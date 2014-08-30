L'artilect et les insectes

Patrice Faubert
Other

Nous serons des artilects
Nous mangerons des insectes
Artilects insectes
Insectes dans nos assiettes
Artilects dans nos maisons
Nous mangerons avec fourchettes
Charançons, sauterelles, criquets, cigales
En biscuits, en gâteaux, en pâtes, c'est pas mal
Demain nous mangerons des insectes
Demain nous serons des artilects
Déjà nous mangeons des insectes
Déjà nous sommes des artilects
Artilects insectes

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

We will be artilects
We will eat insects
Insect artilects
Insects on our plates
Artilects in our homes
We will eat with forks
Weevils, grasshoppers, locusts, cicadas
In cookies, cakes, pasta, it's not bad
Tomorrow we will eat insects
Tomorrow we will be artilects
We are already eating insects
Already we are artilects
Insect artilects

Patrice Faubert (2011) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"

