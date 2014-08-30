La création
Toute création est une pathologie
Qui n'a pas pu s'exprimer autrement
Toute pathologie est une création
Qui n'a pas su s'exprimer autrement
La pathologie du travail salarié
La pathologie du travail aliéné
La pathologie du peintre
La pathologie du poète
La pathologie du militaire
La pathologie du policier
La pathologie de l'écrivain
La pathologie du cinéaste
La pathologie du sportif
La pathologie du savant
La pathologie du politicien
La pathologie du théoricien
La pathologie du journaliste
La pathologie de l'artiste
Tout ce besoin aliéné d'amour
Tout ce besoin aliéné de reconnaissance
Tant que nous serons hors la vie
Tant que nous serons sans vie
Nous serons dans la création
Nous serons dans la pathologie
Le jour où nous vivrons
Nous ne serons plus dans la création
Nous ne serons plus dans la pathologie
Nous aurons beaucoup mieux à faire
Nous aurons à vivre
Nous serons dans la vie
Nous ne serons plus dans la mort
Toute création est une pathologie
Qui n'a pas pu s'exprimer autrement
Même et surtout si
Cela nous déplaît grandement
Il en est ainsi
Patrice Faubert ( 1985 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
All creation is a pathology
Who could not express themselves otherwise
All pathology is a creation
Who did not know how to express themselves otherwise
The pathology of salaried work
The pathology of insane labor
The pathology of the painter
The pathology of the poet
The pathology of the military
The pathology of the policeman
The pathology of the writer
The pathology of the filmmaker
Athlete's pathology
The pathology of the scientist
The pathology of the politician
The pathology of the theorist
The pathology of the journalist
The pathology of the artist
All this insane need for love
All this insane need for recognition
As long as we're out of life
As long as we're lifeless
We will be in the creation
We will be in pathology
The day we will live
We will no longer be in creation
We will no longer be in pathology
We will have much better to do
We will have to live
We will be in life
We will no longer be in death
All creation is a pathology
Who could not express themselves otherwise
Even and especially if
We are greatly displeased
It's like that
Patrice Faubert (1985) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
