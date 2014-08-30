Paraphysique de globalité éthicienne

" Loin des querelles de paléo-anthropologues et de préhistoriens parfois peu disposés à admettre l'existence de la compassion dans ces sociétés anciennes, il reste parfois difficile de trancher, la conclusion ne dépendant in fine que de la propre " sensibilité " du chercheur : les mêmes données peuvent parfois générer des lectures aussi fiables que contradictoires. "

Valérie Delattre ( Handicap : quand l'archéologie nous éclaire, Ed : Le Pommier )

Du monde fiscal

Rimant avec le monde du capital

De la fraude fiscale

Soustraire à l'impôt

Refus de faire sur le pot

Tout ou partie

D'une matière imposable

De l'évasion fiscale

De l'échappement à l'impôt

Refus de faire sur le pot

Franchissement des frontières

Et si l'on payait par ses excréments

Tout serait vu différemment

Tout le monde ferait sur le pot

De l'optimisation fiscale

Jouer avec les failles

J'entends la truanderie assermentée qui braille

De l'impôt en diminution

Comme seule résolution

Rien que la redistribution

De la pauvreté, une confiscation

De tout cet argent détourné

Pour beaucoup, de quoi manger, de quoi se loger

Cela n'est plus en Cinémascope

C'est le jeu du capital pour qui écope

Le Cinémascope de feu ( 1879 - 1956 ) Henri Chrétien

Astronome, inventeur, ingénieur, mais tout est vain

Du Cinémascope de 1926

De l'écran géant, vraiment utilisé à partir de 1953

Cela fit le bonheur

Des péplums, et de la propagande catholique

Comme le film " La tunique "

Car de toute nouvelle technique

La propagande religieuse, toujours à l'heure !

Des péplums puis du western spaghetti

Des films réalisés à Cinecittà en Italie

Tous les culturistes du muscle en Hercule

Puis du muscle hypertrophié au pistolet comme bascule

Tout est vraiment dans la tête

Aussi, toute discrimination est vraiment bête

Comme aussi

Le regard sardonique sur tout handicap

Certes, c'est ainsi

Mais autre regard et autre cape

Tout handicap pourrait être apprécié

Si il était autrement appréhendé

Tout, de toutes façons, étant dans l'unicité

Avec tout le tabou de la sexualité

De toute différence l'on devrait s'émerveiller

Mais c'est donc dans nos têtes

Quand plus rien n'est à la fête

Quand toute lutte sociale se transforme en défaite

Quand tout est cadenassé

Quand tout est formaté

Quand tout est triché

Quand tout est dureté

Quand tout est récupéré ou retourné

Quand tout pue la précarité

De rapports humains désolidarisés

Certes

Parfois, souvent, l'on descend dans la rue

Mais c'est comme une fausse mue

Chacun, chacune, défendant ses propres intérêts

Qui coïncident avec d'autres personnes, okay

Mais rarement avec l'humanité entière, il est vrai

Or, pour qu'un acte humain soit honnête

Il faut qu'on le répète !

" D'ailleurs, faut-il souligner en préalable à toute investigation que nombre de dieux et déesses, de héros et d'ancêtres vénérés exhibent eux-mêmes et sans sourciller des infirmités qui ne sont jamais des moins-values à l'incarnation de leur toute-puissance ? "

Valérie Delattre ( Handicap : quand l'archéologie nous éclaire, Ed : Le Pommier )

Donc

Pour qu'un acte humain soit vraiment honnête

Il faut que cet acte humain, soit valable

Pour l'espèce humaine entière, on le répète

Et non pour son sous-groupe

Soi-même, sa bande, sa troupe

Sa petite famille, son clan

Ses copines et copains, ses parents

Foin de l'esprit militant

Mais

Alors, cela change tout

Je dois passer pour totalement fou

Tout ou presque

Serait ainsi, de la malhonnêteté, cela explique tout

Une anonymisation

De toute scélératisation

Une anonymisation

De toute fascisation

Quand tout devient

Et à la guerre, l'on y revient

Se battre pour tout

Quand tout est devenu un dégoût

Plus propre est encore l'égout

Se vêtir, manger

Et surtout, se loger

Dix millions de personnes, en France

Vivent en HLM, comme une danse

Vu la cherté des loyers dans le privé, comme une évidence

1.300.000 personnes en attente

D'un logement, sinon, la famille, les relations, la voiture, la tente !

