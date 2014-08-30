La vérité

Patrice Faubert
Other

La vérité
Aurait-elle six faces ?
Pour elle, tant de tués / tuées
Ont fait la grimace
La vérité
Aurait-elle six faces ?

Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The truth
Would it have six faces?
For her, so many killed / killed
Made a face
The truth
Would it have six faces?

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"

