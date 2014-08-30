Changer de mentalité, changer de société

Il faut le redire

Il faut le réécrire

Le premier avril 1902

Pierre Bietry

Déjà, et oui

Fonda

La Fédération nationale des jaunes de France

Un syndicat

Et qui, jusqu'en 1912, dura

Comme pain bénit pour la finance

Bénédiction pour le patronat

Patrie, Famille, Travail

Hier comme aujourd'hui

De la réaction, de la fascisation, c'est le bail

Tout se réactualisant à l'infini

Sous Vichy et Pétain

Travail, famille, patrie, cela devint

Donc

De la collaboration de classe

De l'antisémitisme qui casse

Sous notre soleil

Rien de vraiment nouveau, au tout pareil

L'on change seulement d'appareil

Tout a été fait

Tout se fait

Tout sera fait

D'une façon différente

Avec la même base apparente

De l'individu au collectif

Dans la réalité ou le fictif

Comme avec les nouveaux manifestants

Comme avec les nouvelles manifestantes

De la violence policière, donc étatique

Se rendant enfin compte, par la pratique

En n'importe quoi, le, je suis concerné

C'est le, j' y ai participé

C'est le, je l'ai pratiqué !

Mais, quand tout est mélangé

Même si le jaune l'emporte dans l'hétérogénéité

Et l'imprudent drapeau noir anar y sera associé

Par de crétins commentateurs de télé

Il reste toujours quelque chose, du calomniez, calomniez

Formule que feu Staline, à ses commissaires, faisait répéter

Donc

De nouveaux partis naissent

De nouvelles organisations naissent

La fragmentation est sans cesse

La recherche de la dominance

Ne peut se tenir en laisse

De cette infamie, seule la connaissance

Se détache, se délaisse

Connaissance de la culture

Par la culture de la connais

Non pas, ce que l'on dit

Mais pourquoi on le dit

Sinon, encore et toujours

Du passé, du présent, du futur

1936 à 1943, Allemagne, Peenemünde

Centre de recherche des missiles

Premières fusées, V1, V2, au tout débile

Médecine aérospatiale

Base secrète, naissance de la navigation spatiale

Et aussi de la médecine spatiale

Savants nazis

Qui seront par les américains, blanchis

De la guerre à la Lune, tout un oubli

Des travailleurs forcés

Sur ces gens, il fut expérimenté

Détenus venant de camps à exterminer

Donc, maltraités, humiliés, utilisés, tués

Environ 60.000 travailleurs forcés

20.000, qui des expériences diverses, vont décéder

Sur des cobayes humains, tout fut testé

Des savants nazis en toute complicité

Dont certains deviendront des célébrités

Certes, la conquête de la Lune, leur doit tout

Sur la science, ainsi, tout ou presque est dit, c'est fou

L'on peut y préférer

Toute une ancienne technicité

Naturelle et sans danger

De l'écorce de bouleau, colle néandertalienne

Que l'on pourrait encore faire sienne !

Comme il y a 200.000 ans

Car, de l'épieu, des lames de silex, esbaudissant

L'épieu, donc, que la lance, plus efficace

Et là, Cro-Magnon, comme aussi ailleurs, s'efface

Pour nous renseigner, encore quelques traces

Et, il y a encore plusieurs milliers d'années

L'on amputait déjà

L'on trépanait déjà

Et les femmes et les hommes handicapés

Une prise en charge par la communauté

Ce au paléolithique

Compassion, entraide, de la solution pacifique

Sinon, l'espèce humaine ne serait plus

Mais pour l'anarchie, toujours départ, toujours début

Quant tout un système est à mettre au rebut

Il faut donc des révoltes populaires

Mais non populistes et réactionnaires

Il faut donc changer nos mentalités

Pour vraiment changer de société

Sinon, cela va toujours continuer

D'autres gens, d'autres doctrines, pour la tyrannie, remplacer

C'est de A à Z qu'il faut faire une révolution

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M

N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z

Et bien, mon coco

Il y a du boulot !

Non, de fausses réformes par votation

Non, de fausses promesses par procuration

Car l'on peut changer les costumes

Mais dessous, les mêmes aliénations

Avec l'antienne des mêmes coutumes !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

It must be said again

We have to rewrite it

April 1, 1902

Pierre Bietry

Already, and yes

Fonda

The National Federation of Yellows of France

A syndicate

And which, until 1912, lasted

As blessed bread for finance

Blessing for employers

Homeland, Family, Work

Yesterday like today

Reaction, fascization, that's the lease

Everything is constantly updating

Under Vichy and Pétain

Work, family, homeland, it became

Therefore

Class collaboration

Anti-Semitism that breaks

Under our sun

Nothing really new, all the same

We only change device

Everything has been done

Everything is done

Everything will be done

In a different way

With the same visible base

From the individual to the collective

In reality or fictitious

As with the new protesters

As with the protesting news

Police violence, therefore state violence

Realizing finally, through practice

In anything, the, I'm concerned

This is it, I participated in it

This is it, I practiced it!

But when it's all mixed up

Even if the yellow prevails in the heterogeneity

And the imprudent anar black flag will be associated with it

By stupid TV commentators

There is always something left, slander, slander

Formula that the late Stalin, his commissioners, made repeat

Therefore

New parties are born

New organizations are born

Fragmentation is constantly

The search for dominance

Cannot be kept on a leash

Of this infamy, only knowledge

Detach, let go

Knowledge of culture

Through the culture of knowing it

No, what we say

But why do we say it

Otherwise, again and again

From the past, from the present, from the future

1936 to 1943, Germany, Peenemünde

Missile Research Center

First rockets, V1, V2, very stupid

Aerospace medicine

Secret base, birth of space navigation

And also space medicine

Nazi scholars

Who will be by the Americans, whitewashed

From the war to the moon, quite an oversight

Forced workers

On these people he was experienced

Detainees coming from camps to be exterminated

So mistreated, humiliated, used, killed

About 60,000 forced laborers

20,000, who from various experiences, will die

On human guinea pigs, everything was tested

Nazi scientists in complete complicity

Some of whom will become celebrities

Of course, the conquest of the moon owes them everything

About science, so, almost everything is said, it's crazy

You may prefer it

A whole ancient technicality

Natural and safe

Birch bark, Neanderthal glue

That we could still make our own!

Like 200,000 years ago

Because of the spear, the flint blades, dazzling

The spear, therefore, than the spear, more effective

And there, Cro-Magnon, as also elsewhere, disappears

To inform us, a few more traces

And, there are still several thousand years

We were already amputating

We were already trepanning

And disabled women and men

Support by the community

This in the Paleolithic

Compassion, mutual aid, peaceful solution

Otherwise, the human species would no longer be

But for anarchy, always start, always start

When a whole system is to be scrapped

So we need popular revolts

But not populist and reactionary

We must therefore change our mentalities

To really change society

Otherwise it will always continue

Other people, other doctrines, for tyranny, replace

It is from A to Z that we must make a revolution

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M

N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z

Well, my coco

There is work!

No, false reforms by vote

No, false promises by proxy

Because we can change the costumes

But below, the same alienations

With the antiphon of the same customs!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"