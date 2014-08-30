Allo ? quelqu'un, Allo ? quelqu'une
" Je pourrais être vos parents et vous pourriez être mes enfants, vous pourriez être mes parents et moi votre enfant, moi l'éternel adolescent. "
( Pour Arnaud et Katia, mes jeunes amis )
Nous pourrions être le chat de quelqu'un
Ou l'oiseau, le rat, le lapin, le chien
Comme emploi, cela serait bien
Mais, qui parle en plus
Cela serait vraiment un bonus
Nourri, logé, choyé, et pas castré
Animal humain, adopté
Nos jeunes amis seraient nos enfants
Parfois, ils seraient nos parents
Tour à tour des parents et des enfants
Aucun corps ne serait délaissé
Sans le préjugé, tout corps serait caressé
Pour cela, la révolution des mentalités
D'autres façons de partager
C'est surtout cela l'anarchie
Avec l'inhibition de l'action qui s'enfuit
Avec la disparition de toute maladie
Et plus aucun sot métier
Alimentant une sotte société
Car dans une sotte société
Il n'y a que des sots métiers
AUSSI
NE FAUDRAIT-IL JAMAIS TRAVAILLER !
Et dans la :
Fragmentation, confusion
Paupérisation, dispersion, isolation
Et à résidence, assignation
De part les idéologies
De part les religions
De part les idées
Présentement
Les gilets jaunes
Bientôt
Les pantalons bleus
Bientôt
Les costards roses
L'insatisfaction prend la pose
Et il n'y aura plus aucune pause
Allo, il y a quelqu'un ?
Allo, il y a quelqu'une ?
La femme ou l'homme
Avec qui cela pourrait aller
Mais que nous ne pourrons jamais rencontrer
Et dans la :
Fragmentation, confusion
Paupérisation, dispersion, isolation
Et à résidence, assignation
SEPARATION
L'homme ou la femme
Avec qui cela pourrait aller
Mais que vous ne pourrez jamais rencontrer
Et dans la :
Fragmentation
Confusion
Paupérisation
Dispersion
Isolation
Et à résidence, assignation
SEPARATION
De plus en plus de gens seuls
Notre conditionnement, implacable, est veule
Allo, il y a quelqu'un ?
Allo, il y a quelqu'une ?
Quand n'importe plus que la thune !
Il faut donc
Tout acheter, tout payer
Le sexe surtout mais aussi l'amitié
La femme, engrammée, à ne rechercher que la sécurité
Le célibat de l'homme rimant souvent avec précarité
Au tout putain
C'est combien ?
Au tout maquereau
Quand le baratin se fait beau
Partout
Le fascisme relooké, s'affiche
De toute réelle bienveillance, il se fiche
Pour les pauvres, pour les riches
Quand tout est divisé
Et au sein nourricier d'une même idée
Puisque TOUT est idiosyncratiquement interprété
Ainsi
Tout est immobilisé
Contre plus rien, l'on ne peut vraiment s'opposer
Allo, il y a quelqu'une ?
Allo, il y a quelqu'un ?
Que l'on me prévienne et sans rancune
Ah !
Boire les jus vaginés d'une femme
Ah !
Téter les seins d'une femme
L'on peut toujours rêver
Quand, en rien, plus aucune gratuité
Car
Il faut tout acheter
Il faut tout payer
Le sexe surtout
Donc, la vie de couple
Mais aussi l'amitié, version plus souple
Et puis, tout a été galvaudé !
Pour ne plus comprendre rien à rien
Quand tout semble, plus que jamais, devenu vain
Avec les réactionnaires
Qui récupèrent, même le mot libertaire
Tout mot a été sali
Tout mot a été violé
Tout mot a été déformé
Tout mot a été retourné
Tout mot a été détourné
Tout mot a été saboté
Tout mot a été sabordé
Tout mot a été récupéré
Même plus de bouteille à la mer
Quand TOUT est devenu de la misère
Qu'elle me confonde l'hypothétique femme libertaire
Qu'enfin
L'anarchie dans notre lit
Qu'enfin
L'anarchie dans notre vie
Connaissance
Conscience
Imagination
Car
Tout est à désapprendre
Révolution psychologique
Car
Tout est à défaire
Révolution psychologique
Donc, tout à faire
Donc, tout à défaire
Révolution psychologique
Abolir les idées
Qui nous font nous tuer
Abolir, matériellement et psychiquement, les propriétés
Qui nous empêchent de vivre et de partager !
