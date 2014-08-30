Vaccine Update

Many groups oppose compulsory vaccinations for a score of reasons, reasons which transcend both Democrat and

Republican party positions.

On animal research, William Shakespeare in Coriolanus:

Your highness shall from this practice but make hard your heart;

Besides, the seeing these effects will be both noisome and infectious

Some of the groups opposing compulsory vaccines:

1. Vegans and vegetarians,

2. many Muslims who oppose the pig lard in vaccines

3. Hindus, 25% of whom are vegetarians and a majority of whom eat nothing derived from cow murder,

4. Orthodox Jews object to compulsory vaccines because of the many toxic animal ingredients from pigs and nonkosher sources contained in vaccines.

5. Some anti-abortionist Catholics and other groups object to vaccines containing ingredients from aborted human fetal tissue, some for ethical and others health reasons.

6. In addition, many immune challenged individuals object to vaccines.

7. Still others object to the violation of the right to refuse medications and of the individual's sovereignty over his or her own body by the denial of freedom of choice.

8. Further are those who believe the pharmaceutical multinational companies develop vaccines unnecessarily for many diseases.

9. There are millions of Americans who believe vaccines are a health hazard.

10. Yet another group believe that vaccine development is being done at an unsafe speed with very little testing. 11. Many soldiers object to compulsory vaccines. In 2003 a federal judge ordered the Pentagon to stop making anthrax vaccines compulsory to soldiers who were termed 'guinea pigs' in the order. https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-dec-23-na-anthrax23-story.h... 500 in the military refused compulsory anthrax vaccine. 100 were courtmartialed. See below.

12. 50% of Americans in a poll responded that they would not get a Covid vaccine.

13. Some Libertarians

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/just-50-americans-plan-get-covid-19-vaccine-here-s-how-win-over-rest

https://learntherisk.org/studies/#JapaneseEncephalitis

14. Some who oppose the inflicting of suffering on mammals and birds in vaccination research labs

********

In 1976, Gerald Ford pushed a compulsory vaccination for swine flu after a rushed vaccine development. 94 cases of paralysis and thousands of other adverse effects of compulsory swine flu vaccine were detected and dozens of states stopped the program, finally

followed by President Ford's cancellation of the vaccine.

In 1955, according to a Washington Post article in May of 2020, many children contracted polio from the polio virus.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/05/01/vaccine-swine-flu-coronavirus/

In May of 1983 Pearce Wright, the science editor of the London Times, wrote that the 17 countries

which had the most incidence of AIDS matched in exact sequence those which had had the most alleged smallpox vaccine. The odds of a 17 point sequence matching in exact order are 1 in zillions.

In 2009 pilots quit rather than be forced to take the anthrax vaccination which was voluntary for State Department employees but compulsory for servicemen and women. 500 in the military refused the vaccine. 100 were courtmartialed.

https://www.aapsonline.org/vaccines/anthraxvac.htm

Live virus polio vaccine in India (OPV for Oral Polio Vaccine) poisoned countless children.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2019/oct/23/oral-polio-vaccine-causing-paralysis-in-kids-study-2051670.html

Some vaccines are effective. Many are ineffective. Othere kill or cause great injury to those who take them, either from toxic ingredients, contamination in manufacture, weakened live viruses in the vaccine etc.

Many have been developed on eggs. Eggs account for nearly half of the food poisoning fatalities annually.. The public has a right to know the risks and to have scientific debate on the subject not removed from massive social media company sites. Those citizens who wish have a right to refuse vaccines for themselves and their children.

Many vaccines are neither vegetarian nor vegan. They are developed using bovine (from cows) blood and enzymes, gelatin from cows and pigs as well (animal bone product), amino acids, glycerol from cow snd pig triglycerides (fat), galactose from cows' milk, cultures from fertilized eggs, honeybee venom etc. Polio vaccines are developed on cells of monkey kidneys. Squalene from fish oil or the fatty acids of shark liver is an ingredient in some. Besides the issue of not causing animals suffering is that of the dangers of using products from often diseased animals suffering from Mad Cow (bovine spongiform encephalopathy), Mad Pig (porcine spongiform encephalopathy), ecoli, trichinosis etc, honeybee venom.. In addition in some vaccines are mercury compounds, aluminum compounds, monosodium glutamate, and embalming chemical formaldehyde, all four of which cause brain damage.

Many ingredients are hidden. Drug companies claim that patents do not permit listing the ingredients.

Truth about the dangers of many vaccines is being suppressed. Increasingly the right

to refuse certain treatments and vaccines is being violated. Some Liberians were forced at gunpoint to submit to ebola treatment.

Website censorship and removal of antivaccination websites has been common. Facebook has removed many antivaccine articles.

Fasttracking a vaccine is a hazardous enterprise.

There are many disease deaths being lumped under the term corona virus including the common cold and the flu which can be transmitted by proximity. Are deaths from flu, pneumonia, lung cancer etc being lumped together and identified as COVID19 deaths? Why so many

alleged nursing home COVID19 deaths?

Search engines, Facebook etc are calling research into these dangers 'fake news', 'disinformation', etc while removing censored content. This is proof of the increasing power of the CDC, NIH, and 'health' establishment to control citizens. It is also proof of

the financial power of the multinational drug companies who profiteer from vaccines. One cannot decide on the safety of a particular vaccine if the lawsuits against the vaccine maker are hidden as well as the vaccine ingredients.

During G W Bush's administration, a bill exempting

vaccine makers from liability for causing deaths or injuries

was passed into law. The effort was spearheaded by then senator Bill Frist

of Tennessee, a member of the billionaire family which owns

United Health Care. Judge Scalia and other Republicans on the Supreme Court ruled that vaccine victims could not file lawsuits in state courts. Since then a federal vaccine court was set up to reimburse those injured by vaccines at taxpayer expense Its decisions are not publicized and the court has paid out less than 10 billion dollars despite thousands of lawsuits. Drug companies were shielded from publicity and from any loss of profits. Now both Trump and Biden as well as Republican and Democrat leaders are promoting vaccines.

The FDA allows the makers of toxic drugs to advertise their lethal and injurious side effects such as death, stroke, heart attack, retinopathy (blindness), tardive dyskinesia (permanent shaking), memory loss.

Yet vaccine makers are not required to give side effects.

Smallpox was originally called cowpox or kine pox. Chickenpox, avian flu, swine flu all come from the consumption of the flesh

of chickens, other poultry, pigs. H1N1 was a variant of swine flu. Perhaps it is the power of the pig slaughter industry that the outbreak was called H1N1 rather than pig or pork or swine flu.. USAMRIID, United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, traced the Spanish flu of post WW1 fame to the ice-preserved body of an Inuit woman through DNA to a Tennesse pig farm.

Yet the government is not telling us to avoid eating mammal or bird flesh. Rather it is shielding slaughterhouse companies such as JBS, Smithfield, and Tyson while subsidizing ranchers and factory farms.

Over the years trillions of animals have been made to suffer and die

in the development of vaccines in laboratories. Primates have been caged for years at NIH, the CDC, Bethesda Naval, Emory University,Harvard, Yale, UC Davis etc. and many other labs around the world. The prime cause of the world's diseases is the eating of animal, bird, and fish flesh.

Update: As of mid July 2020, tens of millions of Americans were out of work while the NY Times reported 'an avalanche of evictions expected.' Yet millions of the laid off poor could not file for benefits

because the only available computers were in shutdown libraries.

The FDA has given vaccine development approval to Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Pfizer and 2 others.

Children, adults, and the US military are considered by international drug company cartels to be 'cash cows' for compulsory vaccines, nearly all of which have bad side effects, sometimes fatal.

I A Toxic ingredients in vaccines include

1 Formaldehyde used in embalming fluid a carcinogen

2 Bovine cow serum dangerous to all and especially offensive to vegetarians, vegans, fruitarians Hindus

3 Human and animal DNA

4 Gelatin: made from ground up mammal bones. It is contained in MMR, Varicella, Yellow Fever and other vaccines.

5 Sodium chloride:

6 Egg protein from chickens antibiotic resistant, often containing salmonella, campylobacter, female hormones etc.

7 Thimerosal: A neurotoxic mercury compound correlated to Alzheimer's and other brain damage...

8 Human albumin from human blood plasma

9 Phenoxyethanol

10 Aluminum phosphate: aluminum compounds are a cause of Alzheimer's and destroy brain cells

11 MSG (monosodium glutamate): *3 and 1

12 Glycerin made from animal fats

13 Nanoparticles

14 Sorbitol

I B Lack of refrigeration in factory, in transit, at warehouse, in doctors' offices, hospitals, military bases.

II Mercury and Aluminum Compounds Remain in Ad

13ult Vaccines:

Although worldwide opposition has caused belated action in removing mercury compounds from MMR vaccines, it is still in many flu vaccines. Many vaccines are developed in eggs from factory farmed birds in metal sheds in which the quicksand like partially liquid waste can drown workers.

III Always Mutating Organisms:

Even if some of them occasionally work, like blind pigs finding occasional acorns, why are they so often obsolete? Because the diseases they are supposed to fight keep mutating and getting stronger.

Many parents have had SIX! vaccines given to their children in 1 day!

IV A Corruption in the US Senate

Because of the Republican dominated Senate during the presidency of G W Bush, Senator Frist of Tennessee pushed through a liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers, including Merck, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Glaxo Smith Kline, and all other makers. Frist and his family together are billionaires with the pricegouging company United Health Care.

IV B Corruption involving swine flu when Gerald Ford was in the White House *4

IV C Corruption at the Centers For Disease Control includes not informing the public that vaccinated children contracted measles. *9

IV D Corruption at the FDA in allowing untested and unsafe vaccines to be forced onto men and women in the military

IV E Corruption in the Supreme Court whose 5 unelected Republican justices, nominated by fraudulently elected presidents, ruled in favor of drug companies. *10

V Robert F Kennedy Jr

Robert F Kennedy Jr. who has won 100 lawsuits against General Electric over pollution, who has worked hard to expose Smithfield pollution (Smithfield is the world's biggest murderer of pigs), as well as the theft of the presidency from John Kerry in 2004 by the Ohio Republican Party,

is now educating the public about the attempt of drug cartels with vaccine liability immunity, hospitals, physicians, Senators Feinstein, Boxer, the CDC, FDA, major radio and tv networks, major drug store chains and others to force citizens into giving their children lethal vaccines. *1

VI

Bayer manufactures avicides (birdkilllers)

VII Merck Profiteer Paul Offit

Paul Offit is frequently seen on tv arguing that parents have no right to refuse vaccines. He is a coprofiteer with Merck, the company which has killed and injured many with its Gardasil. One antivaccine activist said about a similar vaccine to a hospital nurse "Why are you trying to slip a needle into my newborn containing a hepatitis B vaccine, a vaccine alleged to prevent sexual promiscuity diseases."

"the Indian government suspended Merck's Gardasil study after they discovered that four of the young clinical trial participants had died after receiving Gardasil, and more than 120 girls suffered severe adverse reactions. A civil society-led investigation into the vaccine trial highlighted serious violations of ethical guidelines for clinical research and informed consent rights of study participants or their legal guardians. " mercola.com

Frontline of PBS is one of the disinformation purveyors.

VIII US Military Danaged by Forced Anthrax and Other Vaccinations. Soldiers are rarely given information about what it is being injected into them. Sometimes soldiers in a queue simultaneously receive vaccines in the right and left arms. *5

IX Besides contaminants in the factory, breakdowns in refrigeration, and lethal ingredients, as well as ingredients which violate spiritual beliefs, vaccines are often compromised in doctors' offices and on military bases. The FDA in a too rare action cited Sanofi Pasteur for contamination and mold in its vaccines. *6 *7

X Drug Company Killings Exposed

Pfizer was fined not nearly enough for illegally testing an unapproved drug on children with brain infections at a field hospital in 1996. Eleven of the children died and dozens were disabled before the illegal activity was exposed. mercola dot com

"The Argentinean Federation of Health Professionals accused GlaxoSmithKline of misleading participants and pressuring impoverished, disadvantaged families into enrolling their children in clinical trials of the experimental Synflorix pediatric pneumonia vaccine. Fourteen of the children participating in the experimental vaccine trial died." mercola dot com

XI Groups Opposing Mandatory Vaccinations vactruth.com

American Medical Association (AMA):

Service Employees International Union, representing health care workers (SEIU): 1,100,000 members

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: 4,000 members

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME): 1,300,000 members

American Federation of Teachers (AFT): 1,600,000 members

Association of Flight Attendants-Communications Workers of America (AFA): 60,000 members

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions: 95,000 members

United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union: 30,000 members

Update: Nontouching thermometers operate on infrared radiation and can danage the eye cornea and lens.

One fullbody catscan can be equivalent to dozens of xrays. The radiation can be carcinogenic.

*******************************************

Links: (some disabled ) (some search engines are less censoring)

http://www.learntherisk.org

An attempt to require all Americans to have swine flu shots was stopped after 94 cases of paralysis resulted.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/05/01/vaccine-swine-flu-coronavirus/

1 million doses of Merck's meningitis vaccine have been recalled at the same time that New jersey is attempting to make it mandatory

https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/vaccines/7674

https://suite.io/alicia-mae-prater/gwh2r2

CDC and Media Hide Fact that Measles-Vacinated People at Disneyland contracted Measles

http://www.healthaim.com/even-vaccinated-are-getting-sick-in-measles-outbreak/11645

CDC Finally Admits That 98 Million Americans were Given Polio Vaccine Contaminated With Carcinogen. Yet CBS on 60 Minutes pushed this lethal vaccine as a cure for cancer

http://www.naturalnews.com/041345_CDC_polio_vaccine_SV40.html#ixzz3W4GTOr2l

16,000 Cases Of Adverse Side Effects From Meningitis Vaccine

In 2000 in the UK 16,000 cases of adverse side effects to the meningitis vaccine were reported where vaccination had recently become mandatory.

https://suite.io/alicia-mae-prater/gwh2r2i

N Carolina considers making meningitis vaccine mandatory

http://www.witn.com/home/headlines/Vaccine-For-Meningitis-Could-Be-Required-For-Students-Starting-Next-Year--263839841.html

A US media blackout on the news that an Italian court has ruled vaccines cause autism

http://healthimpactnews.com/2015/u-s-media-blackout-italian-courts-rule-vaccines-cause-autism/

Paralysis soars in India as a result of oral polio vaccines. At the same time CBS' 60 Minutes is pushing toxic polio vaccines as cancer cures.

http://www.digitaljournal.com/article/32337

UK considering mandatory whooping cough vaccine for newborns

http://vactruth.com/2012/09/12/mandatory-vaccines-newborns/

Anthrax vaccination toxic reactions caused many pilots to quit

http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2002/11/gao-military-anthrax-shots-caused-many-reactions-prompted-some-pilots-quit

*6 http://www.vaccines.mil/documents/1771_Steps_to_take_for_Potentially_Compromised_Vaccine_Event.pdf

*7 http://www.activistpost.com/2013/11/dangerous-contamination-in-vaccines.html

*8 Formaldehyde a carcinogen

http://vactruth.com/2012/02/07/formaldehyde-vaccines-dna-adduct/

*9 Vaccinated children contracted measles

http://roscoereports.blogspot.com/2015/01/cdc-lies-measles-outbreaks-confirmed.html

*10 Supreme Court corruption http://www.foxnews.com/health/2011/02/22/supreme-court-rules-vaccine-makers-lawsuits/

Robert F Kennedy organizing opposition to compulsory vaccines:

*1 http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/mar/16/robert-kennedy-jr-presse-/

Toxic Ingredients in Vaccines

http://www.preventdisease.com/news/11/101111_Flu-Vaccine-Ingredients-As-

*3. CDC partial list of vaccines' ingredients

http://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/B/excipie

/>

Vaccine Liberation

http://www.vaclib.org/

/>

New Zealand organized against compulsory swine flu vaccine.

https://birdflu666.wordpress.com/2009/08/01/new-zealand-prepares-demonst/

Two lawsuits accuse Merck of lying about vaccine

http://healthimpactnews.com/2012/two-lawsuits-accuse-merck-of-lying-abou/

*4 https://socioecohistory.wordpress.com/2009/06/25/1976-swine-flu-vaccination-propaganda-and-the-side-effects/

Soldiers have gotten sick on compulsory anthrax vaccination etc.

http://www.thinktwice.com/military.htm

Vegetarians, vegans, fruitarians and 70% of the Hindu population avoid ingredients obtained from cow cadavers. Yet many vaccines contain them.

