Réseautage, fragmentation du capital

Une personne possède de vraies informations

Elle sera révolutionnaire et anarchiste, libertaire

Une personne possède de fausses informations

Plus elle sera bête, fascisante et réactionnaire

De l'objection dirimante

Organisation sociétale totalement démente

Comme les débris spatiaux

Tout fonctionnant par des réseaux

Bachotage du réseautage

Réseautage du bachotage

Satellites s'espionnant

Pays, donc, se surveillant

L'industrie du spatial

Les milliardaires du spatial

Du privé et de l'étatique

Fric du pouvoir, pouvoir du fric

Mais nous ne percevons

Tout acte

Toute chose

Tout être humain

Toute époque

Toute science

Toute technologie

Toute philosophie

Toute idéologie

Toute réclame

Toute propagande

Toute publicité

Tout événement

Tout conflit

Toute guerre

Tout fait divers

Toute religion

Toute politique

Que donc, nous interprétons

Des automatismes et déterminismes inconscients

De nos opinions qui ne sont que des conditionnements

Que donc, nous interprétons

Que selon

Notre classe sociale

Selon les besoins du capital

Selon nos préjugés

Nos jugements de valeur

Nos lieux communs

Ainsi !

Et tout ce qui est

Sera définitivement jugé comme bien ou mal

Par tous les acquis du capital

Selon

Les intérêts conscients ou inconscients

Des nations, des industries, des êtres humains

Dans tout un fractionnement incertain

Comme pour toute élection

Où tout se fait par fragmentation

Aucune vraie unité, aucune fusion

Deux sont pour

Mais huit sont contre

Toute élection est donc dictatoriale

Faire tourner la machine hors du capital

Capital qui détruit tout sur son passage, fatal

Certes

Encore 10.000 espèces d'oiseaux

Avec pour certains zigotos

Toute une plasticité vocale

Perruches, perroquets, colibris

La voix humaine parfaitement imitée, en rafale

Et il est possible que j'en oublie

Mais aussi

L'éléphant, le phoque, c'est inouï

Sans singer l'animal humain, ce singe nu, dans ses gabegies

Mais sans nier tout un mimétisme

Comme une sorte de magnétisme

Animal humain

Animal non humain

De toute personne avec son chien

Chatte ou autre pour qui observe bien

Des mêmes tics ou attitudes, cela est certain !

Et voici les matières fécales

De tout ce que nous rejetons du capital

Japon, Angleterre, Italie

D'autres pays aussi, comme la Russie

18 microparticules de plastique

Voilà bien du tragique

Pour dix grammes de matière fécale

Les gens prient

Les gens chient

Taille des microparticules

Qui copulent et qui enculent

50 microns à 0,5 millimètre

Du plastique au kilomètre

Des bouteilles et des emballages

Dans les poissons et les crustacés

Et tous les animaux marins, au tout désespéré

Contre toutes les pollutions

Contre toutes les déforestations

Contre toutes les élections

Contre toutes les fake news, les falsifications

Du Black Mamba

400 mg de venin par morsure

Cône géographique

Escargot marin, trompe harpon

Venimeux, mortel aussi, pour l'être humain

Certes, il est dans l'océan indien

Mygale mexicaine à genoux rouges

Vipère du Gabon, pour que cela bouge

Et autres grenouilles

Paralysie du capital, ouille, ouille

Avantages adaptatifs détournés, nouvelle cabale !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

A person has real information

She will be revolutionary and anarchist, libertarian

Someone has false information

The more stupid, fascist and reactionary she will be

Of the overriding objection

Totally insane societal organization

Like space debris

Everything working through networks

Networking cramming

Cramming Networking

Satellites spying on each other

Country, therefore, watching

The space industry

Space billionaires

Private and state

Power dough, dough power

But we do not perceive

Any act

All thing

Every human being

Any time

All science

Any technology

Any philosophy

Any ideology

Any claim

Any propaganda

Any advertising

Any event

Any conflict

Any war

Everything miscellaneous

Any religion

Any policy

That therefore, we interpret

Unconscious automatisms and determinisms

Of our opinions which are only conditioning

That therefore, we interpret

That according to

Our social class

According to capital needs

According to our prejudices

Our value judgments

Our common places

So !

And all that is

Will definitely be judged as good or bad

By all the capital gains

According to

Conscious or unconscious interests

Nations, industries, human beings

In all an uncertain fractionation

As with any election

Where everything is done by fragmentation

No real unity, no fusion

Two are for

But eight are against

Any election is therefore dictatorial

Run the machine outside the capital

Capital which destroys everything in its path, fatal

Certainly

Another 10,000 species of birds

With for some zigotos

A whole vocal plasticity

Parakeets, parrots, hummingbirds

The human voice perfectly imitated, in bursts

And it is possible that I forget

But also

The elephant, the seal, it's incredible

Without imitating the human animal, this naked ape, in its mess

But without denying a whole mimicry

Like a kind of magnetism

Human animal

Non-human animal

Anyone with their dog

Cat or something else for those who observe well

Of the same tics or attitudes, that is certain!

And here is the feces

Of all that we throw away from capital

Japan, England, Italy

Other countries too, like Russia

18 plastic microparticles

This is the tragic

Per ten grams of fecal matter

People pray

People shit

Size of microparticles

Who copulate and who fuck

50 microns to 0.5 millimeters

Plastic by the kilometer

Bottles and packaging

In fish and shellfish

And all the sea animals, in all despair

Against all pollution

Against all deforestation

Against all elections

Against all fake news, falsifications

Black Mamba

400 mg of venom per bite

Geographic cone

Marine snail, harpoon horn

Venomous, deadly too, for humans

Certainly it is in the Indian Ocean

Mexican tarantula on red knees

Gabon viper, to get things moving

And other frogs

Paralysis of capital, ouch, ouch

Hijacked adaptive advantages, new cabal!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"