Et pour l'organisme HLM

L'on ne compte pas quand on aime

21 milliards de chiffre d'affaires

Les marchands de sommeil savent y faire

Et puis

Des bailleurs sociaux

Via des gardiens, des chargés de la clientèle

Faux dossiers constitués, la vie réelle

Parfois, 3000 euros en supplément, au tout salaud

De la construction de luxe

Au détriment du social, autre flux

Tout étant sous la protection

D'un système politique qui est une abomination

S'y dispute des fractions

Gauche

Extrême gauche

Centre

Droite

Extrême droite

Et toutes les célébrités

De la grande complicité

Par la légion d'honneur, souvent sont récompensées

Et en vérité

C'est comme une seule et même entité

Je ne me lasse jamais de le ressasser

Alors

Qu'un monde de gratuité

Serait possible à édifier

Transports divers gratuits, vrais services publics, à vous d'imaginer

En autogestion, tout ainsi, pourrait fonctionner

Il suffit juste d'autres mentalités

Il suffirait juste d'autres probabilités

D'autres déterminismes

D'autres automatismes

Mais de tout tyran

Il faut se défaire

Comme de toute domination, de tout gouvernement

Vraiment, tout est à faire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

"Far from the quarrels of paleo-anthropologists and prehistorians who are sometimes unwilling to admit the existence of compassion in these ancient societies, it is sometimes difficult to decide, the conclusion ultimately depending only on the researcher's own" sensitivity ": the same data can sometimes generate readings that are as reliable as they are contradictory. "

Valérie Delattre (Handicap: when archeology enlightens us, Ed: Le Pommier)

From the fiscal world

Rimant with the world of capital

Tax fraud

Avoid tax

Refusal to do on the pot

All or part

Of a taxable matter

Tax evasion

From escape to tax

Refusal to do on the pot

Crossing borders

What if we paid with our excrement

Everything would be seen differently

Everyone would do on the pot

Tax optimization

Playing with the loopholes

I hear the sworn crook that bawls

Decreasing tax

As the only resolution

Nothing but redistribution

Poverty, confiscation

Of all this embezzled money

For many, what to eat, what to find accommodation

This is no longer in Cinemascope

It is the game of capital for those who bail

Le Cinémascope de feu (1879 - 1956) Henri Chrétien

Astronomer, inventor, engineer, but everything is in vain

From the 1926 Cinemascope

From the giant screen, really used from 1953

It made happiness

Peplums, and Catholic propaganda

Like the movie "The Tunic"

Because of any new technique

Religious propaganda, always on time!

Peplums then spaghetti western

Films made in Cinecittà in Italy

All muscle bodybuilders in Hercules

Then hypertrophied muscle with a pistol as a rocker

It's all really in the head

Also, any discrimination is really stupid

As also

The sardonic look at any handicap

Certainly it is so

But another look and another cloak

Any handicap could be appreciated

If he was otherwise apprehended

Everything, anyway, being in oneness

With all the taboo of sexuality

Any difference we should marvel

But so it's in our heads

When nothing is at the party anymore

When all social struggle turns into defeat

When everything is padlocked

When everything is formatted

When everything is cheated

When everything is hard

When everything is collected or returned

When everything stinks of precariousness

Of disjointed human relationships

Certainly

Sometimes, often, we take to the streets

But it's like a false molt

Each, each, defending their own interests

That coincide with other people, okay

But rarely with all mankind, it is true

Now, for a human act to be honest

We have to repeat it!

"Moreover, it is necessary to underline as a preliminary to any investigation that many gods and goddesses, of heroes and venerated ancestors themselves exhibit and without batting an eyelid infirmities which are never depreciated in the incarnation of their omnipotence? "

Valérie Delattre (Handicap: when archeology enlightens us, Ed: Le Pommier)

So

For a human act to be truly honest

This human act must be valid

For the entire human species, we repeat

And not for his sub-group

Yourself, his gang, his troop

His little family, his clan

Her girlfriends and friends, her parents

Hay of the militant spirit

But

So that changes everything

I must sound totally crazy

Almost everything

So would be dishonesty, that explains everything

Anonymization

Of any villainy

Anonymization

From all fascization

When everything becomes

And to war, we come back to it

Fight for everything

When it all turned to disgust

Cleaner still is the sewer

Dress, eat

And above all, find accommodation

Ten million people, in France

Live in low-cost housing, like a dance

Considering the high rents in the private sector, as obvious

1,300,000 people waiting

From housing, if not, the family, relationships, the car, the tent!

And for the HLM organization

We don't count when we love

21 billion turnover

The sleep merchants know how to do it

And then

Social landlords

Via guards, customer service representatives

False files made, real life

Sometimes 3000 euros in addition, to the whole bastard

Luxury construction

To the detriment of the social, another flow

Everything being under protection

Of a political system that's an abomination

It argues about fractions

Left

Leftmost

Center

Right

Far right

And all the celebrities

Great complicity

By the legion of honor, often are rewarded

And in truth

It's like one and the same entity

I never get tired of rehashing it

So

That a world of free

Would be possible to build

Various free transport, real public services, it's up to you to imagine

In self-management, everything like this could work

All it takes is other mentalities

It would just be enough other probabilities

Other determinisms

Other automatisms

But of any tyrant

We must undo

Like any domination, any government

Really, everything has to be done!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)