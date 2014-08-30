Paraphysique des effets et des causes
La prostitution
Pour empêcher l'homosexualité
De jadis, une bourgeoisie puritaine, du corps abdiqué
De la famille, de la stabilité
Il fallait donc, de l'égout séminal
Pour éviter du drame familial
Quand l'on ne pouvait encore divorcer
Quand l'on ne pouvait encore se séparer
Avec des maisons closes
Avec de la police associée, et donc des clauses
Avec là encore, un droit de violer
La femme payée
La femme violée
Contre son vraie consentement, puisque rémunérée
Péripatéticienne clandestine ou encartée
Sachant de plus, converser
Donc, milieu et police, des enchevillés
Maison de tolérance
Du permis d'intolérance
Filles de la misère
De la maison d'abattage, pas trop hier
Du lupanar populaire
De nos jours numérisés, pornographie moins chère
Mais le sexe en lui-même n'est pas pornographique
C'est une façon d'en parler qui est pornographique
Alors que toute guerre en elle-même est pornographique
Il faudrait des cours d'anatomie
Il faudrait des cours de sexologie
Depuis la maternelle, depuis les parents, sans aucune grivoiserie !
Si aucune sexualité n'est sale
Sauf si elle violentée ou si elle est imposée
Par contre, toute guerre, elle, est sale
Comme une exhortation au mal
Quand toute gentillesse s'y décale
16/17 juillet 1942
Rafle du Vélodrome d'Hiver
13152 personnes arrêtées
4115 enfants
5919 femmes
3118 hommes
Cinq cent gendarmes français y ont participé
Au sauvetage des juifs, dix-huit sont à féliciter
Cependant
Que d'une façon l'autre, tout recommence
Cependant
Que d'une méthode l'autre, tout recommence
Cependant
Que d'une stratégie l'autre, tout recommence
D'un temps l'autre
D'un pays l'autre
Le disque est rayé, rayé, rayé, rayé, rayé, rayé
Toujours mêmes causes, mêmes effets
Ou à peu de choses près
Tout le monde le sait
Tout le monde le tait
Comme aux environs de 1745
Le Wahhabisme sévissait déjà en Arabie
Le fanatisme religieux, jamais, ne finit
Islamisme, catholicisme, protestantisme, merdisme
Et toute religion a son fanatisme
Toute religion a son intégrisme !
Les religions
Soumettent les peuples
Les idéologies
Asservissent les peuples
Tout un travail d'abrutissement
Préparant le terrain à tout tyran
Et hélas le plus souvent
L'ancien esclave devient à son tour esclavagiste
Et pas seulement à l'époque mahdiste
Et pas seulement à l'époque du britannique Soudan
Car
Personne n'est jamais bien guidé
Dans cette sotte société
De la liberté d'expression des conditionnements
Et non de l'expression libérée des conditionnements
Où tout est imposé par une autorité
De la police, de l'armée
Qui savent partout s'infiltrer
Pour diviser, retourner, ou phagocyter
Comme aux USA, avec le Black Panther Party
Qui par certains des siens aussi, fut trahi
Finalement c'est l'armement qui fait suprême autorité
Ainsi, d'une bataille entre arabes et anglais
Exemple de jadis qui claque comme un coup de fouet
Quand une mitrailleuse anglaise
Fit douze mille morts arabes à l'aise
Pour seulement 48 morts anglais, sordide furie anglaise
Le pouvoir des armes
Les armes du pouvoir
Et tout président est un criminel de guerre et un tyran
C'est le chef des armées, on l'oublie souvent
Pouvant tout réduire à néant
Comme le peut ou le pourrait tout volcan !
Comme lahar en colère
Ou du volcan sous-glaciaire
Avec encore et toujours les trapps de Sibérie
Encore pas demain, encore pour aujourd'hui
Déjà il y a un million d'années
Déjà il y a 250 millions d'années
Avec la grande extinction du Permien
Quand disparut quatre vingt dix pour cent des espèces
Cela se paye en épices ou en espèces
Volcans destructeurs mais aussi bénéfiques
Hors la terrifiante inondation basaltique
Avec aussi la réserve d'eau de l'Antarctique
1,5 km d'épaisseur, calotte glaciaire magique
70 pour cent de l'eau douce de notre planète
Et nous la faisons fondre, jour après jour, c'est bête
Certes
Le volcanisme mortifère attend son heure
Avec des dizaines de volcans en activité
Et à Naples, bientôt, l'on pourrait pleurer
Donc, des glaciers qui fondent comme du beurre
Avec dans environ vingt ans, des villes du monde entier
Sous l'eau, pouvant se retrouver
Cela est pourtant souvent dénoncé
Cela est même au tout mélangé
Documentaires, films, livres, pour ne pourtant rien changer
Trop tard
Pas trop tard
Avec présentement un virus instrumentalisé
Pour des populations, les museler, les apeurer
Et surtout les contrôler !
