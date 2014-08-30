Paraphysique du plasticène
Pétain, reviens
Tu as oublié tes chiens
En France, on le voit bien
Avec les services secrets poutiniens
FSB/GRU, avec des infiltrés
Dans les services policiers
Dans les services de sécurité
Dans les services de l'armée
Toutes les sympathies
De l'extrême droite du capital
Sont évidemment
Toutes en empathie
C'est du très banal, c'est du très fatal
Et les agences civiles ou militaires
Sont toujours sur le pied de guerre
Avec tout un fascisme décomplexé
Caméléon, sachant se travestir, se déguiser
Il est d'ailleurs tout-à-fait mondialisé
D'un monde complètement falsifié et donc crétinisé
De la guerre économie cybernétique
De la guerre économie numérique
L'empire est maintenant informatique
Les portraits de charge s'adaptant
Selon les temps
De feu ( 1773 - 1850 ) Louis Philippe
Chiant toutes ses dépenses à faire la lippe
Et par exemple, Poutine ( né en 1952 ) ex-colonel des services secrets
Peint avec des douilles d'armes, faux bluffant, vrai effet !
Toute vérité devenue rogomme
Mais aussi, il y a partout des gommes
Et tout a un coût
Comme ce que nous mangeons, selon nos goûts
Il en va ainsi de nos saumons
Et en général de tout ce que nous produisons
De la ferme aquacole
De nos mentalités, une sorte d'école
Et pour un kilogramme de saumon
Entre 2,5 et 4 kilowattheures
Mais avec des tas de saumons, ô malheur
Et d'addition en addition
Et même en soustraction
Toute une consommation d'électricité
Une ville de 20.000 personnes par année
Hors chauffage, il ne faut rien exagérer
Du saumon, vous consommez
C'est de l'électricité, c'est du transformé
Nos cerveaux si conditionnés
Nos cerveaux si engrammés
Nos cerveaux si codés et si murés
Chypre, Grèce, Turquie
Du mur imaginaire, populations réparties
Du mur de pierre
Berlin, tout un savoir-faire
Quand plusieurs pays
Se disputent des régions du monde
S'amputant des régions du monde
Toutes les dictatures s'inondent !
1967
Dictature des colonels grecs
Avec derrière tout ce qui pue du bec
Nord/Sud de Chypre, du transit
Situation stratégique qui édite
Aucun gouvernement n'est altruiste
Tout gouvernement est opportuniste
C'est ainsi du confinement
Tout étant une question d'argent
Pour ou contre selon les intérêts
La télévision étant plus regardée
Si les gens sont confinés
La télévision est pour
Mais l'économie pouvant s'y noyer
Le gouvernement est contre
L'espèce humaine
N'est pas intéressante
L'espèce humaine
N'est pas intelligente
Elle aurait pu l'être
Avec l'apprentissage du avoir ou être
Et c'est le prêt-à-manger
Comme un prêt-à-porter
Du prêt-à-penser
Tout un prêt-à-crever
Toute une complicité de l'industrialisé
De tous les aliments plastifiés ou pollués
Dont nous ne pouvons plus nous passer
Polypropylène, polyéthylène, polystyrène
Tous les polymères ont la mauvaise haleine !
Tout cela
S'entend sourdre
Chlorure de vinyle
Dans l'eau reliant ce fil
CVM
Nous produisons du plastique
Nous mangeons du plastique
Nous pensons le plastique
Nous respirons du plastique
Les uns, les unes, les autres, nous nous plastiquons
Ce que nous semons, nous le récoltons
Vraie saynète non surannée
Avec des sols 23 fois plus contaminés
Que les océans dans le monde entier
Des nanoparticules
Des microparticules
Et là, sans jouissance uraniste, cela nous encule
Tout le monde devenant un forcené
Tout le monde devenant une forcenée
Tout autre, toute autre, une envie de tuer
Quand l'on ne sait plus vraiment
Qui a vraiment dit quoi ?
Qui a vraiment fait quoi ?
Qui l'a dit vraiment ?
Qui l'a fait vraiment ?
Et surtout, quand ?
Quand tout se plagie goulûment
Quand TOUT SE MENT !
Holocène, anthropocène
Capitalocène, plasticène
En mise en scène !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Pétain, come back
You forgot your dogs
In France, we can see it
With the Putinian secret services
FSB / GRU, with infiltrators
In police services
In the security services
In the army services
All sympathies
From the far right of capital
Are obviously
All in empathy
It's very banal, it's very fatal
And civilian or military agencies
Are still on the war footing
With all uninhibited fascism
Chameleon, knowing how to cross-dress, disguise himself
It is also completely globalized
From a completely falsified and therefore cretinized world
From the cybernetic economy war
Digital economy war
The empire is now IT
Charging portraits adapting
According to the times
Of late (1773 - 1850) Louis Philippe
Shitting all his expenses to do the lip
And for example, Poutine (born in 1952) ex-colonel of the secret services
Painted with gun casings, faux bluffing, real effect!
All truth become rogum
But also, there are erasers everywhere
And everything has a cost
Like what we eat, according to our tastes
So it is with our salmon
And in general of everything we produce
From the aquaculture farm
Of our mentalities, a kind of school
And for a kilogram of salmon
Between 2.5 and 4 kilowatt hours
But with lots of salmon, oh woe
And addition to addition
And even in subtraction
A whole consumption of electricity
A city of 20,000 people per year
Excluding heating, nothing should be exaggerated
Salmon, you eat
It's electricity, it's transformed
Our brains so conditioned
Our brains so engrammed
Our brains so coded and so walled up
Cyprus, Greece, Turkey
From the imaginary wall, distributed populations
From the stone wall
Berlin, a whole lot of know-how
When several countries
Argue over regions of the world
Amputating parts of the world
All dictatorships are flooding!
1967
Dictatorship of the Greek colonels
With behind everything that stinks of the spout
North / South Cyprus, transit
Strategic situation that edits
No government is altruistic
Every government is opportunistic
This is how confinement
It's all about the money
For or against according to interests
Television being watched more
If people are confined
TV is for
But the economy can drown in it
The government is against
The humankind
Is not interesting
The humankind
Is not smart
She could have been
With learning to have or be
And this is the ready-to-eat
Like a ready-to-wear
Ready-to-think
A whole ready-to-die
A whole complicity of the industrialized
Of all plasticized or polluted foods
Which we can't do without
Polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene
All polymers have bad breath!
All of this
Can be heard springing
Vinyl chloride
In the water connecting this thread
CVM
We produce plastic
We eat plastic
We think about plastic
We breathe plastic
The ones, the ones, the others, we plastic ourselves
What we sow, we reap
True skit not outdated
With 23 times more contaminated soil
May the oceans all over the world
Nanoparticles
Microparticles
And there, without uranist enjoyment, it bugger us
Everyone becoming a freak
Everyone becoming a frenzy
Any other, any other, a desire to kill
When we don't really know anymore
Who really said what?
Who really did what?
Who really said that?
Who really did it?
And above all, when?
When everything greedily plagiarizes
When EVERYTHING LIES!
Holocene, Anthropocene
Capitalocene, plasticene
In staging!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
