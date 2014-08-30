A 99,9 d'ADN

Tu es ma soeur

A 99,9 d'ADN

Tu es mon frère

Que tu sois rouge

Que tu sois noir

Que tu sois jaune

Que tu sois marron

Que tu sois blanc

Nous sommes toutes les couleurs

Nous sommes toutes les odeurs

ADN, cent cinquante milliards d'atomes

ADN, cent cinquante milliards de fantômes

Et pourtant toutes les frontières

Et pourtant toutes les guerres

A 99,9 d'ADN

Et cependant, toutes les haines

Et pourtant, tu es mon frère

Et pourtant, tu es ma soeur

Nous sommes tous et toutes le genre humain

Hier aujourd'hui, comme demain

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) peuète, pouète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Has 99.9 DNA

You are my sister

Has 99.9 DNA

You are my brother

That you are red

That you are black

That you are yellow

Whether you're brown

Whether you are white

We are all colors

We are all smells

DNA, one hundred and fifty billion atoms

DNA, one hundred and fifty billion ghosts

And yet all the borders

And yet all the wars

Has 99.9 DNA

And yet all the hatreds

And yet you are my brother

And yet you are my sister

We are all the human race

Yesterday today, like tomorrow

Patrice Faubert (2011) peuète, pouète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)