Tout a été dit

Tout a été pensé

Tout a été rêvé

Tout a été fait

Mais alors quoi ?

Tout a été copié

Tout a été imité

Tout a été imaginé

Tout a été plagié

Mais alors quoi ?

Tout a été filmé

Tout a été tué

Tout a été torturé

Tout a été poétisé

Mais alors quoi ?

Tout a été écrit

Tout a été peint

Tout a été vécu

Tout a été théorisé

Mais alors quoi ?

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Everything was said

Everything has been thought of

Everything has been dreamed of

Everything has been done

But then what?

Everything has been copied

Everything has been imitated

Everything has been imagined

Everything has been plagiarized

But then what?

Everything was filmed

Everything was killed

Everything was tortured

Everything has been poetized

But then what?

Everything has been written

Everything has been painted

Everything has been lived

Everything has been theorized

But then what?

Patrice Faubert (2010) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"