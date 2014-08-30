La recherche de la dominance s ' apprend dès l ' école , elle est présente dans tout groupe humain , même " libertaire " , car il y a une structure hiérarchique de dominance dans tous les groupes humains .La plus grande étant la structure hiérarchique étatique de dominance ...

LA RECHERCHE DE LA DOMINANCE EST PARTOUT , DU SIMPLE MANOEUVRE JUSQU ’ AU PRESIDENT DE LA REPUBLIQUE .

" Ce n ’ est pas ma façon de penser qui a fait mon malheur , c ’ est celle des autres . "

Feu le moraliste et philosophe Français D.A.F De Sade ( marquis de Sade , 1740-1814 ) .

A ce propos , rappelons que feu Robespierre fit enfermer le marquis de Sade non pour modérantisme , mais pour extrémisme révolutionnaire . Et en 2010 , nous assistons , et ce depuis un certain nombre d ’ années , au retour de la morale sexuelle , et de l ’ ordre moral . Ainsi les jeunes générations , mêmes gauchistes et anarchistes , sont-elles puritaines et pudibondes . Elles devraient lire le livre de feu Wilhelm Reich ( 1897-1957 ) " L ’ irruption de la morale sexuelle " qui date de 1932 .

Mais nous n ’ aimons pas tout ce qui dérange nos certitudes et nos habitudes . Cela correspond aussi à une droitisation généralisée des mentalités et des groupements politiques . Et parler de révolution sexuelle , confine aujourd ’ hui à parler de pornographie ou de pédophilie , tellement la régression est profonde et touche tous les mouvements de pensée , ces dernières années ... 1968 était passé par là , mais tout à été très vite repris par la réaction . Aussi les jeunesses gauchistes et anarchistes sont-elles en avance d ’ une contre révolution ou en retard d ’ une révolution .

De même de nos jours , l ’ on ne vous censure plus ,l ’ on dit que vous écrivez trop petit ou trop gros , que c ’ est impossible à lire , que vous êtes hors sujet ( c ’ est quoi le sujet de la rédaction ? ) alors qu ’ il suffirait d ’ expliquer que l ’ on n ’ est pas d ’ accord ou d ’ accord avec le contenu d ’ un texte , et de dire pourquoi ! c ’ est du mépris et de l ’ hypocrisie , car tout texte est lisible , surtout les miens qui sont écrits d ’ une façon scolaire , et qui sont tout à fait compréhensibles par tout le monde . Donc , la recherche de la dominance , c ’ est toi , c ’ est moi , c ’ est lui , c ’ est nous , c ’ est ils/elles , tout le monde n ’ aspire qu ’ à dominer , pour s ’ inscrire dans une hiérarchie .

En effet , pour être " aimé " dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , il faut s ’ élever dans une structure hiérarchique de dominance , quelle que soit cette structure de dominance . Et l ’ on vous aimera , en fonction de votre inscription et de votre insertion dans cette structure hiérarchique de dominance . Et les dominant (es) n ’ aiment pas parler de dominance ( sauf pour les animaux non-humains ) comme pour les bureaucrates pour qui la bureaucratie est censée ne pas exister . Donc , à quoi bon en parler ? et dénoncer les dominances partout où elles de trouvent est l ’ assurance d ’ être haï universellement .

Ainsi terminé l ’ époque des André Leroi-Gourhan ( 1911-1986 ) cancre notoire , ce qui ne l ’ empêcha pas de devenir , l’ un des plus grands préhistoriens mondiaux , des Max Born ( 1882-1970 ) qui posa le problème de la responsabilité morale du savant dans le monde moderne , des Nietzsche ( 1844-1900 ) , dont la soeur , falsifia l ’ oeuvre , soeur qui deviendra l ’ amie de Mussolini et de Hitler . Nietzsche qui sombra dans le coma dès l ’ année 1889 et qui y resta jusqu ’ à sa mort . Il souffrait de maniaco-dépression et de syphilis cérébrale . Donc le terme de " liberté " est un terme ambigu , car la " liberté " d ’ exploiter , la " liberté " de ceci ou de cela ... c ’ est comme le mot libéral dans , lequel tant de " libertaires " pourraient se reconnaître .

Car c ’ est un mot si galvaudé , comme le mot " communiste " , qu ’ il a perdu sa réelle signification . Et l ’ on devrait se dire pour éviter toute confusion , anarchiste communiste ou communiste anarchiste , et sur ce terrain là , aucun libéral " libertaire " ne vous suivra ... comme les Daniel Cohn Bendit , les Michel Onfray , les Yvon Chotard etc ... devenus libéraux . Le système a su reconnaître leur dominance , les gratifier et les récompenser , et ainsi s ’ en faire des alliés subliminaux .Ils n ’ ont plus de raison d ’ être agressifs contre le système.

C ’ est donc le grand savant Français feu Henri Laborit ( 1914-1995 )qui est à l ’ origine principale , des recherches sur la dominance . Ainsi même dans les groupes anarchistes , la recherche de la dominance est présente , mais scotomisée par un discours logique propre au milieu libertaire . Et d ’ ailleurs , beaucoup de notables " libertaires " paradent sur les plateaux de télévision ou à la radio . Ce qui est grave c ’ est pas de passer à la télévision , c ’ est d ’ y avoir été invité . Mais l ’ on peut nonobstant comprendre que des savants honnêtes y soient passés ou y passent , pour enrichir de leurs connaissances , le plus grand nombre ... les Hagège , Testart , Laborit , Jacquard , Monod , etc ... il s ’ agit là , d ’ un trafic d ’ influence , par ailleurs bien sympathique . Car l ’ on écoute plus facilement une " autorité " qu ’ un " clochard" , fut-il un clochard savant ... pour conclure , citons l ’ immense historien des techniques Lewis Mumford " ( 1895-1990 ) .

" La mort des civilisations ne se produit pas à un instant déterminé comme celle des organismes biologiques . Elles sont composées d ’ un assemblage de structures indépendantes , lors même qu ’ elles forment un ensemble apparemment unifié , et lorsque l ’ assemblage se défait ces structures peuvent poursuivre une existence indépendante . "

Lewis Mumford ( La cité à travers l ' histoire )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) puète , peuète , pouète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Indeed, to be "loved" in the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society, one must rise in a hierarchical structure of dominance, whatever that structure of dominance may be. And we will love you, depending on your registration and your insertion in this hierarchical structure of dominance. And dominants don't like to talk about dominance (except for non-human animals) like bureaucrats for whom bureaucracy isn't supposed to exist. So, what's the point in talking about it? and denouncing dominance wherever it is found is the assurance of being universally hated.

Thus ended the era of André Leroi-Gourhan (1911-1986) notorious dunce, which did not prevent him from becoming, one of the greatest world prehistorians, of the Max Born (1882-1970) who posed the problem of the moral responsibility of the scientist in the modern world, of the Nietzsche (1844-1900), whose sister, falsified the work, sister who will become the friend of Mussolini and Hitler. Nietzsche who fell into a coma in 1889 and remained there until his death. He suffered from manic depression and cerebral syphilis. So the term "freedom" is an ambiguous term, because the "freedom" to exploit, the "freedom" of this or that ... it is like the word liberal in which so many "libertarians" could find themselves. recognize .

Because it's such a overused word, like the word "communist", that it has lost its real meaning. And we should say to avoid any confusion, communist anarchist or anarchist communist, and on this ground there, no liberal "libertarian" will follow you ... like the Daniel Cohn Bendit, the Michel Onfray, the Yvon Chotard etc. .. become liberal. The system has recognized their dominance, gratified and rewarded them, and thus made them subliminal allies. They no longer have any reason to be aggressive against the system.

The search for dominance is learned at school, it is present in all human groups, even "libertarians", because there is a hierarchical structure of dominance in all human groups. The largest being the hierarchical state structure of dominance ...

THE SEARCH FOR DOMINANCE IS EVERYWHERE, FROM THE SIMPLE MANEUVER UP TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC.

"It wasn't my way of thinking that made me unhappy, it was other people."

The late French moralist and philosopher D.A.F De Sade (Marquis de Sade, 1740-1814).

In this regard, let us recall that the late Robespierre had the Marquis de Sade locked up not for moderatingism, but for revolutionary extremism. And in 2010, we have seen, and have been for a number of years, the return of sexual morality, and moral order. Thus the younger generations, even leftists and anarchists, are puritanical and prudish. They should read the late Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) book "The Irruption of Sexual Morality" which dates from 1932.

But we don't like anything that upsets our certainties and our habits. It also corresponds to a generalized right-wing mentalities and political groupings. And to speak of sexual revolution, confines today to speaking of pornography or pedophilia, so the regression is deep and touches all the movements of thought, these last years ... 1968 had passed by there, but everything was very quickly taken back by reaction. So the leftist and anarchist youths are ahead of a counter revolution or behind a revolution.

Likewise nowadays, we no longer censor you, we say that you write too small or too big, that it is impossible to read, that you are off topic (what is the subject of writing? ?) whereas it would suffice to explain that one does not agree or agree with the content of a text, and to say why! it is contempt and hypocrisy, because any text is readable, especially mine which is written in a scholarly way, and which are completely understandable by everyone. So, the search for dominance, it's you, it's me, it's him, it's us, it's they / they, everyone only aspires to dominate, to register in a hierarchy.

t is therefore the great French scholar, the late Henri Laborit (1914-1995) who is the main source of research on dominance. So even in anarchist groups, the search for dominance is present, but scotomized by a logical discourse specific to the libertarian milieu. And besides, many notables "libertarians" parade on television sets or on the radio. What is serious is not to be on television, it is to have been invited. But we can nonetheless understand that honest scientists have passed or are passing there, to enrich with their knowledge, the greatest number ... the Hagège, Testart, Laborit, Jacquard, Monod, etc ... it is about there, an influence peddling, otherwise very nice. Because one listens more easily to an "authority" than a "tramp", even if he was a learned tramp ... to conclude, let us quote the immense historian of the techniques Lewis Mumford "(1895-1990).

"The death of civilizations does not occur at a fixed point in time like that of biological organisms. They are composed of an assemblage of independent structures, even as they form a seemingly unified whole, and when the assemblage falls apart these structures. can pursue an independent existence. "

Lewis Mumford (The City Through History)

Patrice Faubert (2010) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"