Paraphysique de l'anatomie sexualisée
10 puissance 100
1938, gogol, terme trouvé par un enfant
Neveu de feu ( 1878 - 1955 ) Edward Kasner, tout en marchant
Un enfant de neuf ans
10 puissance 80
C'est le nombre estimé d'atomes dans notre univers
10 puissance 120
C'est pour le jeu d'échecs
10 puissance 170
C'est pour le jeu de go
10 puissance 51
Peut-être jusqu'à 10 puissance 100
C'est pour le jeu de dames à 64 cases
C'est pour le jeu de dames à cent cases
Pas étonnant
Si, avec Google, tout ou presque, est dedans
Tout un répertoire, d'après, d'avant
Ainsi
Une compagne de 1979 à 1982
La mère de Laurent du, Bérurier noir, en moins de deux
Au registre du commerce, m'inscrivit
Ne sachant pas dire non, je suivis
Et sans jamais avoir exercé, j'ai donc fui
Mais avec une patente, elle, sans oubli
Puis, de cette erreur, je fus radié
Puis, de cette erreur, je fus exonéré
Et avec une sympathique complicité
Par une amante amie
Ouf, ouf, en 1985, c'est ainsi !
Ipso facto, sur l'artilect ordinateur
Classique ou quantique, mais toujours à l'heure
Toute vie
Pouvant s'y inscrire ou s'y inscrit
Avec consentement
Sans consentement
Alors que dans un même temps
Cela n'est plus Dieu qui est mort
Mais c'est le futur qui est mort
Tout un gazouillis
De toute une pipolisation
Toute une mentalisation qui fit
Et qui fait, hier comme aujourd'hui
Au moins vingt mille femmes tondues à la libération
Au moins cent mille enfants nés et issus de la collaboration
Et d'une façon l'autre, tout a collaboré
L'on ne pouvait totalement l'éviter
Et donc avec une armée d'occupation
Aucune tergiversation pour l'infestation
Comme du rythmique en astrométrique
34970 communes de France
Avec toute une dissémination de cette ancienne outrance
De tant de corps mélangés
De tant d'idées permutées
Tout y est relié
Tout y est séparé
Le séparé du relié
Le relié du séparé !
Wikipétain
Cher à l'acteur ( né en 1964 ) Albert Dupontel que j'aime bien
Wikivilain, tant pour le mal que pour le bien
Et ce qui reste, finalement, bien scotomisé
C'est encore l'anatomie de la sexualité
La sexualité de l'anatomie
Surtout pour le magnifique clitoris
Toujours le tour de visse
En parler serait déjà du vice
Huit à dix mille terminaisons nerveuses
Pour le gland du pénis
Quatre à cinq mille terminaisons nerveuses
Pour le prépuce du pénis
Dix à vingt mille terminaisons nerveuses
Disons à la louche
Il est difficile d'y faire mouche
C'est du bouche à bouche
C'est du touche à touche
Qu'il faudrait au menu
Avec comme convenu
Des seins, avec ou sans lait, en bouche
De la vulve, du clitoris, en pleine bouche
Du prépuce, de l'anus, du pénis, en bouche
Selon les envies et selon les corps
Car attention, un tabou, jamais, ne dort
Donc
Toute mutilation sexuelle
Du prépuce, du clitoris
Voilà bien de l'abomination culturelle
Voilà bien de l'horreur cultuelle !
Il n'est donc pas étonnant
Si l'on produit en série du dément
Du précariat à l'anonymat
Et de la célébrité que voilà
Avec en France
Douze millions de personnes
Atteintes de divers troubles mentaux
Et oui, comme un coup de poing, cela sonne
Un monde entier malade mental
Et pas seulement Donald Trump, c'est fatal
Chacun, chacune, y allant de sa timbale
De plus en plus de folles
De plus en plus de fous
Tu es qui ?
Tu veux quoi ?
Nous sommes qui ?
