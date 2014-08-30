La domestication de l'espèce humaine

" Faites nous mouiller la culotte, pas la calotte "

( Slogan sur la pancarte d'une jeune fille, lors de la manifestation du samedi 16 mars, pour le climat, avec environ 65.000 personnes, dont moi, avec mon drapeau d'anarchie, et ce à Paris, et sans doute le meilleur slogan ! )

L'art dit américain

Et tant d'autres arts, tout aussi bien

Au tout financé par la CIA

Du paradoxe des USA

Se servant d'hommes de gauche

En ce domaine, l'Amérique, rarement gauche

Pour ainsi promouvoir des activités

Bien entendu, anticommunistes, à l'étranger

Se faisant une virginité

De toute une pseudo liberté

Des feu ( 1912 - 1956 ) Jackson Pollock, des feu ( 1906 - 1965 ) David Smith

Et d'autres comme feu ( 1903 - 1970 ) Mark Rothko

Furent de ce fait, instrumentalisés, pris pour des idiots

En France, ce fut aussi dans le syndicalisme, avec FO

Donc

Tous les expressionnistes abstraits

Qui, il fut un temps, déplaisaient

Avec de la notoriété, se retrouvaient

Il en va ainsi

Du cinéma et de la poésie

De la science, de la philosophie

De la technologie, de l'industrie

De la politique et de l'écologie

Selon les diktats des diverses bourgeoisies

Bourgeoisie des arts

Bourgeoisie des sciences

Bourgeoisie de la télévision

Bourgeoisie de la fausse contestation

Bourgeoisie des chansons

Bourgeoisie de la politique

Bourgeoisie du divertissement

Bourgeoisie du cinéma

Bourgeoisie du salariat

Bourgeoisie des grandes gueules

Sachant écarter les jambes, c'est fini de faire la bégueule

Bourgeoisie du passé ou en devenir, de ceci, de cela !

Et forcément

Le peuple, ce plus grand nombre, mais comme inexistant

Suit ou suivra le mouvement

Nouvelles dominantes, nouveaux dominants

Une dominante peut en cacher une autre

Un dominant peut en cacher un autre

Stéréotypie des fantasmes

Argent, seins, vagins, luxe, notoriété, gloire, et grimaces

" Et cette jeune femme qui me demanda un cours d'anarchie, mais la foule nous sépara, et à peine le sujet exposé que cela fut déjà fini ... "

Manif pour le climat du samedi 16 mars 2019

D'un temps l'autre, récurrent

Tout se justifiant, tout se remplaçant, tout se substituant

Et TOUT se complétant

La très célèbre fabrique du consentement

Le célèbre consentement à la fabrique

La fabrique des mâles

La fabrique des femelles

La fabrique de l'art

La fabrique des vedettes

La fabrique de l'homme moyen

La fabrique des maquereaux et des putains

La fabrique des puritaines et des puritains

La fabrique de l'industrie

La fabrique du cinéma

La fabrique de la science

La fabrique de l'indécence et de la décence

La fabrique de la technologie

La fabrique de l'imaginaire

La fabrique des diplômes comme repère

La fabrique du réactionnaire

La fabrique des dictionnaires

La fabrique des crimes et délits

La fabrique du malheur et des conflits

La fabrique des prisons

La fabrique des matons

La fabrique des prétentions

La fabrique des illusions

La fabrique des connes et des cons

La fabrique de toutes les misères

La fabrique de toutes les guerres !

Via, voilà le via

Via les puissances d'argent

Via les réseaux influents

Via les mafias politiques

Via les mafias artistiques

Via les mafias scientifiques et technologiques

La mafia, hydre adaptative, jamais anachronique

Comme via USA

De ceci, de cela

Pas esbaudissant

Si des acteurs américains deviennent des présidents

Comme, très jadis, le cinéma permanent

Et même l'inconnu est domestiqué

Pour devenir un produit courant et consommé

TOUT y est ou sent le faussaire

Sans le talent du fou de feu ( 1632 - 1675 ) Johannes Vermeer

Feu ( 1889 - 1947 ) Han van Meegeren

Plus créateur peintre que faussaire, nouvelle graine

Quand l'original pâlit

Devant sa copie, parfois de l'inédit

30 millions de dollars américains, cela lui rapporta

Des putains, des maisons, du grand luxe, de la drogue, sans holà

Des experts mystifiés et abasourdis

Méfiance nationale puis héros national

Car même le gros ( 145 kilogrammes ) Hermann Göring, en acheta un

L'on en fit un résistant

Alors qu'il fut un fascisant

Le faux plus vrai que le vrai

Le vrai moins vrai que le faux

Tout le capital se gorge et est gorgé de faux

De ce qui est laid comme de ce qui est beau

C'est trop dégoûtant, je vais faire dodo !

" Relation effet de serre et alimentation :

Par personne, par an, en version kilométrique, voiture :

Repas sans viande, sans produit laitier :

Bio : 291 km

Traité : 629 km

Repas sans viande, avec produits laitiers :

Bio : 1978 km

Traité : 2427 km

Repas avec viande et produits laitiers :

Bio : 4377 km

Traité : 4758 km "

Organe de surveillance des aliments

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"Let us wet the panties, not the skullcap"

(Slogan on the sign of a young girl, during the demonstration on Saturday March 16, for the climate, with about 65,000 people, including me, with my flag of anarchy, and this in Paris, and undoubtedly the best slogan !)

American art

And so many other arts, just as well

At all funded by the CIA

From the paradox of the USA

Using men of the left

In this area, America, rarely left

To promote activities

Of course, anti-communists, abroad

Making a virginity

Of a whole pseudo freedom

Fire (1912 - 1956) Jackson Pollock, fire (1906 - 1965) David Smith

And others like the late (1903 - 1970) Mark Rothko

Were therefore, instrumentalised, taken for idiots

In France, it was also in unionism, with FO

So

All abstract expressionists

Who, there was a time, displeased

With notoriety, found themselves

It is so

Cinema and poetry

Of science, of philosophy

From technology, from industry

Politics and ecology

According to the diktats of the various bourgeoisies

Bourgeoisie of the Arts

Bourgeoisie des sciences

Television bourgeoisie

Bourgeoisie of false protest

Bourgeoisie of songs

Bourgeoisie of politics

Entertainment bourgeoisie

Bourgeoisie of cinema

Bourgeoisie of salaried workers

Bourgeoisie of the big mouths

Knowing how to spread your legs, it's over to prance

Bourgeoisie of the past or in the making, of this, of that!

And necessarily

The people, this greater number, but as non-existent

Follow or will follow the movement

New Dominants, New Dominants

A dominant can hide another

A dominant can hide another

Stereotypy of fantasies

Money, breasts, vaginas, luxury, fame, glory, and funny faces

"And this young woman who asked me for a lesson in anarchy, but the crowd separated us, and hardly the subject exposed that it was already finished ..."

Demonstration for the climate on Saturday March 16, 2019

From time to time, recurring

Everything justifying itself, everything replacing itself, everything replacing itself

And EVERYTHING complementing each other

The very famous factory of consent

The famous consent to the factory

The factory of males

The factory of females

The art factory

The star factory

The factory of the average man

The mackerel and whore factory

The making of the Puritans and Puritans

The factory of industry

The cinema factory

The factory of science

The making of indecency and decency

The technology factory

The factory of the imagination

The manufacture of diplomas as a landmark

The Reactionary Factory

The dictionaries factory

The making of crimes and misdemeanors

The making of misfortune and conflict

The factory of prisons

The factory of the guards

The making of claims

The factory of illusions

The factory of assholes and idiots

The factory of all miseries

The factory of all wars!

Via, here is the via

Via the powers of money

Via influential networks

Via political mafias

Via artistic mafias

Via the scientific and technological mafias

The mafia, adaptive hydra, never anachronistic

As via USA

Of this, of that

Not dazzling

If American actors become presidents

Like, long ago, the permanent cinema

And even the unknown is domesticated

To become a common and consumed product

EVERYTHING is there or smells like the forger

Without the talent of the fiery madman (1632 - 1675) Johannes Vermeer

Fire (1889 - 1947) Han van Meegeren

More creative painter than forger, new seed

When the original fades

In front of his copy, sometimes unpublished

30 million US dollars, it earned him

Whores, houses, luxury, drugs, no holà

Mystified and stunned experts

National distrust then national hero

Because even the big one (145 kilograms) Hermann Göring, bought one

He was made a resistant

While he was a fascist

The false truer than the true

The true less true than the false

All the capital is gorged and gorged with fakes

What is ugly and what is beautiful

It's too disgusting, I'm going to sleep!

"Greenhouse effect and food relationship:

Per person, per year, in mileage version, car:

Meat-free, dairy-free meal:

Bio: 291 km

Treaty: 629 km

Meal without meat, with dairy products:

Bio: 1978 km

Treaty: 2,427 km

Meal with meat and dairy products:

Bio: 4377 km

Processed: 4758 km "

Food watchdog

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"