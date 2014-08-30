Stases psychiques et stases sexuelles

Stases sexuelles

Le monde en refoulement sexuel

Le monde en frustration sexuelle

Stases psychiques

Avec des réactions organiques

Et donc, des guerres

Et donc, des conflits

Et donc, des patries

Et donc, la loi des pères

Et donc, des cancers

Et donc, des maladies

L'inhibition de l'action qui asphyxie

Tiens, revoilà feu Henri Laborit

Avec un gros sachet de Wilhelm Reich, aussi

De toutes les stases en concert

L'enfer est bien sur Terre

Suite logique

De tous les préjugés

Que nous apprenons

De ce que nous sommes censés

Détester ou aimer

Sinon

Nous pourrions tout aimer

Quand partout, il y aurait des affinités

Tous à toutes

Toutes à tous

En tous domaines, pas seulement en sexualité

Comme une seule entité

Comme une seule humanité

Mais cela n'est que de la pure intellectualité

Quand de tout, nous faisons une propriété

Car alors, c'est du codé, c'est de l'imprimé

Le cerveau en est TOTALEMENT imprégné

Engrammation dont il est très difficile de se débarrasser

Dès la naissance, c'est là, que TOUT est structuré !

Tout étant du codage

Qui nous met en cage

De la propriété ou du partage

Du tyran ou du sage

Mais depuis quelques millénaires

Nos apprentissages savent y faire

Et donc, des conflits et des guerres

De la police et des militaires

Comme

Les 180 mercenaires espagnols

Pizarro et sa bande de guignols

Soumettant dix millions d'incas

De la colonisation, en exemplarité du cas

Voilà l'église catholique en action

Certes, au seizième siècle, politique d'extermination

Comme

La Chine qui colonise les autres pays

Espionnage global, stratégique de l'infini

Tactique de la lamproie

Collecte de masse

Du grain de sable qui trace

Et du crédit social qui passe

Du permis de survivre à points

S'exportant partout, reconnaissance faciale, petit à petit

Tout devenant des comptoirs chinois

De la diplomatie habile en faisant foi

Certes

J'écris en quelques minutes

D'un jet de réflexion, cocotte minute !

Mais ce sont les multinationales

Qui attaquent maintenant les Etats

Des arbitrages inter/nationaux, voilà

Tribunaux comme régulation du capital

Au tout tyran

Au tout, qui est qui ?

Au tout, qui est quoi ?

Au tout, c'est qui ?

Au tout, c'est quoi ?

Comme femme Adriana Rivas

De la torture, as des as

Des casernes d'extermination, elle officiait

Plus appliquée que les hommes, sous feu, l'ordure Pinochet

Le déni, l'amnésie, devenant son hochet

Du tout dégueulasse

Du non, je n'ai rien fait

Comme une banqueroute

Que l'on laisse en bord de route

693 milliards de dollars

Lehman Brothers, au tout salopard

Et de nouvelles clochardes, et de nouveaux clochards

Des stases psychiques

Des stases sexuelles

Au TOUT perturbant, devenant de l'organique

La vie séparée n'est jamais belle

La libido séparée n'est jamais belle

Tout l'inhibé finissant en agressivité

Tout le stasé se sublimant en compétitivité

La plupart des maladies pouvant en découler

6000 maladies rares, et celles qui sont recensées

De tout cela

Tous les conflits y sont collés

De tout cela

Toutes les guerres y sont associées

Et toute recherche de dominance en est le dupliqué !

Mais pour en revenir à une récente actualité

Et pour des Gilets jaunes, reparler

D'un mouvement de grande hétérogénéité

Il est plus qu'évident

Au moins au niveau réfléchissant

Qu'avec les concertations citoyennes

Un certain fascisme, expert en entrisme, pourrait dire Amen

Le visage à peine caché de la réaction qui entonne

Du référendum

Pour ou contre le rétablissement de la peine de mort

Du référendum

Pour rétablir un tas de saloperies, quand l'ambiguïté mord

Des pressions et des manifestations

Pour encore, à long terme, plus de répression

La fachosphère sait aussi descendre dans la rue

Ne l'oublions pas non plus

Manipulant des gens qui veulent avant tout, consommer

Avec donc, une perspective de révolte très très limitée !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur" hiway index "

Sexual stasis

The world in sexual repression

The world in sexual frustration

Psychic stasis

With organic reactions

And so, wars

And so, conflicts

And so, homelands

And so, the law of the fathers

And so, cancers

And so, diseases

Inhibition of the asphyxiating action

Here is the late Henri Laborit again

With a big bag of Wilhelm Reich, too

Of all the stasis in concert

Hell is on Earth

Logical sequence

Of all the prejudices

That we learn

Of what we're supposed to

Hate or love

If not

We could love everything

When everywhere there would be affinities

All to all

All to all

In all areas, not just in sexuality

As a single entity

Like one humanity

But this is only pure intellectuality

When of everything, we make a property

Because then, it's coded, it's printed

The brain is TOTALLY imbued with it

Engrammation that is very difficult to get rid of

From birth, this is where EVERYTHING is structured!

Everything being coding

Who puts us in a cage

Ownership or sharing

Of the tyrant or the sage

But for a few millennia

Our apprenticeships know how to do it

And so, conflicts and wars

Police and military

As

The 180 Spanish mercenaries

Pizarro and his band of puppets

Subduing ten million incas

Colonization, as an example of the case

Here is the Catholic Church in action

Certainly, in the sixteenth century, a policy of extermination

As

China colonizing other countries

Global, strategic espionage of infinity

Lamprey tactics

Mass collection

A grain of sand that traces

And social credit that passes

From the permit to survive at points

Exporting everywhere, facial recognition, little by little

Everything becoming Chinese counters

Clever diplomacy by being authentic

Certainly

I write in a few minutes

With a reflection jet, pressure cooker!

But it's the multinationals

Who are now attacking states

International / national arbitrations, that's it

Courts as regulation of capital

To the tyrant

Who is who?

Who is what?

Who is it at all?

At all, what is it?

As wife Adriana Rivas

Torture, ace

Extermination barracks, she officiated

More diligent than men, under fire, the Pinochet junk

Denial, amnesia, becoming his rattle

At all disgusting

No, I didn't do anything

Like a bankruptcy

That we leave by the side of the road

$ 693 billion

Lehman Brothers, all bastard

And new tramps, and new tramps

Psychic stasis

Sexual stasis

To ALL disturbing, becoming organic

Separate life is never beautiful

Separate libido is never beautiful

All the inhibited ending in aggression

All the stasis sublimating in competitiveness

Most of the diseases that can result from it

6000 rare diseases, and those that are identified

Of all that

All conflicts are stuck there

Of all that

All wars are associated with it

And any search for dominance is duplicated!

But to come back to a recent news

And for yellow vests, talk again

From a movement of great heterogeneity

It is more than obvious

At least at the reflective level

That with citizen consultations

A certain fascism, expert in entryism, could say Amen

The barely hidden face of the reaction that sings

Referendum

For or against the reinstatement of the death penalty

Referendum

To restore a bunch of crap, when ambiguity bites

Pressure and demonstrations

For still, in the long term, no more repression

The fascosphere also knows how to take to the streets

Let's not forget that either

Manipulating people who want above all to consume

With therefore, a very very limited prospect of revolt!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"