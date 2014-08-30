Temps de l'aviateur, temps du boucher

Temps du physicien, tant du travailleur

Temps du savant, temps de l'ouvrier

Temps de l'alpiniste, temps du paysan

Tant de temps

Temps de tant

Temps du téléspectateur, temps de l'assassin

Temps du politicien, temps du menteur

Temps du vide, temps de l'élection

Temps de l'objet, temps de l'obsolescence

Temps de tant

Temps de l'étudiant, temps de la ménagère

Temps du sportif, temps du poète

Temps du cosmonaute, temps du prisonnier

Temps du clochard, temps du riche

Temps de tant du tant de temps

Temps du pauvre, tant du chômeur

Temps de la défaite, temps de la victoire

Temps du beau temps, temps du mauvais temps

Temps des manifestations, temps de l'auto-stop

Tant de temps du temps du tant

Patrice Faubert ( 1994 ) puète , peuète , pouète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The aviator's time, the butcher's time

Time of the physicist, so much of the worker

Time of the scientist, time of the worker

Time of the climber, time of the peasant

So much time

So much time

Viewer time, assassin time

Politician's time, liar's time

Time of the void, time of the election

Time of the object, time of obsolescence

So much time

Student time, housewife time

Time of the sportsman, time of the poet

Cosmonaut time, prisoner time

Time of the tramp, time of the rich

Time of so much time

Time of the poor, so much of the unemployed

Time of defeat, time of victory

Good weather, bad weather weather

Time for demonstrations, time for hitchhiking

So much time of the time of so much

Patrice Faubert (1994) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"