Changer de mentalité, changer de société
Il faut le redire
Il faut le réécrire
Le premier avril 1902
Pierre Bietry
Déjà, et oui
Fonda
La Fédération nationale des jaunes de France
Un syndicat
Et qui, jusqu'en 1912, dura
Comme pain bénit pour la finance
Bénédiction pour le patronat
Patrie, Famille, Travail
Hier comme aujourd'hui
De la réaction, de la fascisation, c'est le bail
Tout se réactualisant à l'infini
Sous Vichy et Pétain
Travail, famille, patrie, cela devint
Donc
De la collaboration de classe
De l'antisémitisme qui casse
Sous notre soleil
Rien de vraiment nouveau, au tout pareil
L'on change seulement d'appareil
Tout a été fait
Tout se fait
Tout sera fait
D'une façon différente
Avec la même base apparente
De l'individu au collectif
Dans la réalité ou le fictif
Comme avec les nouveaux manifestants
Comme avec les nouvelles manifestantes
De la violence policière, donc étatique
Se rendant enfin compte, par la pratique
En n'importe quoi, le, je suis concerné
C'est le, j' y ai participé
C'est le, je l'ai pratiqué !
Mais, quand tout est mélangé
Même si le jaune l'emporte dans l'hétérogénéité
Et l'imprudent drapeau noir anar y sera associé
Par de crétins commentateurs de télé
Il reste toujours quelque chose, du calomniez, calomniez
Formule que feu Staline, à ses commissaires, faisait répéter
Donc
De nouveaux partis naissent
De nouvelles organisations naissent
La fragmentation est sans cesse
La recherche de la dominance
Ne peut se tenir en laisse
De cette infamie, seule la connaissance
Se détache, se délaisse
Connaissance de la culture
Par la culture de la connais
Non pas, ce que l'on dit
Mais pourquoi on le dit
Sinon, encore et toujours
Du passé, du présent, du futur
1936 à 1943, Allemagne, Peenemünde
Centre de recherche des missiles
Premières fusées, V1, V2, au tout débile
Médecine aérospatiale
Base secrète, naissance de la navigation spatiale
Et aussi de la médecine spatiale
Savants nazis
Qui seront par les américains, blanchis
De la guerre à la Lune, tout un oubli
Des travailleurs forcés
Sur ces gens, il fut expérimenté
Détenus venant de camps à exterminer
Donc, maltraités, humiliés, utilisés, tués
Environ 60.000 travailleurs forcés
20.000, qui des expériences diverses, vont décéder
Sur des cobayes humains, tout fut testé
Des savants nazis en toute complicité
Dont certains deviendront des célébrités
Certes, la conquête de la Lune, leur doit tout
Sur la science, ainsi, tout ou presque est dit, c'est fou
L'on peut y préférer
Toute une ancienne technicité
Naturelle et sans danger
De l'écorce de bouleau, colle néandertalienne
Que l'on pourrait encore faire sienne !
Comme il y a 200.000 ans
Car, de l'épieu, des lames de silex, esbaudissant
L'épieu, donc, que la lance, plus efficace
Et là, Cro-Magnon, comme aussi ailleurs, s'efface
Pour nous renseigner, encore quelques traces
Et, il y a encore plusieurs milliers d'années
L'on amputait déjà
L'on trépanait déjà
Et les femmes et les hommes handicapés
Une prise en charge par la communauté
Ce au paléolithique
Compassion, entraide, de la solution pacifique
Sinon, l'espèce humaine ne serait plus
Mais pour l'anarchie, toujours départ, toujours début
Quant tout un système est à mettre au rebut
Il faut donc des révoltes populaires
Mais non populistes et réactionnaires
Il faut donc changer nos mentalités
Pour vraiment changer de société
Sinon, cela va toujours continuer
D'autres gens, d'autres doctrines, pour la tyrannie, remplacer
C'est de A à Z qu'il faut faire une révolution
A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M
N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
Et bien, mon coco
Il y a du boulot !
Non, de fausses réformes par votation
Non, de fausses promesses par procuration
Car l'on peut changer les costumes
Mais dessous, les mêmes aliénations
Avec l'antienne des mêmes coutumes !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
It must be said again
We have to rewrite it
April 1, 1902
Pierre Bietry
Already, and yes
Fonda
The National Federation of Yellows of France
A syndicate
And which, until 1912, lasted
As blessed bread for finance
Blessing for employers
Homeland, Family, Work
Yesterday like today
Reaction, fascization, that's the lease
Everything is constantly updating
Under Vichy and Pétain
Work, family, homeland, it became
Therefore
Class collaboration
Anti-Semitism that breaks
Under our sun
Nothing really new, all the same
We only change device
Everything has been done
Everything is done
Everything will be done
In a different way
With the same visible base
From the individual to the collective
In reality or fictitious
As with the new protesters
As with the protesting news
Police violence, therefore state violence
Realizing finally, through practice
In anything, the, I'm concerned
This is it, I participated in it
This is it, I practiced it!
But when it's all mixed up
Even if the yellow prevails in the heterogeneity
And the imprudent anar black flag will be associated with it
By stupid TV commentators
There is always something left, slander, slander
Formula that the late Stalin, his commissioners, made repeat
Therefore
New parties are born
New organizations are born
Fragmentation is constantly
The search for dominance
Cannot be kept on a leash
Of this infamy, only knowledge
Detach, let go
Knowledge of culture
Through the culture of knowing it
No, what we say
But why do we say it
Otherwise, again and again
From the past, from the present, from the future
1936 to 1943, Germany, Peenemünde
Missile Research Center
First rockets, V1, V2, very stupid
Aerospace medicine
Secret base, birth of space navigation
And also space medicine
Nazi scholars
Who will be by the Americans, whitewashed
From the war to the moon, quite an oversight
Forced workers
On these people he was experienced
Detainees coming from camps to be exterminated
So mistreated, humiliated, used, killed
About 60,000 forced laborers
20,000, who from various experiences, will die
On human guinea pigs, everything was tested
Nazi scientists in complete complicity
Some of whom will become celebrities
Of course, the conquest of the moon owes them everything
About science, so, almost everything is said, it's crazy
You may prefer it
A whole ancient technicality
Natural and safe
Birch bark, Neanderthal glue
That we could still make our own!
Like 200,000 years ago
Because of the spear, the flint blades, dazzling
The spear, therefore, than the spear, more effective
And there, Cro-Magnon, as also elsewhere, disappears
To inform us, a few more traces
And, there are still several thousand years
We were already amputating
We were already trepanning
And disabled women and men
Support by the community
This in the Paleolithic
Compassion, mutual aid, peaceful solution
Otherwise, the human species would no longer be
But for anarchy, always start, always start
When a whole system is to be scrapped
So we need popular revolts
But not populist and reactionary
We must therefore change our mentalities
To really change society
Otherwise it will always continue
Other people, other doctrines, for tyranny, replace
It is from A to Z that we must make a revolution
A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M
N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
Well, my coco
There is work!
No, false reforms by vote
No, false promises by proxy
Because we can change the costumes
But below, the same alienations
With the antiphon of the same customs!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment