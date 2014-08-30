Paraphysique de globalité éthicienne
" Loin des querelles de paléo-anthropologues et de préhistoriens parfois peu disposés à admettre l'existence de la compassion dans ces sociétés anciennes, il reste parfois difficile de trancher, la conclusion ne dépendant in fine que de la propre " sensibilité " du chercheur : les mêmes données peuvent parfois générer des lectures aussi fiables que contradictoires. "
Valérie Delattre ( Handicap : quand l'archéologie nous éclaire, Ed : Le Pommier )
Du monde fiscal
Rimant avec le monde du capital
De la fraude fiscale
Soustraire à l'impôt
Refus de faire sur le pot
Tout ou partie
D'une matière imposable
De l'évasion fiscale
De l'échappement à l'impôt
Refus de faire sur le pot
Franchissement des frontières
Et si l'on payait par ses excréments
Tout serait vu différemment
Tout le monde ferait sur le pot
De l'optimisation fiscale
Jouer avec les failles
J'entends la truanderie assermentée qui braille
De l'impôt en diminution
Comme seule résolution
Rien que la redistribution
De la pauvreté, une confiscation
De tout cet argent détourné
Pour beaucoup, de quoi manger, de quoi se loger
Cela n'est plus en Cinémascope
C'est le jeu du capital pour qui écope
Le Cinémascope de feu ( 1879 - 1956 ) Henri Chrétien
Astronome, inventeur, ingénieur, mais tout est vain
Du Cinémascope de 1926
De l'écran géant, vraiment utilisé à partir de 1953
Cela fit le bonheur
Des péplums, et de la propagande catholique
Comme le film " La tunique "
Car de toute nouvelle technique
La propagande religieuse, toujours à l'heure !
Des péplums puis du western spaghetti
Des films réalisés à Cinecittà en Italie
Tous les culturistes du muscle en Hercule
Puis du muscle hypertrophié au pistolet comme bascule
Tout est vraiment dans la tête
Aussi, toute discrimination est vraiment bête
Comme aussi
Le regard sardonique sur tout handicap
Certes, c'est ainsi
Mais autre regard et autre cape
Tout handicap pourrait être apprécié
Si il était autrement appréhendé
Tout, de toutes façons, étant dans l'unicité
Avec tout le tabou de la sexualité
De toute différence l'on devrait s'émerveiller
Mais c'est donc dans nos têtes
Quand plus rien n'est à la fête
Quand toute lutte sociale se transforme en défaite
Quand tout est cadenassé
Quand tout est formaté
Quand tout est triché
Quand tout est dureté
Quand tout est récupéré ou retourné
Quand tout pue la précarité
De rapports humains désolidarisés
Certes
Parfois, souvent, l'on descend dans la rue
Mais c'est comme une fausse mue
Chacun, chacune, défendant ses propres intérêts
Qui coïncident avec d'autres personnes, okay
Mais rarement avec l'humanité entière, il est vrai
Or, pour qu'un acte humain soit honnête
Il faut qu'on le répète !
" D'ailleurs, faut-il souligner en préalable à toute investigation que nombre de dieux et déesses, de héros et d'ancêtres vénérés exhibent eux-mêmes et sans sourciller des infirmités qui ne sont jamais des moins-values à l'incarnation de leur toute-puissance ? "
Valérie Delattre ( Handicap : quand l'archéologie nous éclaire, Ed : Le Pommier )
Donc
Pour qu'un acte humain soit vraiment honnête
Il faut que cet acte humain, soit valable
Pour l'espèce humaine entière, on le répète
Et non pour son sous-groupe
Soi-même, sa bande, sa troupe
Sa petite famille, son clan
Ses copines et copains, ses parents
Foin de l'esprit militant
Mais
Alors, cela change tout
Je dois passer pour totalement fou
Tout ou presque
Serait ainsi, de la malhonnêteté, cela explique tout
Une anonymisation
De toute scélératisation
Une anonymisation
De toute fascisation
Quand tout devient
Et à la guerre, l'on y revient
Se battre pour tout
Quand tout est devenu un dégoût
Plus propre est encore l'égout
Se vêtir, manger
Et surtout, se loger
Dix millions de personnes, en France
Vivent en HLM, comme une danse
Vu la cherté des loyers dans le privé, comme une évidence
1.300.000 personnes en attente
D'un logement, sinon, la famille, les relations, la voiture, la tente !
Et pour l'organisme HLM
L'on ne compte pas quand on aime
21 milliards de chiffre d'affaires
Les marchands de sommeil savent y faire
Et puis
Des bailleurs sociaux
Via des gardiens, des chargés de la clientèle
Faux dossiers constitués, la vie réelle
Parfois, 3000 euros en supplément, au tout salaud
De la construction de luxe
Au détriment du social, autre flux
Tout étant sous la protection
D'un système politique qui est une abomination
S'y dispute des fractions
Gauche
Extrême gauche
Centre
Droite
Extrême droite
Et toutes les célébrités
De la grande complicité
Par la légion d'honneur, souvent sont récompensées
Et en vérité
C'est comme une seule et même entité
Je ne me lasse jamais de le ressasser
Alors
Qu'un monde de gratuité
Serait possible à édifier
Transports divers gratuits, vrais services publics, à vous d'imaginer
En autogestion, tout ainsi, pourrait fonctionner
Il suffit juste d'autres mentalités
Il suffirait juste d'autres probabilités
D'autres déterminismes
D'autres automatismes
Mais de tout tyran
Il faut se défaire
Comme de toute domination, de tout gouvernement
Vraiment, tout est à faire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
"Far from the quarrels of paleo-anthropologists and prehistorians who are sometimes unwilling to admit the existence of compassion in these ancient societies, it is sometimes difficult to decide, the conclusion ultimately depending only on the researcher's own" sensitivity ": the same data can sometimes generate readings that are as reliable as they are contradictory. "
Valérie Delattre (Handicap: when archeology enlightens us, Ed: Le Pommier)
From the fiscal world
Rimant with the world of capital
Tax fraud
Avoid tax
Refusal to do on the pot
All or part
Of a taxable matter
Tax evasion
From escape to tax
Refusal to do on the pot
Crossing borders
What if we paid with our excrement
Everything would be seen differently
Everyone would do on the pot
Tax optimization
Playing with the loopholes
I hear the sworn crook that bawls
Decreasing tax
As the only resolution
Nothing but redistribution
Poverty, confiscation
Of all this embezzled money
For many, what to eat, what to find accommodation
This is no longer in Cinemascope
It is the game of capital for those who bail
Le Cinémascope de feu (1879 - 1956) Henri Chrétien
Astronomer, inventor, engineer, but everything is in vain
From the 1926 Cinemascope
From the giant screen, really used from 1953
It made happiness
Peplums, and Catholic propaganda
Like the movie "The Tunic"
Because of any new technique
Religious propaganda, always on time!
Peplums then spaghetti western
Films made in Cinecittà in Italy
All muscle bodybuilders in Hercules
Then hypertrophied muscle with a pistol as a rocker
It's all really in the head
Also, any discrimination is really stupid
As also
The sardonic look at any handicap
Certainly it is so
But another look and another cloak
Any handicap could be appreciated
If he was otherwise apprehended
Everything, anyway, being in oneness
With all the taboo of sexuality
Any difference we should marvel
But so it's in our heads
When nothing is at the party anymore
When all social struggle turns into defeat
When everything is padlocked
When everything is formatted
When everything is cheated
When everything is hard
When everything is collected or returned
When everything stinks of precariousness
Of disjointed human relationships
Certainly
Sometimes, often, we take to the streets
But it's like a false molt
Each, each, defending their own interests
That coincide with other people, okay
But rarely with all mankind, it is true
Now, for a human act to be honest
We have to repeat it!
"Moreover, it is necessary to underline as a preliminary to any investigation that many gods and goddesses, of heroes and venerated ancestors themselves exhibit and without batting an eyelid infirmities which are never depreciated in the incarnation of their omnipotence? "
Valérie Delattre (Handicap: when archeology enlightens us, Ed: Le Pommier)
So
For a human act to be truly honest
This human act must be valid
For the entire human species, we repeat
And not for his sub-group
Yourself, his gang, his troop
His little family, his clan
Her girlfriends and friends, her parents
Hay of the militant spirit
But
So that changes everything
I must sound totally crazy
Almost everything
So would be dishonesty, that explains everything
Anonymization
Of any villainy
Anonymization
From all fascization
When everything becomes
And to war, we come back to it
Fight for everything
When it all turned to disgust
Cleaner still is the sewer
Dress, eat
And above all, find accommodation
Ten million people, in France
Live in low-cost housing, like a dance
Considering the high rents in the private sector, as obvious
1,300,000 people waiting
From housing, if not, the family, relationships, the car, the tent!
And for the HLM organization
We don't count when we love
21 billion turnover
The sleep merchants know how to do it
And then
Social landlords
Via guards, customer service representatives
False files made, real life
Sometimes 3000 euros in addition, to the whole bastard
Luxury construction
To the detriment of the social, another flow
Everything being under protection
Of a political system that's an abomination
It argues about fractions
Left
Leftmost
Center
Right
Far right
And all the celebrities
Great complicity
By the legion of honor, often are rewarded
And in truth
It's like one and the same entity
I never get tired of rehashing it
So
That a world of free
Would be possible to build
Various free transport, real public services, it's up to you to imagine
In self-management, everything like this could work
All it takes is other mentalities
It would just be enough other probabilities
Other determinisms
Other automatisms
But of any tyrant
We must undo
Like any domination, any government
Really, everything has to be done!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment