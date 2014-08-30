SANS CONTACT

Aucune embrassade

Aucune accolade

SANS CONTACT

Aucune poignée de main

Il faut se regarder de loin

SANS CONTACT

Plus aucun lien social

Plus rien de convivial

SANS CONTACT

L'on ne se saluera plus

L'on ne s'embrassera plus

SANS CONTACT

Un pli est vite pris

Le pli d'être soumis

SANS CONTACT

Payer avec une carte de crédit

Et c'est sans contact aussi

SANS CONTACT

Sexer avec un masque

Sortir avec un casque

SANS CONTACT

Des populations sous contrôle

Imparable prétexte de virus, même plus drôle

SANS CONTACT

C'est l'objectif suprême du capital

Plus aucun lien, c'est comme du sale

SANS CONTACT

Avec toute une apologie de la soumission

Bien véhiculée par toutes les radios et les télévisions

SANS CONTACT

La connerie c'est dans l'air

De toute une sous-pensée réactionnaire

SANS CONTACT

Des cartes pour ceci ou pour cela

Quel beau monde que voilà

SANS CONTACT

Allez, tous et toutes en choeur

SANS CONTACT, SANS CONTACT, SANS CONTACT, quelle chaleur

SANS CONTACT

Holdup contre la liberté

Holdup contre la rationalité

SANS CONTACT

La plupart des gens y consentant

Cerveaux disponibles pour l'asservissement

SANS CONTACT

Tout un réseau de complicité

La voix de son maître avec toute sa publicité

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

WITHOUT CONTACT

No hugging

No brace

WITHOUT CONTACT

No handshake

You have to look at yourself from afar

WITHOUT CONTACT

No more social ties

Nothing user-friendly anymore

WITHOUT CONTACT

We will no longer greet each other

We won't kiss anymore

WITHOUT CONTACT

A fold is quickly taken

The fold of being submissive

WITHOUT CONTACT

Pay with a credit card

And it's contactless too

WITHOUT CONTACT

Sex with a mask

Go out with headphones

WITHOUT CONTACT

Populations under control

Unstoppable pretext for viruses, even funnier

WITHOUT CONTACT

It is the supreme objective of capital

No more link, it's like dirty

WITHOUT CONTACT

With a whole apology for submission

Well conveyed by all radios and televisions

WITHOUT CONTACT

Bullshit is in the air

Of a whole reactionary sub-thought

WITHOUT CONTACT

Cards for this or for that

What a beautiful world there are

WITHOUT CONTACT

Come on, all in chorus

CONTACTLESS, CONTACTLESS, CONTACTLESS, what a heat

WITHOUT CONTACT

Holdup against freedom

Holdup against rationality

WITHOUT CONTACT

Most people consenting

Brains available for enslavement

WITHOUT CONTACT

A whole network of complicity

The voice of his master with all its publicity

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"