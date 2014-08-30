L'apprentissage à la soumission
Mais encore
La religion, toute religion
C'est de la guerre, c'est de l'intolérance
Mais encore
L'idéologie, toute idéologie
C'est de la guerre, c'est de l'intolérance
Mais encore
L'idée, toute idée
C'est de la guerre, c'est de l'intolérance
Plus aucune religion
Plus aucune idéologie
Plus aucune idée
Plus aucun chef, leader, dieu
Qui en joue, sur nous, font feu
2015
Au Pakistan
7000 victimes du fanatisme religieux
Et partout ailleurs, d'instant en instant
De la tranche de vie
De la monogamie en série
Il ne peut y avoir aucune épopée
Quand tout est désespéré
Quand tout est décalé
Quand tout est manqué
Quand tout est gâché
Quand tout est échoué
Quand tout est imposé !
Il n'y a pas si longtemps
Quand sur dix personnes, neuf personnes étaient paysannes ou paysans
Il y a plusieurs siècles, pas étonnant
Pour les nobles
80 kg de viande par an
Pour les paysans
20 kg de viande par an
Certes, et finalement
Un peu, comme de nos jours, globalement
Je le concède, il n'y a plus de châteaux-forts
Tout local, avec les moyens du bord
Ardoise, bois, glaise, du treizième siècle
Sans aux castellologues, vouloir faire du tort
Chevaux, chasse, transports, guerre
Du système défensif, selon chaque ère
Les aliments en conservation
De l'origine de la salaison
Avec des latrines dans chaque château
En Inde, de nos jours, cela fait, en certains endroits, défaut
La technicité, au fil des siècles, s'améliore
Mais avec des mentalités toujours aussi gores
Et encore et toujours, 6000 fillettes excisées
Dans le monde, chaque jour, une monstruosité
L'on comprend la centaine de tribus isolées
Et voulant le rester
En Amazonie surtout, refusant de nous contacter
Et il faut aussi compter
Avec les peuples premiers ou autochtones qu'il faudrait respecter
Environ 370 ou 450 millions de gens dans le monde entier
Dans 70 pays sont représentés !
Mais de la décimation
Des technologies aux mains de la réaction nazification
Industrialisation, extraction
Des barrages rompus, déforestation
De la pollution minière
De l'oligarchie plénipotentiaire
Confiscation des territoires
Des microcentrales électriques
Du tout détruire, au tout éclectique
Au tout contre-révolutionnaire
Avec tout gouvernement pour le parfaire
Tout Etat est policier, tout gouvernement est autoritaire
Or
Sans gouvernement
Tout continuerait de fonctionner
Or
Sans aucune prison
Tout continuerait de fonctionner
Sans aucune police, sans aucune armée
Sans aucune autorité
Tout continuerait de fonctionner
Ce qui démontre leur inutilité
C'est donc du totalitaire
C'est donc de l'inhumanitaire
C'est donc du fascisme laïc ou religieux, tout réactionnaire
De la tyrannie radiodiffusée
De la tyrannie spectacularisée
Pensée de la peste fascisante et réactionnaire
Il y a pourtant environ 6800 langues distinctes
Mais pour beaucoup, comme éteintes
La soumission à l'apprentissage
L'apprentissage à la soumission
Et non à la raison ou à la réflexion !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
But still
Religion, all religion
It's war, it's intolerance
But still
Ideology, any ideology
It's war, it's intolerance
But still
The idea, any idea
It's war, it's intolerance
No more religion
No more ideology
No more idea
No more leader, leader, god
Who plays, on us, fire
2015
In Pakistan
7000 victims of religious fanaticism
And everywhere else, from moment to moment
Of the slice of life
Serial monogamy
There can be no epic
When everything is desperate
When everything is shifted
When everything is missed
When everything is messed up
When all is failed
When everything is imposed!
Not so long ago
When out of ten people, nine people were peasants or peasants
Many centuries ago, no wonder
For the nobles
80 kg of meat per year
For the peasants
20 kg of meat per year
Certainly, and finally
A bit like nowadays, globally
I admit, there are no more fortified castles
All local, with the means at hand
Slate, wood, clay, from the thirteenth century
Without the castellologists, wanting to do harm
Horses, hunting, transport, war
Of the defensive system, according to each era
Foods in storage
From the origin of salting
With latrines in each castle
In India nowadays, in some places it is lacking
Technicality, over the centuries, is improving
But with mentalities still so gory
And again and again, 6,000 excised girls
In the world, every day, a monstrosity
We understand the hundred isolated tribes
And wanting to stay that way
Especially in the Amazon, refusing to contact us
And we must also count
With the first or indigenous peoples that should be respected
About 370 or 450 million people around the world
In 70 countries are represented!
But of decimation
Technologies in the hands of the Nazification reaction
Industrialization, extraction
Dams broken, deforestation
Mining pollution
Of the plenipotentiary oligarchy
Confiscation of territories
Micro power plants
From all destroy, to all eclectic
To the counter-revolutionary
With any government to perfect it
Every state is a police, every government is authoritarian
Gold
Without government
Everything would continue to work
Gold
Without any prison
Everything would continue to work
Without any police, without any army
Without any authority
Everything would continue to work
Which demonstrates their uselessness
So it's totalitarian
So it's inhumanity
So it's secular or religious fascism, all reactionary
Of broadcast tyranny
Of spectacularized tyranny
Fascist and reactionary plague thought
Yet there are around 6,800 distinct languages
But for many, as extinct
Submission to learning
Learning to submit
And not to reason or to reflection!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
