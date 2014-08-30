L ' espèce humaine n ' est pas intelligente . Pas par " nature " , mais par culture . Il faudra que les hommes et les femmes changent radicalement , si ils/elles aspirent à de nouvelles sociétés . Déjà , il nous faudra apprendre d ' autres comportements , et ce , dès le plus jeune âge , car l ' on ne peut changer les autres , sans se changer soi-même !

" Le monde pourrait vivre sans tuer ni animal ni végétal . "

Théodore Monod ( 1902-2000) , savant et érudit Français .

Comment ? Nous autres êtres humains , nous ne sommes pas intelligents ? N ' avons nous pas domestiqué toutes les espèces animales "inférieures" ? N ' avons nous pas des hommes et des femmes politiques pour nous représenter ? Alors là , justement , si nous étions intelligents/intelligentes nous ne dirions pas ou plus , hommes et femmes politiques , mais crapules ! et menteurs et menteuses .

Si nous étions intelligents/ intelligentes nous ne mangerions plus nos frères animaux non humains . Si nous étions intelligents/ intelligentes , nous construirions des villes uniquement pour les piétons/piétonnes et nous n'aurions nullement le besoin d'un monument quel qu'il soit. Nous n'aurions pas eu le besoin névrotique de domestiquer certaines espèces animales non humaines , pour en faire des animaux de compagnie .

Ne sommes nous pas toujours en guerre pour la possession de territoires , de biens gratifiants , êtres et choses ? Si nous étions intelligents/ intelligentes , nous nous partagerions la planète en toute équité . Nous appelons nos rapports humains , ce qui n ' est que des rapports de rivalité , des rapports de jalousie , des rapports de force , des rapports de compétition , des rapports de comparaison , et je dis bien NOUS , toi , moi , lui , ils/elles , vous , nous.

Si nous étions intelligents/ intelligentes , nous aurions des rapports d'intelligence , sans aucune rivalité , sans aucune compétition , sans aucun rapport de force , sans aucun préjugé , sans aucun lieu commun , sans aucun jugement de valeur . Nous apprenons dès le plus âge à nous mépriser , et cette éducation qui n'est qu'un dressage d'aptitude à la vie spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , nous osons l'appeler une éducation intelligente .

Nous admirons nos grands hommes et nos grandes femmes , qui ont su utiliser leur mémoire exceptionnelle , pour s ' élever dans une structure hiérarchique de dominance , de sorte qu'on puisse les admirer . Et nous confondons , là encore , des mémoires exceptionnellement performantes avec l'intelligence . Et cependant , il est vrai , que si les zones de la mémoire , peuvent se localiser dans l'encéphale humain , il n'en est pas de même pour l'intelligence qui elle , ne peut se localiser précisément dans aucun des trois cerveaux de l'animal humain .

L'on peut savoir ce qui entre et sort dans un cerveau humain , presque " peser " les mémoires , mais l'intelligence elle , est sans poids , et elle a les caractéristiques strictement immatérielles de l'esprit . Rappelons que le poids moyen d'un cerveau humain chez l'homme est d ' environ 1370 grammes et d ' environ 1250 grammes chez celui de la femme . Une moyenne de 1330 grammes pour l ' ensemble humain . La différence de poids étant uniquement inhérente au dimorphisme sexuel . La femelle étant plus petite et moins lourde que le mâle . Cherchons d'abord , ce que n'est pas l'intelligence , avant de parler d'intelligence . Et sur cette planète Terre , l'inintelligence s'étale partout . On la respire , on la voit , on l'entend , on la vit , on la meurt , on la fabrique , l'on y fait l'amour et surtout l'on y fait la mort .

