Paraphysique de l'économisme terroriste
"In France, as internationally, suicide remains the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 24 after traffic accidents."
Public Health France
And yes, in 2017
It is not me who says it
7.2 percent of French and French
Aged 18 to 75, these are inextricable facts
Have tried to end their life
Three million people, misery takes its turn
Family reasons
Sentimental reasons
Professional reasons
Financial reasons
Health reasons
But the order can change
Merchant life
Is so disgusting
The spectacle of the techno-industrial world
Is so schlass
So, still in France
The forty largest companies
Over a whole country, real hold
Paying 57.4 billion euros
For their shareholders
Isn't it beautiful
Never an armistice
Of the commodity economy of all vices
As
June 21, 1940
5:30 p.m., tick tock, humiliating hour
June 22, 1940
18:36, tick tock, determining time
Rethondes Glade
Compiègne Forest, a whole world
Orchestration of political Wagnerism
France Germany, agreement without criticism
So, June 22, 1940, 6:36 p.m.
Armistice
Everything was recorded
Everything was hitlerized
June 23, 1940
Armistice
With Italy, Germany, allied fascism
This was all the more appreciated
That by disease, the late Hitler, knew he was doomed
This, from 1938
Then
1,800,000 French soldiers as prisoners
Then
By comparing to the rate in effect today
160 million euros per day
Yes, per day
Occupancy allowance
For the Germans, scary, right ?!
The armistice
As an elixir of war, more than peace, infamous chalice
Certainly
everything was said
But I say it too
I have the right to say it too
You have the right to say it too
Certainly
Everything has been thought of
But I think so too
I have the right to think so too
You have the right to think so too
Certainly
Everything has been done
But i do too
I have the right to do it too
You have the right to do it too
Certainly
Everything has been written
But I write it too
I have the right to write it too
You have the right to write it too
Why am i me
Rather than another?
Rather than another?
Why
Are you you
Rather than me
Rather than another?
Rather than another?
Some, some, some other
Everyone, despite themselves, the others!
At the same time
The research of scientists
High luminosity LHC
2026, even more protons collided
Small luminosity LHC
Resumed in 2021, it is repaired, will be improved
Collision observatories
It goes, it comes, the nucleon
Discovery accelerators
At the same time, the war economy, and its test tubes
Supersymmetry particles
Or other, but at the service of the economy
And in the end, who wins? It's tyranny
Because everything serves her
Because everything serves him
Of all science, of all philosophy
The moral responsibility of the scientist
In
The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
The moral responsibility of the philosopher
In
The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
And moral responsibility
In a perfectly immoral world
Of any citizen, of any citizen
Even if the evolution is amoral
Even though nature is amoral
In everything that is done or undone
All that is happening, all the facts!
World economy
The world of economics
Even more dangerous than economicism
That even volcanism
The greenhouse effect, too
Just like the economy
But there, at least 13 times more people, too
Volcanoes, 600 million people, we often forget
Living near volcanoes
Intensive volcanism
Eruptive volcanism
Volcanism having influenced
Always influencing
Soil fertility
And any dictatorship ever soft
So
World economy
World politics
The psychology of the world
1,500 active volcanoes on the planet
However, less dangerous, than politics, so stupid
With lots and lots
Of underwater volcanoes, the terror of it
Certainly
Also on Enceladus, Io, and other stars
And I leave behind, other cadastres!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
