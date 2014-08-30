La domestication de l'espèce humaine
" Faites nous mouiller la culotte, pas la calotte "
( Slogan sur la pancarte d'une jeune fille, lors de la manifestation du samedi 16 mars, pour le climat, avec environ 65.000 personnes, dont moi, avec mon drapeau d'anarchie, et ce à Paris, et sans doute le meilleur slogan ! )
L'art dit américain
Et tant d'autres arts, tout aussi bien
Au tout financé par la CIA
Du paradoxe des USA
Se servant d'hommes de gauche
En ce domaine, l'Amérique, rarement gauche
Pour ainsi promouvoir des activités
Bien entendu, anticommunistes, à l'étranger
Se faisant une virginité
De toute une pseudo liberté
Des feu ( 1912 - 1956 ) Jackson Pollock, des feu ( 1906 - 1965 ) David Smith
Et d'autres comme feu ( 1903 - 1970 ) Mark Rothko
Furent de ce fait, instrumentalisés, pris pour des idiots
En France, ce fut aussi dans le syndicalisme, avec FO
Donc
Tous les expressionnistes abstraits
Qui, il fut un temps, déplaisaient
Avec de la notoriété, se retrouvaient
Il en va ainsi
Du cinéma et de la poésie
De la science, de la philosophie
De la technologie, de l'industrie
De la politique et de l'écologie
Selon les diktats des diverses bourgeoisies
Bourgeoisie des arts
Bourgeoisie des sciences
Bourgeoisie de la télévision
Bourgeoisie de la fausse contestation
Bourgeoisie des chansons
Bourgeoisie de la politique
Bourgeoisie du divertissement
Bourgeoisie du cinéma
Bourgeoisie du salariat
Bourgeoisie des grandes gueules
Sachant écarter les jambes, c'est fini de faire la bégueule
Bourgeoisie du passé ou en devenir, de ceci, de cela !
Et forcément
Le peuple, ce plus grand nombre, mais comme inexistant
Suit ou suivra le mouvement
Nouvelles dominantes, nouveaux dominants
Une dominante peut en cacher une autre
Un dominant peut en cacher un autre
Stéréotypie des fantasmes
Argent, seins, vagins, luxe, notoriété, gloire, et grimaces
" Et cette jeune femme qui me demanda un cours d'anarchie, mais la foule nous sépara, et à peine le sujet exposé que cela fut déjà fini ... "
Manif pour le climat du samedi 16 mars 2019
D'un temps l'autre, récurrent
Tout se justifiant, tout se remplaçant, tout se substituant
Et TOUT se complétant
La très célèbre fabrique du consentement
Le célèbre consentement à la fabrique
La fabrique des mâles
La fabrique des femelles
La fabrique de l'art
La fabrique des vedettes
La fabrique de l'homme moyen
La fabrique des maquereaux et des putains
La fabrique des puritaines et des puritains
La fabrique de l'industrie
La fabrique du cinéma
La fabrique de la science
La fabrique de l'indécence et de la décence
La fabrique de la technologie
La fabrique de l'imaginaire
La fabrique des diplômes comme repère
La fabrique du réactionnaire
La fabrique des dictionnaires
La fabrique des crimes et délits
La fabrique du malheur et des conflits
La fabrique des prisons
La fabrique des matons
La fabrique des prétentions
La fabrique des illusions
La fabrique des connes et des cons
La fabrique de toutes les misères
La fabrique de toutes les guerres !
Via, voilà le via
Via les puissances d'argent
Via les réseaux influents
Via les mafias politiques
Via les mafias artistiques
Via les mafias scientifiques et technologiques
La mafia, hydre adaptative, jamais anachronique
Comme via USA
De ceci, de cela
Pas esbaudissant
Si des acteurs américains deviennent des présidents
Comme, très jadis, le cinéma permanent
Et même l'inconnu est domestiqué
Pour devenir un produit courant et consommé
TOUT y est ou sent le faussaire
Sans le talent du fou de feu ( 1632 - 1675 ) Johannes Vermeer
Feu ( 1889 - 1947 ) Han van Meegeren
Plus créateur peintre que faussaire, nouvelle graine
Quand l'original pâlit
Devant sa copie, parfois de l'inédit
30 millions de dollars américains, cela lui rapporta
Des putains, des maisons, du grand luxe, de la drogue, sans holà
Des experts mystifiés et abasourdis
Méfiance nationale puis héros national
Car même le gros ( 145 kilogrammes ) Hermann Göring, en acheta un
L'on en fit un résistant
Alors qu'il fut un fascisant
Le faux plus vrai que le vrai
Le vrai moins vrai que le faux
Tout le capital se gorge et est gorgé de faux
De ce qui est laid comme de ce qui est beau
C'est trop dégoûtant, je vais faire dodo !
" Relation effet de serre et alimentation :
Par personne, par an, en version kilométrique, voiture :
Repas sans viande, sans produit laitier :
Bio : 291 km
Traité : 629 km
Repas sans viande, avec produits laitiers :
Bio : 1978 km
Traité : 2427 km
Repas avec viande et produits laitiers :
Bio : 4377 km
Traité : 4758 km "
Organe de surveillance des aliments
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
