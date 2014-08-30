Paraphysique de l'anatomie sexualisée

Google

10 puissance 100

1938, gogol, terme trouvé par un enfant

Neveu de feu ( 1878 - 1955 ) Edward Kasner, tout en marchant

Un enfant de neuf ans

10 puissance 80

C'est le nombre estimé d'atomes dans notre univers

10 puissance 120

C'est pour le jeu d'échecs

10 puissance 170

C'est pour le jeu de go

10 puissance 51

Peut-être jusqu'à 10 puissance 100

C'est pour le jeu de dames à 64 cases

C'est pour le jeu de dames à cent cases

Pas étonnant

Si, avec Google, tout ou presque, est dedans

Tout un répertoire, d'après, d'avant

Ainsi

Une compagne de 1979 à 1982

La mère de Laurent du, Bérurier noir, en moins de deux

Au registre du commerce, m'inscrivit

Ne sachant pas dire non, je suivis

Et sans jamais avoir exercé, j'ai donc fui

Mais avec une patente, elle, sans oubli

Puis, de cette erreur, je fus radié

Puis, de cette erreur, je fus exonéré

Et avec une sympathique complicité

Par une amante amie

Ouf, ouf, en 1985, c'est ainsi !

Ipso facto, sur l'artilect ordinateur

Classique ou quantique, mais toujours à l'heure

Toute vie

Pouvant s'y inscrire ou s'y inscrit

Avec consentement

Sans consentement

Alors que dans un même temps

Cela n'est plus Dieu qui est mort

Mais c'est le futur qui est mort

Tout un gazouillis

De toute une pipolisation

Toute une mentalisation qui fit

Et qui fait, hier comme aujourd'hui

Au moins vingt mille femmes tondues à la libération

Au moins cent mille enfants nés et issus de la collaboration

Et d'une façon l'autre, tout a collaboré

L'on ne pouvait totalement l'éviter

Et donc avec une armée d'occupation

Aucune tergiversation pour l'infestation

Comme du rythmique en astrométrique

34970 communes de France

Avec toute une dissémination de cette ancienne outrance

De tant de corps mélangés

De tant d'idées permutées

Tout y est relié

Tout y est séparé

Le séparé du relié

Le relié du séparé !

Wikipétain

Cher à l'acteur ( né en 1964 ) Albert Dupontel que j'aime bien

Wikivilain, tant pour le mal que pour le bien

Et ce qui reste, finalement, bien scotomisé

C'est encore l'anatomie de la sexualité

La sexualité de l'anatomie

Surtout pour le magnifique clitoris

Toujours le tour de visse

En parler serait déjà du vice

Huit à dix mille terminaisons nerveuses

Pour le gland du pénis

Quatre à cinq mille terminaisons nerveuses

Pour le prépuce du pénis

Dix à vingt mille terminaisons nerveuses

Disons à la louche

Il est difficile d'y faire mouche

C'est du bouche à bouche

C'est du touche à touche

Qu'il faudrait au menu

Avec comme convenu

Des seins, avec ou sans lait, en bouche

De la vulve, du clitoris, en pleine bouche

Du prépuce, de l'anus, du pénis, en bouche

Selon les envies et selon les corps

Car attention, un tabou, jamais, ne dort

Donc

Toute mutilation sexuelle

Du prépuce, du clitoris

Voilà bien de l'abomination culturelle

Voilà bien de l'horreur cultuelle !

Il n'est donc pas étonnant

Si l'on produit en série du dément

Du précariat à l'anonymat

Et de la célébrité que voilà

Avec en France

Douze millions de personnes

Atteintes de divers troubles mentaux

Et oui, comme un coup de poing, cela sonne

Un monde entier malade mental

Et pas seulement Donald Trump, c'est fatal

Chacun, chacune, y allant de sa timbale

De plus en plus de folles

De plus en plus de fous

Tu es qui ?

Tu veux quoi ?

Nous sommes qui ?

