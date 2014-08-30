The Shortwave Report 11/13/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- The Japanese people and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed their expectations for the next president of the US, mostly quite optimistic. The Iranian President urged Biden to return to the 2015 nuclear deal which Trump withdrew from 2 years ago. The head of the WHO says he is looking forward to working closely with the new administration. The Chinese operator of the video sharing app TikTok is challenging the Trump administration order to sell its US business. Toshiba will cease producing coal-fired power stations, and invest more in producing solar and hydro electric products. The US, Japan, and Brazil have agreed to step up cooperation in economic and security areas to hold back the growing Chinese influence in Latin America.

From CUBA- First an opinion Viewpoint on the end of the coup regime in Bolivia, with the inauguration of Luis Arce and the MAS (the Movement for Socialism) party. Hurricane Eta left much destruction in Mexico, Panama, and Central America. The Trump administration is planning a flood of new actions against Iran in coordination with Israel and other allies. The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees says it lacks funds to pay its employees.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the return to Bolivia by former president Evo Morales after a year in exile. The Peruvian President Vizcarra was removed from office under allegations of corruption which he denies. Foreign mining interests are powerful in Peru and wish to avoid restrictions. Russia created a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and has supplied 2000 peacekeepers. Thousands have been killed in the fighting and many Armenians want the PM to resign.

From GERMANY- A series of brief reports on the global Covid crisis, a hopeful vaccine, and EU leaders welcome Biden as president-elect.