Comme les différentes mémoires , ( immédiate , court-terme , moyen-terme , long-terme ) , y aurait-il différentes intelligences , ou y a t - il seulement l ' intelligence holiste ? vos ennemis/ennemies , en général , ne vous considèrent pas comme intelligents/intelligentes . Vos amis/amies , en général , vous considèrent comme intelligents/intelligentes . Mais cela n ' a aucune importance , car cela ne prouve pas l ' intelligence . On considère comme gens intelligents , les gens en lesquels on se reconnait ou bien en lesquels l ' on peut s'identifier ou les gens trop compliqués pour qu'on puisse les comprendre . Ainsi l ' anecdote de Chaplin (1889-1977) disant à Einstein ( 1879-1955 ) , prix Nobel de physique en 1921 , pour l ' explication de l ' effet photo-électrique , ce qui permet à votre boîtier d ' ouvrir à distance les portes de votre automobile , vous , l'on vous applaudit parce que l'on ne vous comprend pas du tout , et moi l'on m'applaudit parce que l'on me comprend trop bien . Et tous deux étaient considérés comme gens intelligents . L ' étaient ils vraiment ?

Ou ce délateur fasciste , l'idiot Edward Teller (1908-2003 ) qui fut un grand physicien et père de la bombe à hydrogène ( bombe H ) , toujours content d'inventer des armes nouvelles pour tuer le plus de gens possible . Lui , la question ne se pose pas , il était dépourvu d'intelligence , c'était un crétin au service des puissances militaires , comme je l'ai déjà dit , à une émission d ' alternantes où Philippe Coutant m'avait invité . Un ennemi politique vous considère rarement comme intelligent...mais cela n'a aucune importance , car , de toutes façons ,encore une fois , nous ne sommes pas intelligents/intelligentes .

Et l'état de la planète le prouve . L ' intelligence aussi, cela s'apprend , et l ' on a surtout appris à devenir bête et inintelligent/inintelligente . La rivalité, la compétition , les gouvernements , la recherche de la dominance , le consumérisme inutile , le militarisme , la xénophobie , l'envie , la brutalité , la possession , la possessivité , toutes les violences , tous les pouvoirs , la recherche de notoriété , la comparaison , la compartimentation ,toutes les propriétés , la ségrégation , la marchandise , le spectacle , la technologie , l ' industrialisation , la jalousie , est-ce cela l'intelligence ? Et si "l'intelligence" consistait justement à savoir que nous ne sommes pas intelligents/intelligentes ? Nous ne sommes que des brutes épaisses ou bien pas épaisses .

La nature pas plus que la culture n'est intelligente . La nature c'est l'agressivité interspécifique et surtout intraspécifique , chaque espèce qui n'est que de l'énergie solaire transformée doit pour survivre manger une autre espèce qui est aussi de l'énergie solaire transformée . La culture a été jusqu'à présent (il pourrait en être autrement) l'apprentissage de l'inintelligence , mais ne nous fâchons pas d'être inintelligents/inintelligentes , car la culture n'étant pas la nature , il suffirait d'apprendre l'intelligence pour que nous devenions intelligents/intelligentes .C ' est en pérorant avec un ami ( Michel Noury , anartiste peintre ) que m ' est venu l ' idée de ce texte paraphysique .

" Or la responsabilité suppose , au moment de l ' action , un pouvoir d 'agir autrement qu ' on n ' agit , donc , en quelque façon , la liberté : ainsi la conscience de la responsabilité enferme aussi celle de la liberté . C ' est pour résoudre cette contradiction , née du fond même des choses , que Kant , avec un sens profond , traça une distinction entre le phénomène et la chose en soi ; et c ' est là le centre même de toute sa philosophie ; c ' est son plus grand mérite , d ' avoir trouvé la clef du problème . "

Arthur Schopenhauer ( 1788-1860 ) un propos sur Kant ( 1724-1804 )

The human species is not intelligent. Not by "nature", but by culture. Men and women will have to change radically if they aspire to new societies. Already, we will have to learn other behaviors, and this, from an early age, because we can not change others without changing ourselves!

"The world could live without killing animals or plants."

Théodore Monod (1902-2000), French scholar and scholar.

How? 'Or' What ? Are we human beings not intelligent? Haven't we domesticated all "inferior" animal species? Do we not have politicians to represent us? So there, precisely, if we were intelligent / intelligent we would not say or more, politicians, but scoundrels! and liars and liars.

If we were smart we wouldn't eat our non-human animal brothers anymore. If we were smart / smart we would build pedestrian / pedestrian-only cities and we would not need any monument whatsoever. We would not have had the neurotic need to domesticate certain non-human animal species, to make them pets.

