Toute norme est à dégueuler
" Petit rappel : le moteur à explosion fonctionne grâce à la combustion rapide d'un mélange d'air et d'essence, ces gaz brûlés étant rejetés ensuite dans l'atmosphère. Prenons une Clio qui consomme 6,3 l pour 100 km en ville et 4,2 en dehors. Parcourir 5 km en ville nécessite 0,31 l d'essence. C'est comme si on enflammait une canette pleine et qu'on la jetait par la fenêtre. Parcourir 800 km en Clio, soit un Paris-Marseille, c'est faire exploser une valise et demie d'essence ( 34 kg ) . Et un aller-retour Paris-New-York en avion ( soit deux fois 5800 km ) cela consiste à brûler 290 kg de kérosène par personne . Soit 12,6 valises ( en prenant la valise standard de 23 kg des compagnies aériennes ). "
Jean-Luc Porquet via Le Canard enchaîné du 27 mars 2019
Dans une société
Du national à l'international
Du local au global
Où TOUT
Dans un inextricable fourre-tout
Est hétéronormé
Est homonormé
Est binormé
Est pauvronormé
Est richonormé
Et autre normé
Et toute norme est à dégueuler
Il faut être un ou une inclassable
Il faut être un ou une incassable
Peut-être quelques rares et authentiques anarchistes
Qui, ne figurent sur aucune tête de liste
Des invisibles
Car seule l'aliénation diverse est visible
Partout
De la fausse démocratie directe
Comme en Suisse à l'hypocrisie infecte
Démocratie directe
Encore un truc piqué aux libertaires
Ils et elles savent tout falsifier, les réactionnaires
Aucune démocratie directe ne peut-être parlementaire
Elle ne peut avoir aucune ou aucun représentant
Elle ne peut avoir aucun leader
La seule vraie démocratie véritable, c'est l'anarchie
Tout le reste pue le fascisme et la chienlit
Avec toute sa patientèle
Qui vit dans ses poubelles
Aucune frugalité dans sa récupération
Au capital, macérat d'adaptation !
Du covoiturage
De la colocation
De la copropriété
Coceci, cocela, le fascisme libéral
Sait, à tout, se calquer
Pour maintenir sa supercherie et toutes les inégalités
Jouant sur les fausses contestations
En avance d'une contre-révolution
De la fragmentation
De la division
Du simple ennemi commun
Cela ne peut durer longtemps
Car, entre fractions rivales, l'affrontement
Certes
Casser la gueule aux fascistes
Casser la gueule aux stalinistes
Casser la gueule aux racistes et aux racialistes
Et à pas mal d'autres istes
Casser la gueule aux politicards et aux bureaucrates
Un beau jeu de cartes
Mais, hélas, la pauvreté est ou vote à droite
Mais la bourgeoisie éclairée est ou vote à gauche
Et encore, c'est la gauche de la droite
Car, tout n'est plus que de droite
D'ailleurs, dans les grandes familles bourgeoises
Qui de très haut nous toisent
Comme jadis, le clan mafieux des Kennedy
La peu conforme, l'attardée mentale, et retardataire
Feu ( 1918-2005 ) Rose Marie Kennedy
Et qui un riche mariage, ne put espérer
Fut cachée, puis en 1941, horreur, lobotomisée
Pour finir ses jours en hôpital psychiatrique, légumisée !
Et pour ce faire
Il fallait seulement l'autorisation du mari ou du père
Des catholiques et des affairistes
Ce à l'exacte image du monde capitaliste
Qui sait tout récupérer et tout bouffer
Sans jamais vraiment s'étouffer
Ou alors
Ce dans le monde entier
Enfin, les peuples révoltés et armés
Pour toute l'ignominie, l'exterminer
Et si l'argent, il y en a
Dans les poches du patronat
Des armes, il y en a
Dans les casernes et armureries, voilà
Donc, atomisant
Tout gouvernement
Tout parlement
Tout ce qui les défend
En quoi que ce soit, plus aucune ou aucun représentant
Pour enfin, de la vraie joie et vraie communication
Se défaisant de toutes les aliénations
Juillet 1936, Barcelone
Femmes, enfants, hommes, qui entonnent
Quand plus personne n'applaudit plus personne
Et en vérité
Très peu, nous pourrions manger
Toute une production très très allégée
Par exemple, épeautre, amande, châtaigne
Triolisme sans dette qui draine
De tout, se défaire
Pour pouvoir tout refaire, révolutionnaire
Au tout gratuit
Au tout partagé
Au tout réfléchi
Au tout générosité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Small reminder: the internal combustion engine works thanks to the rapid combustion of a mixture of air and gasoline, these burnt gases then being released into the atmosphere. Let us take a Clio which consumes 6.3 l per 100 km in city and 4.2 outside. Driving 5 km in the city requires 0.31 l of gasoline. It is like setting a full can on fire and throwing it out the window. Driving 800 km in a Clio is a Paris-Marseille means exploding a suitcase and a half of gasoline (34 kg) .And a return Paris-New-York by plane (twice 5,800 km) consists of burning 290 kg of kerosene per person . Or 12.6 suitcases (taking the standard 23 kg suitcase of the airlines). "
Jean-Luc Porquet via Le Canard enchaîné of March 27, 2019
In a society
From national to international
From local to global
Or all of it
In an inextricable tote
Is heteronormous
Is homonormé
Is binormed
Is poor
Is richonormé
And other standard
And any standard is to throw up
You have to be an unclassifiable
You have to be unbreakable
Maybe some rare and genuine anarchists
Who are not on the top of the list
Invisibles
Because only diverse alienation is visible
All over
False direct democracy
As in Switzerland with infectious hypocrisy
Direct democracy
Another thing stung from the libertarians
They know how to falsify everything, the reactionaries
No direct democracy can be parliamentary
It cannot have any or any representative
She can't have no leader
The only real true democracy is anarchy
Everything else stinks of fascism and bitch
With all his patient base
Who lives in his garbage cans
No frugality in its recovery
In capital, adaptation macerate!
Carpooling
Shared accommodation
Of the co-ownership
Coceci, cocela, liberal fascism
Knows how to follow everything
To maintain his deception and all the inequalities
Playing on false disputes
Ahead of a counter-revolution
Fragmentation
From the division
From the simple common enemy
It can't last long
Because, between rival factions, the confrontation
Certainly
Smash the Fascists
Smash the stalinists
Smash racists and racialists
And a lot of other ists
Smash politicians and bureaucrats
A beautiful deck of cards
But, alas, poverty is or right vote
But the enlightened bourgeoisie is or votes on the left
And again, it's the left of the right
Because, everything is only right
Moreover, in the great bourgeois families
Who look down on us from above
Like in the old days, the Kennedy gang
The inconsistent, the mentally retarded, and late
Feu (1918-2005) Rose Marie Kennedy
And who a rich marriage could not hope for
Was hidden, then in 1941, horror, lobotomized
To end his days in a psychiatric hospital, vegetable!
And to do this
It only needed permission from the husband or the father
Catholics and business people
This in the exact image of the capitalist world
Who knows how to collect everything and eat everything
Without ever really choking
Or
This around the world
Finally, the revolted and armed peoples
For all the ignominy, exterminate it
And if there is money
In the pockets of employers
Weapons, there are
In the barracks and armories, that's it
So atomizing
Any government
Any parliament
All that defends them
In anything, no more or no representative
For finally, real joy and real communication
Getting rid of all alienations
July 1936, Barcelona
Women, children, men, singing
When nobody applauds any more
And in truth
Very little we could eat
A whole very very light production
For example, spelled, almond, chestnut
Threesome without debt that drains
To get rid of everything
To be able to redo everything, revolutionary
At all free
All shared
At all considered
To all generosity!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment