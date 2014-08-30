Royal Racism; What You Won't Hear On Oprah

As freedoms are further eroded and little old ladies are harassed and manhandled for taking a stroll in the park, the British public, and indeed the rest of the world, naturally decided that they would ignore the fall of western liberal democracy and instead devoted their time to a theatrical stage show. Hosted by a billionaire it starred a pair of pampered prima donnas who happen to reside in a US$14 million mansion. Talk about a case of Stockholm Syndrome.

Yesterday, Royal loyalists were quick to jump head first into the cult of personality in support of the Queen of England. Vociferous in their condemnation of the interview, they questioned the accusations made by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle - one of which was of racial comments made by an unnamed member of the Royal Family referring to the skin colour of Meghan and Harry’s future child.

Former Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage was one of the first Royal Family defenders, reminding everyone of their ‘70 years of loyal and dedicated service’, making no mention of the 70 years pointlessly fleecing the taxpayer. Vaccine-damaged children denialist Piers Morgan was equally upset by the interview and even walked off the set of his Good Morning Britain TV show. He would later resign from the US$1.4 million-per-year job - one which he held onto successfully throughout the plandemic, whilst denouncing, on an almost daily basis, the selfish louts who wanted lockdowns to cease so they could go back to earning a decent living.

It was evident that the powers-that-shouldn’t-be had a desire to distract the masses. What better way to do that than with a combination of Royal scandal and race-baiting?

With the issue of racism consistently relegated from a once serious topic, highlighted and challenged by great men and women such as Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, to one which is treated as a political weapon by a society of leftist snowflakes, it’s difficult nowadays to discern between the actual discrimination of a person or group of persons based on the colour of their skin to that of outright lunacy and nonsense, such as in the case of the Muppets TV show and it’s recently acquired ‘offensive warning’.

Despite this, racial hatred does exist and indeed has done for a very long time. Ironically, though, it’s worst and most brutal cases very rarely receive a mention amongst the bought-and-paid-for, CIA and MI5-controlled media outlets. Like that, for example, of the racism directed towards the indigenous peoples of Canada by the Crown, the Vatican and both the Roman Catholic and Anglican Churches. This racism lasted for over one-hundred years and culminated in mass suffering and death, unparalleled in Canada’s history.

Systematic genocide against the children of Canada’s Indian residential schools began in 1889 and ended (officially) in the mid-1990s. It was perpetrated by every level of government in the nation, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Department of Mining and Resources. It’s primary aim was the depopulation of the Canadian aboriginal community.

This horror story began in 1870 when the British Royal Family granted vast areas of land, which did not belong to them, to Anglican and Roman Catholic Missionaries for settlement. Soon after, they would deploy the Royal Northwest Mounted Police (now known as the RCMP) to these areas and they were tasked with a paramilitary-like operation, where they would forcefully remove the rightful owners of the territories and intern them in concentration camps,known as ‘reservations’. A eugenics campaign would thus commence when thousands of the aboriginal children were sterilised against their will.

The Crown, through the Canadian government, would then install their centuries old system of ‘divide-and-conquer’, appointing selected figures within the community to act as chiefs on their behalf. This would decrease the risk of rebellion and enable the authorities to then pass legislation allowing for sterilisation of the children to escalate. Every child was then made a legal ‘ward of the state’ under the authority of the Crown, effectively leaving them vulnerable to the whims of their new masters. The agenda was very clear. The British wanted the aboriginals off the lands that they were now occupying and they would do so by any means necessary.

Although the sterilisation of the young was adequate to a certain point, the preferred means became genocide. A native person was even described in legislation at that time as ‘an uncivilized person, destitute of the knowledge of God and of any fixed and clear belief in religion or in a future state of rewards and punishments’.

With the British Monarchy placing complete control of the First Nations people in the hands of a governor-general and the Anglican and Roman Churches, this genocide would rapidly begin. It continued for decades. Within the walls of the Indian residential schools, some of the greatest evils that man has ever committed took place and massacres were initiated . In the land that the Crown was now recognised as the true owner of, children were raped, abused, tortured and killed in vast numbers in what is often rightfully referred to as the Canadian Holocaust.

On a daily basis, children were subject to the most hellish of crimes which included, but were not limited to; physical beatings, starvation, rape, poisoning, medical experimentation, electric shocks, floggings, forced slave labour, organ removal, ice-water immersion and trafficking. The RCMP were willing participants in this torture, along with the Crown and the Church, as they roamed the villages of the indigenous community, abducting children and dragging them towards the hideous destinies that they would meet in these institutions.

One of the Crown and Church’s preferred forms of murder, especially in the early stages of the atrocities, was death by injection, as is explained in Kevin Annett’s must-read book, Murder by Decree:

“1862: Major smallpox epidemics are deliberately introduced among Chilcotin, Cowichan and other west coast tribes by Church of England missionaries like John Sheepshanks. Over 90% of the Indians inoculated by Sheepshanks and others will die within weeks, and land speculators like Sheepshanks’ fellow investors in the Hudson’s Bay Company will then occupy the land emptied of Indians”

Something to consider today when we listen to the words of Her Majesty as she champions the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

A detailed study by a former Canadian librarian known as Tom Swanky, author of The True Story of Canada's War of Extermination on the Pacific, also shows that germ warfare was used as the genocidal strategy when smallpox was spread by the use of infected blankets. Children who were healthy in the community were given the blankets of those who were smallpox-ridden, thus spreading the disease. We know that this was a pre-meditated massacre as, in the Chilcotin area alone, 5000 Indians died as opposed to only 4 white people.

