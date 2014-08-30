Paraphysique des effets et des causes

La prostitution

Pour empêcher l'homosexualité

De jadis, une bourgeoisie puritaine, du corps abdiqué

De la famille, de la stabilité

Il fallait donc, de l'égout séminal

Pour éviter du drame familial

Quand l'on ne pouvait encore divorcer

Quand l'on ne pouvait encore se séparer

Avec des maisons closes

Avec de la police associée, et donc des clauses

Avec là encore, un droit de violer

La femme payée

La femme violée

Contre son vraie consentement, puisque rémunérée

Péripatéticienne clandestine ou encartée

Sachant de plus, converser

Donc, milieu et police, des enchevillés

Maison de tolérance

Du permis d'intolérance

Filles de la misère

De la maison d'abattage, pas trop hier

Du lupanar populaire

De nos jours numérisés, pornographie moins chère

Mais le sexe en lui-même n'est pas pornographique

C'est une façon d'en parler qui est pornographique

Alors que toute guerre en elle-même est pornographique

Il faudrait des cours d'anatomie

Il faudrait des cours de sexologie

Depuis la maternelle, depuis les parents, sans aucune grivoiserie !

Si aucune sexualité n'est sale

Sauf si elle violentée ou si elle est imposée

Par contre, toute guerre, elle, est sale

Comme une exhortation au mal

Quand toute gentillesse s'y décale

16/17 juillet 1942

Rafle du Vélodrome d'Hiver

13152 personnes arrêtées

4115 enfants

5919 femmes

3118 hommes

Cinq cent gendarmes français y ont participé

Au sauvetage des juifs, dix-huit sont à féliciter

Cependant

Que d'une façon l'autre, tout recommence

Cependant

Que d'une méthode l'autre, tout recommence

Cependant

Que d'une stratégie l'autre, tout recommence

D'un temps l'autre

D'un pays l'autre

Le disque est rayé, rayé, rayé, rayé, rayé, rayé

Toujours mêmes causes, mêmes effets

Ou à peu de choses près

Tout le monde le sait

Tout le monde le tait

Comme aux environs de 1745

Le Wahhabisme sévissait déjà en Arabie

Le fanatisme religieux, jamais, ne finit

Islamisme, catholicisme, protestantisme, merdisme

Et toute religion a son fanatisme

Toute religion a son intégrisme !

Les religions

Soumettent les peuples

Les idéologies

Asservissent les peuples

Tout un travail d'abrutissement

Préparant le terrain à tout tyran

Et hélas le plus souvent

L'ancien esclave devient à son tour esclavagiste

Et pas seulement à l'époque mahdiste

Et pas seulement à l'époque du britannique Soudan

Car

Personne n'est jamais bien guidé

Dans cette sotte société

De la liberté d'expression des conditionnements

Et non de l'expression libérée des conditionnements

Où tout est imposé par une autorité

De la police, de l'armée

Qui savent partout s'infiltrer

Pour diviser, retourner, ou phagocyter

Comme aux USA, avec le Black Panther Party

Qui par certains des siens aussi, fut trahi

Finalement c'est l'armement qui fait suprême autorité

Ainsi, d'une bataille entre arabes et anglais

Exemple de jadis qui claque comme un coup de fouet

Quand une mitrailleuse anglaise

Fit douze mille morts arabes à l'aise

Pour seulement 48 morts anglais, sordide furie anglaise

Le pouvoir des armes

Les armes du pouvoir

Et tout président est un criminel de guerre et un tyran

C'est le chef des armées, on l'oublie souvent

Pouvant tout réduire à néant

Comme le peut ou le pourrait tout volcan !

Comme lahar en colère

Ou du volcan sous-glaciaire

Avec encore et toujours les trapps de Sibérie

Encore pas demain, encore pour aujourd'hui

Déjà il y a un million d'années

Déjà il y a 250 millions d'années

Avec la grande extinction du Permien

Quand disparut quatre vingt dix pour cent des espèces

Cela se paye en épices ou en espèces

Volcans destructeurs mais aussi bénéfiques

Hors la terrifiante inondation basaltique

Avec aussi la réserve d'eau de l'Antarctique

1,5 km d'épaisseur, calotte glaciaire magique

70 pour cent de l'eau douce de notre planète

Et nous la faisons fondre, jour après jour, c'est bête

Certes

Le volcanisme mortifère attend son heure

Avec des dizaines de volcans en activité

Et à Naples, bientôt, l'on pourrait pleurer

Donc, des glaciers qui fondent comme du beurre

Avec dans environ vingt ans, des villes du monde entier

Sous l'eau, pouvant se retrouver

Cela est pourtant souvent dénoncé

Cela est même au tout mélangé

Documentaires, films, livres, pour ne pourtant rien changer

Trop tard

Pas trop tard

Avec présentement un virus instrumentalisé

Pour des populations, les museler, les apeurer

Et surtout les contrôler !

