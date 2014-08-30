Il n'y a plus d'avenir

Patrice Faubert
Il n'y a plus d'avenir
Il n'y a plus que du passé
Il n'y a plus que du présent
Il n'y a plus d'avenir

L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort

Du passé, du présent, comme avenir
Un passé permanent
Un présent permanent
Un avenir impermanent

L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort

Passé permanent de l'avenir
Présent permanent de l'avenir
L'avenir est sans avenir
Du commencement dans le finir

L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort

Il n'y a plus d'avenir
Quand l'avenir est sans avenir
Un avenir impermanent de la chute dans le temps
Il ne pouvait y avoir d'avenir au tout dément

L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

There is no more future
There is only the past
There is only the present
There is no more future

The future is sleeping
The future is dead

From the past, from the present, as the future
A permanent past
A permanent present
An impermanent future

The future is sleeping
The future is dead

Permanent past of the future
Permanent present of the future
The future has no future
From the beginning to the end

The future is sleeping
The future is dead

There is no more future
When the future has no future
An impermanent future of falling in time
There could be no future for the crazy

The future is sleeping
The future is dead

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"

