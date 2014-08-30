Il n'y a plus d'avenir
Il n'y a plus d'avenir
Il n'y a plus que du passé
Il n'y a plus que du présent
Il n'y a plus d'avenir
L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort
Du passé, du présent, comme avenir
Un passé permanent
Un présent permanent
Un avenir impermanent
L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort
Passé permanent de l'avenir
Présent permanent de l'avenir
L'avenir est sans avenir
Du commencement dans le finir
L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort
Il n'y a plus d'avenir
Quand l'avenir est sans avenir
Un avenir impermanent de la chute dans le temps
Il ne pouvait y avoir d'avenir au tout dément
L'avenir dort
L'avenir est mort
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
There is no more future
There is only the past
There is only the present
There is no more future
The future is sleeping
The future is dead
From the past, from the present, as the future
A permanent past
A permanent present
An impermanent future
The future is sleeping
The future is dead
Permanent past of the future
Permanent present of the future
The future has no future
From the beginning to the end
The future is sleeping
The future is dead
There is no more future
When the future has no future
An impermanent future of falling in time
There could be no future for the crazy
The future is sleeping
The future is dead
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