Hindus have banned cow slaughter in most states in India. Many vaccines contain ingredients from cow cadavers or other animals

http://www.fda.gov/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/QuestionsaboutVaccine

Dangers of alluminum in vaccines

https://www.jpands.org/vol21no4/miller.pdf

Science editor of London Times says AIDS was spread throughout the world by what was allegedly smallpox vaccine. (the original article is hard to find.. the following link is very different from the original

http://www.wanttoknow.info/870511vaccineaids

*2 Eleven most toxic vaccine ingredients

http://www.naturalnews.com/035431_vaccine_ingredients_side_effects_MSG.h

Many vaccines contain MSG monosodium glutamate http://msgtruth.org

Military given unsafe untested vaccines

Proof armed forces given unsafe untested vaccines

http://vactruth.com/2012/06/25/armed-forces-experimental-vaccines/

Minnesota lawmakers have banned formaldehyde in children's vaccines. It remains in many adult vaccines in Minnesota and across the board in many states

http://www.naturalnews.com/042029_formaldehyde_vaccines_diet_soda.html

Senator Scott Jensen, MD of Minnesota on the CDC pressure to

list deaths as covid19 when there has been no test given

https://www.facebook.com/SenatorJensen/videos/265249484771683/UzpfSTEwMDAwODI0MzQwMDk0NjoyNjgyNDgyNDA4NzAzMTgw/

Class action lawsuit decided in favor of parents of children with autism because of vaccines

http://www.disabled-world.com/disability/legal/autism-lawsuit.php

Courageous Representative Dan Burton held congressional hearings on vaccines.

http://www.vaccinetruth.org/new_page_9.htm

http://www.thelibertybeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/offit.jpg

FDA Approves Dangerous Anthrax Inhalation Vaccine

http://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm439752.htm

Senator John D Rockefeller IV... statement on the abuse of military vaccines

http://www.thinktwice.com/gulfwar.htm

http://nvic.org National Vaccine Information Center

Schedule of military vaccines

http://usmilitary.about.com/od/theorderlyroom/l/blvaccinations.htm

Generation Rescue Antivaccination support group

http://www.generationrescue.org/

JABS Support group for vaccine damaged children

http://www.jabs.org.uk/pages/jabswrites.asp

Anthrax Vaccine Lawsuit Filed by Military Servicemen

http://www.ahrp.org/infomail/0303/18.php

http://vaccineepidemic.com

Despite widespread knowledge that alleged smallpox vaccine spread AIDS throughout Africa, in Brazil and Haiti, George W Bush ordered in 2002 that the vaccine be given to US military.

http://www.wanttoknow.info/870511vaccineaids

George W Bush ordered smallpox vaccines be given the military.

http://www.defense.gov/news/newsarticle.aspx?id=42388

Horseshoe crabs are kidnapped and bled for vaccine testing

Besides the cruelty of kidnapping animals and testing them is the fact that their coprophagous or human and fish waste eating dietary habits skew the results

https://www.thedodo.com/horseshoe-crabs-blood-tests-1531014029.html?xrs=RebelMouse_fb

Military vaccines know the lies

http://www.knowthelies.com/node/7149

http://www.whale.to/a/image/klenner2.jpg

links recommended by naturalnews.com are

http://www.naturalnews.com/033584_Dr_Maurice_Hilleman_SV40.html

http://vaxtruth.org

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH6N7tHGsi8

http://frank.mtsu.edu/~baustin/trials3.html

http://www.novaccine.com/vaccine-ineffectiveness/

http://www.novaccine.com/pdffiles/gardasil_information_HPV.pdf

http://www.vaccinesafety.edu/components-MMR.htm

http://www.fda.gov/cber/efoi/approve.htm

http://www.tetrahedron.org

http://www.supernutrient.com/articles/fibromyalgia/taf.html

http://www.whale.to/b/nazi_allopathy.html

http://heinonline.org

http://www.earthclinic.com/CURES/mad_cow.html

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/questions-about-vaccines/bovine-derived

List of some vaccine ingredients

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_vaccine_ingredients

Oral polio drops linked to paralysis of recipieints in India

https://www.scidev.net/asia-pacific/disease/news/oral-polio-drops-linked-to-paralysis-in-india.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-6319579/Pork-gelatine-vaccines-puts-using-vegetarians-say.html

