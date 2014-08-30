The Shortwave Report 01/29/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210129.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From JAPAN- Russia and the US have agreed to extend the last remaining nuclear arms treaty for another 5 years. In Hiroshima workers are preserving the Peace Memorial, one of the few structures to survive the nuclear bombing in 1945. At the World Economic Forum, the Chinese President has warned about the risks of a new Cold War, calling on global leaders to commit to cooperation rather than confrontation.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Jacobin founding editor Bhaskar Sunkara. They discuss the possible turning down of the American culture war, the causes of Central American migration, the problem with Cabinet members being retired military and intelligence officers, the hope that the American people want an end to US intervention and meddling in other countries politics, and a return to multilateralism.

From CUBA- The EU has dropped their support for Juan Guiado in his coup attempt in Venezuela. Covid is taking a huge toll across Brazil, but most devastating in the Amazon region. Thousands took to the streets in Australia to protest the current and historic mistreatment of aboriginal people.

From GERMANY- First brief global Covid news. Riots broke out in Netherlands over curfews imposed to control Covid. Suppliers of the herbicide Agent Orange during the Vietnam War are being sued in France. In Egypt it is the tenth anniversary of the so-called Arab Spring.

The latest Shortwave Report (January 29) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

“ The West won the world not by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion (to which few members of other religions were converted) but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence. Westerners often forget this fact; non-Westerners never do.”

-- Oliver Stone

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net