Nous voulons quoi ?
Et selon quels critères
Qui décide qui est folle ou fou ?
Et selon quels critères
Qui valide qui est folle ou fou ?
Car avec une sexualité refoulée
Sublimée en un codage nerveux guerrier
Sublimée en un codage social mensonger
Comme jadis la Suisse et sa fausse neutralité
Qui de l'or volé
Aux nazis, put acheter
Avec du vrai argent qui fut ainsi hitlérisé
Ou alors avec des trains nazis
Qui en Suisse complice purent circuler
Pour les affaires, pour le profit
Et notre présent monde fonctionne encore ainsi !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
10 to the power of 100
1938, gogol, term found by a child
The late nephew (1878 - 1955) Edward Kasner, while walking
A nine year old child
10 to 80
This is the estimated number of atoms in our universe
10 to 120 power
It is for the game of chess
10 to 170
This is for the game of go
10 to 51
Maybe up to 10 to 100
This is for the 64 square checkers game
It's for the hundred square checkers
Not surprising
If, with Google, almost everything is in it
A whole repertoire, after, before
So
A companion from 1979 to 1982
Laurent du's mother, Bérurier noir, in less than two years
In the commercial register, entered me
Not knowing how to say no, I followed
And without ever having exercised, so I fled
But with a patent, she, without forgetting
Then, from this error, I was struck off
Then, from this error, I was exonerated
And with a nice complicity
By a lover friend
Phew, phew, in 1985, it is so!
Ipso facto, on the computer artilect
Classic or quantum, but always on time
All life
Can register or register
With consent
Without consent
While at the same time
This is no longer God who died
But it's the future that's dead
Quite a twitter
Of a whole pipolization
A whole mentalization that made
And who does, yesterday like today
At least twenty thousand women shaved at liberation
At least one hundred thousand children born and from the collaboration
And one way the other, everything worked together
We couldn't totally avoid it
And so with an occupation army
No procrastination for the infestation
Like rhythmic in astrometric
34,970 municipalities in France
With all a spread of this old excess
Of so many mixed bodies
Of so many ideas swapped
Everything is connected
Everything is separate
The separate from the bound
The bound of the separate!
Wikipetin
Dear to the actor (born in 1964) Albert Dupontel whom I like
Wikivilain, both for bad and for good
And what remains, finally, well scotomized
It's still the anatomy of sexuality
Anatomy sexuality
Especially for the beautiful clitoris
Always the turn of the screw
Talking about it would already be vice
Eight to ten thousand nerve endings
For the glans penis
Four to five thousand nerve endings
For the foreskin of the penis
Ten to twenty thousand nerve endings
Let's say ladle
It's hard to hit the mark
It's mouth to mouth
It's key to key
That it would take on the menu
With as agreed
Breasts, with or without milk, in the mouth
From the vulva, the clitoris, in the mouth
From the foreskin, the anus, the penis, to the mouth
According to desires and according to the body
Because be careful, a taboo, never sleeps
So
Any sexual mutilation
Of the foreskin, of the clitoris
This is cultural abomination
This is religious horror!
So it is no wonder
If we mass-produce insane
From precariat to anonymity
And the celebrity that is
With in France
Twelve million people
Suffers from various mental disorders
And yes, like a punch it sounds
A whole world of mental illness
And not just Donald Trump, it's fatal
Each, each, going from his cup
More and more crazy
More and more crazy people
Who are you ?
What do you want ?
Who are we?
What do we want?
And according to what criteria
Who decides who is mad or mad?
And according to what criteria
Who validates who is mad or mad?
Because with a repressed sexuality
Sublimated in a nervous warrior coding
Sublimated in deceptive social coding
As in the past Switzerland and its false neutrality
Who stole gold
To the Nazis, could buy
With real money that was hitlerized
Or else with Nazi trains
Who in Switzerland accomplice could circulate
For business, for profit
And our present world still works like this!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
