Stases psychiques et stases sexuelles
Stases sexuelles
Le monde en refoulement sexuel
Le monde en frustration sexuelle
Stases psychiques
Avec des réactions organiques
Et donc, des guerres
Et donc, des conflits
Et donc, des patries
Et donc, la loi des pères
Et donc, des cancers
Et donc, des maladies
L'inhibition de l'action qui asphyxie
Tiens, revoilà feu Henri Laborit
Avec un gros sachet de Wilhelm Reich, aussi
De toutes les stases en concert
L'enfer est bien sur Terre
Suite logique
De tous les préjugés
Que nous apprenons
De ce que nous sommes censés
Détester ou aimer
Sinon
Nous pourrions tout aimer
Quand partout, il y aurait des affinités
Tous à toutes
Toutes à tous
En tous domaines, pas seulement en sexualité
Comme une seule entité
Comme une seule humanité
Mais cela n'est que de la pure intellectualité
Quand de tout, nous faisons une propriété
Car alors, c'est du codé, c'est de l'imprimé
Le cerveau en est TOTALEMENT imprégné
Engrammation dont il est très difficile de se débarrasser
Dès la naissance, c'est là, que TOUT est structuré !
Tout étant du codage
Qui nous met en cage
De la propriété ou du partage
Du tyran ou du sage
Mais depuis quelques millénaires
Nos apprentissages savent y faire
Et donc, des conflits et des guerres
De la police et des militaires
Comme
Les 180 mercenaires espagnols
Pizarro et sa bande de guignols
Soumettant dix millions d'incas
De la colonisation, en exemplarité du cas
Voilà l'église catholique en action
Certes, au seizième siècle, politique d'extermination
Comme
La Chine qui colonise les autres pays
Espionnage global, stratégique de l'infini
Tactique de la lamproie
Collecte de masse
Du grain de sable qui trace
Et du crédit social qui passe
Du permis de survivre à points
S'exportant partout, reconnaissance faciale, petit à petit
Tout devenant des comptoirs chinois
De la diplomatie habile en faisant foi
Certes
J'écris en quelques minutes
D'un jet de réflexion, cocotte minute !
Mais ce sont les multinationales
Qui attaquent maintenant les Etats
Des arbitrages inter/nationaux, voilà
Tribunaux comme régulation du capital
Au tout tyran
Au tout, qui est qui ?
Au tout, qui est quoi ?
Au tout, c'est qui ?
Au tout, c'est quoi ?
Comme femme Adriana Rivas
De la torture, as des as
Des casernes d'extermination, elle officiait
Plus appliquée que les hommes, sous feu, l'ordure Pinochet
Le déni, l'amnésie, devenant son hochet
Du tout dégueulasse
Du non, je n'ai rien fait
Comme une banqueroute
Que l'on laisse en bord de route
693 milliards de dollars
Lehman Brothers, au tout salopard
Et de nouvelles clochardes, et de nouveaux clochards
Des stases psychiques
Des stases sexuelles
Au TOUT perturbant, devenant de l'organique
La vie séparée n'est jamais belle
La libido séparée n'est jamais belle
Tout l'inhibé finissant en agressivité
Tout le stasé se sublimant en compétitivité
La plupart des maladies pouvant en découler
6000 maladies rares, et celles qui sont recensées
De tout cela
Tous les conflits y sont collés
De tout cela
Toutes les guerres y sont associées
Et toute recherche de dominance en est le dupliqué !
Mais pour en revenir à une récente actualité
Et pour des Gilets jaunes, reparler
D'un mouvement de grande hétérogénéité
Il est plus qu'évident
Au moins au niveau réfléchissant
Qu'avec les concertations citoyennes
Un certain fascisme, expert en entrisme, pourrait dire Amen
Le visage à peine caché de la réaction qui entonne
Du référendum
Pour ou contre le rétablissement de la peine de mort
Du référendum
Pour rétablir un tas de saloperies, quand l'ambiguïté mord
Des pressions et des manifestations
Pour encore, à long terme, plus de répression
La fachosphère sait aussi descendre dans la rue
Ne l'oublions pas non plus
Manipulant des gens qui veulent avant tout, consommer
Avec donc, une perspective de révolte très très limitée !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur" hiway index "
Sexual stasis
The world in sexual repression
The world in sexual frustration
Psychic stasis
With organic reactions
And so, wars
And so, conflicts
And so, homelands
And so, the law of the fathers
And so, cancers
And so, diseases
Inhibition of the asphyxiating action
Here is the late Henri Laborit again
With a big bag of Wilhelm Reich, too
Of all the stasis in concert
Hell is on Earth
Logical sequence
Of all the prejudices
That we learn
Of what we're supposed to
Hate or love
If not
We could love everything
When everywhere there would be affinities
All to all
All to all
In all areas, not just in sexuality
As a single entity
Like one humanity
But this is only pure intellectuality
When of everything, we make a property
Because then, it's coded, it's printed
The brain is TOTALLY imbued with it
Engrammation that is very difficult to get rid of
From birth, this is where EVERYTHING is structured!
Everything being coding
Who puts us in a cage
Ownership or sharing
Of the tyrant or the sage
But for a few millennia
Our apprenticeships know how to do it
And so, conflicts and wars
Police and military
As
The 180 Spanish mercenaries
Pizarro and his band of puppets
Subduing ten million incas
Colonization, as an example of the case
Here is the Catholic Church in action
Certainly, in the sixteenth century, a policy of extermination
As
China colonizing other countries
Global, strategic espionage of infinity
Lamprey tactics
Mass collection
A grain of sand that traces
And social credit that passes
From the permit to survive at points
Exporting everywhere, facial recognition, little by little
Everything becoming Chinese counters
Clever diplomacy by being authentic
Certainly
I write in a few minutes
With a reflection jet, pressure cooker!
But it's the multinationals
Who are now attacking states
International / national arbitrations, that's it
Courts as regulation of capital
To the tyrant
Who is who?
Who is what?
Who is it at all?
At all, what is it?
As wife Adriana Rivas
Torture, ace
Extermination barracks, she officiated
More diligent than men, under fire, the Pinochet junk
Denial, amnesia, becoming his rattle
At all disgusting
No, I didn't do anything
Like a bankruptcy
That we leave by the side of the road
$ 693 billion
Lehman Brothers, all bastard
And new tramps, and new tramps
Psychic stasis
Sexual stasis
To ALL disturbing, becoming organic
Separate life is never beautiful
Separate libido is never beautiful
All the inhibited ending in aggression
All the stasis sublimating in competitiveness
Most of the diseases that can result from it
6000 rare diseases, and those that are identified
Of all that
All conflicts are stuck there
Of all that
All wars are associated with it
And any search for dominance is duplicated!
But to come back to a recent news
And for yellow vests, talk again
From a movement of great heterogeneity
It is more than obvious
At least at the reflective level
That with citizen consultations
A certain fascism, expert in entryism, could say Amen
The barely hidden face of the reaction that sings
Referendum
For or against the reinstatement of the death penalty
Referendum
To restore a bunch of crap, when ambiguity bites
Pressure and demonstrations
For still, in the long term, no more repression
The fascosphere also knows how to take to the streets
Let's not forget that either
Manipulating people who want above all to consume
With therefore, a very very limited prospect of revolt!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
