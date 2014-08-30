The Shortwave Report 02/19/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik radio, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke with Dr. Vandana Shiva, the founder and president of the technology and natural-resource policy foundation Navdanya. She talks about the recent protests by Indian farmers, the largest protests in history. She describes the history of World Bank actions in the 1990s that started the Indian farmers battle with global capitalism, and why they have organized to oppose Prime Minister Modi's neoliberal farming laws. Also the importance of the small farmer versus corporate imperialism, and how the political spin makes regulation appear to be the problem, rather than deregulation.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes, begins with regional election results in Catalonia, where separatist parties won a slim majority. A popular Spanish rapper, Pablo Hasel, has been convicted for praising banned groups, terrorism, and insulting the monarchy- his arrest has led to protests for free speech, and then riots in Barcelona and Madrid. Meanwhile last weekend saw about 300 neo-nazis demonstrate in Madrid, with one speaker claiming that fascism is joy- no one was arrested.

From CUBA- A UN Human Rights envoy reported on the crisis that the US blockade and sanctions are having on Venezuelans, calling on the US to stop. Leaders of Brazil's indigenous communities say that Evangelical missionaries are scaring people away from Covid vaccines. Iranian President Rouhani has reiterated his position that the US must lift illegal sanctions to resume the nuclear agreement. An international coalition of human rights groups are preparing a report to the UN High Commission for Human Rights about racist police practices in the US. The US is building an airport on a military base on an oilfield in Syria. Israel has held up Covid vaccines intended for medical staff in Palestine.

