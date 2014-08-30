L'apprentissage à la soumission

Mais encore

La religion, toute religion

C'est de la guerre, c'est de l'intolérance

Mais encore

L'idéologie, toute idéologie

C'est de la guerre, c'est de l'intolérance

Mais encore

L'idée, toute idée

C'est de la guerre, c'est de l'intolérance

Plus aucune religion

Plus aucune idéologie

Plus aucune idée

Plus aucun chef, leader, dieu

Qui en joue, sur nous, font feu

2015

Au Pakistan

7000 victimes du fanatisme religieux

Et partout ailleurs, d'instant en instant

De la tranche de vie

De la monogamie en série

Il ne peut y avoir aucune épopée

Quand tout est désespéré

Quand tout est décalé

Quand tout est manqué

Quand tout est gâché

Quand tout est échoué

Quand tout est imposé !

Il n'y a pas si longtemps

Quand sur dix personnes, neuf personnes étaient paysannes ou paysans

Il y a plusieurs siècles, pas étonnant

Pour les nobles

80 kg de viande par an

Pour les paysans

20 kg de viande par an

Certes, et finalement

Un peu, comme de nos jours, globalement

Je le concède, il n'y a plus de châteaux-forts

Tout local, avec les moyens du bord

Ardoise, bois, glaise, du treizième siècle

Sans aux castellologues, vouloir faire du tort

Chevaux, chasse, transports, guerre

Du système défensif, selon chaque ère

Les aliments en conservation

De l'origine de la salaison

Avec des latrines dans chaque château

En Inde, de nos jours, cela fait, en certains endroits, défaut

La technicité, au fil des siècles, s'améliore

Mais avec des mentalités toujours aussi gores

Et encore et toujours, 6000 fillettes excisées

Dans le monde, chaque jour, une monstruosité

L'on comprend la centaine de tribus isolées

Et voulant le rester

En Amazonie surtout, refusant de nous contacter

Et il faut aussi compter

Avec les peuples premiers ou autochtones qu'il faudrait respecter

Environ 370 ou 450 millions de gens dans le monde entier

Dans 70 pays sont représentés !

Mais de la décimation

Des technologies aux mains de la réaction nazification

Industrialisation, extraction

Des barrages rompus, déforestation

De la pollution minière

De l'oligarchie plénipotentiaire

Confiscation des territoires

Des microcentrales électriques

Du tout détruire, au tout éclectique

Au tout contre-révolutionnaire

Avec tout gouvernement pour le parfaire

Tout Etat est policier, tout gouvernement est autoritaire

Or

Sans gouvernement

Tout continuerait de fonctionner

Or

Sans aucune prison

Tout continuerait de fonctionner

Sans aucune police, sans aucune armée

Sans aucune autorité

Tout continuerait de fonctionner

Ce qui démontre leur inutilité

C'est donc du totalitaire

C'est donc de l'inhumanitaire

C'est donc du fascisme laïc ou religieux, tout réactionnaire

De la tyrannie radiodiffusée

De la tyrannie spectacularisée

Pensée de la peste fascisante et réactionnaire

Il y a pourtant environ 6800 langues distinctes

Mais pour beaucoup, comme éteintes

La soumission à l'apprentissage

L'apprentissage à la soumission

Et non à la raison ou à la réflexion !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

