Profiteering, Abuse, Neglect At US Nursing And Assisted Living Facilities

NPR's Ina Jaffe reported this month that many nursing and assisted living institutions are running on a shoestring, with understaffing while money is siphoned to excessive profiteering by owners.

1. Conflict of interest: Some facilities are owned by physicians who have a profit motive in filling empty rooms with patients.

2. Shoestring understaffing causes neglect.

3. The lack of supervision generates abuse from the yelling at residents to physical assaults, chemical and physical restraints.

4. Substandard food is a complaint across the US. Some facilities are spending as little as

$6.00 a day per person, less than prisons.

5. Noise .. talking and laughing loudly during midnight shift

6. Constant interruptions

7. Incarceration Living behind locked doors without the freedom to leave is imprisonment

8. Lack of privacy

9. Theft

10.Denial of the right to refuse medication. In the last 4 years, NPR reports, the right to refuse dangerous antipsychotic drugs has declined.

11.Residents have the right to sleep rather than be forced to go to breakfast

