The Shortwave Report 11/27/20 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- Japan is going to double the subsidy for the purchase of electric cars if people recharge them from renewable sources at home. The World Meteorological Organization says greenhouse gases hit record highs in 2019 and that lockdowns due to the pandemic have not significantly curbed the increases. At the virtual G20 Summit the Japanese PM pledged that Japan will lead the world in Green industry. Protestors against the monarchy and government in Thailand are not backing down.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a report on the protests in Guatemala over poverty and government spending. Oxfam reported that land inequality is growing worldwide, threatening the livelihoods of 2.5 billion people. Israeli PM Netanyahu had a secret rendezvous with the Crown Prince and Mike Pompeo in Saudi Arabia, a first visit by an Israeli leader.

From CUBA- In Bolivia, the coup president Jeanine Anez was stopped while trying to flee the country. In Brazil the brutal killing of a black man by security guards set off nationwide protests. G20 leaders, minus Trump, pledged to distribute Covid vaccines fairly around the world. Israel has continued bombing raids on Syria.

From GERMANY- First a review of brief reports from around the world, including Covid, Ethiopia, Belarus, and Scotland. In France lawmakers began an investigation on police brutality while destroying an immigrant camp. The French government has proposed a sweeping security bill making it a serious crime to photograph or video police for posting on social media- there are references to a new French documentary called "The Monopoly of Violence" created using videos of police brutality against Yellow Vest demonstrators and in the suburbs.

