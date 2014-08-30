Profiteering, Abuse, Neglect At US Nursing And Assisted Living Facilities
Profiteering, Abuse, Neglect At US Nursing And Assisted Living Facilities
NPR's Ina Jaffe reported this month that many nursing and assisted living institutions are running on a shoestring, with understaffing while money is siphoned to excessive profiteering by owners.
1. Conflict of interest: Some facilities are owned by physicians who have a profit motive in filling empty rooms with patients.
2. Shoestring understaffing causes neglect.
3. The lack of supervision generates abuse from the yelling at residents to physical assaults, chemical and physical restraints.
4. Substandard food is a complaint across the US. Some facilities are spending as little as
$6.00 a day per person, less than prisons.
5. Noise .. talking and laughing loudly during midnight shift
6. Constant interruptions
7. Incarceration Living behind locked doors without the freedom to leave is imprisonment
8. Lack of privacy
9. Theft
10.Denial of the right to refuse medication. In the last 4 years, NPR reports, the right to refuse dangerous antipsychotic drugs has declined.
11.Residents have the right to sleep rather than be forced to go to breakfast
Profiteering and neglect
https://www.npr.org/people/2100677/ina-jaffe
Noise
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-12-03-me-9998-story.html
Poor Quality Food
https://theconversation.com/why-is-nursing-home-food-so-bad-some-spend-just-6-08-per-person-a-day-thats-lower-than-prison-120421
Abuse
https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/statutes-combat-elder-abuse-nursing-homes/2014-05
Federal court strikes down hospital practice of refusing care
https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/federal-court-strikes-down-trump-administration-rule-allowing-refusals-health-care
Residents Not Allowed to Refuse Dangerous Antipsychotics
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/28/895308269/study-nursing-home-residents-not-protected-from-antipsychotic-drugs-under-trump
Add new comment