Fidéicommis de perpétuation
Fidéicommis
Dont nous sommes
Femmes, enfants, hommes
Comme d'office, les commis
Et qu'elle qu'en soit la somme
Et qu'ainsi
S'amplifie et s'élargit
Ainsi
De feu ( 1947 - 2020 ) mon copain corse
Dont je me permets d'entrevoir l'écorce
Jean-Pierre Santoni qui à Bandol s'éteignit
Et qui fut un temps l'ami d'anarchie
Fidéicommis que je trace ainsi
De ce concept stirnérien
Et qui n'est pas né de rien
Même s'il ne bâtit sa cause sur rien
Car ce qui n'est pas nommé
Peut cependant tout à fait exister
Tout se contentant d'être
De toute une représentation du paraître
De nouvelles formulations
D'anciennes interprétations
De nouvelles interprétations
D'anciennes formulations
Psycho-écologie
Psychosociologie
Psychobiologie
De nouvelles formules en part belle
Mais
Rien de vraiment nouveau sous le soleil
Chaque être humain
En recherche de la dominance
Et ce, de l'être, en complète ignorance
Et ce, de l'être, en parfaite inconscience !
Dès l'école maternelle, ce verbe, il faudrait conjuguer
Je veux dominer, oui je
Tu veux dominer, oui tu
Il veut dominer, oui il
Elle veut dominer, oui elle
Nous voulons dominer, oui nous
Vous voulez dominer, oui vous
Ils et elles veulent dominer, oui ils et elles
Car nous voulons être aimés
Et pour cela, hélas, dans cette sotte société
Il faut dominer
Ou vouloir
Sans toujours le pouvoir
Dominer
Pour être ainsi un aimé
Pour être ainsi une aimée
Du clochard au richard
Du boucher au P.D.G
De l'altruiste à l'avare
Bref, tout le monde
Comme le fit savoir
Avec, de cette connaissance, véritable espoir
Feu le plus que savant et libertaire
Aux oubliettes des médias réactionnaires
Nonobstant
De beaucoup de chercheuses et de chercheurs, il fut le père
Donc, Henri Laborit ( 1914 -1995 ) si révolutionnaire
Comme unique authentique repère
Quand même la survie est devenue si sévère
D'un monde totalitaire, mortifère, délétère
Quand il faudrait, définitivement, tout fiche par terre !
Mais tout nous dénonce
Mais tout nous annonce
Sur l'artilect internet
Où tout n'y est pas très net
Et Google c'est dix puissance cent
De quoi se faire du mauvais sang
Ainsi
De mon inscription en 1982
Au registre du commerce
Mais je n'ai jamais, pourtant, pratiqué cette messe
Une femme fut à l'origine de cette erreur
Puis une autre femme supprima cette terreur
Des bijoux que je ne vendis jamais
De la pacotille, qu'en 1985, je rendis
En fait, tout cela fut donné à une femme amie
Comme quoi, même approximativement, sur internet, tout s'inscrit
Il en va ainsi aussi des peaux noircies
Peaux françaises mais peaux antillaises
Du rejet, des boulots mal payés, du déni
Toujours la France impériale et ses colonies
Quand la fiction des illusions
L'emportent sur une réalité économique
Et jamais vraiment métropolitains
Mais le plus souvent négropolitains
Avec des recrues pour l'administration
Des naïvetés pour l'exploitation
Quand même, plus encore hier, qu'aujourd'hui
Mais là, c'est simplement moins d'inconsistance dans la duperie
D'une façon l'autre, tout fonctionnant pareil
En économie, astronomie, sociologie, psychologie
Toujours sous le même soleil !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Trust
Of which we are
Women, children, men
As ex officio, the clerks
And whatever the sum
And so
Amplifies and expands
So
Of fire (1947 - 2020) my Corsican friend
Whose bark I allow myself to glimpse
Jean-Pierre Santoni who died in Bandol
And who was once the friend of anarchy
Trust that I trace in this way
From this Stirnerian concept
And who was not born from nothing
Even if he doesn't build his cause on nothing
Because what is not named
May however quite exist
All content to be
Of a whole representation of appearance
New formulations
Old interpretations
New interpretations
Old formulations
Psychoecology
Psychosociology
Psychobiology
New formulas in the spotlight
But
Nothing really new under the sun
Every human being
In search of dominance
And this, to be, in complete ignorance
And this, to be, in complete unconsciousness!
From nursery school, this verb should be conjugated
I want to dominate, yes I
You want to dominate, yes you
He wants to dominate, yes he
She wants to dominate, yes she
We want to dominate, yes we
You want to dominate, yes you
They and they want to dominate, yes they and they
Because we want to be loved
And for that, alas, in this stupid society
You have to dominate
Or want
Still without the power
Dominate
To be a loved one
To be a loved one
From tramp to richard
From butcher to P.D.G
From altruist to miser
In short, everyone
As reported
With, from this knowledge, true hope
Fire more than learned and libertarian
Forgotten by the reactionary media
Notwithstanding
Of many researchers, he was the father
So, Henri Laborit (1914 -1995) so revolutionary
As a unique authentic landmark
Even though survival got so harsh
Of a totalitarian, deadly, deleterious world
When it should, definitely, everything down!
But everything denounces us
But everything tells us
On the internet artilect
Where everything is not very clear
And Google is ten to the power of a hundred
What to do bad blood
So
From my registration in 1982
In the commercial register
But I never, however, practiced this mass
A woman was at the origin of this error
Then another woman suppressed this terror
Jewelry that I never sold
Junk, that in 1985, I returned
In fact, it was all given to a female friend
Like what, even approximately, on the internet, everything fits
This also applies to darkened skin
French skins but Caribbean skins
Rejection, poorly paid jobs, denial
Still imperial France and its colonies
When the fiction of illusions
Outweigh an economic reality
And never really metropolitan
But most often negropolitans
With recruits for the administration
Naivety for exploitation
Still, more yesterday than today
But there, it's just less inconsistency in the deception
Either way, everything working the same
In economics, astronomy, sociology, psychology
Always under the same sun!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