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321207

gelatins from pigs

https://www.amazon.com/Diseases-Food-Animals-Owen-Parrett/dp/B0058V561E The book by Owen Parrett, Diseases Of Food Animals, analyzes some of the thousands of diseases from ingesting the flesh of murdered animal cadavers or products from caged animals. (How sad to term a cow a 'food' animal.}

http://boston.indymedia.org/newswire/display/207758/index.php

Smallpox vaccine and spread of AIDS article by Pearce Wright, former science editor of

London Times

https://www.wanttoknow.info/870511vaccineaids

There is virtually no coverage of the many deaths and injuries of vaccines

National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_court

Profiteering vivisector vaccine makers are shielded from liability and lawsuits against them are hidden

https://www.vaccinationlawyer.com/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3558419/ 11 metals can be found in vaccines

dangers of monosodium glutamate

http://msgtruth.org

Aluminum correlated to Alzheimer's

https://www.technologynetworks.com/neuroscience/news/aluminum-exposure-again-linked-to-alzheimers-disease-329670

https://www.globalresearch.ca/search?q=vaccines&x=0&y=0

:

Forced sterilization in Africa

http://www.sfaw.org/newswire/2014/11/13/bill-gates-and-the-anti-fertility-agent-in-african-tetanus-vaccine/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-gates-foundation/5706842 https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccines-dark-inferno/15452

Court says Pfizer must pay for death of African children

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/aug/11/pfizer-nigeria-meningitis-drug-compensation

https://vaxcalc.org/features

US court orders 6 million be paid to victims of Merck's Gardasil

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/dec/31/us-court-pays-6-million-gardasil-victims/

Texas legislature blocks Gov Perry's attempt to make Merck's Gardasil vaccines compulsory

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/18575675/ns/health-cancer/t/texas-governor-backs-down-hpv-vaccine-bill/#.Xq1uRZkpB-E

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/toxic-vaccine-ingredients-the-devils-in-the-details/

Wyeth vaccine gave child seizures

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supreme-court-vaccine-ruling-parents-cant-sue-drug-makers-for-kids-health-problems/

Blood Sweat and Tears: Toxins in The Flesh Of Murdered Animals

https://www.postpoems.org/authors/saiom/prose/1086183

Plum Island NY, operated by the USDA... where Lyme disease and West Nile Virus said to originate

https://www.amazon.com/Lab-257-Disturbing-Governments-Laboratory/dp/0060011416

A Yale University study has found that saliva tests are as accurate or more so than the very painful covid19 tests. Many of those tested have reported they felt as if the base of the brain was being pierced.

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200427/saliva-covid-test-alternative-to-deep-nasal-swab#1

The American Civil Liberties Union.... a point of view on the Bill of Rights in the current situation

https://www.aclu.org/sites/default/files/pdfs/privacy/pemic_report.pdf

http://outlawvaccinescience.weebly.com

http://novaccine.com

Jason Christoff compiled the following list.

1. Vaccination – The Silent Epidemic – http://bit.ly/1vvQJ2W

2. The Greater Good – http://bit.ly/1icxh8j

3. Shots In The Dark – http://bit.ly/1ObtC8h

4. Vaccination The Hidden Truth – http://bit.ly/KEYDUh

5. Vaccine Nation – http://bit.ly/1iKNvpU

6. Vaccination – The Truth About Vaccines – http://bit.ly/1vlpwvU

7. Lethal Injection – http://bit.ly/1URN7BJ

8. Bought – http://bit.ly/1M7YSlr

9. Deadly Immunity – http://bit.ly/1KUg64Z

10. Autism – Made in the USA – http://bit.ly/1J8WQN5

11. Beyond Treason – http://bit.ly/1B7kmvt

12. Trace Amounts – http://bit.ly/1vAH3Hv

13. Why We Don’t Vaccinate – http://bit.ly/1KbXhuf

14. Autism Yesterday – http://bit.ly/1URU2A7

15. Denmark Documentary on HPV Vaccine – http://bit.ly/1AJI0dx

http://www.naturalnews.com/035431_vaccine_...

Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/11/17/18838513.php

In late November, 2 pharmaceutical companies claimed over 90%

effectiveness in their covid vaccines. There had been no independent

testing.

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer must be stored at about -70° C (-94° F). Very few industrial or medical freezers have that capability.