Allo ? quelqu'un, Allo ? quelqu'une

" Je pourrais être vos parents et vous pourriez être mes enfants, vous pourriez être mes parents et moi votre enfant, moi l'éternel adolescent. "

( Pour Arnaud et Katia, mes jeunes amis )

Nous pourrions être le chat de quelqu'un

Ou l'oiseau, le rat, le lapin, le chien

Comme emploi, cela serait bien

Mais, qui parle en plus

Cela serait vraiment un bonus

Nourri, logé, choyé, et pas castré

Animal humain, adopté

Nos jeunes amis seraient nos enfants

Parfois, ils seraient nos parents

Tour à tour des parents et des enfants

Aucun corps ne serait délaissé

Sans le préjugé, tout corps serait caressé

Pour cela, la révolution des mentalités

D'autres façons de partager

C'est surtout cela l'anarchie

Avec l'inhibition de l'action qui s'enfuit

Avec la disparition de toute maladie

Et plus aucun sot métier

Alimentant une sotte société

Car dans une sotte société

Il n'y a que des sots métiers

AUSSI

NE FAUDRAIT-IL JAMAIS TRAVAILLER !

Et dans la :

Fragmentation, confusion

Paupérisation, dispersion, isolation

Et à résidence, assignation

De part les idéologies

De part les religions

De part les idées

Présentement

Les gilets jaunes

Bientôt

Les pantalons bleus

Bientôt

Les costards roses

L'insatisfaction prend la pose

Et il n'y aura plus aucune pause

Allo, il y a quelqu'un ?

Allo, il y a quelqu'une ?

La femme ou l'homme

Avec qui cela pourrait aller

Mais que nous ne pourrons jamais rencontrer

Et dans la :

Fragmentation, confusion

Paupérisation, dispersion, isolation

Et à résidence, assignation

SEPARATION

L'homme ou la femme

Avec qui cela pourrait aller

Mais que vous ne pourrez jamais rencontrer

Et dans la :

Fragmentation

Confusion

Paupérisation

Dispersion

Isolation

Et à résidence, assignation

SEPARATION

De plus en plus de gens seuls

Notre conditionnement, implacable, est veule

Allo, il y a quelqu'un ?

Allo, il y a quelqu'une ?

Quand n'importe plus que la thune !

Il faut donc

Tout acheter, tout payer

Le sexe surtout mais aussi l'amitié

La femme, engrammée, à ne rechercher que la sécurité

Le célibat de l'homme rimant souvent avec précarité

Au tout putain

C'est combien ?

Au tout maquereau

Quand le baratin se fait beau

Partout

Le fascisme relooké, s'affiche

De toute réelle bienveillance, il se fiche

Pour les pauvres, pour les riches

Quand tout est divisé

Et au sein nourricier d'une même idée

Puisque TOUT est idiosyncratiquement interprété

Ainsi

Tout est immobilisé

Contre plus rien, l'on ne peut vraiment s'opposer

Allo, il y a quelqu'une ?

Allo, il y a quelqu'un ?

Que l'on me prévienne et sans rancune

Ah !

Boire les jus vaginés d'une femme

Ah !

Téter les seins d'une femme

L'on peut toujours rêver

Quand, en rien, plus aucune gratuité

Car

Il faut tout acheter

Il faut tout payer

Le sexe surtout

Donc, la vie de couple

Mais aussi l'amitié, version plus souple

Et puis, tout a été galvaudé !

Pour ne plus comprendre rien à rien

Quand tout semble, plus que jamais, devenu vain

Avec les réactionnaires

Qui récupèrent, même le mot libertaire

Tout mot a été sali

Tout mot a été violé

Tout mot a été déformé

Tout mot a été retourné

Tout mot a été détourné

Tout mot a été saboté

Tout mot a été sabordé

Tout mot a été récupéré

Même plus de bouteille à la mer

Quand TOUT est devenu de la misère

Qu'elle me confonde l'hypothétique femme libertaire

Qu'enfin

L'anarchie dans notre lit

Qu'enfin

L'anarchie dans notre vie

Connaissance

Conscience

Imagination

Car

Tout est à désapprendre

Révolution psychologique

Car

Tout est à défaire

Révolution psychologique

Donc, tout à faire

Donc, tout à défaire

Révolution psychologique

Abolir les idées

Qui nous font nous tuer

Abolir, matériellement et psychiquement, les propriétés

Qui nous empêchent de vivre et de partager !

