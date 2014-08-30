Toute création est une pathologie

Qui n'a pas pu s'exprimer autrement

Toute pathologie est une création

Qui n'a pas su s'exprimer autrement

La pathologie du travail salarié

La pathologie du travail aliéné

La pathologie du peintre

La pathologie du poète

La pathologie du militaire

La pathologie du policier

La pathologie de l'écrivain

La pathologie du cinéaste

La pathologie du sportif

La pathologie du savant

La pathologie du politicien

La pathologie du théoricien

La pathologie du journaliste

La pathologie de l'artiste

Tout ce besoin aliéné d'amour

Tout ce besoin aliéné de reconnaissance

Tant que nous serons hors la vie

Tant que nous serons sans vie

Nous serons dans la création

Nous serons dans la pathologie

Le jour où nous vivrons

Nous ne serons plus dans la création

Nous ne serons plus dans la pathologie

Nous aurons beaucoup mieux à faire

Nous aurons à vivre

Nous serons dans la vie

Nous ne serons plus dans la mort

Toute création est une pathologie

Qui n'a pas pu s'exprimer autrement

Même et surtout si

Cela nous déplaît grandement

Il en est ainsi

Patrice Faubert ( 1985 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

All creation is a pathology

Who could not express themselves otherwise

All pathology is a creation

Who did not know how to express themselves otherwise

The pathology of salaried work

The pathology of insane labor

The pathology of the painter

The pathology of the poet

The pathology of the military

The pathology of the policeman

The pathology of the writer

The pathology of the filmmaker

Athlete's pathology

The pathology of the scientist

The pathology of the politician

The pathology of the theorist

The pathology of the journalist

The pathology of the artist

All this insane need for love

All this insane need for recognition

As long as we're out of life

As long as we're lifeless

We will be in the creation

We will be in pathology

The day we will live

We will no longer be in creation

We will no longer be in pathology

We will have much better to do

We will have to live

We will be in life

We will no longer be in death

All creation is a pathology

Who could not express themselves otherwise

Even and especially if

We are greatly displeased

It's like that

Patrice Faubert (1985) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)