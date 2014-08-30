SANS CONTACT
SANS CONTACT
Aucune embrassade
Aucune accolade
SANS CONTACT
Aucune poignée de main
Il faut se regarder de loin
SANS CONTACT
Plus aucun lien social
Plus rien de convivial
SANS CONTACT
L'on ne se saluera plus
L'on ne s'embrassera plus
SANS CONTACT
Un pli est vite pris
Le pli d'être soumis
SANS CONTACT
Payer avec une carte de crédit
Et c'est sans contact aussi
SANS CONTACT
Sexer avec un masque
Sortir avec un casque
SANS CONTACT
Des populations sous contrôle
Imparable prétexte de virus, même plus drôle
SANS CONTACT
C'est l'objectif suprême du capital
Plus aucun lien, c'est comme du sale
SANS CONTACT
Avec toute une apologie de la soumission
Bien véhiculée par toutes les radios et les télévisions
SANS CONTACT
La connerie c'est dans l'air
De toute une sous-pensée réactionnaire
SANS CONTACT
Des cartes pour ceci ou pour cela
Quel beau monde que voilà
SANS CONTACT
Allez, tous et toutes en choeur
SANS CONTACT, SANS CONTACT, SANS CONTACT, quelle chaleur
SANS CONTACT
Holdup contre la liberté
Holdup contre la rationalité
SANS CONTACT
La plupart des gens y consentant
Cerveaux disponibles pour l'asservissement
SANS CONTACT
Tout un réseau de complicité
La voix de son maître avec toute sa publicité
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
WITHOUT CONTACT
No hugging
No brace
WITHOUT CONTACT
No handshake
You have to look at yourself from afar
WITHOUT CONTACT
No more social ties
Nothing user-friendly anymore
WITHOUT CONTACT
We will no longer greet each other
We won't kiss anymore
WITHOUT CONTACT
A fold is quickly taken
The fold of being submissive
WITHOUT CONTACT
Pay with a credit card
And it's contactless too
WITHOUT CONTACT
Sex with a mask
Go out with headphones
WITHOUT CONTACT
Populations under control
Unstoppable pretext for viruses, even funnier
WITHOUT CONTACT
It is the supreme objective of capital
No more link, it's like dirty
WITHOUT CONTACT
With a whole apology for submission
Well conveyed by all radios and televisions
WITHOUT CONTACT
Bullshit is in the air
Of a whole reactionary sub-thought
WITHOUT CONTACT
Cards for this or for that
What a beautiful world there are
WITHOUT CONTACT
Come on, all in chorus
CONTACTLESS, CONTACTLESS, CONTACTLESS, what a heat
WITHOUT CONTACT
Holdup against freedom
Holdup against rationality
WITHOUT CONTACT
Most people consenting
Brains available for enslavement
WITHOUT CONTACT
A whole network of complicity
The voice of his master with all its publicity
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
