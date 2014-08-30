Fidéicommis de perpétuation

Fidéicommis

Dont nous sommes

Femmes, enfants, hommes

Comme d'office, les commis

Et qu'elle qu'en soit la somme

Et qu'ainsi

S'amplifie et s'élargit

Ainsi

De feu ( 1947 - 2020 ) mon copain corse

Dont je me permets d'entrevoir l'écorce

Jean-Pierre Santoni qui à Bandol s'éteignit

Et qui fut un temps l'ami d'anarchie

Fidéicommis que je trace ainsi

De ce concept stirnérien

Et qui n'est pas né de rien

Même s'il ne bâtit sa cause sur rien

Car ce qui n'est pas nommé

Peut cependant tout à fait exister

Tout se contentant d'être

De toute une représentation du paraître

De nouvelles formulations

D'anciennes interprétations

De nouvelles interprétations

D'anciennes formulations

Psycho-écologie

Psychosociologie

Psychobiologie

De nouvelles formules en part belle

Mais

Rien de vraiment nouveau sous le soleil

Chaque être humain

En recherche de la dominance

Et ce, de l'être, en complète ignorance

Et ce, de l'être, en parfaite inconscience !

Dès l'école maternelle, ce verbe, il faudrait conjuguer

Je veux dominer, oui je

Tu veux dominer, oui tu

Il veut dominer, oui il

Elle veut dominer, oui elle

Nous voulons dominer, oui nous

Vous voulez dominer, oui vous

Ils et elles veulent dominer, oui ils et elles

Car nous voulons être aimés

Et pour cela, hélas, dans cette sotte société

Il faut dominer

Ou vouloir

Sans toujours le pouvoir

Dominer

Pour être ainsi un aimé

Pour être ainsi une aimée

Du clochard au richard

Du boucher au P.D.G

De l'altruiste à l'avare

Bref, tout le monde

Comme le fit savoir

Avec, de cette connaissance, véritable espoir

Feu le plus que savant et libertaire

Aux oubliettes des médias réactionnaires

Nonobstant

De beaucoup de chercheuses et de chercheurs, il fut le père

Donc, Henri Laborit ( 1914 -1995 ) si révolutionnaire

Comme unique authentique repère

Quand même la survie est devenue si sévère

D'un monde totalitaire, mortifère, délétère

Quand il faudrait, définitivement, tout fiche par terre !

Mais tout nous dénonce

Mais tout nous annonce

Sur l'artilect internet

Où tout n'y est pas très net

Et Google c'est dix puissance cent

De quoi se faire du mauvais sang

Ainsi

De mon inscription en 1982

Au registre du commerce

Mais je n'ai jamais, pourtant, pratiqué cette messe

Une femme fut à l'origine de cette erreur

Puis une autre femme supprima cette terreur

Des bijoux que je ne vendis jamais

De la pacotille, qu'en 1985, je rendis

En fait, tout cela fut donné à une femme amie

Comme quoi, même approximativement, sur internet, tout s'inscrit

Il en va ainsi aussi des peaux noircies

Peaux françaises mais peaux antillaises

Du rejet, des boulots mal payés, du déni

Toujours la France impériale et ses colonies

Quand la fiction des illusions

L'emportent sur une réalité économique

Et jamais vraiment métropolitains

Mais le plus souvent négropolitains

Avec des recrues pour l'administration

Des naïvetés pour l'exploitation

Quand même, plus encore hier, qu'aujourd'hui

Mais là, c'est simplement moins d'inconsistance dans la duperie

D'une façon l'autre, tout fonctionnant pareil

En économie, astronomie, sociologie, psychologie

Toujours sous le même soleil !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Trust

Of which we are

Women, children, men

As ex officio, the clerks

And whatever the sum

And so

Amplifies and expands

So

Of fire (1947 - 2020) my Corsican friend

Whose bark I allow myself to glimpse

Jean-Pierre Santoni who died in Bandol

And who was once the friend of anarchy

Trust that I trace in this way

From this Stirnerian concept

And who was not born from nothing

Even if he doesn't build his cause on nothing

Because what is not named

May however quite exist

All content to be

Of a whole representation of appearance

New formulations

Old interpretations

New interpretations

Old formulations

Psychoecology

Psychosociology

Psychobiology

New formulas in the spotlight

But

Nothing really new under the sun

Every human being

In search of dominance

And this, to be, in complete ignorance

And this, to be, in complete unconsciousness!

From nursery school, this verb should be conjugated

I want to dominate, yes I

You want to dominate, yes you

He wants to dominate, yes he

She wants to dominate, yes she

We want to dominate, yes we

You want to dominate, yes you

They and they want to dominate, yes they and they

Because we want to be loved

And for that, alas, in this stupid society

You have to dominate

Or want

Still without the power

Dominate

To be a loved one

To be a loved one

From tramp to richard

From butcher to P.D.G

From altruist to miser

In short, everyone

As reported

With, from this knowledge, true hope

Fire more than learned and libertarian

Forgotten by the reactionary media

Notwithstanding

Of many researchers, he was the father

So, Henri Laborit (1914 -1995) so revolutionary

As a unique authentic landmark

Even though survival got so harsh

Of a totalitarian, deadly, deleterious world

When it should, definitely, everything down!

But everything denounces us

But everything tells us

On the internet artilect

Where everything is not very clear

And Google is ten to the power of a hundred

What to do bad blood

So

From my registration in 1982

In the commercial register

But I never, however, practiced this mass

A woman was at the origin of this error

Then another woman suppressed this terror

Jewelry that I never sold

Junk, that in 1985, I returned

In fact, it was all given to a female friend

Like what, even approximately, on the internet, everything fits

This also applies to darkened skin

French skins but Caribbean skins

Rejection, poorly paid jobs, denial

Still imperial France and its colonies

When the fiction of illusions

Outweigh an economic reality

And never really metropolitan

But most often negropolitans

With recruits for the administration

Naivety for exploitation

Still, more yesterday than today

But there, it's just less inconsistency in the deception

Either way, everything working the same

In economics, astronomy, sociology, psychology

Always under the same sun!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"