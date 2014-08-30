Météorologie de la souffrance

Douze mètres de long

Et bien mon colon

Le cas pour le dire

Le cas pour l'écrire

Cela serait un dinosaure, mais non

Mais un tableau tout en long

De feu ( 1518 - 1594 ) le Tintoret

Oui le compte y est

Avec la démesure qui l'inspirait

De la météorologie picturale

Ainsi de feu les Bonnard

En peinture, en couple, jamais marre

Météorologie artistique

Météorologie scientifique

Météorologie historique

Météorologie spatiale

Du vent solaire

De la tempête solaire

Dérèglement des installations électriques

Particules aurorales du domaine polaire

Cent mètres par seconde

De l'induction comme sonde

Toute une imprédictibilité

Car l'on ne peut tout mesurer

Car l'on ne peut tout analyser

D'une technologie qui tout peut impacter

Baleines et dauphins, qui viennent s'échouer

Du multifactoriel dans le perturbé !

Des orages géomagnétiques

Comme des piqures de moustiques

Des orages technologiques

L'origine de tout est parti

Foramen magnum de la bipédie

Il y a environ sept millions d'années

Tout est si vite passé

Et en premier

Sans vouloir trop paradoxer

L'effondrement progressif va surtout concerner

Les pays industrialisés

Les pays technologisés

Mais l'Afrique si sèche et si chaude

Bien mieux que tout survivaliste, rôde

Et devant s'en sortir bien mieux

Car plus antique

Car plus écologique

Moins proche de la techno-industrie en feu

Comme l'âge des sédiments

Les sédiments de l'âge

Datation

Authentification

Avec ou sans des pôles, leur inversion

Tout un géomagnétisme des évolutions

Tout étant du domaine de l'interprétation

Ou comme pour la beauté ou pour la laideur

Une affaire de la proportion et de la géométrisation

Et surtout, selon la mentalisation des époques

Avec tout un brouet en stock !

Quand depuis assez longtemps

Tout se mute en spectacularisation

Ainsi, du sport, du commerce, du pognon

Le sport est mort avec la professionnalisation

Avec le 50 km marche en suppression

Dont ( né en 1978 ) Yohann Diniz en 3h 32mn 33s

Et depuis 2014, détenait le record du monde

Et tout empirera à moins d'une fronde !

Toute une suite logique

Pas seulement aux jeux olynfrics

Que l'on continue d'appeler les Jeux olympiques

En vérité

En temps de fausse paix

La continuation de la vraie guerre par ricochet

Il faut croire

Que le cortex cingulaire

Se nourrit surtout de divers engrammes réactionnaires

Pour en revenir au sport professionnel

Le plus titré en France s'est fait la belle

Car la mort est délivrance et sans fiel

Donc, le plus titré, et de loin

Tennis de table, feu ( 1949 - 2020 ) Jacques Secrétin

Soixante et une fois champion de France

Champion d'Europe en 1976

Champion du monde double mixte en 1977

Il fut de sa discipline le numéro 2 mondial

Et en tout

227 médailles, or, argent, bronze

Comme un général bureaucrate stalinien

Mais là, médailles militaires, c'est quand même moins bien

Mais militarisation spectacularisation du sport

Du sport en spectacularisation militarisation

Dopage étatisé et admis en généralisation

Certes

Il n'y a que des normes sociales

De cerveaux engrammés en situation sociale

Car il faut perpétuer les lois du capital

La souffrance du monde

Le monde de la souffrance

Et c'est pas de chance

Si plus rien ne fait sens

Si plus rien n'a de sens

Une convergence des incertitudes

Les incertitudes en convergence

Aucune chance, aucune malchance

Mais des probabilités en confluence

Le temps de la fin des certitudes

Les certitudes du temps de la fin !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Twelve meters long

Well my colon

The case to say it

The case to write it down

It would be a dinosaur, but no

But a painting all along

Of late (1518 - 1594) Tintoretto

Yes the account is there

With the excess that inspired him

From pictorial meteorology

So the late Bonnards

In painting, as a couple, never fed up

Artistic meteorology

Scientific meteorology

Historical meteorology

Space weather

Solar wind

From the solar storm

Deregulation of electrical installations

Auroral particles of the polar domain

One hundred meters per second

Induction as a probe

A whole unpredictability

Because we can't measure everything

Because we can't analyze everything

A technology that can impact anything

Whales and dolphins, which come stranded

Multifactorial in the disturbed!

Geomagnetic storms

Like mosquito bites

Technological storms

The origin of everything is gone

Foramen magnum of bipedalism

About seven million years ago

It all happened so quickly

And first

Without wanting to paradox too much

The gradual collapse will mainly concern

Industrialized countries

Technologized countries

But Africa so dry and so hot

Much better than any survivalist, prowl

And having to do a lot better

Because more ancient

Because more ecological

Less close to the burning techno-industry

As the sediment age

Age sediments

Dating

Authentication

With or without poles, their inversion

A whole geomagnetism of evolutions

Everything being in the domain of interpretation

Or as for beauty or for ugliness

A matter of proportion and geometrization

And above all, according to the mentalization of the times

With a whole lot in stock!

When long enough

Everything turns into spectacularisation

So, sport, commerce, money

Sport died with professionalization

With the 50 km walk in suppression

Including (born in 1978) Yohann Diniz in 3h 32mn 33s

And since 2014, held the world record

And everything will get worse unless there is a slingshot!

A whole logical sequence

Not just in olynfric games

That we keep calling the Olympics

In truth

In times of false peace

The continuation of the real war by ricochet

We must believe

Than the cingulate cortex

Feeds mostly on various reactionary engrams

Getting back to professional sport

The most successful in France got dressed

For death is deliverance and without gall

So the most successful, by far

Table tennis, fire (1949 - 2020) Jacques Secrétin

Sixty-one times champion of France

European Champion in 1976

Mixed doubles world champion in 1977

He was world number 2 in his discipline

And in all

227 medals, gold, silver, bronze

Like a Stalinist bureaucrat general

But there, military medals, it's still less good

But militarization, spectacularization of sport

Sport in spectacularization militarization

State-controlled doping accepted for general use

Certainly

There are only social norms

Brains engramed in social situation

Because we must perpetuate the laws of capital

The suffering of the world

The world of suffering

And it's bad luck

If nothing makes sense anymore

If nothing makes sense anymore

A convergence of uncertainties

Uncertainties in convergence

No luck, no bad luck

But probabilities in confluence

The time of the end of certainties

The certainties of the end time!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)