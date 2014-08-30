De la matrilinéarité matriarcalisée
Le patriarcat
C'est l'horreur
Le patriarcat
C'est la terreur
Le patriarcat
C'est la guerre
Le patriarcat
C'est la propriété
Tout cela s'accordant très bien
Tout cela rimant très bien
Depuis la fin de la matrilinéarité
Qui aurait, très jadis, règne de milliers d'années
Puis, hélas
Vint la transmission
Non plus de la mère à la fille
Mais du père au fils
Cela n'est enseigné pratiquement nulle part
Ou alors toujours trop tard
Donc
Tant que l'on ne connaissait que la mère
Aucune arme, aucune propriété privée, aucune guerre
Mais voilà bien qui dérange
Tous les manuels scolaires
Et même certains savants réactionnaires
Aussi, toutes les traces de matrilinéarité
Furent, et d'année en année, au tout gommé
Cependant
Quelques traces peuvent encore subsister
Mais que des hommes commencent de contester
D'autres aussi, pouvant très bien s'en accommoder
Ainsi des Khasis en Inde
Ainsi des Moso en Chine
Ainsi des Makua du Mozambique
Ainsi des Minangkabaus d'Indonésie !
Là, au moins, le vagin a un juste prix
Et tout pénis est au défi
Tout un holding à cor et à cri
Mais déjà le matriarcat
Est une déviation ancienne de la matrilinéarité
Aucune guerre, aucune arme, aucune rivalité
Et ni matriarcat
Et ni patriarcat
Et donc ni vaginocrates
Et donc ni phallocrates
La transmission du séparé
Le séparé de la transmission
Rarement, du vrai partage, de l'égalité, de la solidarité
Comme le lichen, une symbiose
Algues et champignons
Des dizaines d'espèces en communication
De même
Il faudrait une osmose
Entre femmes et hommes
Surtout avec l'unicité qui cause
Comme aussi de chaque flocon de neige
Tous semblables, tous différents
Analogie avec le genre humain, c'est marrant
Une symétrie à six points
Feu ( 1596 - 1650 ) René Descartes y voyait huit points
Vapeur d'eau, de la poussière
Du fractal de la mathématique au moléculaire
Tout un landerneau qui besogne et qui erre !
Tout cela moins nocif
Que l'amiante où rien n'est inoffensif
Avec le cancer de la plèvre en suite
Tant de divers matériaux amiantés en fuite
En France
Des personnes en meurent chaque jour
Et le mésothélium qui court
Avec là encore tout un lobbying industriel
Quand le désamiantage se fait la belle
Et pour toute grave maladie
En France
Pour la réanimation, c'est sept lits
Pour cent mille personnes
Toute une logistique qui déconne
Malgré du cénacle et de l'afféterie
Propre au capital et à ses habits
Et donc, c'est dix lits
Pour cent mille personnes
En Espagne et en Angleterre
Mais avec l'Allemagne, c'est 24 lits
Cela est toujours trop peu
Cela est toujours très peu
Mais seule une autre société pourrait faire mieux
Plus de fusées
Mais des hôpitaux et du personnel pour bien soigner
Car pour un anesthésiste réanimateur
Onze ans de formation, les pendules à l'heure
Toute marchandise a son sapiteur
Vendre, louer, acheter, échanger, comme seules valeurs
Ainsi, en France, ce sont les filets de pêcheurs
Qui emprisonnent et noient les dauphins
Accidents ou pas, c'est très vilain
Et pour 80 pour cent de ces cétacés
Cela suffit, c'est assez
De mourir dans la terreur angoissée, très forte probabilité
Toute une production
D'agnotologie en circulation
Le savoir de tout pouvoir, de la rétention, de l'étatisation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Patriarchy
It is the horror
Patriarchy
It's terror
Patriarchy
It's the war
Patriarchy
This is the property
All of this going very well
All this rhyming very well
Since the end of matrilineality
Who would have, very long ago, reigned for thousands of years
Then, alas
Came the transmission
No longer from mother to daughter
But from father to son
This is hardly taught anywhere
Or always too late
So
As long as we only knew the mother
No gun, no private property, no war
But here it is that disturbs
All textbooks
And even some reactionary scientists
Also, all traces of matrilineality
Were, and year after year, completely erased
However
Some traces may still remain
But that men begin to dispute
Others too, being able to adapt very well to it
So the Khasis in India
So the Moso in China
Thus the Makua of Mozambique
So are the Minangkabaus of Indonesia!
There, at least, the vagina has a fair price
And every penis is challenged
Whole holding horn and scream
But already the matriarchy
Is an old deviation from matrilineality
No war, no weapon, no rivalry
And no matriarchy
And no patriarchy
And so neither vaginocrats
And so neither phallocrats
The transmission of the separated
The separate from the transmission
Rarely, true sharing, equality, solidarity
Like lichen, a symbiosis
Algae and fungi
Dozens of species in communication
Likewise
It would take osmosis
Between women and men
Especially with the uniqueness that causes
Like also every snowflake
All alike, all different
Analogy with the human race, it's funny
Six-point symmetry
Feu (1596 - 1650) René Descartes saw eight points
Water vapor, dust
From the fractal of mathematics to the molecular
A whole landerneau who works and wanders!
All this less harmful
Than asbestos where nothing is harmless
With subsequent cancer of the pleura
So many various asbestos leaking materials
In France
People die from it every day
And the running mesothelium
With again a whole industrial lobbying
When the asbestos removal is beautiful
And for any serious illness
In France
For resuscitation, it's seven beds
For a hundred thousand people
A whole lot of fun logistics
Despite the cenacle and the afféterie
Own capital and its clothes
And so, it's ten beds
For a hundred thousand people
In Spain and England
But with Germany, it's 24 beds
It is always too little
It is still very little
But only another company could do better
More rockets
But hospitals and staff to provide good care
Because for a resuscitator anesthesiologist
Eleven years of training, the record straight
Every commodity has its sapitor
Sell, rent, buy, trade, as only values
Thus, in France, it is the fishing nets
That imprison and drown the dolphins
Accidents or not, it's very nasty
And for 80 percent of these cetaceans
Enough is enough
To die in anguished terror, very high probability
A whole production
Agnotology in circulation
The knowledge of all power, of retention, of state control!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment