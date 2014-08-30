De l'épiendocrinologique social
Arguments corrélatifs
Ou bien non corrélatifs
Testostérone et agressivité
Pour désoler encore toute autorité
Culture, apprentissage, en première causalité
Patriarcat
Chimpanzés, mâles dominants
Matriarcat
Bonobos, femelles dominantes
Aucun vrai lien
Le raisonnement seul vrai copain
Entre l'agressivité
Et la testostérone et son degré
Certes, dans le sang
Certes, dans l'urine
Certes, dans la salive
Rien, je n'esquive
Allez, les fachos, circulez
Mais plus encore
Par la culture
Par l'organisation politique et sociale
Par la niche environnementale
Donc, par l'apprentissage
1889, l'hormone mâle mise en évidence
4 à 8 milligrammes de testostérone
Une fabrique quotidienne sans devenir un faune
Moyenne de l'homme en bonne santé !
Qui pourrait rimer
Avec statut social, générosité
Solidarité intéressée
Quant l'environnement peut s'y prêter
Tout cela en interaction avec le cortisol
Tout pouvant, ainsi, nous leurrer, pas de bol
Mais absolument et complètement
Comme toujours, évidemment, l'environnement
Tant pour les gènes
Tant pour les hormones
Le régulateur principal, étant
Toute une complexe épigénétique
Toute une complexe épiendocrinologique
Et dans le corps de tout être humain
Un millier d'hormones, des messages chimiques
Mettant tout en relation, du vrai sage
Et à partir de quarante ans
Le taux de testostérone diminuant
Une sorte de pendant
Mais pas vraiment, nonobstant
De la ménopause
500 millions de femmes, dans le monde, concernant
Sept ans en durée moyenne, parfois, de mauvais moments
Mais cela est encore très socioculturel
Moins ou plus du tout d'oestrogènes, mais encore des femelles
Perte de fertilité
Tant mieux, inutile, davantage, de procréer
Avec la femme, l'orque, le dauphin pilote, la ménopause aussi
Faisant partager leurs expériences de la vie, ainsi
Comme pression de sélection, de la nature, de la vie !
Chez les hommes, culturellement aliénés
Se soumettant à d'insipides et ineptes clichés
La surcharge pondérale
Inhérente à tout un fascisme libéral
Se transforme en de l'hormone femelle
Testostérone mutant en oestrogènes, à la pelle
C'est cher payé de trop bouffer
La planète de ne pas la respecter
Plus du tout ou peu de l'activité physique
Ou alors, l'inverse, mais alors, du dopage chimique
Hormones ou pas
Gènes ou pas
L'on ne naît pas quelque chose
Ou alors, un potentiel de quelque chose
L'on devient quelque chose
L'on pourrait devenir quelque chose
Selon un déterminisme précédent
Selon un conditionnement précédent
De par sa naissance
De par le temps historique de sa naissance
De par sa classe sociale
De par sa fratrie
De par son pays
De par sa culture
De par ceci, de part cela
L'environnement, roi de ceci
L'apprentissage, roi de cela
Rien ne justifie aucune inégalité sociale
Rien ne justifie aucune classe sociale
Rien ne justifie aucune dominance
Rien ne justifie, aucun racisme, aucune intolérance
Il faudra bien se débarrasser de toute dominance
Il faudra bien se débarrasser de toute gouvernance
Il faut se départir de ce qui permet toute cette répugnance
Un seul nom, l'ignorance !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Correlative arguments
Or not correlative
Testosterone and aggressiveness
To despair again all authority
Culture, learning, first causality
Patriarchy
Chimpanzees, dominant males
Matriarchy
Bonobos, dominant females
No real connection
Reasoning only true buddy
Between aggression
And testosterone and its degree
Certainly in the blood
Certainly in the urine
Certainly in the saliva
Nothing, I dodge
Come on, the fascists, move around
But still more
By culture
By political and social organization
Through the environmental niche
So by learning
1889, the male hormone highlighted
4 to 8 milligrams of testosterone
A daily factory without becoming a faun
Average healthy man!
Who could rhyme
With social status, generosity
Interested solidarity
When the environment can lend itself to it
All this in interaction with cortisol
Anything can, thus, deceive us, no luck
But absolutely and completely
As always, of course, the environment
So much for genes
So much for hormones
The main regulator, being
A whole epigenetic complex
A whole epiendocrinological complex
And in the body of every human being
A thousand hormones, chemical messages
Putting everything in relation, a true sage
And from forty years old
Decreasing testosterone levels
A kind of pendant
But not really, notwithstanding
Menopause
500 million women, in the world, concerning
Seven years on average, sometimes bad times
But this is still very socio-cultural
Less or more estrogen at all, but still females
Loss of fertility
So much the better, useless, more, to procreate
With the woman, the killer whale, the pilot dolphin, menopause too
Sharing their life experiences as well
As pressure of selection, of nature, of life!
In men, culturally alienated
Submitting to tasteless and inane clichés
Overweight
Inherent in a whole liberal fascism
Transforms into female hormone
Testosterone mutant in estrogen, in spades
It's expensive to eat too much
The planet of not respecting it
No more or little physical activity
Or, the reverse, but then, chemical doping
Hormones or not
Genes or not
Something is not born
Or, a potential of something
We become something
We could become something
According to a previous determinism
According to previous conditioning
By birth
From the historical time of his birth
By its social class
From his siblings
From his country
By its culture
From this, from that
The environment, king of this
Learning, king of it
Nothing justifies any social inequality
Nothing justifies any social class
Nothing justifies any dominance
Nothing justifies, no racism, no intolerance
We will have to get rid of all dominance
It will be necessary to get rid of all governance
We must let go of what allows all this loathing
One name, ignorance!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
