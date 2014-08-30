Météorologie de la souffrance
Douze mètres de long
Et bien mon colon
Le cas pour le dire
Le cas pour l'écrire
Cela serait un dinosaure, mais non
Mais un tableau tout en long
De feu ( 1518 - 1594 ) le Tintoret
Oui le compte y est
Avec la démesure qui l'inspirait
De la météorologie picturale
Ainsi de feu les Bonnard
En peinture, en couple, jamais marre
Météorologie artistique
Météorologie scientifique
Météorologie historique
Météorologie spatiale
Du vent solaire
De la tempête solaire
Dérèglement des installations électriques
Particules aurorales du domaine polaire
Cent mètres par seconde
De l'induction comme sonde
Toute une imprédictibilité
Car l'on ne peut tout mesurer
Car l'on ne peut tout analyser
D'une technologie qui tout peut impacter
Baleines et dauphins, qui viennent s'échouer
Du multifactoriel dans le perturbé !
Des orages géomagnétiques
Comme des piqures de moustiques
Des orages technologiques
L'origine de tout est parti
Foramen magnum de la bipédie
Il y a environ sept millions d'années
Tout est si vite passé
Et en premier
Sans vouloir trop paradoxer
L'effondrement progressif va surtout concerner
Les pays industrialisés
Les pays technologisés
Mais l'Afrique si sèche et si chaude
Bien mieux que tout survivaliste, rôde
Et devant s'en sortir bien mieux
Car plus antique
Car plus écologique
Moins proche de la techno-industrie en feu
Comme l'âge des sédiments
Les sédiments de l'âge
Datation
Authentification
Avec ou sans des pôles, leur inversion
Tout un géomagnétisme des évolutions
Tout étant du domaine de l'interprétation
Ou comme pour la beauté ou pour la laideur
Une affaire de la proportion et de la géométrisation
Et surtout, selon la mentalisation des époques
Avec tout un brouet en stock !
Quand depuis assez longtemps
Tout se mute en spectacularisation
Ainsi, du sport, du commerce, du pognon
Le sport est mort avec la professionnalisation
Avec le 50 km marche en suppression
Dont ( né en 1978 ) Yohann Diniz en 3h 32mn 33s
Et depuis 2014, détenait le record du monde
Et tout empirera à moins d'une fronde !
Toute une suite logique
Pas seulement aux jeux olynfrics
Que l'on continue d'appeler les Jeux olympiques
En vérité
En temps de fausse paix
La continuation de la vraie guerre par ricochet
Il faut croire
Que le cortex cingulaire
Se nourrit surtout de divers engrammes réactionnaires
Pour en revenir au sport professionnel
Le plus titré en France s'est fait la belle
Car la mort est délivrance et sans fiel
Donc, le plus titré, et de loin
Tennis de table, feu ( 1949 - 2020 ) Jacques Secrétin
Soixante et une fois champion de France
Champion d'Europe en 1976
Champion du monde double mixte en 1977
Il fut de sa discipline le numéro 2 mondial
Et en tout
227 médailles, or, argent, bronze
Comme un général bureaucrate stalinien
Mais là, médailles militaires, c'est quand même moins bien
Mais militarisation spectacularisation du sport
Du sport en spectacularisation militarisation
Dopage étatisé et admis en généralisation
Certes
Il n'y a que des normes sociales
De cerveaux engrammés en situation sociale
Car il faut perpétuer les lois du capital
La souffrance du monde
Le monde de la souffrance
Et c'est pas de chance
Si plus rien ne fait sens
Si plus rien n'a de sens
Une convergence des incertitudes
Les incertitudes en convergence
Aucune chance, aucune malchance
Mais des probabilités en confluence
Le temps de la fin des certitudes
Les certitudes du temps de la fin !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Twelve meters long
Well my colon
The case to say it
The case to write it down
It would be a dinosaur, but no
But a painting all along
Of late (1518 - 1594) Tintoretto
Yes the account is there
With the excess that inspired him
From pictorial meteorology
So the late Bonnards
In painting, as a couple, never fed up
Artistic meteorology
Scientific meteorology
Historical meteorology
Space weather
Solar wind
From the solar storm
Deregulation of electrical installations
Auroral particles of the polar domain
One hundred meters per second
Induction as a probe
A whole unpredictability
Because we can't measure everything
Because we can't analyze everything
A technology that can impact anything
Whales and dolphins, which come stranded
Multifactorial in the disturbed!
Geomagnetic storms
Like mosquito bites
Technological storms
The origin of everything is gone
Foramen magnum of bipedalism
About seven million years ago
It all happened so quickly
And first
Without wanting to paradox too much
The gradual collapse will mainly concern
Industrialized countries
Technologized countries
But Africa so dry and so hot
Much better than any survivalist, prowl
And having to do a lot better
Because more ancient
Because more ecological
Less close to the burning techno-industry
As the sediment age
Age sediments
Dating
Authentication
With or without poles, their inversion
A whole geomagnetism of evolutions
Everything being in the domain of interpretation
Or as for beauty or for ugliness
A matter of proportion and geometrization
And above all, according to the mentalization of the times
With a whole lot in stock!
When long enough
Everything turns into spectacularisation
So, sport, commerce, money
Sport died with professionalization
With the 50 km walk in suppression
Including (born in 1978) Yohann Diniz in 3h 32mn 33s
And since 2014, held the world record
And everything will get worse unless there is a slingshot!
A whole logical sequence
Not just in olynfric games
That we keep calling the Olympics
In truth
In times of false peace
The continuation of the real war by ricochet
We must believe
Than the cingulate cortex
Feeds mostly on various reactionary engrams
Getting back to professional sport
The most successful in France got dressed
For death is deliverance and without gall
So the most successful, by far
Table tennis, fire (1949 - 2020) Jacques Secrétin
Sixty-one times champion of France
European Champion in 1976
Mixed doubles world champion in 1977
He was world number 2 in his discipline
And in all
227 medals, gold, silver, bronze
Like a Stalinist bureaucrat general
But there, military medals, it's still less good
But militarization, spectacularization of sport
Sport in spectacularization militarization
State-controlled doping accepted for general use
Certainly
There are only social norms
Brains engramed in social situation
Because we must perpetuate the laws of capital
The suffering of the world
The world of suffering
And it's bad luck
If nothing makes sense anymore
If nothing makes sense anymore
A convergence of uncertainties
Uncertainties in convergence
No luck, no bad luck
But probabilities in confluence
The time of the end of certainties
The certainties of the end time!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment