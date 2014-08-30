Paraphysique du plasticène

Pétain, reviens

Tu as oublié tes chiens

En France, on le voit bien

Avec les services secrets poutiniens

FSB/GRU, avec des infiltrés

Dans les services policiers

Dans les services de sécurité

Dans les services de l'armée

Toutes les sympathies

De l'extrême droite du capital

Sont évidemment

Toutes en empathie

C'est du très banal, c'est du très fatal

Et les agences civiles ou militaires

Sont toujours sur le pied de guerre

Avec tout un fascisme décomplexé

Caméléon, sachant se travestir, se déguiser

Il est d'ailleurs tout-à-fait mondialisé

D'un monde complètement falsifié et donc crétinisé

De la guerre économie cybernétique

De la guerre économie numérique

L'empire est maintenant informatique

Les portraits de charge s'adaptant

Selon les temps

De feu ( 1773 - 1850 ) Louis Philippe

Chiant toutes ses dépenses à faire la lippe

Et par exemple, Poutine ( né en 1952 ) ex-colonel des services secrets

Peint avec des douilles d'armes, faux bluffant, vrai effet !

Toute vérité devenue rogomme

Mais aussi, il y a partout des gommes

Et tout a un coût

Comme ce que nous mangeons, selon nos goûts

Il en va ainsi de nos saumons

Et en général de tout ce que nous produisons

De la ferme aquacole

De nos mentalités, une sorte d'école

Et pour un kilogramme de saumon

Entre 2,5 et 4 kilowattheures

Mais avec des tas de saumons, ô malheur

Et d'addition en addition

Et même en soustraction

Toute une consommation d'électricité

Une ville de 20.000 personnes par année

Hors chauffage, il ne faut rien exagérer

Du saumon, vous consommez

C'est de l'électricité, c'est du transformé

Nos cerveaux si conditionnés

Nos cerveaux si engrammés

Nos cerveaux si codés et si murés

Chypre, Grèce, Turquie

Du mur imaginaire, populations réparties

Du mur de pierre

Berlin, tout un savoir-faire

Quand plusieurs pays

Se disputent des régions du monde

S'amputant des régions du monde

Toutes les dictatures s'inondent !

1967

Dictature des colonels grecs

Avec derrière tout ce qui pue du bec

Nord/Sud de Chypre, du transit

Situation stratégique qui édite

Aucun gouvernement n'est altruiste

Tout gouvernement est opportuniste

C'est ainsi du confinement

Tout étant une question d'argent

Pour ou contre selon les intérêts

La télévision étant plus regardée

Si les gens sont confinés

La télévision est pour

Mais l'économie pouvant s'y noyer

Le gouvernement est contre

L'espèce humaine

N'est pas intéressante

L'espèce humaine

N'est pas intelligente

Elle aurait pu l'être

Avec l'apprentissage du avoir ou être

Et c'est le prêt-à-manger

Comme un prêt-à-porter

Du prêt-à-penser

Tout un prêt-à-crever

Toute une complicité de l'industrialisé

De tous les aliments plastifiés ou pollués

Dont nous ne pouvons plus nous passer

Polypropylène, polyéthylène, polystyrène

Tous les polymères ont la mauvaise haleine !

Tout cela

S'entend sourdre

Chlorure de vinyle

Dans l'eau reliant ce fil

CVM

Nous produisons du plastique

Nous mangeons du plastique

Nous pensons le plastique

Nous respirons du plastique

Les uns, les unes, les autres, nous nous plastiquons

Ce que nous semons, nous le récoltons

Vraie saynète non surannée

Avec des sols 23 fois plus contaminés

Que les océans dans le monde entier

Des nanoparticules

Des microparticules

Et là, sans jouissance uraniste, cela nous encule

Tout le monde devenant un forcené

Tout le monde devenant une forcenée

Tout autre, toute autre, une envie de tuer

Quand l'on ne sait plus vraiment

Qui a vraiment dit quoi ?

Qui a vraiment fait quoi ?

Qui l'a dit vraiment ?

Qui l'a fait vraiment ?

Et surtout, quand ?

Quand tout se plagie goulûment

Quand TOUT SE MENT !

Holocène, anthropocène

Capitalocène, plasticène

En mise en scène !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Pétain, come back

You forgot your dogs

In France, we can see it

With the Putinian secret services

FSB / GRU, with infiltrators

In police services

In the security services

In the army services

All sympathies

From the far right of capital

Are obviously

All in empathy

It's very banal, it's very fatal

And civilian or military agencies

Are still on the war footing

With all uninhibited fascism

Chameleon, knowing how to cross-dress, disguise himself

It is also completely globalized

From a completely falsified and therefore cretinized world

From the cybernetic economy war

Digital economy war

The empire is now IT

Charging portraits adapting

According to the times

Of late (1773 - 1850) Louis Philippe

Shitting all his expenses to do the lip

And for example, Poutine (born in 1952) ex-colonel of the secret services

Painted with gun casings, faux bluffing, real effect!

All truth become rogum

But also, there are erasers everywhere

And everything has a cost

Like what we eat, according to our tastes

So it is with our salmon

And in general of everything we produce

From the aquaculture farm

Of our mentalities, a kind of school

And for a kilogram of salmon

Between 2.5 and 4 kilowatt hours

But with lots of salmon, oh woe

And addition to addition

And even in subtraction

A whole consumption of electricity

A city of 20,000 people per year

Excluding heating, nothing should be exaggerated

Salmon, you eat

It's electricity, it's transformed

Our brains so conditioned

Our brains so engrammed

Our brains so coded and so walled up

Cyprus, Greece, Turkey

From the imaginary wall, distributed populations

From the stone wall

Berlin, a whole lot of know-how

When several countries

Argue over regions of the world

Amputating parts of the world

All dictatorships are flooding!

1967

Dictatorship of the Greek colonels

With behind everything that stinks of the spout

North / South Cyprus, transit

Strategic situation that edits

No government is altruistic

Every government is opportunistic

This is how confinement

It's all about the money

For or against according to interests

Television being watched more

If people are confined

TV is for

But the economy can drown in it

The government is against

The humankind

Is not interesting

The humankind

Is not smart

She could have been

With learning to have or be

And this is the ready-to-eat

Like a ready-to-wear

Ready-to-think

A whole ready-to-die

A whole complicity of the industrialized

Of all plasticized or polluted foods

Which we can't do without

Polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene

All polymers have bad breath!

All of this

Can be heard springing

Vinyl chloride

In the water connecting this thread

CVM

We produce plastic

We eat plastic

We think about plastic

We breathe plastic

The ones, the ones, the others, we plastic ourselves

What we sow, we reap

True skit not outdated

With 23 times more contaminated soil

May the oceans all over the world

Nanoparticles

Microparticles

And there, without uranist enjoyment, it bugger us

Everyone becoming a freak

Everyone becoming a frenzy

Any other, any other, a desire to kill

When we don't really know anymore

Who really said what?

Who really did what?

Who really said that?

Who really did it?

And above all, when?

When everything greedily plagiarizes

When EVERYTHING LIES!

Holocene, Anthropocene

Capitalocene, plasticene

In staging!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)