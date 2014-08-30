De l'épiendocrinologique social

Arguments corrélatifs

Ou bien non corrélatifs

Testostérone et agressivité

Pour désoler encore toute autorité

Culture, apprentissage, en première causalité

Patriarcat

Chimpanzés, mâles dominants

Matriarcat

Bonobos, femelles dominantes

Aucun vrai lien

Le raisonnement seul vrai copain

Entre l'agressivité

Et la testostérone et son degré

Certes, dans le sang

Certes, dans l'urine

Certes, dans la salive

Rien, je n'esquive

Allez, les fachos, circulez

Mais plus encore

Par la culture

Par l'organisation politique et sociale

Par la niche environnementale

Donc, par l'apprentissage

1889, l'hormone mâle mise en évidence

4 à 8 milligrammes de testostérone

Une fabrique quotidienne sans devenir un faune

Moyenne de l'homme en bonne santé !

Qui pourrait rimer

Avec statut social, générosité

Solidarité intéressée

Quant l'environnement peut s'y prêter

Tout cela en interaction avec le cortisol

Tout pouvant, ainsi, nous leurrer, pas de bol

Mais absolument et complètement

Comme toujours, évidemment, l'environnement

Tant pour les gènes

Tant pour les hormones

Le régulateur principal, étant

Toute une complexe épigénétique

Toute une complexe épiendocrinologique

Et dans le corps de tout être humain

Un millier d'hormones, des messages chimiques

Mettant tout en relation, du vrai sage

Et à partir de quarante ans

Le taux de testostérone diminuant

Une sorte de pendant

Mais pas vraiment, nonobstant

De la ménopause

500 millions de femmes, dans le monde, concernant

Sept ans en durée moyenne, parfois, de mauvais moments

Mais cela est encore très socioculturel

Moins ou plus du tout d'oestrogènes, mais encore des femelles

Perte de fertilité

Tant mieux, inutile, davantage, de procréer

Avec la femme, l'orque, le dauphin pilote, la ménopause aussi

Faisant partager leurs expériences de la vie, ainsi

Comme pression de sélection, de la nature, de la vie !

Chez les hommes, culturellement aliénés

Se soumettant à d'insipides et ineptes clichés

La surcharge pondérale

Inhérente à tout un fascisme libéral

Se transforme en de l'hormone femelle

Testostérone mutant en oestrogènes, à la pelle

C'est cher payé de trop bouffer

La planète de ne pas la respecter

Plus du tout ou peu de l'activité physique

Ou alors, l'inverse, mais alors, du dopage chimique

Hormones ou pas

Gènes ou pas

L'on ne naît pas quelque chose

Ou alors, un potentiel de quelque chose

L'on devient quelque chose

L'on pourrait devenir quelque chose

Selon un déterminisme précédent

Selon un conditionnement précédent

De par sa naissance

De par le temps historique de sa naissance

De par sa classe sociale

De par sa fratrie

De par son pays

De par sa culture

De par ceci, de part cela

L'environnement, roi de ceci

L'apprentissage, roi de cela

Rien ne justifie aucune inégalité sociale

Rien ne justifie aucune classe sociale

Rien ne justifie aucune dominance

Rien ne justifie, aucun racisme, aucune intolérance

Il faudra bien se débarrasser de toute dominance

Il faudra bien se débarrasser de toute gouvernance

Il faut se départir de ce qui permet toute cette répugnance

Un seul nom, l'ignorance !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Correlative arguments

Or not correlative

Testosterone and aggressiveness

To despair again all authority

Culture, learning, first causality

Patriarchy

Chimpanzees, dominant males

Matriarchy

Bonobos, dominant females

No real connection

Reasoning only true buddy

Between aggression

And testosterone and its degree

Certainly in the blood

Certainly in the urine

Certainly in the saliva

Nothing, I dodge

Come on, the fascists, move around

But still more

By culture

By political and social organization

Through the environmental niche

So by learning

1889, the male hormone highlighted

4 to 8 milligrams of testosterone

A daily factory without becoming a faun

Average healthy man!

Who could rhyme

With social status, generosity

Interested solidarity

When the environment can lend itself to it

All this in interaction with cortisol

Anything can, thus, deceive us, no luck

But absolutely and completely

As always, of course, the environment

So much for genes

So much for hormones

The main regulator, being

A whole epigenetic complex

A whole epiendocrinological complex

And in the body of every human being

A thousand hormones, chemical messages

Putting everything in relation, a true sage

And from forty years old

Decreasing testosterone levels

A kind of pendant

But not really, notwithstanding

Menopause

500 million women, in the world, concerning

Seven years on average, sometimes bad times

But this is still very socio-cultural

Less or more estrogen at all, but still females

Loss of fertility

So much the better, useless, more, to procreate

With the woman, the killer whale, the pilot dolphin, menopause too

Sharing their life experiences as well

As pressure of selection, of nature, of life!

In men, culturally alienated

Submitting to tasteless and inane clichés

Overweight

Inherent in a whole liberal fascism

Transforms into female hormone

Testosterone mutant in estrogen, in spades

It's expensive to eat too much

The planet of not respecting it

No more or little physical activity

Or, the reverse, but then, chemical doping

Hormones or not

Genes or not

Something is not born

Or, a potential of something

We become something

We could become something

According to a previous determinism

According to previous conditioning

By birth

From the historical time of his birth

By its social class

From his siblings

From his country

By its culture

From this, from that

The environment, king of this

Learning, king of it

Nothing justifies any social inequality

Nothing justifies any social class

Nothing justifies any dominance

Nothing justifies, no racism, no intolerance

We will have to get rid of all dominance

It will be necessary to get rid of all governance

We must let go of what allows all this loathing

One name, ignorance!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"