" Petit rappel : le moteur à explosion fonctionne grâce à la combustion rapide d'un mélange d'air et d'essence, ces gaz brûlés étant rejetés ensuite dans l'atmosphère. Prenons une Clio qui consomme 6,3 l pour 100 km en ville et 4,2 en dehors. Parcourir 5 km en ville nécessite 0,31 l d'essence. C'est comme si on enflammait une canette pleine et qu'on la jetait par la fenêtre. Parcourir 800 km en Clio, soit un Paris-Marseille, c'est faire exploser une valise et demie d'essence ( 34 kg ) . Et un aller-retour Paris-New-York en avion ( soit deux fois 5800 km ) cela consiste à brûler 290 kg de kérosène par personne . Soit 12,6 valises ( en prenant la valise standard de 23 kg des compagnies aériennes ). "

Jean-Luc Porquet via Le Canard enchaîné du 27 mars 2019

Dans une société

Du national à l'international

Du local au global

Où TOUT

Dans un inextricable fourre-tout

Est hétéronormé

Est homonormé

Est binormé

Est pauvronormé

Est richonormé

Et autre normé

Et toute norme est à dégueuler

Il faut être un ou une inclassable

Il faut être un ou une incassable

Peut-être quelques rares et authentiques anarchistes

Qui, ne figurent sur aucune tête de liste

Des invisibles

Car seule l'aliénation diverse est visible

Partout

De la fausse démocratie directe

Comme en Suisse à l'hypocrisie infecte

Démocratie directe

Encore un truc piqué aux libertaires

Ils et elles savent tout falsifier, les réactionnaires

Aucune démocratie directe ne peut-être parlementaire

Elle ne peut avoir aucune ou aucun représentant

Elle ne peut avoir aucun leader

La seule vraie démocratie véritable, c'est l'anarchie

Tout le reste pue le fascisme et la chienlit

Avec toute sa patientèle

Qui vit dans ses poubelles

Aucune frugalité dans sa récupération

Au capital, macérat d'adaptation !

Du covoiturage

De la colocation

De la copropriété

Coceci, cocela, le fascisme libéral

Sait, à tout, se calquer

Pour maintenir sa supercherie et toutes les inégalités

Jouant sur les fausses contestations

En avance d'une contre-révolution

De la fragmentation

De la division

Du simple ennemi commun

Cela ne peut durer longtemps

Car, entre fractions rivales, l'affrontement

Certes

Casser la gueule aux fascistes

Casser la gueule aux stalinistes

Casser la gueule aux racistes et aux racialistes

Et à pas mal d'autres istes

Casser la gueule aux politicards et aux bureaucrates

Un beau jeu de cartes

Mais, hélas, la pauvreté est ou vote à droite

Mais la bourgeoisie éclairée est ou vote à gauche

Et encore, c'est la gauche de la droite

Car, tout n'est plus que de droite

D'ailleurs, dans les grandes familles bourgeoises

Qui de très haut nous toisent

Comme jadis, le clan mafieux des Kennedy

La peu conforme, l'attardée mentale, et retardataire

Feu ( 1918-2005 ) Rose Marie Kennedy

Et qui un riche mariage, ne put espérer

Fut cachée, puis en 1941, horreur, lobotomisée

Pour finir ses jours en hôpital psychiatrique, légumisée !

Et pour ce faire

Il fallait seulement l'autorisation du mari ou du père

Des catholiques et des affairistes

Ce à l'exacte image du monde capitaliste

Qui sait tout récupérer et tout bouffer

Sans jamais vraiment s'étouffer

Ou alors

Ce dans le monde entier

Enfin, les peuples révoltés et armés

Pour toute l'ignominie, l'exterminer

Et si l'argent, il y en a

Dans les poches du patronat

Des armes, il y en a

Dans les casernes et armureries, voilà

Donc, atomisant

Tout gouvernement

Tout parlement

Tout ce qui les défend

En quoi que ce soit, plus aucune ou aucun représentant

Pour enfin, de la vraie joie et vraie communication

Se défaisant de toutes les aliénations

Juillet 1936, Barcelone

Femmes, enfants, hommes, qui entonnent

Quand plus personne n'applaudit plus personne

Et en vérité

Très peu, nous pourrions manger

Toute une production très très allégée

Par exemple, épeautre, amande, châtaigne

Triolisme sans dette qui draine

De tout, se défaire

Pour pouvoir tout refaire, révolutionnaire

Au tout gratuit

Au tout partagé

Au tout réfléchi

Au tout générosité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Small reminder: the internal combustion engine works thanks to the rapid combustion of a mixture of air and gasoline, these burnt gases then being released into the atmosphere. Let us take a Clio which consumes 6.3 l per 100 km in city ​​and 4.2 outside. Driving 5 km in the city requires 0.31 l of gasoline. It is like setting a full can on fire and throwing it out the window. Driving 800 km in a Clio is a Paris-Marseille means exploding a suitcase and a half of gasoline (34 kg) .And a return Paris-New-York by plane (twice 5,800 km) consists of burning 290 kg of kerosene per person . Or 12.6 suitcases (taking the standard 23 kg suitcase of the airlines). "

Jean-Luc Porquet via Le Canard enchaîné of March 27, 2019

In a society

From national to international

From local to global

Or all of it

In an inextricable tote

Is heteronormous

Is homonormé

Is binormed

Is poor

Is richonormé

And other standard

And any standard is to throw up

You have to be an unclassifiable

You have to be unbreakable

Maybe some rare and genuine anarchists

Who are not on the top of the list

Invisibles

Because only diverse alienation is visible

All over

False direct democracy

As in Switzerland with infectious hypocrisy

Direct democracy

Another thing stung from the libertarians

They know how to falsify everything, the reactionaries

No direct democracy can be parliamentary

It cannot have any or any representative

She can't have no leader

The only real true democracy is anarchy

Everything else stinks of fascism and bitch

With all his patient base

Who lives in his garbage cans

No frugality in its recovery

In capital, adaptation macerate!

Carpooling

Shared accommodation

Of the co-ownership

Coceci, cocela, liberal fascism

Knows how to follow everything

To maintain his deception and all the inequalities

Playing on false disputes

Ahead of a counter-revolution

Fragmentation

From the division

From the simple common enemy

It can't last long

Because, between rival factions, the confrontation

Certainly

Smash the Fascists

Smash the stalinists

Smash racists and racialists

And a lot of other ists

Smash politicians and bureaucrats

A beautiful deck of cards

But, alas, poverty is or right vote

But the enlightened bourgeoisie is or votes on the left

And again, it's the left of the right

Because, everything is only right

Moreover, in the great bourgeois families

Who look down on us from above

Like in the old days, the Kennedy gang

The inconsistent, the mentally retarded, and late

Feu (1918-2005) Rose Marie Kennedy

And who a rich marriage could not hope for

Was hidden, then in 1941, horror, lobotomized

To end his days in a psychiatric hospital, vegetable!

And to do this

It only needed permission from the husband or the father

Catholics and business people

This in the exact image of the capitalist world

Who knows how to collect everything and eat everything

Without ever really choking

Or

This around the world

Finally, the revolted and armed peoples

For all the ignominy, exterminate it

And if there is money

In the pockets of employers

Weapons, there are

In the barracks and armories, that's it

So atomizing

Any government

Any parliament

All that defends them

In anything, no more or no representative

For finally, real joy and real communication

Getting rid of all alienations

July 1936, Barcelona

Women, children, men, singing

When nobody applauds any more

And in truth

Very little we could eat

A whole very very light production

For example, spelled, almond, chestnut

Threesome without debt that drains

To get rid of everything

To be able to redo everything, revolutionary

At all free

All shared

At all considered

To all generosity!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"