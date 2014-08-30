Paraphysique du poliorcétique privatisé
" Ce ne sont pas " les méchants bourgeois de la réaction thermidorienne qui ont tué le mouvement populaire, mais les jacobins, en toute conscience, avec à leur tête Robespierre, bien avant le 9 Thermidor. "
Richard Cobb ( La mort est dans Paris ) Ed : Anacharsis
Du sondage
Et du pseudo dit représentatif
Foutage de gueule méditatif
Du tyran et du festif
Car
Toute une population ignorée
Elle, pas représentative, donc zappée
Tout sondage
D'une ridicule fausseté
Où seule la satisfaction est interrogée
Népotisme complètement ignoré
Voilà bien là, une subtile dictature
Pour le capital, ainsi, aucune rature
Tout y étant tronqué, tout y étant ordure
L'on ne tient, en rien, compte
Population jamais comptée, prise en compte
Cela serait comme un conte
Justement, tous les laissés-pour-compte
Justement, toutes les laissées pour compte
Par les diverses classes dominantes
Chacune avec sa spécialité, chacune avec sa rente
Classes si sottement rayonnantes
Au tout confisqué
Impossibilité de s'exprimer
Ou alors, c'est sans danger
Quand seul le faux fait autorité
Il ne peut y avoir aucune démocratie
Là où subsiste, même, une seule bourgeoisie
Tant de livres écrits
Lus, mais jamais compris
Puisque partout la guerre, détruisant des vies !
Tant et tant de films
Tout dénonçant, sans que rien, cela n'élimine
Tant et tant
Les pollutions, les dénonçant
Et malgré tout
Si peu, de changement
Toute une poliorcétique
De toutes les pensées
Toute une poliorcétique
De nos envies et désirs conditionnés
Au tout formaté, au tout plastifié
Du plastique, surtout, en mer Méditerranée
Comme
Un camion-benne de plastique à la minute
Comment l'éviter, et puis, zut
Pour le capital, toujours but
Donc
Tout rejeté, mers, océans, rivières, au tout plastifié
Le plastique, 500 ans, en durée
Du sel de mer au plastique
Du poisson au plastique
Ceci ou cela au plastique
Du polymère
Bientôt, mère de la mer, au pas cher
Dans la peau de baleine, du phtalate
Dans la folie de l'économie, plus rien n'épate
De la politique, l'économie satrape
Donc, au tout plastique
Nous respirons, mangeons, etc, plastique !
Avec comme seule fuite pratique
Thérapie par immersion nostalgique
Personne n'étant plus rétif
Au syndrome anxieux dépressif
Le capital se voulant sybarite
Pour faire oublier son tout dynamite
Plus aucun métier vocationnel
Au tout mépris, au tout poubelle
En France
Plus aucun service public, au tout finance
Tout privatisé
Tout séparé
Tout mélangé
Banque postale
Banque du capital
2008
18 milliards de lettres
2017
8 milliards de lettres
2025
6 milliards de lettres
Les gens s'écrivant de moins en moins
Les gens communiquant de moins en moins
Du courrier numérique, au tout remplaçant
Et en 13 ans
20.000 facteurs et factrices en moins
Et toute vraie contestation, hop, au coin !
Déjà
Belle horreur, que voilà
Boucherie, épicerie, journaux, relais postal
Catalogues, prospectus, usager devenu client, fatal
Plusieurs métiers en un
Salaire toujours aussi mesquin
Pour seulement, l'augmentation
De toutes les prestations
Le capital, champion, le capital, malin
Comme la SNCF, dont c'est la fin
Avant
Trois mois pour utiliser un billet
Trop beau pour durer, en effet
Puis, une semaine
Puis, un jour
Puis, une heure
Et de soumission en soumission
Et d'humiliation en humiliation
Et à force, de dire Amen à tout
Que du service privé, c'est fou
Aucun service public, et taisez-vous
Au tout marchandisation
Comme la femme, en option
Il faut, pour cela, et pour le reste, cocher les bonnes cases
Sinon, c'est du nase
Tout pays avec sa propre pitrerie
En Iran
Une femme ne peut chanter en public
En Afghanistan
De la jeune fille vendue au plus offrant
Aucune vraie critique, comme sincère déclic !
Marchandisation du contact
Contact de la marchandisation
Comme pour toute administration
Pour, tout cela, supporter
Des populations, divers spectacles, pour hypnotiser
De la propagande, de la lobotomisation
De l'entreprise privée
Du profit, de la rentabilité
Tout contact humain étant évacué
Plus personne à qui parler
Ou le psy, il est rémunéré
Un écouteur, mais, de métier
Tout étant machine, tout étant automatisé
La gueule, au monde entier
Il faudrait casser
Du facteur commerçant
Et du tout, du même agacement
Multicarte, multifonction, déjà, relais commerçant
L'inhumanité se généralisant
Tous et toutes y participant
La série anglaise Black mirror, à peine, exagérant
Tout ce qu'elle décrit, déjà, existant
Le capital
Comme logiciel de nos transmissions neuronales
Que de la parlotte
Vieille amie du tirlipote
Pour que faussement moins, l'on se grelotte
Mais tout se pétrifie, tout se cale
Comme possiblement une guerre nucléaire
Plus que jamais dans l'air
Nous crèverons d'avoir tout laisser faire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
It was not" the wicked bourgeois of the Thermidorian reaction who killed the popular movement, but the Jacobins, in all conscience, with Robespierre at their head, long before 9 Thermidor. "
Richard Cobb (Death is in Paris) Ed: Anacharsis
From the survey
And the nickname said representative
Meditative fuck
Of the tyrant and the festive
Because
A whole population ignored
She, not representative, so zapped
Any poll
Of a ridiculous falsehood
Where only satisfaction is questioned
Nepotism completely ignored
There you have it, a subtle dictatorship
For the capital, thus, no erasure
Everything being truncated, everything being junk
We don't take anything into account
Population never counted, taken into account
It would be like a tale
Exactly, all those left behind
Precisely, all those left behind
By the various ruling classes
Each with its specialty, each with its pension
Classes so foolishly radiant
At all confiscated
Inability to speak
Or else it's safe
When only the fake is authoritative
There can be no democracy
Where there is even a single bourgeoisie
So many books written
Read, but never understood
Since war everywhere destroying lives!
So many films
All denouncing, without anything, that eliminates
So many
Pollution, denouncing it
And despite everything
So little change
A whole poliorcetic
Of all thoughts
A whole poliorcetic
Of our conditioned desires and desires
All formatted, all plasticized
Plastic, above all, in the Mediterranean Sea
As
A plastic dump truck per minute
How to avoid it, and then, damn
For capital, always goal
So
All rejected, seas, oceans, rivers, all plasticized
Plastic, 500 years, in duration
From sea salt to plastic
From fish to plastic
This or that to plastic
Polymer
Soon, mother of the sea, at the cheap
In whale skin, phthalate
In the madness of the economy, nothing amazes
Politics, economics satrap
So, all plastic
We breathe, eat, etc., plastic!
With the only practical escape
Nostalgic immersion therapy
No one being more reluctant
Anxiety-depressive syndrome
Capital wanting to be sybaritic
To make you forget all your dynamite
No more vocational profession
In all contempt, in all trash
In France
No more public service, at all finances
All privatized
All separate
All mixed up
Postal bank
Capital bank
2008
18 billion letters
2017
8 billion letters
2025
6 billion letters
People writing less and less
People communicating less and less
From digital mail, to any replacement
And in 13 years
20,000 fewer letter carriers
And any real dispute, hop, around the corner!
Already
Beautiful horror, that is
Butcher, grocery store, newspapers, post office
Catalogs, prospectuses, user turned customer, fatal
Several trades in one
Salary still so miserable
For only, the increase
Of all the services
Capital, champion, capital, smart
Like the SNCF, of which this is the end
Before
Three months to use a ticket
Too good to last, indeed
Then a week
Then one day
Then one hour
And from submission to submission
And humiliation in humiliation
And by dint of saying Amen to everything
That private service is crazy
No public service, and shut up
At all commodification
Like the woman, optional
For that, and for the rest, you have to tick the right boxes
Otherwise, it's nase
Any country with its own antics
In Iran
A woman cannot sing in public
In afghanistan
From the girl sold to the highest bidder
No real criticism, as a genuine click!
Contact commodification
Contact Merchandising
As with any administration
For, all this, to endure
Populations, various shows, to hypnotize
Propaganda, lobotomization
From private enterprise
Profit, profitability
All human contact being evacuated
No one to talk to
Or the shrink, he is paid
An earpiece, but, by trade
Everything being machine, everything being automated
The mouth, to the whole world
We should break
From the merchant factor
And at all, the same annoyance
Multicard, multifunction, already, merchant relay
Inhumanity spreading
All participating
The English series Black mirror, barely, exaggerating
Everything she describes, already existing
The capital
As software for our neural transmissions
Nothing but talk
Old friend of the tirlipote
So that falsely less, we shiver
But everything is petrified, everything is stalled
Like possibly a nuclear war
More than ever in the air
We will die of having let it all happen!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index
Add new comment