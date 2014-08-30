SANS CONTACT

Submitted by Anonymous on Thu, 2020-11-19 03:49
Author: 
Patrice Faubert
Locality: 
Other

SANS CONTACT

Aucune embrassade
Aucune accolade

SANS CONTACT

Aucune poignée de main
Il faut se regarder de loin

SANS CONTACT

Plus aucun lien social
Plus rien de convivial

SANS CONTACT

L'on ne se saluera plus
L'on ne s'embrassera plus

SANS CONTACT

Un pli est vite pris
Le pli d'être soumis

SANS CONTACT

Payer avec une carte de crédit
Et c'est sans contact aussi

SANS CONTACT

Sexer avec un masque
Sortir avec un casque

SANS CONTACT

Des populations sous contrôle
Imparable prétexte de virus, même plus drôle

SANS CONTACT

C'est l'objectif suprême du capital
Plus aucun lien, c'est comme du sale

SANS CONTACT

Avec toute une apologie de la soumission
Bien véhiculée par toutes les radios et les télévisions

SANS CONTACT

La connerie c'est dans l'air
De toute une sous-pensée réactionnaire

SANS CONTACT

Des cartes pour ceci ou pour cela
Quel beau monde que voilà

SANS CONTACT

Allez, tous et toutes en choeur
SANS CONTACT, SANS CONTACT, SANS CONTACT, quelle chaleur

SANS CONTACT

Holdup contre la liberté
Holdup contre la rationalité

SANS CONTACT

La plupart des gens y consentant
Cerveaux disponibles pour l'asservissement

SANS CONTACT

Tout un réseau de complicité
La voix de son maître avec toute sa publicité

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

WITHOUT CONTACT

No hugging
No brace

WITHOUT CONTACT

No handshake
You have to look at yourself from afar

WITHOUT CONTACT

No more social ties
Nothing user-friendly anymore

WITHOUT CONTACT

We will no longer greet each other
We won't kiss anymore

WITHOUT CONTACT

A fold is quickly taken
The fold of being submissive

WITHOUT CONTACT

Pay with a credit card
And it's contactless too

WITHOUT CONTACT

Sex with a mask
Go out with headphones

WITHOUT CONTACT

Populations under control
Unstoppable pretext for viruses, even funnier

WITHOUT CONTACT

It is the supreme objective of capital
No more link, it's like dirty

WITHOUT CONTACT

With a whole apology for submission
Well conveyed by all radios and televisions

WITHOUT CONTACT

Bullshit is in the air
Of a whole reactionary sub-thought

WITHOUT CONTACT

Cards for this or for that
What a beautiful world there are

WITHOUT CONTACT

Come on, all in chorus
CONTACTLESS, CONTACTLESS, CONTACTLESS, what a heat

WITHOUT CONTACT

Holdup against freedom
Holdup against rationality

WITHOUT CONTACT

Most people consenting
Brains available for enslavement

WITHOUT CONTACT

A whole network of complicity
The voice of his master with all its publicity

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.