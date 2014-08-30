Réseautage, fragmentation du capital
Plus
Une personne possède de vraies informations
Plus
Elle sera révolutionnaire et anarchiste, libertaire
Plus
Une personne possède de fausses informations
Plus elle sera bête, fascisante et réactionnaire
De l'objection dirimante
Organisation sociétale totalement démente
Comme les débris spatiaux
Tout fonctionnant par des réseaux
Bachotage du réseautage
Réseautage du bachotage
Satellites s'espionnant
Pays, donc, se surveillant
L'industrie du spatial
Les milliardaires du spatial
Du privé et de l'étatique
Fric du pouvoir, pouvoir du fric
Mais nous ne percevons
Tout acte
Toute chose
Tout être humain
Toute époque
Toute science
Toute technologie
Toute philosophie
Toute idéologie
Toute réclame
Toute propagande
Toute publicité
Tout événement
Tout conflit
Toute guerre
Tout fait divers
Toute religion
Toute politique
Que donc, nous interprétons
Des automatismes et déterminismes inconscients
De nos opinions qui ne sont que des conditionnements
Que donc, nous interprétons
Que selon
Notre classe sociale
Selon les besoins du capital
Selon nos préjugés
Nos jugements de valeur
Nos lieux communs
Ainsi !
Et tout ce qui est
Sera définitivement jugé comme bien ou mal
Par tous les acquis du capital
Selon
Les intérêts conscients ou inconscients
Des nations, des industries, des êtres humains
Dans tout un fractionnement incertain
Comme pour toute élection
Où tout se fait par fragmentation
Aucune vraie unité, aucune fusion
Deux sont pour
Mais huit sont contre
Toute élection est donc dictatoriale
Faire tourner la machine hors du capital
Capital qui détruit tout sur son passage, fatal
Certes
Encore 10.000 espèces d'oiseaux
Avec pour certains zigotos
Toute une plasticité vocale
Perruches, perroquets, colibris
La voix humaine parfaitement imitée, en rafale
Et il est possible que j'en oublie
Mais aussi
L'éléphant, le phoque, c'est inouï
Sans singer l'animal humain, ce singe nu, dans ses gabegies
Mais sans nier tout un mimétisme
Comme une sorte de magnétisme
Animal humain
Animal non humain
De toute personne avec son chien
Chatte ou autre pour qui observe bien
Des mêmes tics ou attitudes, cela est certain !
Et voici les matières fécales
De tout ce que nous rejetons du capital
Japon, Angleterre, Italie
D'autres pays aussi, comme la Russie
18 microparticules de plastique
Voilà bien du tragique
Pour dix grammes de matière fécale
Les gens prient
Les gens chient
Taille des microparticules
Qui copulent et qui enculent
50 microns à 0,5 millimètre
Du plastique au kilomètre
Des bouteilles et des emballages
Dans les poissons et les crustacés
Et tous les animaux marins, au tout désespéré
Contre toutes les pollutions
Contre toutes les déforestations
Contre toutes les élections
Contre toutes les fake news, les falsifications
Du Black Mamba
400 mg de venin par morsure
Cône géographique
Escargot marin, trompe harpon
Venimeux, mortel aussi, pour l'être humain
Certes, il est dans l'océan indien
Mygale mexicaine à genoux rouges
Vipère du Gabon, pour que cela bouge
Et autres grenouilles
Paralysie du capital, ouille, ouille
Avantages adaptatifs détournés, nouvelle cabale !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
More
A person has real information
More
She will be revolutionary and anarchist, libertarian
More
Someone has false information
The more stupid, fascist and reactionary she will be
Of the overriding objection
Totally insane societal organization
Like space debris
Everything working through networks
Networking cramming
Cramming Networking
Satellites spying on each other
Country, therefore, watching
The space industry
Space billionaires
Private and state
Power dough, dough power
But we do not perceive
Any act
All thing
Every human being
Any time
All science
Any technology
Any philosophy
Any ideology
Any claim
Any propaganda
Any advertising
Any event
Any conflict
Any war
Everything miscellaneous
Any religion
Any policy
That therefore, we interpret
Unconscious automatisms and determinisms
Of our opinions which are only conditioning
That therefore, we interpret
That according to
Our social class
According to capital needs
According to our prejudices
Our value judgments
Our common places
So !
And all that is
Will definitely be judged as good or bad
By all the capital gains
According to
Conscious or unconscious interests
Nations, industries, human beings
In all an uncertain fractionation
As with any election
Where everything is done by fragmentation
No real unity, no fusion
Two are for
But eight are against
Any election is therefore dictatorial
Run the machine outside the capital
Capital which destroys everything in its path, fatal
Certainly
Another 10,000 species of birds
With for some zigotos
A whole vocal plasticity
Parakeets, parrots, hummingbirds
The human voice perfectly imitated, in bursts
And it is possible that I forget
But also
The elephant, the seal, it's incredible
Without imitating the human animal, this naked ape, in its mess
But without denying a whole mimicry
Like a kind of magnetism
Human animal
Non-human animal
Anyone with their dog
Cat or something else for those who observe well
Of the same tics or attitudes, that is certain!
And here is the feces
Of all that we throw away from capital
Japan, England, Italy
Other countries too, like Russia
18 plastic microparticles
This is the tragic
Per ten grams of fecal matter
People pray
People shit
Size of microparticles
Who copulate and who fuck
50 microns to 0.5 millimeters
Plastic by the kilometer
Bottles and packaging
In fish and shellfish
And all the sea animals, in all despair
Against all pollution
Against all deforestation
Against all elections
Against all fake news, falsifications
Black Mamba
400 mg of venom per bite
Geographic cone
Marine snail, harpoon horn
Venomous, deadly too, for humans
Certainly it is in the Indian Ocean
Mexican tarantula on red knees
Gabon viper, to get things moving
And other frogs
Paralysis of capital, ouch, ouch
Hijacked adaptive advantages, new cabal!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
