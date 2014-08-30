Tout
Tout a été dit
Tout a été pensé
Tout a été rêvé
Tout a été fait
Mais alors quoi ?
Tout a été copié
Tout a été imité
Tout a été imaginé
Tout a été plagié
Mais alors quoi ?
Tout a été filmé
Tout a été tué
Tout a été torturé
Tout a été poétisé
Mais alors quoi ?
Tout a été écrit
Tout a été peint
Tout a été vécu
Tout a été théorisé
Mais alors quoi ?
Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Everything was said
Everything has been thought of
Everything has been dreamed of
Everything has been done
But then what?
Everything has been copied
Everything has been imitated
Everything has been imagined
Everything has been plagiarized
But then what?
Everything was filmed
Everything was killed
Everything was tortured
Everything has been poetized
But then what?
Everything has been written
Everything has been painted
Everything has been lived
Everything has been theorized
But then what?
Patrice Faubert (2010) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
