Paraphysique de l'économisme terroriste

Traduction de texte

Texte source

4148 / 5000

Résultats de traduction

"In France, as internationally, suicide remains the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 24 after traffic accidents."

Public Health France

And yes, in 2017

It is not me who says it

7.2 percent of French and French

Aged 18 to 75, these are inextricable facts

Have tried to end their life

Three million people, misery takes its turn

Family reasons

Sentimental reasons

Professional reasons

Financial reasons

Health reasons

But the order can change

Merchant life

Is so disgusting

The spectacle of the techno-industrial world

Is so schlass

So, still in France

The forty largest companies

Over a whole country, real hold

Paying 57.4 billion euros

For their shareholders

Isn't it beautiful

Never an armistice

Of the commodity economy of all vices

As

June 21, 1940

5:30 p.m., tick tock, humiliating hour

June 22, 1940

18:36, tick tock, determining time

Rethondes Glade

Compiègne Forest, a whole world

Orchestration of political Wagnerism

France Germany, agreement without criticism

So, June 22, 1940, 6:36 p.m.

Armistice

Everything was recorded

Everything was hitlerized

June 23, 1940

Armistice

With Italy, Germany, allied fascism

This was all the more appreciated

That by disease, the late Hitler, knew he was doomed

This, from 1938

Then

1,800,000 French soldiers as prisoners

Then

By comparing to the rate in effect today

160 million euros per day

Yes, per day

Occupancy allowance

For the Germans, scary, right ?!

The armistice

As an elixir of war, more than peace, infamous chalice

Certainly

everything was said

But I say it too

I have the right to say it too

You have the right to say it too

Certainly

Everything has been thought of

But I think so too

I have the right to think so too

You have the right to think so too

Certainly

Everything has been done

But i do too

I have the right to do it too

You have the right to do it too

Certainly

Everything has been written

But I write it too

I have the right to write it too

You have the right to write it too

Why am i me

Rather than another?

Rather than another?

Why

Are you you

Rather than me

Rather than another?

Rather than another?

Some, some, some other

Everyone, despite themselves, the others!

At the same time

The research of scientists

High luminosity LHC

2026, even more protons collided

Small luminosity LHC

Resumed in 2021, it is repaired, will be improved

Collision observatories

It goes, it comes, the nucleon

Discovery accelerators

At the same time, the war economy, and its test tubes

Supersymmetry particles

Or other, but at the service of the economy

And in the end, who wins? It's tyranny

Because everything serves her

Because everything serves him

Of all science, of all philosophy

The moral responsibility of the scientist

In

The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society

The moral responsibility of the philosopher

In

The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society

And moral responsibility

In a perfectly immoral world

Of any citizen, of any citizen

Even if the evolution is amoral

Even though nature is amoral

In everything that is done or undone

All that is happening, all the facts!

World economy

The world of economics

Even more dangerous than economicism

That even volcanism

The greenhouse effect, too

Just like the economy

But there, at least 13 times more people, too

Volcanoes, 600 million people, we often forget

Living near volcanoes

Intensive volcanism

Eruptive volcanism

Volcanism having influenced

Always influencing

Soil fertility

And any dictatorship ever soft

So

World economy

World politics

The psychology of the world

1,500 active volcanoes on the planet

However, less dangerous, than politics, so stupid

With lots and lots

Of underwater volcanoes, the terror of it

Certainly

Also on Enceladus, Io, and other stars

And I leave behind, other cadastres!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"