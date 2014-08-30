Tant de temps
Temps de l'aviateur, temps du boucher
Temps du physicien, tant du travailleur
Temps du savant, temps de l'ouvrier
Temps de l'alpiniste, temps du paysan
Tant de temps
Temps de tant
Temps du téléspectateur, temps de l'assassin
Temps du politicien, temps du menteur
Temps du vide, temps de l'élection
Temps de l'objet, temps de l'obsolescence
Temps de tant
Temps de l'étudiant, temps de la ménagère
Temps du sportif, temps du poète
Temps du cosmonaute, temps du prisonnier
Temps du clochard, temps du riche
Temps de tant du tant de temps
Temps du pauvre, tant du chômeur
Temps de la défaite, temps de la victoire
Temps du beau temps, temps du mauvais temps
Temps des manifestations, temps de l'auto-stop
Tant de temps du temps du tant
Patrice Faubert ( 1994 ) puète , peuète , pouète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
The aviator's time, the butcher's time
Time of the physicist, so much of the worker
Time of the scientist, time of the worker
Time of the climber, time of the peasant
So much time
So much time
Viewer time, assassin time
Politician's time, liar's time
Time of the void, time of the election
Time of the object, time of obsolescence
So much time
Student time, housewife time
Time of the sportsman, time of the poet
Cosmonaut time, prisoner time
Time of the tramp, time of the rich
Time of so much time
Time of the poor, so much of the unemployed
Time of defeat, time of victory
Good weather, bad weather weather
Time for demonstrations, time for hitchhiking
So much time of the time of so much
Patrice Faubert (1994) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