Et dans la :

Fragmentation, confusion

Paupérisation, dispersion, isolation

DIVISION

Et à résidence, assignation

Présentement

Les gilets jaunes

Bientôt

Les pantalons bleus

Bientôt

Les costards roses

Et bientôt et bientôt

La fausse conscience, c'est parfois rigolo

Où c'est là que l'on cause

Chaque colère prenant la pose

Il n'y aura plus aucune pause

Et roulant pour son propre compte

L'apolitique de la politique

Sans aucun vrai esprit critique

Renouvelant sans cesse les mécomptes !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"I could be your parents and you could be my children, you could be my parents and I your child, I the eternal teenager."

(For Arnaud and Katia, my young friends)

We could be someone's cat

Or the bird, the rat, the rabbit, the dog

As a job, that would be good

But, who speaks more

It would really be a bonus

Fed, housed, pampered, and not castrated

Human animal adopted

Our young friends would be our children

Sometimes they would be our parents

In turn of parents and children

No body would be left behind

Without prejudice, any body would be caressed

For this, the mentality revolution

Other ways to share

This is above all anarchy

With the inhibition of the fleeing action

With the disappearance of all disease

And no more stupid profession

Fueling a foolish society

Because in a foolish society

There are only stupid professions

ALSO

SHOULD NEVER WORK!

And in the:

Fragmentation, confusion

Pauperization, dispersion, isolation

And under house arrest

From ideologies

From religions

From the ideas

Presently

Yellow vests

Soon

Blue pants

Soon

The pink suits

Dissatisfaction takes the pose

And there will be no more breaks

Hello, is anyone there?

Hello, is there anyone?

Woman or man

Who could it go with

But that we can never meet

And in the:

Fragmentation, confusion

Pauperization, dispersion, isolation

And under house arrest

SEPARATION

Man or woman

Who could it go with

But that you can never meet

And in the:

Fragmentation

Confusion

Pauperization

Dispersion

Insulation

And under house arrest

SEPARATION

More and more people alone

Our conditioning, relentless, is weak

Hello, is anyone there?

Hello, is there anyone?

When it matters more than money!

Must therefore

Buy everything, pay everything

Sex above all but also friendship

The woman, engrammed, to seek only safety

The celibacy of the man often rhymes with precariousness

At all fucking

How much is it ?

All mackerel

When the spiel turns out nice

All over

Fascism revamped, appears

Of any real kindness, he does not care

For the poor, for the rich

When everything is divided

And in the nurturing bosom of the same idea

Since EVERYTHING is idiosyncratically interpreted

So

Everything is immobilized

Against nothing, we can't really oppose

Hello, is there anyone?

Hello, is anyone there?

Let me be warned and without hard feelings

Ah!

Drinking a woman's vagina juice

Ah!

Suckling a woman's breasts

We can always dream

When, in nothing, no more free

Because

You have to buy everything

You have to pay everything

Sex especially

So the life of a couple

But also friendship, a more flexible version

And then, everything was overused!

To understand nothing more

When everything seems, more than ever, become in vain

With the reactionaries

Who recover, even the libertarian word

Every word has been messed up

Every word has been violated

Every word has been distorted

Every word has been returned

Every word has been hijacked

Every word has been sabotaged

Every word has been scuttled

Every word has been recovered

Even more bottles in the sea

When EVERYTHING turned into misery

That she confuses me the hypothetical libertarian woman

That finally

Anarchy in our bed

That finally

Anarchy in our life

Knowledge

Consciousness

Imagination

Because

Everything is to be unlearned

Psychological revolution

Because

Everything is to undo

Psychological revolution

So everything to do

So everything to undo

Psychological revolution

Abolish ideas

That make us kill ourselves

Abolish, materially and psychically, the properties

Which prevent us from living and sharing!

And in the:

Fragmentation, confusion

Pauperization, dispersion, isolation

DIVISION

And under house arrest

Presently

Yellow vests

Soon

Blue pants

Soon

The pink suits

And soon and soon

The false conscience is sometimes funny

Where this is where we chat

Every anger taking a pose

There will be no more breaks

And driving on his own

The apolitics of politics

Without any real critical thinking

Constantly renewing the disappointments!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"