. He said his millions of followers should

send love in meditation to vivisectors and legislators. Lawmakers will make laws to eliminate vivisection

http://www.consumerwatchdog.org/success-story/exposing-senate-majority-leader-bill-frist%E2%80%99s-corruption

http://www.peta.org/issues/animals-used-for-experimentation/

http://saenonline.org

http://buav.org

http://poetwill.org has published figures on the millions of animals killed at Ohio State in School of Medicine, psychology department, veterinary school etc.

University of Pennsylvania forced swimming http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s002130051156

/>

1 group's list of the worst research institutions:http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Ten_Worst_Laboratories#Emory_University.2C_Atlanta.2C_GA

*1 Children's Hospital has recently with help of Republicans on the Ohio Supreme Court forced a teen, Sarah Hershberger to have chemotherapy, though she and her parents objected. They also legally kidnapped her.

http://neavs.org

Picture source: It was at Massachusetts General Hospital that a human ear was inflicted upon a research animal

http://www.livescience.com/33420-6-craziest-animal-experiments.html

BUAV's list of 6 worst labs

https://www.crueltyfreeinternational.org/?t1=article&t2=1742&t3=

Humane Society list of some of worst experiments

http://www.humanesociety.org/issues/pain_distress/tips/campus_policy_suffering_examples.html

/>

PETA list of worst labs

http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Ten_Worst_Laboratories

http://www.yousignanimals.org/Chinese-surgeon-that-spliced-the-heads-of-1-000-mice-now-wants-to-try-monkey-head-transplants-t-3121

Univ of Oklahoma electrocution of dogs

http://www.news9.com/story/23640690/ou-lab-under-fire-for-electrocuting-dogs-for-medical-research

http://m.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/11841701._University_used_190_000_animals_in_experiments_/?ref=mr

University of Utah purchasing animals for experiments from local shelters

http://www.peta.org/issues/animals-used-for-experimentation/dogs-laboratories/

http://www.iaapea.com/psychological_experiments.php

https://ciccib.files.wordpress.com/2013/05/cat-in-stereotaxic-frame-for-eye-experiments.jpg?w=812

http://ippl.org

https://www.change.org/p/philip-morris-stop-cruel-animal-testing-for-tobacco-products

13 lab animal torture devices

http://www.whitecoatwaste.com/2013/11/howl-o-weeen-13-terrifying-true-and-taxpayer-funded-torture-devices-found-in%E2%80%A8the-

http://pcrm.org

Other sex experiments on animals http://www.peta.org/action/action-alerts/urge-feds-stop-funding-sick-animal-sex-experiments-2/

http://www.biografiasyvidas.com/biografia/d/fotos/descartes.jpg

PETA's list of what they consider the 5 worst experiments happening right now

https://www.peta2.com/news/current-animal-experiments/

http://www.animalliberationfront.com/Practical/Shop--ToDo/Activism/billboardFiesta.htm