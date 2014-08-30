L'apprentissage à la soumission
But still
Religion, all religion
It's war, it's intolerance
But still
Ideology, any ideology
It's war, it's intolerance
But still
The idea, any idea
It's war, it's intolerance
No more religion
No more ideology
No more idea
No more leader, leader, god
Who plays, on us, fire
2015
In Pakistan
7000 victims of religious fanaticism
And everywhere else, from moment to moment
Of the slice of life
Serial monogamy
There can be no epic
When everything is desperate
When everything is shifted
When everything is missed
When everything is messed up
When all is failed
When everything is imposed!
Not so long ago
When out of ten people, nine people were peasants or peasants
Many centuries ago, no wonder
For the nobles
80 kg of meat per year
For the peasants
20 kg of meat per year
Certainly, and finally
A bit like nowadays, globally
I admit, there are no more fortified castles
All local, with the means at hand
Slate, wood, clay, from the thirteenth century
Without the castellologists, wanting to do harm
Horses, hunting, transport, war
Of the defensive system, according to each era
Foods in storage
From the origin of salting
With latrines in each castle
In India nowadays, in some places it is lacking
Technicality, over the centuries, is improving
But with mentalities still so gory
And again and again, 6,000 excised girls
In the world, every day, a monstrosity
We understand the hundred isolated tribes
And wanting to stay that way
Especially in the Amazon, refusing to contact us
And we must also count
With the first or indigenous peoples that should be respected
About 370 or 450 million people around the world
In 70 countries are represented!
But of decimation
Technologies in the hands of the Nazification reaction
Industrialization, extraction
Dams broken, deforestation
Mining pollution
Of the plenipotentiary oligarchy
Confiscation of territories
Micro power plants
From all destroy, to all eclectic
To the counter-revolutionary
With any government to perfect it
Every state is a police, every government is authoritarian
Gold
Without government
Everything would continue to work
Gold
Without any prison
Everything would continue to work
Without any police, without any army
Without any authority
Everything would continue to work
Which demonstrates their uselessness
So it's totalitarian
So it's inhumanity
So it's secular or religious fascism, all reactionary
Of broadcast tyranny
Of spectacularized tyranny
Fascist and reactionary plague thought
Yet there are around 6,800 distinct languages
But for many, as extinct
Submission to learning
Learning to submit
And not to reason or to reflection!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