Nous voulons quoi ?

Et selon quels critères

Qui décide qui est folle ou fou ?

Et selon quels critères

Qui valide qui est folle ou fou ?

Car avec une sexualité refoulée

Sublimée en un codage nerveux guerrier

Sublimée en un codage social mensonger

Comme jadis la Suisse et sa fausse neutralité

Qui de l'or volé

Aux nazis, put acheter

Avec du vrai argent qui fut ainsi hitlérisé

Ou alors avec des trains nazis

Qui en Suisse complice purent circuler

Pour les affaires, pour le profit

Et notre présent monde fonctionne encore ainsi !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Google

10 to the power of 100

1938, gogol, term found by a child

The late nephew (1878 - 1955) Edward Kasner, while walking

A nine year old child

10 to 80

This is the estimated number of atoms in our universe

10 to 120 power

It is for the game of chess

10 to 170

This is for the game of go

10 to 51

Maybe up to 10 to 100

This is for the 64 square checkers game

It's for the hundred square checkers

Not surprising

If, with Google, almost everything is in it

A whole repertoire, after, before

So

A companion from 1979 to 1982

Laurent du's mother, Bérurier noir, in less than two years

In the commercial register, entered me

Not knowing how to say no, I followed

And without ever having exercised, so I fled

But with a patent, she, without forgetting

Then, from this error, I was struck off

Then, from this error, I was exonerated

And with a nice complicity

By a lover friend

Phew, phew, in 1985, it is so!

Ipso facto, on the computer artilect

Classic or quantum, but always on time

All life

Can register or register

With consent

Without consent

While at the same time

This is no longer God who died

But it's the future that's dead

Quite a twitter

Of a whole pipolization

A whole mentalization that made

And who does, yesterday like today

At least twenty thousand women shaved at liberation

At least one hundred thousand children born and from the collaboration

And one way the other, everything worked together

We couldn't totally avoid it

And so with an occupation army

No procrastination for the infestation

Like rhythmic in astrometric

34,970 municipalities in France

With all a spread of this old excess

Of so many mixed bodies

Of so many ideas swapped

Everything is connected

Everything is separate

The separate from the bound

The bound of the separate!

Wikipetin

Dear to the actor (born in 1964) Albert Dupontel whom I like

Wikivilain, both for bad and for good

And what remains, finally, well scotomized

It's still the anatomy of sexuality

Anatomy sexuality

Especially for the beautiful clitoris

Always the turn of the screw

Talking about it would already be vice

Eight to ten thousand nerve endings

For the glans penis

Four to five thousand nerve endings

For the foreskin of the penis

Ten to twenty thousand nerve endings

Let's say ladle

It's hard to hit the mark

It's mouth to mouth

It's key to key

That it would take on the menu

With as agreed

Breasts, with or without milk, in the mouth

From the vulva, the clitoris, in the mouth

From the foreskin, the anus, the penis, to the mouth

According to desires and according to the body

Because be careful, a taboo, never sleeps

So

Any sexual mutilation

Of the foreskin, of the clitoris

This is cultural abomination

This is religious horror!

So it is no wonder

If we mass-produce insane

From precariat to anonymity

And the celebrity that is

With in France

Twelve million people

Suffers from various mental disorders

And yes, like a punch it sounds

A whole world of mental illness

And not just Donald Trump, it's fatal

Each, each, going from his cup

More and more crazy

More and more crazy people

Who are you ?

What do you want ?

Who are we?

What do we want?

And according to what criteria

Who decides who is mad or mad?

And according to what criteria

Who validates who is mad or mad?

Because with a repressed sexuality

Sublimated in a nervous warrior coding

Sublimated in deceptive social coding

As in the past Switzerland and its false neutrality

Who stole gold

To the Nazis, could buy

With real money that was hitlerized

Or else with Nazi trains

Who in Switzerland accomplice could circulate

For business, for profit

And our present world still works like this!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"