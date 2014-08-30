La machinerie de la perpétuation
L'on ne devrait jamais ou rarement dire JE
Mais le plus souvent, NOUS
Toutes et tous les autres qui sont en nous
Traces sociales et donc nerveuses du JE
C'est comme un échec de vol à l'étalage
De toute l'humanité, l'outrage
Car
Je suis tous les nous
Nous sommes tous les je
Et si l'être humain
Transforme la machine
La machine transforme l'être humain
Comme de transformer le castor
De sa fourrure qui valut de l'or
Et ce dès le dix-septième siècle
Mode du chapeau feutre de castor
Avec donc une disparition programmée
L'une des premières industrialisées
Le castor fut comme éradiqué
Mondialisation qui débutait
Là où l'armée échoue, l'économie le fait
Avec donc tout l'impact qui s'ensuivait
Quand déjà, tout se marchandisait
Diverses guerres qui se faisaient
Via l'Amérique du Nord
Car en Europe, presque plus aucun castor
La mode hollandaise lui fit un mauvais sort
Au niveau carnage
Il n'y a aucune cage
Rien en aparté
Rien de suranné !
Et à ce propos
Il y fait d'ailleurs toujours aussi beau
1609, au Québec
Entre diverses communautés, des prises du bec
Armées et manipulées par des colons européens
Encore la fourrure, de l'infortuné castor, commerce des faquins
Et à partir d'un objet ou d'un vêtement
Que cela soit récent ou très datant
L'on peut recontextualiser la mentalité d'un moment
Le sempiternel conditionnement
Car tout s'apprenant
Les gènes n'ont rien à voir là-dedans
Sauf pour les demeurés, sauf pour les mal-comprenants
Et de prétendus faux savants
Au tout puant, au tout dégoûtant
Du totalitarisme démocratique
Avec un zest de populisme
Avec un zest de fascisme
Le tout bien secoué en boisson capitaliste
Tant de larbins, tant de valets, exultant
Maintenant
Tout sur notre Terre ayant été, saccagé, fatalement
De plus, l'espèce inhumaine voudrait coloniser l'espace
Certes, un million d'astéroïdes dans notre proche espace
Puis, comètes, météorites, de la genèse spatiale
Débris d'origine, boule de cristal
Passé, futur, payer en épices
Et même, pour fertiliser, en pisse
Monnaie numérisée, fin des espèces !
De l'astéroïde troyen
De l'astéroïde géocroiseur
De l'astéroïde indépendant, de la planète naine
Cérès, Vesta, comme des reines
Métaux précieux, ressources minières
De futures exploitations commerciales
De l'implacable talon de fer du capital
De tout l'Eldorado sidéral
Des astéroïdes, du métallique, du ferreux, du carboné
Des astéroïdes pour l'eau
Des comètes pour la matière organique
Futures nouvelles pollutions
Futures nouvelles destructions
Le système s'exportant dans de futures colonies spatiales
Comme le Luxembourg, déjà s'y préparant, paradoxalement
Concluant
La révolution bourgeoise de 1789 et plus tard
Cela ne put empêcher l'apparition d'autres salopards
L'on a pas du couper les bonnes têtes
Sinon, l'on en serait pas là, c'est bête
Avec tout un indécent gueulard
Inégalités de toutes sortes
Injustices de toutes sortes
Et autres monstruosités de toutes sortes
Police, armée, célébrités, notoriétés
Pour en garder les portes
De plus, toutes les serrures y sont faussées
Tout un monde pour ne rien changer
Et à la télévision, et à la radio, et dans les journaux
C'est du faux dire, c'est du parler faux
Car il s'agit d'entretenir
Toute une machinerie
Qui ainsi jamais ne finit
Nouveaux habits du faux
Nouveaux amis du faux !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
One should never or rarely say I
But more often than not, WE
All and all the others who are in us
Social and therefore nervous traces of the JE
It's like a shoplifting failure
Of all mankind, the outrage
Because
I am all of us
We are all i
What if the human being
Transform the machine
The machine transforms the human being
Like to turn the beaver
From his fur that was worth gold
And this from the seventeenth century
Beaver Felt Hat Fashion
So with a programmed disappearance
One of the first industrialized
The beaver was eradicated
Globalization that was beginning
Where the military fails, the economy does
So with all the impact that followed
When everything was already being commodified
Various wars that were being waged
Via North America
Because in Europe, almost no beaver
Dutch fashion did him a bad spell
At the carnage level
There is no cage
Nothing aside
Nothing old-fashioned!
And about it
The weather is still so beautiful there
1609, in Quebec
Between various communities, beaks
Armed and manipulated by European settlers
Again the fur, of the unfortunate beaver, trade in faquins
And from an object or a garment
Whether recent or very old
We can recontextualize the mentality of a moment
Eternal conditioning
Because everything is learned
Genes have nothing to do with it
Except for the remainder, except for the misunderstanding
And so-called false scholars
All smelly, all disgusting
Of democratic totalitarianism
With a zest of populism
With a zest of fascism
All well shaken up as a capitalist drink
So many minions, so many servants, exulting
Now
Everything on our Earth having been, sacked, fatally
In addition, the inhuman species would like to colonize space
Certainly a million asteroids in our near space
Then, comets, meteorites, space genesis
Original debris, crystal ball
Past, future, pay in spices
And even, to fertilize, in piss
Digital currency, end of cash!
From the Trojan asteroid
From the near-Earth asteroid
From the independent asteroid, from the dwarf planet
Ceres, Vesta, like queens
Precious metals, mining resources
Future commercial operations
Of the relentless iron heel of capital
Of all the sidereal Eldorado
Asteroids, metallic, ferrous, carbon
Asteroids for water
Comets for organic matter
Future new pollution
Future new destruction
The system being exported to future space colonies
Like Luxembourg, already preparing for it, paradoxically
Concluding
The bourgeois revolution of 1789 and later
That couldn't prevent the appearance of other bastards
We didn't have to cut off the right heads
Otherwise, we wouldn't be there, it's stupid
With all an indecent shouting
Inequalities of all kinds
Injustices of all kinds
And other monstrosities of all kinds
Police, army, celebrities, notoriety
To guard the doors
In addition, all the locks there are fake
A whole world to change nothing
And on TV, and on the radio, and in the papers
It's false saying, it's false speaking
Because it is about maintaining
A whole machinery
That never ends
New clothes of the fake
New friends of the fake!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