Are we not always at war for the possession of territories, rewarding goods, beings and things? If we were smart / smart, we would share the planet fairly. We call our relations human, which is only relations of rivalry, relations of jealousy, relations of force, relations of competition, relations of comparison, and I mean WE, you, me, him, they / they, you, us.

If we were intelligent / intelligent, we would have intelligence relations, without any rivalry, without any competition, without any balance of power, without any prejudice, without any commonplace, without any value judgment. We learn from an early age to despise ourselves, and this education which is only a training of aptitude for the spectacular techno-industrial commercial life, we dare to call it an intelligent education.

We admire our great men and our great women, who knew how to use their exceptional memory, to rise in a hierarchical structure of dominance, so that we can admire them. And here again we confuse exceptionally efficient memories with intelligence. And yet, it is true that if the areas of memory can be localized in the human brain, it is not the same for the intelligence which, for its part, cannot be localized precisely in any of the three brains of the human animal.

We can know what goes in and out of a human brain, almost "weigh" memories, but intelligence is weightless, and it has the strictly immaterial characteristics of the mind. Recall that the average weight of a human brain in men is about 1370 grams and about 1250 grams in women. An average of 1330 grams for the whole human. The difference in weight is only inherent in sexual dimorphism. The female being smaller and less heavy than the male. Let us first find out what intelligence is not, before talking about intelligence. And on this planet Earth, lack of intelligence is everywhere. We breathe it, we see it, we hear it, we live it, we die it, we make it, we make love there and especially we kill it.

Like the different memories, (immediate, short-term, medium-term, long-term), would there be different intelligences, or is there only holistic intelligence? your enemies / enemies, in general, do not see you as intelligent / intelligent. Your friends / girlfriends, in general, see you as smart. But it doesn't matter, because it doesn't prove intelligence. We consider as intelligent people, people with whom we recognize ourselves or with whom we can identify or people too complicated to be understood. So the anecdote of Chaplin (1889-1977) telling Einstein (1879-1955), Nobel Prize winner in physics in 1921, for the explanation of the photoelectric effect, which allows your box to open remotely the doors of your automobile, you are applauded because they do not understand you at all, and I am applauded because they understand me too well. And both were seen as smart people. Were they really?

Or this fascist informer, the idiot Edward Teller (1908-2003) who was a great physicist and father of the hydrogen bomb (H-bomb), always happy to invent new weapons to kill as many people as possible. Him, the question does not arise, he was devoid of intelligence, he was a moron in the service of the military powers, as I have already said, on a work-study program where Philippe Coutant had invited me. A political enemy rarely sees you as smart ... but that doesn't matter, because, again, we are not smart / smart anyway.

And the state of the planet proves it. Intelligence too can be learned, and above all we have learned to become stupid and unintelligent / unintelligent. Rivalry, competition, governments, the search for dominance, unnecessary consumerism, militarism, xenophobia, envy, brutality, possession, possessiveness, all violence, all powers, the search for notoriety , comparison, compartmentalization, all properties, segregation, commodity, spectacle, technology, industrialization, jealousy, is that intelligence? What if "intelligence" was precisely knowing that we are not intelligent / intelligent? We are only thick brutes or not thick ones.

Nature is not intelligent any more than culture. Nature is interspecific and especially intraspecific aggressiveness, each species which is only transformed solar energy must in order to survive eat another species which is also transformed solar energy. Culture has so far been (it could be otherwise) learning to be unintelligent, but let us not be angry at being unintelligent / unintelligent, because culture is not nature, it would suffice to learn intelligence so that we become intelligent / intelligent. It is while speaking with a friend (Michel Noury, anartist painter) that I got the idea of ​​this paraphysical text.

"Now, responsibility supposes, at the moment of action, a power to act other than that one does not act, therefore, in some way, freedom: thus the consciousness of responsibility also encloses that of freedom. is to resolve this contradiction, born from the very bottom of things, that Kant, with a deep sense, drew a distinction between the phenomenon and the thing in itself; and this is the very center of all his philosophy; it is his greater merit, for having found the key to the problem. "

Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) a comment on Kant (1724-1804)

