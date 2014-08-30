The Shortwave Report 02/05/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke with Max Lawson from Oxfam International. Oxfam has released a report called "The Inequality Virus." There are conflicts surfacing about the distribution of the Covid vaccines and the profits being made by the wealthiest people in the world. The report points out how the super rich have become even richer, while the poor have become poorer, and that governments will turn to new austerity measures to balance economies out when the pandemic is under control. Oxfam suggests changes the tax systems to redistribute the wealth, and to produce the vaccines in an open source fashion at qualified laboratories around the world. They also discuss the hypocrisy of the UK for making fortunes selling bombs to Saudi Arabia to destroy Yemen, and then the British use a bit of foreign aid money to feed the displaced. Lawson suggests that billionaires are the product of a broken system that needs to be reorganized, rather than the culprits.

From GERMANY- A series of brief reports on the pandemic from around the world. The EU is struggling to get vaccines and distribute them quickly. The EU is considering importing the Russian vaccine which has tested to be very effective and does not require extreme low temperatures. After imposing a nightly curfew to control the pandemic, the Netherlands has seen many riots and some violence in protest. The Myanmar government was overthrown in a military coup, displacing 300,000 and then arresting controversial leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Then other brief reports from around the globe.

From CUBA- In dozens of French cities many people gathered to protest new laws against filming or photographing police brutality. 7 men who had formerly been held at the Guantanamo Bay prison are urging Biden to shut the facility down. The BLM global foundation was awarded Sweden's Olaf Palme human rights prize. Protestors in Brazil demanded the resignation of Bolsonaro, while 75% of the people in parts of the Amazon have Covid.

