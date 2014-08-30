Kukluxklanisation des mondes mentaux
Chaque année en France
Pour les lapins, du marathon de l'offense
Trente millions de lapins consommés
Et à neuf dans des cages grillagées
Pendant 42 jours, ils sont engraissés
De tous les animaux non humains, les plus maltraités
Mais dans un monde marchand
Vendre, louer, acheter, comme principal liant
Du passé ou du présent
Futur de toute une continuité
De la maltraitance tous azimuts en pérennité
De l'indifférence comme seule unité
De temps, de lieu, de la connectivité
Ce qui permet cela
A pu permettre, peut permettre, d'autres tracas
Déterminismes culturels, automatismes conceptuels, toujours là
De relais en relais, au cas par cas
1865
Naissance du Ku Klux Klan aux USA
Fanatiques racistes et suprémacistes
Inutile de préciser qu'ils sont sudistes
Fin de la guerre civile américaine
Sept cent mille morts, implacable haine
Mais des raisons économiques cachées, ô déveine
Donc, des milices du Klan, ce cercle
Terroristes assermentés, terrorisant
Et dans son encercle
Tuant, brûlant, dans son impunément
La communauté des peaux noires
Et avec une impunité blanche, les conduisant au désespoir !
Encore un génocide
Encore, tout un politicide
Encore, tout un populicide
Et maintenant, de l'écocide
Et dans mes propos, rien d'acide
Simplement
D'une époque l'autre
D'un temps l'autre
D'une guerre l'autre
D'un attentat l'autre
D'une tragédie l'autre
D'une rivalité l'autre
D'une compétition l'autre
D'une hiérarchie l'autre
Absolument tout se tient
Et ce la main dans la main
Car il n'y a en rien, aucun tabou
C'est du socioculturel, c'est tout
Mais
Comme le tabou d'une culture acquise
La culture acquise d'un tabou
Ainsi, de l'inceste
Qui fut souvent hors l'inepte
Puisque pratiqué par l'antiquité et la noblesse
Encore et toujours une histoire de fesses
Et donc tout ce qui est ou pas d'aujourd'hui
Est aussi d'hier, c'est certain
Comme pour la xénophobie
Comme pour l'antisémitisme
Des mamelles de tout nationalisme
Comme le film de 1915, " Naissance d'une nation "
Qui, hélas, influença tant de générations
Et sans cesse du reproduisant
Ainsi le Klan
Dans les années vingt, quatre millions de membres, fanatisant
Pour réduire en cendres, les peaux noires
Qui avec le peuple juif sont le faire-valoir !
Voilà bien
Du nazisme, du fascisme, du contemporain
Gens s'entendant d'ailleurs fort bien
Comme le capital faisant feu de tout et de rien
Tout un empire colonial
Des massacres, des tortures
Asservissement, esclavagisme de culture
Les gens culturellement lobotomisés réclamant cette forfaiture
Tout un marquage de fausse conscience
La fausse conscience du marquage
Avec de la soumission comme fondation
Avec de l'exploitation esclavagiste comme un maçon
France, Angleterre, Amérique
Espagne, Hollande, Belgique
Et tout un monde de profit et de fric
Comme son spectacle qui l'entonne
Rare est son feu ( 1916 - 2002 ) Raf Vallone
Qui à son antifascisme, détonna et encore détonne
Mais le pire du travail
Et à quelque chose ou rien, tout travaille
Les préjugés en travail
Les lieux communs en travail
Les jugements de valeur en travail
Comme la femme qui accouche, en travail
Et le travail est toujours forcé
Et le travail est toujours esclavagisé
Sauf celui, rare, qui est une passion gratifiée
Mais toute activité est un travail, activité rétribuée ou pas rétribuée
Et puis
Il faut manger, boire, dormir
Et surtout, se loger, se vêtir
D'une façon l'autre, ou alors crever
Nonobstant, tout a été si souvent dénoncé
Films, documentaires, livres, à la radio, à la télé
Mais ne prêchant qu'à des gens déjà convaincus
Les autres, c'est du pas vu, c'est du pas su
Tout conditionnement réclamant son dû
Se confortant, se renouvelant, dans son pus
Rien, ainsi, sauf cela, ne pouvant être cru
D'une nation l'autre, de ce fait, se consolidant
D'une période l'autre, tout se reproduisant
Du fond ou de la forme, au faux changeant
Toutes les insanités de plusieurs temps
Qui vont ensemble en se mélangeant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Every year in France
For the rabbits, the marathon of offense
Thirty million rabbits consumed
And nine in wire cages
For 42 days they are fattened
Of all non-human animals, the most abused
But in a commercial world
Sell, rent, buy, as the main binder
From the past or the present
Future of a whole continuity
All-round mistreatment in perpetuity
Of indifference as the only unit
Time, place, connectivity
Which allows this
Could have allowed, can allow, other hassles
Cultural determinisms, conceptual automatisms, always there
From relay to relay, on a case-by-case basis
1865
Birth of the Ku Klux Klan in the USA
Racist and supremacist fanatics
Needless to say, they are southerners
End of the American Civil War
Seven hundred thousand dead, relentless hatred
But hidden economic reasons, oh bad luck
So, Klan militias, this circle
Sworn terrorists, terrorizing
And in its circle
Killing, burning, with impunity
The black skin community
And with white impunity, leading them to despair!
Another genocide
Still, quite a politicide
Again, quite a populicide
And now, ecocide
And in my words, nothing acidic
Simply
From one era to another
From time to time
From one war to another
From one attack to another
From one tragedy to another
From one rivalry to another
From one competition to another
From one hierarchy to another
Absolutely everything fits
And this hand in hand
Because there is nothing, no taboo
It's socio-cultural, that's all
But
Like the taboo of an acquired culture
The culture acquired from a taboo
Thus, incest
Who was often outside the inept
Since practiced by antiquity and nobility
Again and again a story of buttocks
And so whatever is or is not today
Is also from yesterday, that's for sure
As for xenophobia
As for anti-Semitism
Breasts of all nationalism
Like the 1915 film, "Birth of a Nation"
Who, alas, influenced so many generations
And constantly reproducing
So the Klan
In the twenties, four million members, fanatic
To reduce black skin to ashes
Who with the Jewish people are the foil!
That's good
Nazism, fascism, contemporary
People getting along very well
Like capital firing everything and nothing
A whole colonial empire
Massacres, torture
Enslavement, cultural slavery
Culturally lobotomized people claiming this forfeit
A whole branding of false consciousness
False awareness of branding
With submission as a foundation
With slave exploitation like a mason
France, England, America
Spain, Holland, Belgium
And a whole world of profit and money
Like his show that rings him out
Rare is his fire (1916 - 2002) Raf Vallone
Who to his anti-fascism, detonated and still detonate
But the worst of the job
And something or nothing, everything works
Prejudices at work
Common places at work
Value judgments in work
Like the woman who gives birth, in labor
And the work is always forced
And work is still enslaved
Except the rare one who is a rewarded passion
But all activity is work, paid or unpaid activity
And then
We must eat, drink, sleep
And above all, accommodation, clothing
Either way, or else die
However, everything has been denounced so often
Movies, documentaries, books, on the radio, on TV
But only preaching to people already convinced
The others, it's not seen, it's not known
Any packaging claiming its due
Comforting itself, renewing itself, in its pus
Nothing so, except that, that cannot be believed
From one nation to another, therefore, consolidating
From one period to the next, everything happening again
From substance or form, to the changing scythe
All the insanities of many times
Who go together by mixing!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
