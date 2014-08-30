De la matrilinéarité matriarcalisée

Le patriarcat

C'est l'horreur

Le patriarcat

C'est la terreur

Le patriarcat

C'est la guerre

Le patriarcat

C'est la propriété

Tout cela s'accordant très bien

Tout cela rimant très bien

Depuis la fin de la matrilinéarité

Qui aurait, très jadis, règne de milliers d'années

Puis, hélas

Vint la transmission

Non plus de la mère à la fille

Mais du père au fils

Cela n'est enseigné pratiquement nulle part

Ou alors toujours trop tard

Donc

Tant que l'on ne connaissait que la mère

Aucune arme, aucune propriété privée, aucune guerre

Mais voilà bien qui dérange

Tous les manuels scolaires

Et même certains savants réactionnaires

Aussi, toutes les traces de matrilinéarité

Furent, et d'année en année, au tout gommé

Cependant

Quelques traces peuvent encore subsister

Mais que des hommes commencent de contester

D'autres aussi, pouvant très bien s'en accommoder

Ainsi des Khasis en Inde

Ainsi des Moso en Chine

Ainsi des Makua du Mozambique

Ainsi des Minangkabaus d'Indonésie !

Là, au moins, le vagin a un juste prix

Et tout pénis est au défi

Tout un holding à cor et à cri

Mais déjà le matriarcat

Est une déviation ancienne de la matrilinéarité

Aucune guerre, aucune arme, aucune rivalité

Et ni matriarcat

Et ni patriarcat

Et donc ni vaginocrates

Et donc ni phallocrates

La transmission du séparé

Le séparé de la transmission

Rarement, du vrai partage, de l'égalité, de la solidarité

Comme le lichen, une symbiose

Algues et champignons

Des dizaines d'espèces en communication

De même

Il faudrait une osmose

Entre femmes et hommes

Surtout avec l'unicité qui cause

Comme aussi de chaque flocon de neige

Tous semblables, tous différents

Analogie avec le genre humain, c'est marrant

Une symétrie à six points

Feu ( 1596 - 1650 ) René Descartes y voyait huit points

Vapeur d'eau, de la poussière

Du fractal de la mathématique au moléculaire

Tout un landerneau qui besogne et qui erre !

Tout cela moins nocif

Que l'amiante où rien n'est inoffensif

Avec le cancer de la plèvre en suite

Tant de divers matériaux amiantés en fuite

En France

Des personnes en meurent chaque jour

Et le mésothélium qui court

Avec là encore tout un lobbying industriel

Quand le désamiantage se fait la belle

Et pour toute grave maladie

En France

Pour la réanimation, c'est sept lits

Pour cent mille personnes

Toute une logistique qui déconne

Malgré du cénacle et de l'afféterie

Propre au capital et à ses habits

Et donc, c'est dix lits

Pour cent mille personnes

En Espagne et en Angleterre

Mais avec l'Allemagne, c'est 24 lits

Cela est toujours trop peu

Cela est toujours très peu

Mais seule une autre société pourrait faire mieux

Plus de fusées

Mais des hôpitaux et du personnel pour bien soigner

Car pour un anesthésiste réanimateur

Onze ans de formation, les pendules à l'heure

Toute marchandise a son sapiteur

Vendre, louer, acheter, échanger, comme seules valeurs

Ainsi, en France, ce sont les filets de pêcheurs

Qui emprisonnent et noient les dauphins

Accidents ou pas, c'est très vilain

Et pour 80 pour cent de ces cétacés

Cela suffit, c'est assez

De mourir dans la terreur angoissée, très forte probabilité

Toute une production

D'agnotologie en circulation

Le savoir de tout pouvoir, de la rétention, de l'étatisation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Patriarchy

It is the horror

Patriarchy

It's terror

Patriarchy

It's the war

Patriarchy

This is the property

All of this going very well

All this rhyming very well

Since the end of matrilineality

Who would have, very long ago, reigned for thousands of years

Then, alas

Came the transmission

No longer from mother to daughter

But from father to son

This is hardly taught anywhere

Or always too late

So

As long as we only knew the mother

No gun, no private property, no war

But here it is that disturbs

All textbooks

And even some reactionary scientists

Also, all traces of matrilineality

Were, and year after year, completely erased

However

Some traces may still remain

But that men begin to dispute

Others too, being able to adapt very well to it

So the Khasis in India

So the Moso in China

Thus the Makua of Mozambique

So are the Minangkabaus of Indonesia!

There, at least, the vagina has a fair price

And every penis is challenged

Whole holding horn and scream

But already the matriarchy

Is an old deviation from matrilineality

No war, no weapon, no rivalry

And no matriarchy

And no patriarchy

And so neither vaginocrats

And so neither phallocrats

The transmission of the separated

The separate from the transmission

Rarely, true sharing, equality, solidarity

Like lichen, a symbiosis

Algae and fungi

Dozens of species in communication

Likewise

It would take osmosis

Between women and men

Especially with the uniqueness that causes

Like also every snowflake

All alike, all different

Analogy with the human race, it's funny

Six-point symmetry

Feu (1596 - 1650) René Descartes saw eight points

Water vapor, dust

From the fractal of mathematics to the molecular

A whole landerneau who works and wanders!

All this less harmful

Than asbestos where nothing is harmless

With subsequent cancer of the pleura

So many various asbestos leaking materials

In France

People die from it every day

And the running mesothelium

With again a whole industrial lobbying

When the asbestos removal is beautiful

And for any serious illness

In France

For resuscitation, it's seven beds

For a hundred thousand people

A whole lot of fun logistics

Despite the cenacle and the afféterie

Own capital and its clothes

And so, it's ten beds

For a hundred thousand people

In Spain and England

But with Germany, it's 24 beds

It is always too little

It is still very little

But only another company could do better

More rockets

But hospitals and staff to provide good care

Because for a resuscitator anesthesiologist

Eleven years of training, the record straight

Every commodity has its sapitor

Sell, rent, buy, trade, as only values

Thus, in France, it is the fishing nets

That imprison and drown the dolphins

Accidents or not, it's very nasty

And for 80 percent of these cetaceans

Enough is enough

To die in anguished terror, very high probability

A whole production

Agnotology in circulation

The knowledge of all power, of retention, of state control!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)