99,9
A 99,9 d'ADN
Tu es ma soeur
A 99,9 d'ADN
Tu es mon frère
Que tu sois rouge
Que tu sois noir
Que tu sois jaune
Que tu sois marron
Que tu sois blanc
Nous sommes toutes les couleurs
Nous sommes toutes les odeurs
ADN, cent cinquante milliards d'atomes
ADN, cent cinquante milliards de fantômes
Et pourtant toutes les frontières
Et pourtant toutes les guerres
A 99,9 d'ADN
Et cependant, toutes les haines
Et pourtant, tu es mon frère
Et pourtant, tu es ma soeur
Nous sommes tous et toutes le genre humain
Hier aujourd'hui, comme demain
Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) peuète, pouète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Has 99.9 DNA
You are my sister
Has 99.9 DNA
You are my brother
That you are red
That you are black
That you are yellow
Whether you're brown
Whether you are white
We are all colors
We are all smells
DNA, one hundred and fifty billion atoms
DNA, one hundred and fifty billion ghosts
And yet all the borders
And yet all the wars
Has 99.9 DNA
And yet all the hatreds
And yet you are my brother
And yet you are my sister
We are all the human race
Yesterday today, like tomorrow
Patrice Faubert (2011) peuète, pouète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