Oui, nos cerveaux ne doivent pas être disponibles
De toute récupération, de toute instrumentalisation, devenir les pénibles
Curieusement, de l'été 68, à janvier 70, grippe de Hong Kong
Aucune inquiétude, aucun gong
Et ce dans le monde
Certes, environ 31000 décès en France
Certes, environ 1 à 4 millions de décès dans le monde
Et l'immunité collective fit sa ronde
De toutes façons, nous devons changer de fond en comble
Être ou avoir, mutation des comportements
Être ou avoir, mutation des idées et des pensées
Être ou avoir pour ne pas trop vite crever !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Prostitution
To prevent homosexuality
Formerly, a Puritan bourgeoisie, with an abdicated body
Family, stability
It was therefore necessary, from the seminal sewer
To avoid family drama
When you couldn't get a divorce yet
When we couldn't separate yet
With brothels
With associated policy, and therefore clauses
With again, a right to violate
The paid woman
The raped woman
Against her true consent, since she was paid
Clandestine or inserted peripatetician
Knowing more, converse
So, environment and police, entangled
Brothel
Of the license of intolerance
Daughters of misery
From the slaughterhouse, not too yesterday
From popular lupanar
Nowadays digitized, cheaper pornography
But sex itself is not pornographic
It's a way of talking about it that's pornographic
While any war in itself is pornographic
It would take anatomy lessons
We need sexology lessons
From kindergarten, from parents, without any saucy!
If no sex is dirty
Unless it is abused or if it is imposed
On the other hand, any war is dirty
Like an exhortation to evil
When all kindness shifts
July 16/17, 1942
Winter Velodrome Roundup
13,152 people arrested
4,115 children
5919 women
3118 male
Five hundred French gendarmes took part
To the rescue of the Jews, eighteen are to be congratulated
However
That one way the other, it all starts again
However
That from one method to another, everything starts again
However
That from one strategy to another, everything starts again
From time to time
From one country to another
The disc is scratched, scratched, scratched, scratched, scratched, scratched
Always same causes, same effects
Or pretty much
Everyone knows it
Everyone is silent
As around 1745
Wahhabism was already rife in Arabia
Religious fanaticism never ends
Islamism, Catholicism, Protestantism, shit
And every religion has its fanaticism
Every religion has its fundamentalism!
Religions
Subdue the peoples
Ideologies
Enslave the peoples
All a stupid job
Preparing the ground for any tyrant
And unfortunately most often
The former slave in turn becomes a slave
And not just in the Mahdist era
And not just in the days of British Sudan
Because
No one is ever well guided
In this stupid society
Freedom of expression of packaging
And not the expression freed from the packaging
Where everything is imposed by an authority
From the police, from the army
Who know how to infiltrate everywhere
To divide, turn over, or phagocytize
Like in the USA, with the Black Panther Party
Who also by some of his own was betrayed
Ultimately, it is the weaponry that is supreme authority
So from a battle between Arabs and English
Example of yesteryear that slams like a whip
When an English machine gun
Made twelve thousand Arab dead at ease
For only 48 English deaths, sordid English fury
The power of weapons
Weapons of power
And every president is a war criminal and a tyrant
He is the head of the armies, we often forget him
Can reduce everything to nothing
As can or could any volcano!
Like angry lahar
Or the subglacial volcano
With still and always the traps of Siberia
Still not tomorrow, still for today
Already a million years ago
Already 250 million years ago
With the great Permian extinction
When ninety percent of the species disappeared
This is paid for in spices or in cash
Destructive but also beneficial volcanoes
Out of the terrifying basalt flood
Also with the Antarctic water reserve
1.5 km thick, magical ice cap
70 percent of our planet's fresh water
And we melt it day by day, it's silly
Certainly
Deadly volcanism is biding its time
With dozens of active volcanoes
And in Naples, soon, we could cry
So glaciers that melt like butter
With about twenty years from now, cities all over the world
Under water, which can be found
This is however often denounced
It's even mixed up
Documentaries, films, books, not to change anything
Too late
Not too late
Currently with an instrumentalised virus
For populations, muzzle them, frighten them
And above all, control them!
Yes, our brains must not be available
From all recovery, from all instrumentalisation, become the painful ones
Oddly, from the summer of 68, to January 70, Hong Kong flu
No worries, no gong
And this in the world
Certainly, around 31,000 deaths in France
True, around 1 to 4 million deaths worldwide
And collective immunity made its rounds
Either way we have to change from top to bottom
To be or to have, changes in behavior
To be or to have, mutation of ideas and thoughts
To be or to have so as not to die too quickly!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "
