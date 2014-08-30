Paraphysique du poliorcétique privatisé

" Ce ne sont pas " les méchants bourgeois de la réaction thermidorienne qui ont tué le mouvement populaire, mais les jacobins, en toute conscience, avec à leur tête Robespierre, bien avant le 9 Thermidor. "

Richard Cobb ( La mort est dans Paris ) Ed : Anacharsis

Du sondage

Et du pseudo dit représentatif

Foutage de gueule méditatif

Du tyran et du festif

Car

Toute une population ignorée

Elle, pas représentative, donc zappée

Tout sondage

D'une ridicule fausseté

Où seule la satisfaction est interrogée

Népotisme complètement ignoré

Voilà bien là, une subtile dictature

Pour le capital, ainsi, aucune rature

Tout y étant tronqué, tout y étant ordure

L'on ne tient, en rien, compte

Population jamais comptée, prise en compte

Cela serait comme un conte

Justement, tous les laissés-pour-compte

Justement, toutes les laissées pour compte

Par les diverses classes dominantes

Chacune avec sa spécialité, chacune avec sa rente

Classes si sottement rayonnantes

Au tout confisqué

Impossibilité de s'exprimer

Ou alors, c'est sans danger

Quand seul le faux fait autorité

Il ne peut y avoir aucune démocratie

Là où subsiste, même, une seule bourgeoisie

Tant de livres écrits

Lus, mais jamais compris

Puisque partout la guerre, détruisant des vies !

Tant et tant de films

Tout dénonçant, sans que rien, cela n'élimine

Tant et tant

Les pollutions, les dénonçant

Et malgré tout

Si peu, de changement

Toute une poliorcétique

De toutes les pensées

Toute une poliorcétique

De nos envies et désirs conditionnés

Au tout formaté, au tout plastifié

Du plastique, surtout, en mer Méditerranée

Comme

Un camion-benne de plastique à la minute

Comment l'éviter, et puis, zut

Pour le capital, toujours but

Donc

Tout rejeté, mers, océans, rivières, au tout plastifié

Le plastique, 500 ans, en durée

Du sel de mer au plastique

Du poisson au plastique

Ceci ou cela au plastique

Du polymère

Bientôt, mère de la mer, au pas cher

Dans la peau de baleine, du phtalate

Dans la folie de l'économie, plus rien n'épate

De la politique, l'économie satrape

Donc, au tout plastique

Nous respirons, mangeons, etc, plastique !

Avec comme seule fuite pratique

Thérapie par immersion nostalgique

Personne n'étant plus rétif

Au syndrome anxieux dépressif

Le capital se voulant sybarite

Pour faire oublier son tout dynamite

Plus aucun métier vocationnel

Au tout mépris, au tout poubelle

En France

Plus aucun service public, au tout finance

Tout privatisé

Tout séparé

Tout mélangé

Banque postale

Banque du capital

2008

18 milliards de lettres

2017

8 milliards de lettres

2025

6 milliards de lettres

Les gens s'écrivant de moins en moins

Les gens communiquant de moins en moins

Du courrier numérique, au tout remplaçant

Et en 13 ans

20.000 facteurs et factrices en moins

Et toute vraie contestation, hop, au coin !

Déjà

Belle horreur, que voilà

Boucherie, épicerie, journaux, relais postal

Catalogues, prospectus, usager devenu client, fatal

Plusieurs métiers en un

Salaire toujours aussi mesquin

Pour seulement, l'augmentation

De toutes les prestations

Le capital, champion, le capital, malin

Comme la SNCF, dont c'est la fin

Avant

Trois mois pour utiliser un billet

Trop beau pour durer, en effet

Puis, une semaine

Puis, un jour

Puis, une heure

Et de soumission en soumission

Et d'humiliation en humiliation

Et à force, de dire Amen à tout

Que du service privé, c'est fou

Aucun service public, et taisez-vous

Au tout marchandisation

Comme la femme, en option

Il faut, pour cela, et pour le reste, cocher les bonnes cases

Sinon, c'est du nase

Tout pays avec sa propre pitrerie

En Iran

Une femme ne peut chanter en public

En Afghanistan

De la jeune fille vendue au plus offrant

Aucune vraie critique, comme sincère déclic !

Marchandisation du contact

Contact de la marchandisation

Comme pour toute administration

Pour, tout cela, supporter

Des populations, divers spectacles, pour hypnotiser

De la propagande, de la lobotomisation

De l'entreprise privée

Du profit, de la rentabilité

Tout contact humain étant évacué

Plus personne à qui parler

Ou le psy, il est rémunéré

Un écouteur, mais, de métier

Tout étant machine, tout étant automatisé

La gueule, au monde entier

Il faudrait casser

Du facteur commerçant

Et du tout, du même agacement

Multicarte, multifonction, déjà, relais commerçant

L'inhumanité se généralisant

Tous et toutes y participant

La série anglaise Black mirror, à peine, exagérant

Tout ce qu'elle décrit, déjà, existant

Le capital

Comme logiciel de nos transmissions neuronales

Que de la parlotte

Vieille amie du tirlipote

Pour que faussement moins, l'on se grelotte

Mais tout se pétrifie, tout se cale

Comme possiblement une guerre nucléaire

Plus que jamais dans l'air

Nous crèverons d'avoir tout laisser faire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

It was not" the wicked bourgeois of the Thermidorian reaction who killed the popular movement, but the Jacobins, in all conscience, with Robespierre at their head, long before 9 Thermidor. "

Richard Cobb (Death is in Paris) Ed: Anacharsis

From the survey

And the nickname said representative

Meditative fuck

Of the tyrant and the festive

Because

A whole population ignored

She, not representative, so zapped

Any poll

Of a ridiculous falsehood

Where only satisfaction is questioned

Nepotism completely ignored

There you have it, a subtle dictatorship

For the capital, thus, no erasure

Everything being truncated, everything being junk

We don't take anything into account

Population never counted, taken into account

It would be like a tale

Exactly, all those left behind

Precisely, all those left behind

By the various ruling classes

Each with its specialty, each with its pension

Classes so foolishly radiant

At all confiscated

Inability to speak

Or else it's safe

When only the fake is authoritative

There can be no democracy

Where there is even a single bourgeoisie

So many books written

Read, but never understood

Since war everywhere destroying lives!

So many films

All denouncing, without anything, that eliminates

So many

Pollution, denouncing it

And despite everything

So little change

A whole poliorcetic

Of all thoughts

A whole poliorcetic

Of our conditioned desires and desires

All formatted, all plasticized

Plastic, above all, in the Mediterranean Sea

As

A plastic dump truck per minute

How to avoid it, and then, damn

For capital, always goal

So

All rejected, seas, oceans, rivers, all plasticized

Plastic, 500 years, in duration

From sea salt to plastic

From fish to plastic

This or that to plastic

Polymer

Soon, mother of the sea, at the cheap

In whale skin, phthalate

In the madness of the economy, nothing amazes

Politics, economics satrap

So, all plastic

We breathe, eat, etc., plastic!

With the only practical escape

Nostalgic immersion therapy

No one being more reluctant

Anxiety-depressive syndrome

Capital wanting to be sybaritic

To make you forget all your dynamite

No more vocational profession

In all contempt, in all trash

In France

No more public service, at all finances

All privatized

All separate

All mixed up

Postal bank

Capital bank

2008

18 billion letters

2017

8 billion letters

2025

6 billion letters

People writing less and less

People communicating less and less

From digital mail, to any replacement

And in 13 years

20,000 fewer letter carriers

And any real dispute, hop, around the corner!

Already

Beautiful horror, that is

Butcher, grocery store, newspapers, post office

Catalogs, prospectuses, user turned customer, fatal

Several trades in one

Salary still so miserable

For only, the increase

Of all the services

Capital, champion, capital, smart

Like the SNCF, of which this is the end

Before

Three months to use a ticket

Too good to last, indeed

Then a week

Then one day

Then one hour

And from submission to submission

And humiliation in humiliation

And by dint of saying Amen to everything

That private service is crazy

No public service, and shut up

At all commodification

Like the woman, optional

For that, and for the rest, you have to tick the right boxes

Otherwise, it's nase

Any country with its own antics

In Iran

A woman cannot sing in public

In afghanistan

From the girl sold to the highest bidder

No real criticism, as a genuine click!

Contact commodification

Contact Merchandising

As with any administration

For, all this, to endure

Populations, various shows, to hypnotize

Propaganda, lobotomization

From private enterprise

Profit, profitability

All human contact being evacuated

No one to talk to

Or the shrink, he is paid

An earpiece, but, by trade

Everything being machine, everything being automated

The mouth, to the whole world

We should break

From the merchant factor

And at all, the same annoyance

Multicard, multifunction, already, merchant relay

Inhumanity spreading

All participating

The English series Black mirror, barely, exaggerating

Everything she describes, already existing

The capital

As software for our neural transmissions

Nothing but talk

Old friend of the tirlipote

So that falsely less, we shiver

But everything is petrified, everything is stalled

Like possibly a nuclear war

More than ever in the air

We will die of having let it all happen!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index