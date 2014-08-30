L'artilect et les insectes

Nous serons des artilects

Nous mangerons des insectes

Artilects insectes

Insectes dans nos assiettes

Artilects dans nos maisons

Nous mangerons avec fourchettes

Charançons, sauterelles, criquets, cigales

En biscuits, en gâteaux, en pâtes, c'est pas mal

Demain nous mangerons des insectes

Demain nous serons des artilects

Déjà nous mangeons des insectes

Déjà nous sommes des artilects

Artilects insectes

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

We will be artilects

We will eat insects

Insect artilects

Insects on our plates

Artilects in our homes

We will eat with forks

Weevils, grasshoppers, locusts, cicadas

In cookies, cakes, pasta, it's not bad

Tomorrow we will eat insects

Tomorrow we will be artilects

We are already eating insects

Already we are artilects

Insect artilects

Patrice Faubert (2011) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"