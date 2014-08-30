La machinerie de la perpétuation

L'on ne devrait jamais ou rarement dire JE

Mais le plus souvent, NOUS

Toutes et tous les autres qui sont en nous

Traces sociales et donc nerveuses du JE

C'est comme un échec de vol à l'étalage

De toute l'humanité, l'outrage

Car

Je suis tous les nous

Nous sommes tous les je

Et si l'être humain

Transforme la machine

La machine transforme l'être humain

Comme de transformer le castor

De sa fourrure qui valut de l'or

Et ce dès le dix-septième siècle

Mode du chapeau feutre de castor

Avec donc une disparition programmée

L'une des premières industrialisées

Le castor fut comme éradiqué

Mondialisation qui débutait

Là où l'armée échoue, l'économie le fait

Avec donc tout l'impact qui s'ensuivait

Quand déjà, tout se marchandisait

Diverses guerres qui se faisaient

Via l'Amérique du Nord

Car en Europe, presque plus aucun castor

La mode hollandaise lui fit un mauvais sort

Au niveau carnage

Il n'y a aucune cage

Rien en aparté

Rien de suranné !

Et à ce propos

Il y fait d'ailleurs toujours aussi beau

1609, au Québec

Entre diverses communautés, des prises du bec

Armées et manipulées par des colons européens

Encore la fourrure, de l'infortuné castor, commerce des faquins

Et à partir d'un objet ou d'un vêtement

Que cela soit récent ou très datant

L'on peut recontextualiser la mentalité d'un moment

Le sempiternel conditionnement

Car tout s'apprenant

Les gènes n'ont rien à voir là-dedans

Sauf pour les demeurés, sauf pour les mal-comprenants

Et de prétendus faux savants

Au tout puant, au tout dégoûtant

Du totalitarisme démocratique

Avec un zest de populisme

Avec un zest de fascisme

Le tout bien secoué en boisson capitaliste

Tant de larbins, tant de valets, exultant

Maintenant

Tout sur notre Terre ayant été, saccagé, fatalement

De plus, l'espèce inhumaine voudrait coloniser l'espace

Certes, un million d'astéroïdes dans notre proche espace

Puis, comètes, météorites, de la genèse spatiale

Débris d'origine, boule de cristal

Passé, futur, payer en épices

Et même, pour fertiliser, en pisse

Monnaie numérisée, fin des espèces !

De l'astéroïde troyen

De l'astéroïde géocroiseur

De l'astéroïde indépendant, de la planète naine

Cérès, Vesta, comme des reines

Métaux précieux, ressources minières

De futures exploitations commerciales

De l'implacable talon de fer du capital

De tout l'Eldorado sidéral

Des astéroïdes, du métallique, du ferreux, du carboné

Des astéroïdes pour l'eau

Des comètes pour la matière organique

Futures nouvelles pollutions

Futures nouvelles destructions

Le système s'exportant dans de futures colonies spatiales

Comme le Luxembourg, déjà s'y préparant, paradoxalement

Concluant

La révolution bourgeoise de 1789 et plus tard

Cela ne put empêcher l'apparition d'autres salopards

L'on a pas du couper les bonnes têtes

Sinon, l'on en serait pas là, c'est bête

Avec tout un indécent gueulard

Inégalités de toutes sortes

Injustices de toutes sortes

Et autres monstruosités de toutes sortes

Police, armée, célébrités, notoriétés

Pour en garder les portes

De plus, toutes les serrures y sont faussées

Tout un monde pour ne rien changer

Et à la télévision, et à la radio, et dans les journaux

C'est du faux dire, c'est du parler faux

Car il s'agit d'entretenir

Toute une machinerie

Qui ainsi jamais ne finit

Nouveaux habits du faux

Nouveaux amis du faux !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

One should never or rarely say I

But more often than not, WE

All and all the others who are in us

Social and therefore nervous traces of the JE

It's like a shoplifting failure

Of all mankind, the outrage

Because

I am all of us

We are all i

What if the human being

Transform the machine

The machine transforms the human being

Like to turn the beaver

From his fur that was worth gold

And this from the seventeenth century

Beaver Felt Hat Fashion

So with a programmed disappearance

One of the first industrialized

The beaver was eradicated

Globalization that was beginning

Where the military fails, the economy does

So with all the impact that followed

When everything was already being commodified

Various wars that were being waged

Via North America

Because in Europe, almost no beaver

Dutch fashion did him a bad spell

At the carnage level

There is no cage

Nothing aside

Nothing old-fashioned!

And about it

The weather is still so beautiful there

1609, in Quebec

Between various communities, beaks

Armed and manipulated by European settlers

Again the fur, of the unfortunate beaver, trade in faquins

And from an object or a garment

Whether recent or very old

We can recontextualize the mentality of a moment

Eternal conditioning

Because everything is learned

Genes have nothing to do with it

Except for the remainder, except for the misunderstanding

And so-called false scholars

All smelly, all disgusting

Of democratic totalitarianism

With a zest of populism

With a zest of fascism

All well shaken up as a capitalist drink

So many minions, so many servants, exulting

Now

Everything on our Earth having been, sacked, fatally

In addition, the inhuman species would like to colonize space

Certainly a million asteroids in our near space

Then, comets, meteorites, space genesis

Original debris, crystal ball

Past, future, pay in spices

And even, to fertilize, in piss

Digital currency, end of cash!

From the Trojan asteroid

From the near-Earth asteroid

From the independent asteroid, from the dwarf planet

Ceres, Vesta, like queens

Precious metals, mining resources

Future commercial operations

Of the relentless iron heel of capital

Of all the sidereal Eldorado

Asteroids, metallic, ferrous, carbon

Asteroids for water

Comets for organic matter

Future new pollution

Future new destruction

The system being exported to future space colonies

Like Luxembourg, already preparing for it, paradoxically

Concluding

The bourgeois revolution of 1789 and later

That couldn't prevent the appearance of other bastards

We didn't have to cut off the right heads

Otherwise, we wouldn't be there, it's stupid

With all an indecent shouting

Inequalities of all kinds

Injustices of all kinds

And other monstrosities of all kinds

Police, army, celebrities, notoriety

To guard the doors

In addition, all the locks there are fake

A whole world to change nothing

And on TV, and on the radio, and in the papers

It's false saying, it's false speaking

Because it is about maintaining

A whole machinery

That never ends

New clothes of the fake

New friends of the fake!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"