The Crown-sponsored abuse and murder continued, with no end in sight, as Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952. It wasn’t until 1970, when the parents of a residential school in Alberta revolted and held one of the Indian government-collaborators hostage that things began to take a turn in the right direction. The angry parents demanded that the nuns and priests were removed from the school. With this the Canadian government began to transfer the education of the natives over to local band councils, but not before they set out on a covert assignment to destroy the records and personal files that could potentially link them to the crimes. They were not completely successful however, as in 1978 documentation was released which showed full details of the sterilisation procedures that had been inflicted on the pupils. The last residential school remained open until 1996.

The media never broached this topic until 1995 when the murder of children at Alberni residential school was covered in the Vancouver Sun. The Canadian public was shocked and horrified to learn the details, in particular, on reading the case of Maisie Shaw who was kicked to her death down a stairway on Christmas Eve by the school principal at the time, Alfred Caldwell, and the murder of a young boy called Albert Gray, who was beaten to death for taking a prune from a jar. Despite this, the RCMP declined when they were asked to conduct a criminal investigation.

Subsequently, the Canadian government and the Royals, under Queen Elizabeth II, began a crusade to conceal the murders and covered-up what they could. In 1999, British magazine, The New Internationalist planned on covering the story in one of its issues but reported been warned off it by Crown lawyers, thus thwarting the publicity. In 2011, author and activist Kevin Annett, who had been doing archival research in London and promoting his book on the genocide was suddenly deported from the country, without any reason.

Key witnesses to the terror were also mysteriously met with sudden and often unexplained deaths. One example is that of Harriet Nahanee, an indigenous rights activist who spoke widely of the brutal treatment she received in the residential schools. She had witnessed the murder of Maisie Shaw and described children being drugged before they were picked up in vehicles by paedophiles as part the school’s child trafficking operation. In January 2007, Harriet was imprisoned for two weeks after she had taken part in an environmental protest against the extension of British Columbia’s Highway 99. A week after her release, she died. A request was subsequently made in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for an independent investigation but it was rejected.

Another residential school survivor, Johnny ‘Bingo’ Dawson was taken into police custody and shortly after was said to have died of alcohol poisoning. This despite a toxicology report clearly showing that there were no drugs or alcohol in his bloodstream. Fellow abuse survivor Ricky Lavallee claims that he had witnessed Johnny being beaten to death by three police officers, but he would also die within a few years under violent, little known circumstances.

Then there was William Coombes, a man who was to testify as a sworn witness in September 2011 at the International Tribunal into Crimes of Church and State. Coombes had alleged that during his time in Kamloops Residential School, he had seen Queen Elizabeth II in person during a visit she paid in 1964, along with her husband, Philip. He claimed that during the visit there a picnic at which the Royals were present. He claimed that he;

“..saw the Queen leave the picnic with ten children from the school, and those kids never returned. We never heard anything more about them and never met them again even when we were older. They were all from around there but they all vanished.

The group that disappeared was seven boys and three girls, in age from six to fourteen years old. They were all from the smart group in class. Two of the boys were brothers…”

This sounds dubious until we remind ourselves of the Royal connection to depraved BBC disc-jockey Jimmy Saville and the paedophilia that has existed within their own family, notably in the cases of Prince Andrew and Lord Mountbatten.

It becomes even more suspicious when we learn that Coombes also died suddenly only months before he was due to attend the aforementioned Tribunal; another dead witness for the coincidence theorists to contemplate.

It is now known that over 50,000 children were killed in total in this deliberate act of genocide in Canada. Like Adolf Hitler and his Lebensraum ideology, the Crown envisioned a land free of ‘undesirables’, freshly occupied by white Anglo-Saxons. No wonder then, growing up, her Royal Highness paid homage to Der Fuhrer by giving the Nazi salute. Nor is it surprising that her grandson, Harry, paid the same homage to Hitler, when he donned a Swastika at a fancy dress party.

The century of misery and suffering inflicted on innocent children, authorised by the British Crown, is an example of true racism. Swathes of people were wiped out purely because of their origins and the colour of their skin to make way for those deemed worthier of living space and resources. In a time when medicine has, yet again, gone mad and those holding the reigns consistently whinge about an overpopulated earth, it serves us better to learn from historical events than it does to sit through 2 hour interviews which are aired in an effort to distract and divide us.

As debate springs up regarding racism in the Royal family, the murders of Canada, receive no attention. At the seat called the throne cold, evil, sadistic racism has existed in the form of eugenics and genocide for a very long time.

But don’t expect to hear that from Oprah.

Gary Jordan