Oui, nos cerveaux ne doivent pas être disponibles

De toute récupération, de toute instrumentalisation, devenir les pénibles

Curieusement, de l'été 68, à janvier 70, grippe de Hong Kong

Aucune inquiétude, aucun gong

Et ce dans le monde

Certes, environ 31000 décès en France

Certes, environ 1 à 4 millions de décès dans le monde

Et l'immunité collective fit sa ronde

De toutes façons, nous devons changer de fond en comble

Être ou avoir, mutation des comportements

Être ou avoir, mutation des idées et des pensées

Être ou avoir pour ne pas trop vite crever !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Nombre maximal de caractères : 5000

Prostitution

To prevent homosexuality

Formerly, a Puritan bourgeoisie, with an abdicated body

Family, stability

It was therefore necessary, from the seminal sewer

To avoid family drama

When you couldn't get a divorce yet

When we couldn't separate yet

With brothels

With associated policy, and therefore clauses

With again, a right to violate

The paid woman

The raped woman

Against her true consent, since she was paid

Clandestine or inserted peripatetician

Knowing more, converse

So, environment and police, entangled

Brothel

Of the license of intolerance

Daughters of misery

From the slaughterhouse, not too yesterday

From popular lupanar

Nowadays digitized, cheaper pornography

But sex itself is not pornographic

It's a way of talking about it that's pornographic

While any war in itself is pornographic

It would take anatomy lessons

We need sexology lessons

From kindergarten, from parents, without any saucy!

If no sex is dirty

Unless it is abused or if it is imposed

On the other hand, any war is dirty

Like an exhortation to evil

When all kindness shifts

July 16/17, 1942

Winter Velodrome Roundup

13,152 people arrested

4,115 children

5919 women

3118 male

Five hundred French gendarmes took part

To the rescue of the Jews, eighteen are to be congratulated

However

That one way the other, it all starts again

However

That from one method to another, everything starts again

However

That from one strategy to another, everything starts again

From time to time

From one country to another

The disc is scratched, scratched, scratched, scratched, scratched, scratched

Always same causes, same effects

Or pretty much

Everyone knows it

Everyone is silent

As around 1745

Wahhabism was already rife in Arabia

Religious fanaticism never ends

Islamism, Catholicism, Protestantism, shit

And every religion has its fanaticism

Every religion has its fundamentalism!

Religions

Subdue the peoples

Ideologies

Enslave the peoples

All a stupid job

Preparing the ground for any tyrant

And unfortunately most often

The former slave in turn becomes a slave

And not just in the Mahdist era

And not just in the days of British Sudan

Because

No one is ever well guided

In this stupid society

Freedom of expression of packaging

And not the expression freed from the packaging

Where everything is imposed by an authority

From the police, from the army

Who know how to infiltrate everywhere

To divide, turn over, or phagocytize

Like in the USA, with the Black Panther Party

Who also by some of his own was betrayed

Ultimately, it is the weaponry that is supreme authority

So from a battle between Arabs and English

Example of yesteryear that slams like a whip

When an English machine gun

Made twelve thousand Arab dead at ease

For only 48 English deaths, sordid English fury

The power of weapons

Weapons of power

And every president is a war criminal and a tyrant

He is the head of the armies, we often forget him

Can reduce everything to nothing

As can or could any volcano!

Like angry lahar

Or the subglacial volcano

With still and always the traps of Siberia

Still not tomorrow, still for today

Already a million years ago

Already 250 million years ago

With the great Permian extinction

When ninety percent of the species disappeared

This is paid for in spices or in cash

Destructive but also beneficial volcanoes

Out of the terrifying basalt flood

Also with the Antarctic water reserve

1.5 km thick, magical ice cap

70 percent of our planet's fresh water

And we melt it day by day, it's silly

Certainly

Deadly volcanism is biding its time

With dozens of active volcanoes

And in Naples, soon, we could cry

So glaciers that melt like butter

With about twenty years from now, cities all over the world

Under water, which can be found

This is however often denounced

It's even mixed up

Documentaries, films, books, not to change anything

Too late

Not too late

Currently with an instrumentalised virus

For populations, muzzle them, frighten them

And above all, control them!

Yes, our brains must not be available

From all recovery, from all instrumentalisation, become the painful ones

Oddly, from the summer of 68, to January 70, Hong Kong flu

No worries, no gong

And this in the world

Certainly, around 31,000 deaths in France

True, around 1 to 4 million deaths worldwide

And collective immunity made its rounds

Either way we have to change from top to bottom

To be or to have, changes in behavior

To be or to have, mutation of ideas and thoughts

To be or to have so as not to die too quickly!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "