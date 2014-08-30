Il n'y a plus d'avenir

Il n'y a plus que du passé

Il n'y a plus que du présent

Il n'y a plus d'avenir

L'avenir dort

L'avenir est mort

Du passé, du présent, comme avenir

Un passé permanent

Un présent permanent

Un avenir impermanent

L'avenir dort

L'avenir est mort

Passé permanent de l'avenir

Présent permanent de l'avenir

L'avenir est sans avenir

Du commencement dans le finir

L'avenir dort

L'avenir est mort

Il n'y a plus d'avenir

Quand l'avenir est sans avenir

Un avenir impermanent de la chute dans le temps

Il ne pouvait y avoir d'avenir au tout dément

L'avenir dort

L'avenir est mort

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

There is no more future

There is only the past

There is only the present

There is no more future

The future is sleeping

The future is dead

From the past, from the present, as the future

A permanent past

A permanent present

An impermanent future

The future is sleeping

The future is dead

Permanent past of the future

Permanent present of the future

The future has no future

From the beginning to the end

The future is sleeping

The future is dead

There is no more future

When the future has no future

An impermanent future of falling in time

There could be no future for the crazy

The future is sleeping

The future is dead

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"