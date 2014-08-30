UNDERREPORTED CAUSE OF COVID 19 DEATHS: SMITHFIELD, JBS, TYSON'S AND OTHER SLAUGHTERHOUSES

The consumption of meat, fish, eggs and dairy products kill more people annually than smoking, alcohol, heroin and other drugs, traffic accidents, iatrogenic deaths. war, domestic violence, and guns combined.

We know that smallpox was originally called cow pox or kine pox, that chicken pox is related to eating chickens, that swine flu is caused by eating pig flesh, that avian flu is caused by ingesting bird parts. There are hundreds of diseases imparted to humans by eating the flesh, fat, and other products of the meat, fish and dairy industries. Owen Parrett MD is one of many authors focusing on the problem. His book is Diseases Of Food Animals.

Yet we have not been warned about the dangers of eating meat, despite the incredibly high numbers covid-19 deaths at slaughterhouses and the very brief shutdown of cow, pig and chicken slaughterhouses in the US.

Federal regulators failed to act in regards to 'dozens' of slaughterhouse hotspots for the virus.

https://www.thegazette.com/subject/news/business/hundreds-of-covid-19-deaths-later-feds-fine-2-slaughterhouses-20200913

Tyson's Waterloo Iowa slaughterhouse had so many infections, the county sheriff advised shutting down the plant. The company ignored the

request and more died.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55009228

The same situation happened with Tyson's slaughterhouse in Columbus Junction, Iowa

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/business/2020/10/06/tyson-foods-sued-over-columbus-junction-workers-covid-19-death-iowa/3636300001/

Smithfield began in Virginia. It is the largest pig slaughtering company in the world and was bought by China.

Smithfield-owned Farmer John in Vernon California was fined for failing to protect workers from the virus.

https://www.thepigsite.com/news/2020/11/smithfield-and-subcontractor-face-steep-fines-for-covid-19-violations-in-california

Smithfield pig-killing plant in Sioux Falls Iowa fined by OSHA for failure to protect workers

https://ktiv.com/2020/09/10/osha-fines-smithfield-foods-in-sioux-falls-for-failing-to-protect-employees-from-covid-19-exposure/

Smithfield slaughterhouse in Monmouth NJ had 188 cases.

https://www.aledotimesrecord.com/news/20201013/data-smithfield-plant-had-188-cases

America's largest slaughterhouse worker union says slaughterhouse owners did not protect workers.

http://www.ufcw.org/press-releases/americas-largest-meatpacking-union-condemns-trump-admin-for-failure-to-hold-smithfield-accountable-for-outbreak-of-covid-19-worker-deaths-and-infections/

Philadelphia slaughterhouse worker's family sues Brazilian JBS, largest

cowkilling company in the world, over their loved one's death

https://www.inquirer.com/business/law/jbs-death-pandemic-meat-plant-covid-philly-20200507.html

JBS in Colorado has denied benefits to families of workers who died from virus.

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-jbs-colorado/meatpackers-deny-workers-benefits-for-covid-19-deaths-illnesses-idINKBN26K334

Livingston California chicken slaughterhouse shut down .. Over 300 sickened by covid.

https://www.ehstoday.com/covid19/article/21140670/poultry-plant-closed-after-covid19-kills-8-sickens-392

Food chain's weakest link: slaughterhouses

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/18/business/coronavirus-meat-slaughterhouses.html

The administration during 2020 quickly reopened abbatoirs which were shut down. The above list is only a fraction of the slaughterhouses in which covid deaths have occurred in the US and around the world..

http://pcrm.org