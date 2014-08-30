L'apprentissage à la soumission

But still

Religion, all religion

It's war, it's intolerance

But still

Ideology, any ideology

It's war, it's intolerance

But still

The idea, any idea

It's war, it's intolerance

No more religion

No more ideology

No more idea

No more leader, leader, god

Who plays, on us, fire

2015

In Pakistan

7000 victims of religious fanaticism

And everywhere else, from moment to moment

Of the slice of life

Serial monogamy

There can be no epic

When everything is desperate

When everything is shifted

When everything is missed

When everything is messed up

When all is failed

When everything is imposed!

Not so long ago

When out of ten people, nine people were peasants or peasants

Many centuries ago, no wonder

For the nobles

80 kg of meat per year

For the peasants

20 kg of meat per year

Certainly, and finally

A bit like nowadays, globally

I admit, there are no more fortified castles

All local, with the means at hand

Slate, wood, clay, from the thirteenth century

Without the castellologists, wanting to do harm

Horses, hunting, transport, war

Of the defensive system, according to each era

Foods in storage

From the origin of salting

With latrines in each castle

In India nowadays, in some places it is lacking

Technicality, over the centuries, is improving

But with mentalities still so gory

And again and again, 6,000 excised girls

In the world, every day, a monstrosity

We understand the hundred isolated tribes

And wanting to stay that way

Especially in the Amazon, refusing to contact us

And we must also count

With the first or indigenous peoples that should be respected

About 370 or 450 million people around the world

In 70 countries are represented!

But of decimation

Technologies in the hands of the Nazification reaction

Industrialization, extraction

Dams broken, deforestation

Mining pollution

Of the plenipotentiary oligarchy

Confiscation of territories

Micro power plants

From all destroy, to all eclectic

To the counter-revolutionary

With any government to perfect it

Every state is a police, every government is authoritarian

Gold

Without government

Everything would continue to work

Gold

Without any prison

Everything would continue to work

Without any police, without any army

Without any authority

Everything would continue to work

Which demonstrates their uselessness

So it's totalitarian

So it's inhumanity

So it's secular or religious fascism, all reactionary

Of broadcast tyranny

Of spectacularized tyranny

Fascist and reactionary plague thought

Yet there are around 6,800 distinct languages

But for many, as extinct

Submission to learning

Learning to submit

And not to reason or to reflection!