Et dans la :
Fragmentation, confusion
Paupérisation, dispersion, isolation
DIVISION
Et à résidence, assignation
Présentement
Les gilets jaunes
Bientôt
Les pantalons bleus
Bientôt
Les costards roses
Et bientôt et bientôt
La fausse conscience, c'est parfois rigolo
Où c'est là que l'on cause
Chaque colère prenant la pose
Il n'y aura plus aucune pause
Et roulant pour son propre compte
L'apolitique de la politique
Sans aucun vrai esprit critique
Renouvelant sans cesse les mécomptes !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"I could be your parents and you could be my children, you could be my parents and I your child, I the eternal teenager."
(For Arnaud and Katia, my young friends)
We could be someone's cat
Or the bird, the rat, the rabbit, the dog
As a job, that would be good
But, who speaks more
It would really be a bonus
Fed, housed, pampered, and not castrated
Human animal adopted
Our young friends would be our children
Sometimes they would be our parents
In turn of parents and children
No body would be left behind
Without prejudice, any body would be caressed
For this, the mentality revolution
Other ways to share
This is above all anarchy
With the inhibition of the fleeing action
With the disappearance of all disease
And no more stupid profession
Fueling a foolish society
Because in a foolish society
There are only stupid professions
ALSO
SHOULD NEVER WORK!
And in the:
Fragmentation, confusion
Pauperization, dispersion, isolation
And under house arrest
From ideologies
From religions
From the ideas
Presently
Yellow vests
Soon
Blue pants
Soon
The pink suits
Dissatisfaction takes the pose
And there will be no more breaks
Hello, is anyone there?
Hello, is there anyone?
Woman or man
Who could it go with
But that we can never meet
And in the:
Fragmentation, confusion
Pauperization, dispersion, isolation
And under house arrest
SEPARATION
Man or woman
Who could it go with
But that you can never meet
And in the:
Fragmentation
Confusion
Pauperization
Dispersion
Insulation
And under house arrest
SEPARATION
More and more people alone
Our conditioning, relentless, is weak
Hello, is anyone there?
Hello, is there anyone?
When it matters more than money!
Must therefore
Buy everything, pay everything
Sex above all but also friendship
The woman, engrammed, to seek only safety
The celibacy of the man often rhymes with precariousness
At all fucking
How much is it ?
All mackerel
When the spiel turns out nice
All over
Fascism revamped, appears
Of any real kindness, he does not care
For the poor, for the rich
When everything is divided
And in the nurturing bosom of the same idea
Since EVERYTHING is idiosyncratically interpreted
So
Everything is immobilized
Against nothing, we can't really oppose
Hello, is there anyone?
Hello, is anyone there?
Let me be warned and without hard feelings
Ah!
Drinking a woman's vagina juice
Ah!
Suckling a woman's breasts
We can always dream
When, in nothing, no more free
Because
You have to buy everything
You have to pay everything
Sex especially
So the life of a couple
But also friendship, a more flexible version
And then, everything was overused!
To understand nothing more
When everything seems, more than ever, become in vain
With the reactionaries
Who recover, even the libertarian word
Every word has been messed up
Every word has been violated
Every word has been distorted
Every word has been returned
Every word has been hijacked
Every word has been sabotaged
Every word has been scuttled
Every word has been recovered
Even more bottles in the sea
When EVERYTHING turned into misery
That she confuses me the hypothetical libertarian woman
That finally
Anarchy in our bed
That finally
Anarchy in our life
Knowledge
Consciousness
Imagination
Because
Everything is to be unlearned
Psychological revolution
Because
Everything is to undo
Psychological revolution
So everything to do
So everything to undo
Psychological revolution
Abolish ideas
That make us kill ourselves
Abolish, materially and psychically, the properties
Which prevent us from living and sharing!
And in the:
Fragmentation, confusion
Pauperization, dispersion, isolation
DIVISION
And under house arrest
Presently
Yellow vests
Soon
Blue pants
Soon
The pink suits
And soon and soon
The false conscience is sometimes funny
Where this is where we chat
Every anger taking a pose
There will be no more breaks
And driving on his own
The apolitics of politics
Without any real critical thinking
Constantly renewing the disappointments!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
