Kukluxklanisation des mondes mentaux

Chaque année en France

Pour les lapins, du marathon de l'offense

Trente millions de lapins consommés

Et à neuf dans des cages grillagées

Pendant 42 jours, ils sont engraissés

De tous les animaux non humains, les plus maltraités

Mais dans un monde marchand

Vendre, louer, acheter, comme principal liant

Du passé ou du présent

Futur de toute une continuité

De la maltraitance tous azimuts en pérennité

De l'indifférence comme seule unité

De temps, de lieu, de la connectivité

Ce qui permet cela

A pu permettre, peut permettre, d'autres tracas

Déterminismes culturels, automatismes conceptuels, toujours là

De relais en relais, au cas par cas

1865

Naissance du Ku Klux Klan aux USA

Fanatiques racistes et suprémacistes

Inutile de préciser qu'ils sont sudistes

Fin de la guerre civile américaine

Sept cent mille morts, implacable haine

Mais des raisons économiques cachées, ô déveine

Donc, des milices du Klan, ce cercle

Terroristes assermentés, terrorisant

Et dans son encercle

Tuant, brûlant, dans son impunément

La communauté des peaux noires

Et avec une impunité blanche, les conduisant au désespoir !

Encore un génocide

Encore, tout un politicide

Encore, tout un populicide

Et maintenant, de l'écocide

Et dans mes propos, rien d'acide

Simplement

D'une époque l'autre

D'un temps l'autre

D'une guerre l'autre

D'un attentat l'autre

D'une tragédie l'autre

D'une rivalité l'autre

D'une compétition l'autre

D'une hiérarchie l'autre

Absolument tout se tient

Et ce la main dans la main

Car il n'y a en rien, aucun tabou

C'est du socioculturel, c'est tout

Mais

Comme le tabou d'une culture acquise

La culture acquise d'un tabou

Ainsi, de l'inceste

Qui fut souvent hors l'inepte

Puisque pratiqué par l'antiquité et la noblesse

Encore et toujours une histoire de fesses

Et donc tout ce qui est ou pas d'aujourd'hui

Est aussi d'hier, c'est certain

Comme pour la xénophobie

Comme pour l'antisémitisme

Des mamelles de tout nationalisme

Comme le film de 1915, " Naissance d'une nation "

Qui, hélas, influença tant de générations

Et sans cesse du reproduisant

Ainsi le Klan

Dans les années vingt, quatre millions de membres, fanatisant

Pour réduire en cendres, les peaux noires

Qui avec le peuple juif sont le faire-valoir !

Voilà bien

Du nazisme, du fascisme, du contemporain

Gens s'entendant d'ailleurs fort bien

Comme le capital faisant feu de tout et de rien

Tout un empire colonial

Des massacres, des tortures

Asservissement, esclavagisme de culture

Les gens culturellement lobotomisés réclamant cette forfaiture

Tout un marquage de fausse conscience

La fausse conscience du marquage

Avec de la soumission comme fondation

Avec de l'exploitation esclavagiste comme un maçon

France, Angleterre, Amérique

Espagne, Hollande, Belgique

Et tout un monde de profit et de fric

Comme son spectacle qui l'entonne

Rare est son feu ( 1916 - 2002 ) Raf Vallone

Qui à son antifascisme, détonna et encore détonne

Mais le pire du travail

Et à quelque chose ou rien, tout travaille

Les préjugés en travail

Les lieux communs en travail

Les jugements de valeur en travail

Comme la femme qui accouche, en travail

Et le travail est toujours forcé

Et le travail est toujours esclavagisé

Sauf celui, rare, qui est une passion gratifiée

Mais toute activité est un travail, activité rétribuée ou pas rétribuée

Et puis

Il faut manger, boire, dormir

Et surtout, se loger, se vêtir

D'une façon l'autre, ou alors crever

Nonobstant, tout a été si souvent dénoncé

Films, documentaires, livres, à la radio, à la télé

Mais ne prêchant qu'à des gens déjà convaincus

Les autres, c'est du pas vu, c'est du pas su

Tout conditionnement réclamant son dû

Se confortant, se renouvelant, dans son pus

Rien, ainsi, sauf cela, ne pouvant être cru

D'une nation l'autre, de ce fait, se consolidant

D'une période l'autre, tout se reproduisant

Du fond ou de la forme, au faux changeant

Toutes les insanités de plusieurs temps

Qui vont ensemble en se mélangeant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Every year in France

For the rabbits, the marathon of offense

Thirty million rabbits consumed

And nine in wire cages

For 42 days they are fattened

Of all non-human animals, the most abused

But in a commercial world

Sell, rent, buy, as the main binder

From the past or the present

Future of a whole continuity

All-round mistreatment in perpetuity

Of indifference as the only unit

Time, place, connectivity

Which allows this

Could have allowed, can allow, other hassles

Cultural determinisms, conceptual automatisms, always there

From relay to relay, on a case-by-case basis

1865

Birth of the Ku Klux Klan in the USA

Racist and supremacist fanatics

Needless to say, they are southerners

End of the American Civil War

Seven hundred thousand dead, relentless hatred

But hidden economic reasons, oh bad luck

So, Klan militias, this circle

Sworn terrorists, terrorizing

And in its circle

Killing, burning, with impunity

The black skin community

And with white impunity, leading them to despair!

Another genocide

Still, quite a politicide

Again, quite a populicide

And now, ecocide

And in my words, nothing acidic

Simply

From one era to another

From time to time

From one war to another

From one attack to another

From one tragedy to another

From one rivalry to another

From one competition to another

From one hierarchy to another

Absolutely everything fits

And this hand in hand

Because there is nothing, no taboo

It's socio-cultural, that's all

But

Like the taboo of an acquired culture

The culture acquired from a taboo

Thus, incest

Who was often outside the inept

Since practiced by antiquity and nobility

Again and again a story of buttocks

And so whatever is or is not today

Is also from yesterday, that's for sure

As for xenophobia

As for anti-Semitism

Breasts of all nationalism

Like the 1915 film, "Birth of a Nation"

Who, alas, influenced so many generations

And constantly reproducing

So the Klan

In the twenties, four million members, fanatic

To reduce black skin to ashes

Who with the Jewish people are the foil!

That's good

Nazism, fascism, contemporary

People getting along very well

Like capital firing everything and nothing

A whole colonial empire

Massacres, torture

Enslavement, cultural slavery

Culturally lobotomized people claiming this forfeit

A whole branding of false consciousness

False awareness of branding

With submission as a foundation

With slave exploitation like a mason

France, England, America

Spain, Holland, Belgium

And a whole world of profit and money

Like his show that rings him out

Rare is his fire (1916 - 2002) Raf Vallone

Who to his anti-fascism, detonated and still detonate

But the worst of the job

And something or nothing, everything works

Prejudices at work

Common places at work

Value judgments in work

Like the woman who gives birth, in labor

And the work is always forced

And work is still enslaved

Except the rare one who is a rewarded passion

But all activity is work, paid or unpaid activity

And then

We must eat, drink, sleep

And above all, accommodation, clothing

Either way, or else die

However, everything has been denounced so often

Movies, documentaries, books, on the radio, on TV

But only preaching to people already convinced

The others, it's not seen, it's not known

Any packaging claiming its due

Comforting itself, renewing itself, in its pus

Nothing so, except that, that cannot be believed

From one nation to another, therefore, consolidating

From one period to the next, everything happening again

From substance or form, to the changing scythe

All the insanities of many times

Who go together by mixing!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"